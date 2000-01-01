Rules



Kevin Bertram keviny) United States

Washington

Dist of Columbia Alison and Trevor, two of our lead play testers walk us through a game and provide some notes on their thinking as the game evolves.



1801 Map:

Gibraltar: 3 American frigates, 2 Tripolitan corsairs

Tripoli: 4 Tripolitan corsairs, 4 Tripolitan infantry

Benghazi: 2 Tripolitan infantry

Derne: 2 Tripolitan infantry



Tripoli has 0 gold and 0 sunk frigates



US draws: Early Deployment, Burn the Philadelphia, Bainbridge Supplies Intel, Constantinople Demands Tribute, Naval Movement, Lt. Sterett in Pursuit

Tripoli draws: Algiers Declares War, Algerine Corsairs Raid, Moroccan Corsairs Raid, Sweden Pays Tribute, Troops to Benghazi, US Supplies Run Low



Alison: An OK draw. I always like it when I draw either Congress Authorizes Action or Sicilian Gunboats in 1801. Normally I would play Naval Movement and move two frigates to the Gibraltar NPZ and one to the Tripoli NPZ. But because I have Early Deployment and Lt. Stereet, I am going to try a little something different.



US Spring 1801: Naval Movement (event), moves 3 frigates to the Gibraltar NPZ.



Trevor: An empty Tripoli NPZ - what's not to like. Time to raid!



Tripoli Spring 1801: Tripoli Raid (discards US Supplies Run Low) Intereception Roll: None Pirate Raid Roll: 6,5,5,2 - 3 GOLD!



US Summer 1801: Swedish Frigates Arrive (event, removed from game)



Tripoli Summer 1801: Tripoli Raid (discards Moroccan Corsairs Raid) Interception Roll: 6,4,4,1 One corsair sunk by the Swedes, who ignores 1's during Interception Rolls. Pirate Raid Roll: 5,3,1 - 1 GOLD!



US Fall 1801: Early Deployment (event) place the frigate on the 1802 space and put it in the Gibraltar NPZ.



Trevor: I'm a little surprised at that move, but it is a real disincentive to me moving my poor corsairs in Gibraltar.



Tripoli Fall 1801: Algiers Declares War (event, removed from game), 3 orange corsairs place in Algiers



US Winter 1801: Constantinople Demands Tribute (event) - two of Tripoli's gold returned to Supply.



Trevor: I really hate that card. Now I have dilemma. This is my last opportunity to move those two corsairs from Gibraltar, otherwise the English confiscate them. But she will have eight dice, maybe twelve if she has the Sterett card, so I'm going to do something else. I'd like to play Sweden Pays Tribute, but that cannot be played until 1803, so I'm going to raid with the Algerine corsairs.



Tripoli Winter 1801: Algerine Corsairs Raid (event) - Interception Roll: None Pirate Raid Roll: 5,4,3 - 1 GOLD!



Alison: I liked my little ploy to bottle up the corsairs in Gibraltar. He got net 3 gold in 1801, which I can live with. If things get bad in 1802, I'll use Bainbridge to go get the Demands Tribute card again.



End of Year: 2 corsairs in Gibraltar removed. Season marker moved back to Spring, Year marker advanced to 1802.



1802 Map:

Gibraltar NPZ: 4 American frigates

Algiers: 3 corsairs

Tripoli: 3 Tripolitan corsairs, 4 Tripolitan infantry

Tripoli NPZ: 2 Swedish frigates

Benghazi: 2 Tripolitan infantry

Derne: 2 Tripolitan infantry



Tripoli has 3 gold and 0 sunk frigates



US draws: A Show of Force, Hamet Recruits Bedouins, Marine Sharpshooters, Naval Operations, Treaty of Peace and Amity, Tribute Paid - This brings the US player up to 9 cards in hard, so Treaty of Peace and Amity is discarded.



Tripoli draws: US Signal Books Overboard, Algerine Corsairs Raid, Moroccan Corsairs Raid, Tripoli Attacks, The Guns of Tripoli, Tunis Declares War



Alison: Shoot, no Congress or Gunboats. I want to use Naval Operations to go punish his piddly three corsairs in Tripoli, but first things first, I need to convince Algiers that they don't want to be at war.



US Spring 1802: A Show of Force (event) three frigates move from Gibraltar NPZ to the Algiers and the three Algerine corsairs are put back in Supply.



Tripoli Spring 1802: Tripoli Raid (discards Algerine Corsairs Raid) Interception Roll: 6,6,3,3 Two corsairs sunk by the Swedes. Pirate Raid Roll: 6 - 1 GOLD!



