Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
-
(This is the second session report I have done in my series of AAR's/Replays as I play through SPQR (Deluxe Edition) 4th Printing. The first is the Battle of Lautulae)
The battle of Tifernum was fought in 297 BC during the Third Samnite War, between the Roman Republic and the Samnites. Rome was becoming stronger than they were even in 315 BC when they fought (and lost) the battle of Lautulae. At this point in time we are seeing them begin to wage and then win wars on multiple fronts at a time, or if war didn’t work, use diplomacy and negotiations to get their way. In this case, the Samnites attempted to trap and ambush the Romans in a nearby valley. With timely reconnaissance, Roman Consul Quintus Fabius Rullianus spotted the Samnite ambush and refused to be baited into the valley. Eventually the Samnites, under the command of Gellius Aegnatius, met the Roman Army in the open for a classic Ancient warfare set piece style battle.
The battle was ultimately decided in Rome’s favor due to a bit of Roman tactical genius. Tribune Lucius Cornelius Scipio was tasked to take the hastasti of one of the legions and march around the Samnites to hit them in the flank. If the name Scipio sounds familiar, it may be because he was great-grandfather to an obscure and little known Roman general/consul named Publius Cornelius Scipio, aka Scipio Africanus aka Scipio the Great. His maneuver was successful, and likely saved the day for the beleaguered Romans. The Samnites thought another Roman Army had entered the field, and fled. The war wasn’t over, but the battle was.
Important Notes: I’m playing SPQR using the Simple GBoH rules. Rules mistakes are possible if not likely. I am attempting to play them as written other than I do not use the Turn Seizure mechanic playing solo. I will use a green cube on or next to the currently activated leaders from that turn. That helps me as I’m playing, and it should also help identify what leader(s) I’m talking about in the pictures. In this particular battle, the Samnites lose if they reach 120 rout points, the Romans lose if they reach 150 rout points. Now let’s get to it!
Scenario Setup
Turn 1 - Romans
Initiative at the start of the battle is determined by a die roll, the Romans won with an 8 vs the Samnites’ 6. Prefect Soc Spurious activates. He commands the Velites (Light Infantry) of both the III and V Legion (and their AS/III and AS/V counterparts) at the front of the Roman formation. He cautiously orders the Velites to advance halfway towards the Samnite line.
Turn 1 - Samnites
Statius activates. He commands the Samnite Skirmish line. Seeing the Romans approach, him and his men charge! An exchange of javelins and attacks up and down the line leaves both sides bloodied. The light infantry with Statius, perhaps emboldened by their leader’s presence, fight like madmen and rout the Roman light infantry in front of them!
Turn 1 Ends with the Romans at 5 Rout points and the Samnites at 0 Rout points
Turn 2 - Romans
Prefect Soc Spurious activates. With his men locked in a melee with the Samnite skirmish line, he attempts to return the favor of a bloody attack! At the same time, his longer line of men allows him to begin flanking the Samnite light infantry on both ends. While the flanking is successful, and a Samnite LI is routed, disaster strikes in the center of the line where the Romans are meeting superior Legio (1 higher Troop Quality (TQ)) units. Two Roman velites are routed when their attack is repulsed!
Turn 2 - Samnites
Statius activates. With most of his troops still under command (only one Samnite LI is out of command), Statius’ skirmish line continues attacking the Romans. In the process they bunch up and the line integrity is pretty much broken. The Roman unit Prefect Soc Spurious is stacked with is routed, and he is removed from the map until activated again (also why there is no second green cube in turn 2’s picture).
Turn 2 Ends with the Romans at 20 Rout points and the Samnites at 10 Rout points.
Turn 3 - Romans
Prefect Soc Spurious is activated. He is placed back on the map, stacked with a unit from his formation. In/Out of Command is then determined. Unfortunately, with the Samnites devastating the middle of the Roman front line, half of the velites are out of command. The ones in command maneuver and attempt to hurt the Samnites as best they can! A Samnite LI and Roman velite/LI are both routed.
Turn 3 - Samnites
Statius activates. Seeing a chance to open up the middle of the field for a Samnite advance, Statius’ Legio LI move and attack! Another Roman velite is routed!
Turn 3 Ends with the Romans at 30 Rout points and the Samnites at 15 Rout points.
