This game would be a poor choice of first COIN title. It's an interesting game but that's what stands out the most to me: the added complexity compared to any other COIN system game. Pendragon is in fact a good solitaire experience but I think it makes the game harder to get to the table with 4 live players, which is a shame.
But to take a step back, Pendragon is about the late Roman period in Britain. It shares fundamentals with other games in the COIN series, including a turn "engine" that drives activation order, a deck of cards representing historical events, 4 factions' pieces on a board with area control mechanics, a list of operations and special activities (here, Commands and Feats) that each faction can perform, and a succession of Epoch cards representing the passage of time. Two factions represent the Romano-British: the Dux lords who control the military and the Civitates who run the towns and civilian militias. They face two barbarian factions: Scotti coming from Ireland and Scotland and the Saxons invading Britain from Germany.
The complexity increases as soon as you get beyond these basics. For instance, victory conditions for most factions vary based on the state of imperial rule in Britain, including Roman Rule, Autonomy, and Fragmentation. Unless the empire is at Fragmentation, either the Dux or Civitates are Dominant, making for an Imperium Track that's more intricate and more important (in terms of game effects) than off-board tracks in previous COINs (like the Trail in Fire in the Lake). Combat is similarly beefed up compared to the systems in Liberty or Death and Falling Sky, and features two phases both with several sub-phases. Instead of population support, there's Prosperity which is represented with fiddly, tiny golden cubes -- ninety of them! The barbarians' Settle Feat (which they need to play as often as possible) involves buckets of dice, sometimes rolling 15 or 20 d6's if a lot of Raiders are on-board.
To belabor the point a little more, consider Foederati. This mechanic allows Briton factions to let friendly barbarians settle and fight for the Romans in exchange for pay or plunder. Actually, it's a pretty cool idea that I'm glad is in the game but it does add more mechanical complexity, in that the Foederati fight as barbarian Warbands, can rebel and revert to barbarian control if unpaid or due to events, and tend to produce a lot of Renown (the barbarians' resources) for their home nation since they send the payment back home, I guess. You really can't ignore Foederati as any faction since they play a key role in supplementing Roman armies and act as an important bargaining chip, so it's another mechanic to wrap your head around before you can play.
OK, enough complaining about mechanics. The point is there is a lot of chrome and a lot of special cases you'll need to keep in mind. The rules are well-written but Pendragon has more moving parts than even Fire in the Lake, and I've had trouble finding opponents because of this complexity. It isn't really as much of a hassle as a solitaire player because you can typically take your time and may be able to play through a long game in several sittings. I've now soloed all the scenarios and all the factions (not all the factions for each scenario, though!) and can judge that this is a pretty solid solitaire experience. One cool aspect is that every faction is pretty fun to play in a solitaire game, which I don't think was true of any previous COIN title. The bots for each faction are also quite well-designed and less predictable than in previous titles. To go through the factions in a little more detail:
Civitates have a lot of money, at least until the mid-400s (about halfway through the scope of the game), but limited military resources at the outset. The militia they start with are suited for defending strong points but can't effectively take the fight to the barbarians. Through events (especially their Pivotal one) they can gain Comitates mercenaries who fight well but demand hard currency paid from Civitates Wealth. Incidentally, Wealth versus Dux Prestige happens to determine Dominance at the end of each Epoch, so Civitates are faced with a tough decision about spending versus hoarding Wealth. As the game goes on, they will be forced out of a lot of the best land to more marginal Hillforts, while at Fragmentation they stop cooperating with Dux entirely and have to maintain their own little kingdom. Civitiates victory is based on controlling as much population as possible.
These guys are fun to play because you have several types of resources to use and you have a lot of chances for conflict with your nominal ally, Dux bot. He will spend your resources and lead your militia off to die -- it's better than I'm making it sound, I promise. Like in other COIN games a solitaire player can only win by preventing the bot factions from hitting their victory conditions at the Epoch which can be a real challenge even if you're handling your own victory conditions pretty well. Civitates also have an interesting power arc, where they get stronger even as they lose ground. Worth playing!
Dux have the awe-inspiring Cavalry and tough Forts that deter seaborne Raids, but never seem to have enough of either one. For this reason they're often tempted to hire Foederati, and payment usually isn't a problem unless Civitates gobble up all the blue resources. Dux have their own (red) resources too but they don't use them much until Fragmentation; a more critical Dux aspect is their Prestige, which controls Dominance (as compared with Wealth) and is part of the Dux victory condition. Prestige mainly comes from victory in battles. During Roman Rule or Autonomy Dux also need high Prosperity to win, while at Fragmentation their victory is based on Prestige plus Control.
This means there are really two big Dux strategies: aggressively protect the Prosperity of the land by killing all barbarians in sight and perhaps settling Foederati in the rough hinterlands, or just let the empire go down the drain while fighting everyone and spreading out to maximize Prestige and Dux Control. As a solo player you've also got to stop anyone else from doing too well, which calls for an aggressive, Battle-heavy strategy. So the Dux are an entertaining choice if you liked playing Coalition in A Distant Plain, for instance.
Scotti are the green guys, and their victory is based on having enough resources (i.e., Renown) like the Warlords, Syndicate, and Cartels of previous titles. Scotti are the best at Raiding on the cheap, and can hit 4 spaces with d4 Raiders each at no Renown cost. Scotti victory also requires 3+ settlements, so they'll need to fight or buy their way into the Welsh hills to get some permanent real estate there. Their martial ability in the field is limited by only having 12 total Warbands, some of which will likely be under Roman service.
