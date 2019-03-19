|
-
Ground Pounder
United States
Owings Mills
Maryland
-
My first play of this and I'd have to say I like it even better than Normandy '44, which is saying something. Here are snapshots from the end of turn 9 of my first game, a solo effort.
I don't think the Allies can meet the short scenario win conditions of getting 4 non-Airborne steps across the Waal by the end of Turn 11. Weather was overcast in turns 6 and 7. However, they have great momentum so if 1st Airborne can hold out, maybe they could win if I continue.
Noose tightens around Arnhem:
Both sides heavily attrited in Nijmegen:
XXX Corps passing through 101st Airborne, with only a skirmish line of Germans between them and Nijmegen:
11th Armored breaks through, smashes 107th Panzer counterattack:
Some highlights:
-- German MVP: Bridge demolition engineers. They had a 90% success rate, and caused me to almost quit and go for a restart after blowing every bridge the Allies reached in the first two turns.
-- Allied MVP: Guards Armored Division broke out in the way which Monty might have imagined in a wet dream the night of 16 September, fighting in the streets of Eindhoven by turn 2 and blazing a path to the east as well to allow 11th Armoured to exploit over the Willems Canal near Asten by Turn 7.
-- Outstanding performance in a Determined Defense: 1/502d Infantry of 101st Airborne stood alone holding the Veghel bridgehead (the RR bridge being the only intact one over the Willems canal north of Helmond). XXX Corps was within earshot a few klicks south of the canal when Panthers of 107th Panzer Division counterattacked with Fallschirmjaeger and combat engineers in support. The GIs took significant losses but wiped out the Panthers in one short and decisive action.
-- Ticket to Ride . . . to the Eastern Front: 406th Division only had one battalion on the map before Turn 4, allowing the 82d Airborne to press hard in Nijmegen and send detachments South and West to hold intact bridges.
-- More tickets eastwards: 107th Panzer failed in both its counterattacks, that described above and a second one at 5-1 odds against the lead Shermans of 11th Armoured which had outstripped infantry support, but held the crossroads at Deurne.
With the infinite variety of outcomes in terms of weather, bridge demolition, not to mention combat results, this looks to be a very replayable title, when you have the time and table space.
-
-
-
Doug DeMoss
United States
Stillwater
Minnesota
-
Oof. Keeping the reinforcements OUT of Nijmegen is the single most important task the 82nd Airborne has, IMO.
-
-
-
Ground Pounder
United States
Owings Mills
Maryland
-
demoss1 wrote:
Oof. Keeping the reinforcements OUT of Nijmegen is the single most important task the 82nd Airborne has, IMO.
I guess I got greedy sending forces to secure the approaches from the south. At first it looked like the 82d had enough force to clear Nijmegen before significant reinforcements would arrive, but the dice went cold for them.
-
-
|