Turn 4 - Romans
This is the first turn that the flanking force is eligible to enter. Every 4th Roman turn, you can roll the die, and if the roll is 6 or more, the flanking force enters the map. I rolled a 7 so the flanking force, led by Tribune Marcius, activates and enters the map along with the below regular Roman activation. As an aside, I wish there was a Tribune Scipio counter to lead the flanking force. We’ll have to settle for Marcius. Along with the flanking force entering the map, their presence has a debilitating effect on the Samnites. Any Samnite unit within 10 hexes of a Roman flanking force unit has to make a TQ check or suffer hits, to simulate the chaos and confusion of the Romans appearing behind them. That will occur at the beginning of the Samnite activation.
Fabius Rullianus, the Roman Overall Commander (OC), activates. Since they are in his command range, he is also able to activate Prefect Soc Plautius and Tribune Cassius which then activates their Hastati and Principes lines. The Roman legions march steadily towards the Samnites, and make contact with the remnants of the Samnite skirmish line. They are hit hard, and forced to retreat.
Turn 4 - Samnites
Gellius Aegnatius, the Samnite OC, activates. He commands the Samnite main line to turn to face the Roman flanking force. I also roll for the TQ checks, and several Samnite units suffer TQ “hits”, although none are routed. The Samnite main line has some success against the Roman flanking force, and routs a unit.
Turn 4 Ends with the Romans at 36 Rout points and the Samnites at 15 Rout points.
Turn 5 - Romans
Rullianus (OC) activates. Prefect Soc Plautius and Tribune Cassius are again within command range, and are also activated along with their men. Prefect Soc Plautius and his men move to the right to flank the Samnites skirmish line, while Tribune Cassius maneuvers to the left and to form his men up in the gap. Plautius’ Legions slam into the Samnite LI and decimate them, routing three units!
Turn 5 - Samnites
Aegnatius (OC) activates. While his skirmish line holds up the Roman advance, he sees this as an opportunity to surround and eliminate the Roman flanking force. His men engage and attack! It’s a real brawl, and while many hits are inflicted, not a single Roman unit is routed.
Turn 5 Ends with the Romans at 36 Rout points and the Samnites at 33 Rout points.
Turn 6 - Romans
Rullianus (OC) activates. Prefect Soc Plautius and Tribune Cassius are again within command range, and are also activated along with their men. Tribune Cassius forms up his line on the left, while Plautius smashes into the Samnite skirmish line, routing the Samnite leader Statius!
Turn 6 - Samnites
Aegnatius (OC) activates. They continue attacking the flanking force, and it’s too much for the surrounded Romans. They are all routed, and their leader Tribune Marcius is removed from play.
Turn 6 Ends with the Romans at 54 Rout points and the Samnites at 38 Rout points.
Turn 7 - Romans
Rullianus (OC) activates along with Plautius and Cassius. The final Samnite LI unit from the skirmish line is routed, and the Roman units scramble to form up into a line of battle.
Turn 7 - Samnites
Aegnatius (OC) activates. After routing the Roman flanking force last turn, Aegnatius maneuvers his men to form a line of battle behind Herennius and his men. The battle is far from over.
Turn 7 Ends with the Romans at 54 Rout points and the Samnites at 44 Rout points.
Turn 8 - Romans
Prefect Soc Plautius activates. He finishes moving his men up into the main Roman battle line. They are prepared to face the rest of the Samnite Army!
Turn 8 - Samnites
Herennius activates. He sends the Samnite Van smashing into the Roman line! Before coming into melee range, the Samnites spread out and hit the Romans in nearly every hex. That turns out to be a tactical mistake, as the spread out Samnites are overpowered by the numerically superior Roman legions and decimated! 8 Samnite units are routed, while the Romans suffered hits but had no units routed.
Turn 8 Ends with the Romans at 54 Rout points and the Samnites at 85 Rout points.
Turn 9 - Romans
Rullianus (OC) activates along with Plautius and Cassius. Sensing they are about to rout the Samnite Van, they push back all along the line of battle, while maneuvering to flank the Samnite Van. Two Samnite units are routed, and the Samnite line is in shambles.
Turn 9 - Samnites
Aegnatius (OC) activates. With the Samnite Van in trouble, he moves the main line up to reinforce them. They will be in position next turn.
Turn 9 Ends with the Romans at 54 Rout points and the Samnites at 96 Rout points.
Turn 10 - Romans
Rullianus (OC) activates along with Plautius and Cassius. Pushing up the Samnite flanks, the superior number of Roman units are really showing their advantage at this point. 6 Samnite units are routed! This pushes the Samnite Army past their RP withdrawal limit. They will have one more turn to attack the Romans.
