Dan Allen
This is from scenario #2, Hedgerows and Hand Grenades.
Initial setup (in hindsight, Lt. Blankenship would have been better served behind enemy lines, providing earlier artillery spotting).
Lt. Blankenship led the charge into the orchards near the closest objective, moving close enough to the hedgerows to call in artillery strikes against the house where Lt. Schrader and his squad of Conscripts were holed up. Injuries were minor and the Germans were able to quickly recover, and took advantage of every opportunity to lay defensive fire upon Lt. Blankenship and his men. After much time had passed and several unsuccessful attempts to shell the house, Lt. Blankenship and his men retreated back into the orchard, scheming on what to do next. In a stroke of luck, Lucas the American Hero joined Lt. Blankenship’s platoon in a last ditch attempt to call in an artillery strike on the bastion, with Lt. Blankenship and his elite squad providing cover fire. Alas, they were again unsuccessful, and quickly fell mercy to a hail of gunfire from the heavy machine gun nest, nearly killing them all in the orchard. As they hastily routed, the Germans were relentless in their assault, calling in a decisive airstrike against Cpl. Hubbard and his men, leaving them injured and vulnerable in open ground.
Fearing the worst and knowing they did not have much time left to assault the German forces, the Americans took an aggressive posture and pushed forward into enemy territory. Advancing into the fields adjacent to Lt. Schrader’s stronghold, Lt. Blankenship’s squad was sighted by the German forces, who attempted to ambush the Americans nearing the hedgerow. The Americans were preparing their own ambush, and a deadly melee resulted in all American casualties and a broken and bruised Lt. Schrader who laid low in the fields. In the meantime, Sgt. Smith’s platoon moved along the road just before they were within sight of the next German-occupied building, and then cut across to take control of the shelled building that once protected Lt. Schrader.
Cpl. Hubbard and his men, unable to rally, quickly broke up with his line squad seeking shelter in an abandoned house near the orchard, and Cpl. Hubbard abandoning his men in a cowardly retreat. The German Sgt. Benzing took advantage of this retreat, entering the western flank, running past the broken American line squad, and into American territory to scout for any pending American reinforcements. Sgt. Elkheart was deployed almost simultaneously, sent to join in on the flank on the next objective, in the fields where the deadly ambush took place.
In their newly captured building, Sgt. Smith’s men were ordered to fire on the adjacent structure, having seen German forces firing opportunistically on his men as they advanced. In between exchanges, Sgt. Smith used his lofty position to call in several artillery strikes down the road to the northwest, using the unfortunate cover of trees to his advantage. Sgt. Biermann was eventually killed by a splintering tree, and his men were severely injured and unable to operate their secondary heavy machine gun nest. The onslaught of artillery caused a blaze to break out in the field adjacent to Sgt. Elkheart, and nearly injured Sgt. Benzing upon his return to the battlefield after his reconnaissance mission.
With the other heavy machine gun disabled, Smith was given time to focus on his next objective, firing relentlessly until his squads took out a Volksgrenadier squad and injuring another. Once the southern part of the building was cleared, Lucas charged in, hoping to lead the next offensive.
Stay tuned for what will hopefully be an exciting conclusion to a hard-fought battle.
Philip von Doomula
Nice session report Dan!
I would recommend you get some plexi glass to put over your maps.
Dan Allen
Thanks Phil!
I agree, the creases create an unintended geomorphic experience for our units. I was planning on getting a sheet of plexiglas tomorrow on my day off, hopefully that will help smooth things out. Thanks for the suggestion!