Trevor: Wow, I am down to one lonely corsair in Tripoli. This is not good.



US Summer 1802: Naval Operations (event) move two frigates to Derne, two frigates to Tripoli. (Note that the Swedish frigates cannot be moved) Bombardment at Derne: 6,5,4,2,2,1 one infantry removed, then the two frigates move to Malta. Naval Battle at Tripoli. The US has four dice, Tripoli has only one die for its lone corsairs - but wait!



Trevor: I hate to play The Guns of Tripoli so early in the game, but I need to put some kind of hurt on her.



Naval Battle: American Roll: 4,4,3,2 all misses! Tripolitan Roll: 6,6,6,5,5,5,5,3,2,2,1,1,1 three hits! One American frigate is sunk and one is put on the 1803 space. Guns of Tripoli battle card removed from game.



Tripoli Summer 1802: Troops to Benghazi (event)



US Fall 1802: Move Frigates (discards Marine Sharpshooters), 2 frigates from Malta move to Benghazi to Bombard. Roll: 6,5,4,4,2,1 one infantry removed, then frigates move back to Malta.



Tripoli Fall 1802: Tunis Declares War (event, removed from game) 3 corsairs in Tunis



Alison: Tribute Paid is a costly card, but with Tripoli at only 4 gold, I think it is worth playing now.



US Winter 1802: Tribute Paid - one frigate moves from Malta to Tunis, the corsairs are removed but Tripoli receives 2 GOLD.



Tripoli Winter 1802: Build Corsair (discards US Signal Books Overboard) - add 1 one corsair to Tripoli



End of Year: Season marker moved back to Spring, Year marker advanced to 1803. Two American frigates are placed in Gibraltar.



1803 Map:

Gibraltar: 2 American frigates

Tunis: 1 American frigate

Malta: 1 American frigate

Tripoli: 2 Tripolitan corsairs, 4 infantry

Tripoli NPZ: 2 Swedish frigates

Benghazi: 3 Tripolitan infantry

Derne: 1 Tripolitan infantry



Tripoli has 6 gold and 1 sunk frigate



US draws: Congress Authorizes Action, Sicilian Gunboats, Assault on Tripoli, Naval Movement, Stephen Decatur, Send in the Marines - This brings the US player up to 10 cards in hard, so Send in the Marines and Assault on Tripoli are discarded.



Tripoli draws: Tunisian Corsairs Raid, Tripoli Acquires Corsairs, Morocco Declares War, Troops to Tripoli, Storms, The Philadelphia Runs Aground - This brings the Tripoli player to 9 cards in hand, so Tunisian Corsairs Raid is discarded.



US Spring 1803: Congress Authorizes Action (event, removed from game) 2 frigates are placed on the 1804 space.



Tripoli Spring 1803: Sweden Pays Tribute (event, removed from game) the 2 Swedish frigates are removed and Tripoli gets 2 GOLD!



US Summer 1803: Sicilian Gunboats (event, removed from game) 3 gunboats are placed in Malta (note: this is a change from 2 gunboats in previous card set).



Trevor: I am torn - there is nobody in the Tripoli NPZ, but I only have two corsairs. If I raid, I have a 55% chance of getting one gold and a 11% chance of getting 2 gold. I am sitting on eight, so it's doable to get to twelve. I think instead I am going to build, build, and then when I am at four, play Acquire Corsairs. That will give me a six corsair fleet.



Tripoli Summer 1803: Build Corsair (discards Tripoli Attacks), now 3 corsairs in Tripoli



Alison - I am tempted to use Thomas Jefferson to bring four frigates and three gunboats into Tripoli and finish off those pirates. I know he's already played The Guns of Tripoli, so I'm not at risk of losing more frigates. But I am going to play it safe and just blockade.



US Fall 1803: Naval Movement (event) move all four frigates to the Tripoli NPZ (2 from Gibraltar, 1 from Tunis, 1 from Malta).



Trevor: I know I just said I was going to build my fleet up, but look at that tasty target for Storms!



Tripoli Fall 1803: Storms (event) Roll: 5,4,1,1 one frigate is damaged and put on 1804 (where there are now four American frigates piled up)



US Winter 1803: Bainbridge Supplies Intel (event) - retrieves Naval Operations from the discard pile.



Tripoli Winter 1803: The Philadelphia Runs Aground (event, removed from game) Trevor: SIX!!! That's what I am talking about!!! Tripoli takes an American frigate from the Tripoli NPZ as his second sunk frigate and places a Tripolitan frigate in Tripoli.