Turn 10 - Samnites
Aegnatius (OC) activates. The Samnites spend their last turn attacking the Romans with what units are left. Their last furious effort routs 2 Roman legions, but it’s not enough.
Turn 10 Ends with the Romans at 66 Rout points and the Samnites at 132 Rout points.
The Roman Army is victorious!
Final Thoughts: A classic Ancients set piece battle with a couple fun pieces of chrome and historical flavor, this would be another great introduction to the system. The Samnites and Romans are fairly evenly matched, with the advantage given to the Romans once their flanking force arrives on the map. In my game they arrived at the first opportunity. Although they were encircled and annihilated, they caused enough chaos in the Samnite rear and forced the Samnites to use their activates to take care of them, that the Romans were able to take advantage up front. The Romans didn't even need to activate their Cavalry or move up their line of Triarii, and the Samnites never had a chance to use their Cavalry. They were always reacting to the Romans instead of dictating what would happen next. The Battle of Tifernum in my playthrough played out differently than the historical battle, but the result was the same. The Samnites were routed and fled the field of battle.
I had a lot of fun playing this one through, and I hope y'all enjoyed reading it!
Posted Sun Mar 17, 2019 9:01 pm
Guy Vandille
Belgium
Haacht
Sure did, Wayne, thank you very much. Your AAR makes me want to open my SPQR box !
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
Der Gwiedo wrote:
Sure did, Wayne, thank you very much. Your AAR makes me want to open my SPQR box !
Ditto! If I wasn't so we wrapped up in learning ASL at the moment, I'd be cracking open my new edition as well.
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Glad to hear it fellas! I enjoy hearing that. It's such a great game with different styles of battles to play and learn from.
Mike Oberly
United States
Columbus
Ohio
Definitely enjoyed this, hope you continue. I've been itching to get back to this since the new edition was released.
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
MikeOberly wrote:
Definitely enjoyed this, hope you continue. I've been itching to get back to this since the new edition was released.
I appreciate the kind words Mike! I certainly plan* to keep them coming!
*Plans subject to change upon meeting the enemy... or work, or the wife, etc
Happy Wanderer
Australia
Sydney
NSW
Another excellent AAR - thanks Wayne.
A couple questions.
1. Does this scenario come in the 2018 SPQR box or is it a C3i scenario?
2. Using the SGBoH rules, what markers are you using on (under) these stacks? They look like they are 3-4 markers high in the mid to late game pics. Do the stacks have two units and attendant hit markers...is that what is building them up?
The game itself looks pleasingly clean of informational markers which keeps it visually appealing.
3. How long did this game take to play?
Cheers
Happy Wanderer
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Happy Wanderer wrote:
Another excellent AAR - thanks Wayne.
A couple questions.
1. Does this scenario come in the 2018 SPQR box or is it a C3i scenario?
2. Using the SGBoH rules, what markers are you using on (under) these stacks? They look like they are 3-4 markers high in the mid to late game pics. Do the stacks have two units and attendant hit markers...is that what is building them up?
The game itself looks pleasingly clean of informational markers which keeps it visually appealing.
3. How long did this game take to play?
Cheers
Happy Wanderer
Hey again HW,
1) This scenario is part of the "Barbarian" module, which GMT was kind enough to include with the latest printing of SPQR. So you end up with 19 (!) battles out of the box that are played on the 6 double-sided maps. It's a bit confusing at first, as you get a main SPQR playbook, a deluxe edition playbook, and the aforementioned Barbarian playbook. But really what it means is more battles you get to play.
2) You are spot on! With the tallest stacks you may be seeing up to 5 counters. A leader, a unit and its hit counter, and another unit and its hit counter.
3) It's hard to say exactly. It takes me longer to play when I'm doing my session reports, as I stop to take pictures and also write the "play by play" on my laptop. When I used to play Simple GBoH without doing session reports, I think I can play a battle this size in 2-3 hours. I believe the playbook says 1 1/2 hours for this specific battle. That's a bit generous, and probably means the playtesters were down to playing the battle that quickly. Someone who doesn't have the rules memorized will take a bit longer
Happy Wanderer
Australia
Sydney
NSW
Thanks for that info Wayne,
Much appreciated and very useful.
Looking forward to your next playthrough
Cheers