Saxons sail from the south and east but start with no Settlements on the board in the earlier scenarios. Compared to Scotti, Saxons can pay for a whole lot of Raiders which they have an easier time of turning into Warbands, and are able to field twice as many Warbands to pose more of a threat. This is a good thing for Saxons, as their victory conditions can be hard to meet. While the empire is still at Roman Rule or Autonomy, Saxons can win by Renown and Settlements, but after Fragmentation they can only win by having enough control of population. Since Fragmentation is more-or-less inevitable by the end of most solo scenarios, this means a solitaire Saxon player had better develop a lot of Settlements and a big army. Also worth noting is the Saxons' hilarious Pivotal Event, which causes 3 groups of Saxon Foederati to burn their standards and attack the Romans!
I don't have as many notes about playing barbarians, as they play pretty similarly versus the bots. But the challenge of making sure the other barbarian doesn't get too rich and that one Roman faction can't gain the upper hand is real, as is the difficulty of gradually expanding into contested territory in the face of lots of hostile troops. Like the other factions, barbs are a fun choice for solo play.
The scenarios will also be of interest to a solitaire player. There's the 6-epoch campaign which is perhaps a little too epic to really hold one's interest for a solo playthrough. But there are also two 2-epoch short scenarios and a 4-epoch medium one that are definitely worth trying. I would recommend starting with "Petty Tyrants" even though it's chronologically the last scenario, as it skips all the Empire business in favor of going right to Fragmentation.
So in summary, this is a polarizing title. A lot of folks argue that the complexity is an unfortunate direction for future titles, but if you are mainly looking at solitaire play the complexity might not be such an issue -- it wasn't for me, anyway. My verdict is a qualified recommendation: if you liked past COINs and you think this historical period is cool, Pendragon is a good one.
Good review.
What if you are really interested in the period and have never played another COIN game before (and have no real interest in doing so as their period settings hold no huge interest)?
How scripted is the game play?
And is the end-of-epoch 'forget about your victory conditions and stop everybody else from winning first' take-that element I have read about elsewhere in theme/period? Or a bit too gamey?
I don't mind complexity if historically the simulation is enough of a pay off.
This was my first COIN game, and after much reading of the rules, and playing through the example of play in the playbook, found it to be an engrossing and enjoyable experience at both 2 players and solitaire. The bots were a bit confusing at first (I played dux and civitates versus 2 barbarian bots and got hammered before the 5th epoch card), but again once certain actions became obvious, then the play became smoother. I also made a point of reading the historical background to each card, which greatly enhanced the experience.
Peter Heather's "The Fall of the Roman Empire" was also an excellent companion, although not specifically related to Roman Britain.
I am now waiting for Fire in the Lake to arrive, to continue the COIN experience.
I have played most of the coin games and Pendragon is one of my favourites. After years of ASL I don't think it is overly complicated. Like many games it takes a couple of plays to get your head around it and try out different strategies.
I don't think it is hugely scripted. Sides are constrained by history. eg the Dux can't launch pre emptive strikes into the Saxon homelands. They can send troops away on continental adventures in an offboard bid for prestige.
Not counting numerous king Arthur sagas, Peter Heather's book is the only book I read for this game. It is an absolute cracker. It gives heaps of insight into the aims of the landowners (Civs), military (Dux) and barbarians. It also goes into changes into the rural economy between roman rule and fragmentation.
PH's book is also easy to read. It is one of the fews books that keeps clearly separates all the roman emperors, barbarian leaders and their relationships and (possible) motivations. It should be compulsory reading for Imperium Romanum II and Al Nofi's Imperium Romanum.
Pendragon is a great game. It is not the easiest coin game but you can still learn all the rules in one session. Together with Here I Stand it is one of my favourite multi players. The COIN bots are great and make for a good solitaire experience.
The one way in which this game is simpler than any of the other COIN games is that you don't have to deal with the question of whether a guerilla is underground or not. In fact, there are no guerillas and everybody is always above ground. You don't have to worry about how to reveal them or how to keep them hidden. There are still complications as you how you may get to your enemy, and how they may slip from your grasp once you do, of course.
Personally, I think the combat is simpler in Pendragon than it is in Liberty or Death. You have some tactical considerations to take into account, but there isn't a table of modifiers to take into consideration.
My experience with bots outside of this game was only the Syndicate in Cuba Libre, and I think even the simplest bot in Pendragon is far more involved than that one is. I had to cook up a spreadsheet showing the state of the regions in order to feel like I was doing a competent job of guiding the barbarian raids.
The bots are just a flow chart with the odd look up table. If you have a technical background you would have come across similar tools before.
The solo section of the playbook gives some detailed examples of using the bots.
Maybe the word bot makes them sound more high tech and mysterious then they really are.
They bots also offer great insight into good strategies. Hats off to Oerjan, Vesa and the other bot makers.
This I can get behind! The bot instructions in Pendragon are really not too hard to execute, and there are great examples of bot play. And the bots are considerably more challenging as opponents than the bots in older titles.
A new solitaire player can always play all 4 factions at once, too, since there's no hidden information. This lets you learn the bots later.