End of Year: Season marker moved back to Spring, Year marker advanced to 1804. Four American frigates are placed in Gibraltar.



1804 Map:

Gibraltar: 4 American frigates

Malta: 3 American gunboats

Tripoli NPZ: 2 American frigates

Tripoli: 1 Tripolitan frigate, 3 Tripolitan corsairs, 4 Tripolitan infantry

Benghazi: 3 Tripolitan infantry

Derne: 1 Tripolitan infantry



Tripoli has 8 gold and 2 sunk frigates.



US draws - Naval Movement, General Eaton Attacks Derne, General Eaton Attacks Benghazi, Launch the Intrepid, Preble's Boys Take Aim, Lieutentant O'Bannon Leads The Charge - This brings the US player to 11 cards and must discard 3, so Naval Movement, Hamet Recruits Bedouins and Lieutenant Sterett in Pursuit are discarded.



Tripoli draws - Troops to Derne, Tunisian Corsairs Raid, Barbary Unity, Corsairs Evade Blockade, Merchant Ship Converted, Mercanaries Desert - this brings the Tripoli player to 10 cards and must discard 2, so Mercanaries Desert and Tunisian Corsairs Raid are discarded.



Alison: I may have made a mistake retreiving Naval Operations, but now I gotta play it. I know he has Morocco Declares War, so I'll post a blockade there, and send one frigate to Alexandria so I can form Hamet's army in the Summer.



US Spring 1804: Naval Operations (event) - 1 frigate moves from Gibraltar to the Tangier NPZ, 1 frigate moves from Gibraltar to Alexandria, and the remaining four frigates all attack Tripoli. The three gunboats from Malta join the attack. The US player also plays Preble's Boys Take Aim, so the US player has 15 dice to Tripoli's 5. American Roll: 6,6,6,6,5,5,4,4,4,2,2,1,1 four hits. Tripolitan Roll: 6,5,3,2,2 one hit. The American player loses one gunboat. The Tripolitan player loses 3 corsairs and the frigate takes a hit and is put on 1805. Because at least one 1 was rolled by the American player, one frigate is sent to Malta, as are the two surviving gunboats. Three American frigates are now in the Tripoli NPZ.



Trevor: Ouch. It's going to be tough to get to 12 gold, so now I am going to start to pack in the troops. If I build a corsair or play Acquire Corsairs, she'll just Thomas Jefferson me and sink them. Ugh.



Tripoli Spring 1804: Troops to Derne (event)



US Summer 1804: Hamet's Army Created (event, removed from the game) One Marine and five Arab infantry are placed in Alexandria.



Tripoli Summer 1804: Troops to Tripoli (event)



US Fall 1804: General Eaton Attacks Derne (event, removed from game) and Lieutenant O'Bannon Leads the Charge (battle event, removed from the game). The frigate in Alexandria and the frigate in Malta move to Derne along with one Marine and five Arab infantry.



Battle of Derne, Round 1. US has ten dice (1 for each frigate, 3 for the Marine infantry led by O'Bannon and 5 for the Arab infantry) and Tripoli has 3 dice (3 Tripolitan infantry).



US Roll: two hits Tripoli Roll: one hit. The US loses an Arab infantry, Tripoli loses two infantry. Now the US is rolling 9 dice and Tripoli 1 die.



Round 2: US Roll: two hits (only needed one) Tripoli: no hits.



Tripoli Fall 1804: Constantinople Sends Aid (event, removed from game) Tripoli gets 1 frigate, 2 corsairs, 2 infantry in Tripoli.



US Winter 1804: Burn the Philadelphia (event, removed from game) with Stephen Decatur (battle card, removed from game) The US rolls two dice because of Decatur, and gets 6,3, obviously choosing the 6 - the Tripolitan frigate is sunk.



Tripoli Winter 1804: Morocco Declares War (event, removed from game) - 3 corsairs are placed in Tangier.



End of Year: Season marker moved back to Spring, Year marker advanced to 1805. Both discard piles are re-shuffled. The Tripolitan frigate is places back in Tripoli.



1805 Map:

Malta: 2 American gunboats

Derne: 2 American frigates, 1 Marine, 4 Arab infantry

Tangier NPZ: 1 American frigate

Tripoli NPZ: 3 American frigates

Tripoli: 1 Tripolitan frigate, 2 Tripolitan corsairs, 8 Tripolitan infantry

Benghazi: 3 Tripolitan infantry



Tripoli has 8 gold and 2 sunk frigates.



Trevor: It looks grim, but I still have a few tricks up my sleeve. Barbary Unity, Tripoli Acquires Corsairs, Corsairs Evade Blockade, plus whatever I draw, hopefully Storms. It's not over yet.



US draws - Naval Movement, Naval Movement, Treaty of Peace and Amity, Assault on Tripoli, Hamet Recruits Bedouins, Bainbridge Supplies Intel - this brings the US player to 8 cards.



Tripoli draws - Storms, Mercanaries Desert, Troops to Derne, Algerine Corsairs Raid, US Supplies Run Low, US Signal Books Overboard - this brings Tripoli up to 11 cards, so Troops to Derne, US Supplies Run Low and Algerine Corsairs Raid are discarded.



Alison: It would have been nice to draw Show of Force, but instead I am going to try to take Morocco out by actual force.



US Spring 1805: Naval Movement (event) - 2 frigates from Derne, 1 frigate from Tripoli NPZ and 1 frigate from Tangier NPZ move to Tangier and attack. The 2 gunboats in Malta join the attack. US Roll: 6,5,5,4,3,3,2,2,1,1 Tripoli Roll: 5,4,3 Tripoli's ally Morocco loses 1 corsair. One American frigate goes to Malta, as do the two gunboats, and the other three frigates are in the Tangier NPZ.



Tripoli Spring 1805: Tripoli Acquires Corsairs (event) - 2 corsairs place in Tripoli.



US Summer 1805: Naval Movement (event) - 3 frigates from Tangier NPZ and 1 frigate from Malta, plus 2 gunboats attack Tangier again. US Roll: 6,5,4,4,4,3,1,1,1,1 Tripoli Roll: 6,6 Trevor: BOXCARS!! US decides to lose the 2 gunboats, Tangier now has 1 corsair.



Tripoli Summer 1805: Storms on Tangier NPZ. Roll: 6,5,4. The third US frigate has been sunk and another is damaged and placed on 1806.



US Fall 1805: General Eaton Attacks Benghazi (event, removed from game) - US moves the frigate from Malta and the frigate from the Tangier NPZ to Benghazi along with one Marine and four Arab infantry. Before the battle, Tripoli plays Mercanaries Desert and rolls: 6,6,2,1 Trevor: The dice are hot, baby!!!



Battle of Benghazi, Round 1: US has five dice (1 for each frigate, 1 for the Marine, 2 for the two surviving Arab infantry), Tripoli has three dice.

US Roll: 4,4,3,1,1, Tripoli Roll: 6,3,3 One Arab infantry is lost, now US rolling 4 dice.



Round 2, US Roll: 6,6,5,2 Tripoli Roll: 3,2,2 Two Tripoli infantry lost are lost, US still rolling 4 dice, Tripoli rolling 1 die.



Round 3, US Roll: 5,4,3,2 Tripoli Roll: 5



Round 4, US Roll: 6,1,1,1 Tripoli Roll: 5 The Arab/American army captures Benghazi with one Marine and one Arab infantry left.



Trevor: Get ready for some card play.



Tripoli Fall 1805: Tripoli Raid (discards Moroccan Corsairs Raid) and plays Corsairs Evade Blockade (note to playtesters, this card now lowers the US to one die per frigate, not zero as before, battle card removed). US Interception Roll (two frigates each rolling one die): 6,3 Tripoli now plays both Barbary Unity and US Signal Books Overboard. Tripoli activates Tunis and places 3 orange corsairs in Tunis. Tripoli draws a card from the US player's hand - Hamet Recruits Bedouins. Now Tripoli makes its Pirate Raid Roll with the three remaining corsairs: 5,3,1 - 1 GOLD! And now Tripoli plays Merchant Ship Converted and adds a corsair to Tripoli (bringing the total back to 4).



Alison: Its clear I am not going to be able to play the Treaty card - I need to take out the corsairs in Tunis and Tangier and the frigate in Tripoli. It makes more sense to Assault Tripoli. But I have to wait until the draw for 1806, so I am going to just harrass the fleet in Tripoli.



US Winter 1805: Thomas Jefferson (event, removed from game) - moves all four frigates on the map to Tripoli. US has eight dice and Tripoli has six dice. US Roll: 6,6,5,4,1,1,1,1 two hits! Tripoli Roll: 6,6,4,3,1,1 two hits! The US player has no choice - if a fourth frigate is sunk it is game over, so two frigates are put on 1806. Tripoli takes one hit to its frigate and puts it on 1806 and loses one corsair. One American frigate is forced to Malta for the 1's and the other is in the Tripoli NPZ



Trevor: I am out of cards in my hand, but no chance I am passing. Time to play Yusuf Qaramanli! I need three gold to win the game right here.



Tangier corsair roll: 6 - 1 GOLD!

Tunis corsairs roll: 6,4,3 - 1 GOLD!



Tripoli US Interception Roll: 4,3 Pirate Raid Roll: 5,4,2



Trevor: Oh, that hurts. I am sitting on 11 gold and 3 sunk frigates, but the American imperialists survive to 1806.



End of Year: Season marker moved back to Spring, Year marker advanced to 1806. Three American frigates move from 1806 to Gibraltar. One Tripolitan frigate moves from 1806 to Tripoli.



1806 Map:

Gibraltar: 3 American frigates

Malta: 1 American frigate

Tripoli NPZ: 1 American frigate

Tripoli: 1 Tripolitan frigate, 3 corsairs, 8 Tripolitan infantry

Benghazi: 1 Marine and 1 Arab infantry



Tripoli has 11 gold and 3 sunk frigates.



US card draws the rest of the draw deck and keeps Assault on Tripoli, Send in the Marines and Marine Sharpshooters and five other cards at random.



Tripoli card draws and keeps eight cards.



Alison: It would be nice to play Launch the Intrepid or Recruit Bedouins, but I cannot give him a chance to get that twelfth gold. I could play Constantinople Demands Tribute, getting him down to nine and hope he doesn't get three on his turn and see what happens. But I'd rather just send in the Marines and hope for the best. Victory or Death!



US Spring 1806: Assault on Tripoli, Send in the Marines, Marine Sharpshooters



Trevor: Alright, it's on like Donkey Kong. Even if I can't sink the fourth frigate, I want to damage as many frigates as possible so they are not providing support to the ground battle.



Assault on Tripoli Naval Battle: (no battle cards played)



US has five frigates for ten dice. If a frigate is damaged, it is turned on its side and continues to roll 2 dice in the combat, but is removed before the land battle. Tripoli has 1 frigate and three corsairs for five dice. The US ignores the roll of 1's in the Assault on Tripoli.



Round 1, US Roll: 5,4,3,3,3,3,1,1,1,1 no hits Tripoli Roll: 5,4,4,4,3 no hits.

Round 2, US Roll: 6,6,5,5,5,5,5,4,3,2 two hits Tripoli Roll: 6,5,5,4,4 one hit. The US takes a hit on a frigate. Tripoli takes a hit on a frigate and loses one corsair. It is now ten dice versus four dice.

Round 3, US Roll: 6,6,6,5,5,4,4,3,2,1 three hits Tripoli Roll: 6,4,4,2 The Tripolitan navy is done! The US takes a hit on a second frigate. The US player moves the two damaged frigates to the Supply (since there is no 1807 to put them on).



Assault on Tripoli Ground Battle: (two US battle cards played)



US has four American Marines who hit on a 5 or 6 and one Arab infantry and three frigates who each hit on a 6. The US player decides to use blue dice for the Marines and yellow dice for the frigates and Arab infantry. Tripoli has eight infantry all hitting on a 6 as normal.



Round 1: Marines: 6,5,3,1 two hits, US: 5,3,2,2 no hits. Tripoli: 6,5,5,5,2,2,2,2 The last Arab infantry is lost, as are two Tripolitan infantry.

Round 2: Marines: 6,6,5,1 three hits Frigates: 6,5,2 one hit Tripoli: 6,6,5,1,1,1 The US loses two Marines, Tripoli loses four infantry.

Round 3: Marines: 5,5,5,2 three hits Frigates: 6,5,3 one hit - It's over kill but if Tripoli can roll boxcars (two sixes) they will kill the last two Marines and still hold Tripoli and win the game.



Tripoli Roll: 3,2 The Marines capture Tripoli with two Marines.



Trevor: I guess it was too much to ask to get two sixes on that last roll, especially as I used up quite a bit of luck in 1805. I was pleased that I was able to frustrate her ability to play the Treaty card, forcing her to attack Tripoli, but the combination of four sharp shooting Marines and the supporting frigate fire was just too much for my boys. If I had got Troops to Tripoli back in the 1805 draw, it might have been enough to tip the tide, but it wasn't to be.



Alison: I was a little overconfident in 1804 and then was in real trouble in 1805. But Trevor's dice were also on fire there in 1804, and I was happy he rolled normal in the Assault on Tripoli. 4 Last edited Today 12:06 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)

[+] Dice rolls Barry Kendall Barry Kendall) United States

Lebanon

So it is three gunboats in Sicily now. Good to know, I didn't get that update. Should help a bit.

