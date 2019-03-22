Rules



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] James Dean Diggy18) United States I played this solo, with two non-cooperating characters. The goal was to earn 7 quest points. The Magus would have won were it not for the meddling of the Magician.



It's interesting how very different the game is when played with a character dependent on magic, as opposed to one able to swing a weapon and absorb some blows. Playing with quests can really highlight those differences by creating additional avenues for success that do not entail combat or even necessarily looting treasure sites.



Here is their tale.













Village-folk who saw the old man shuffling down the dirt road in his soiled, tattered robes and rotting sandals spat in his direction or made jest of his pitiful appearance. Occasionally the old man would stop, silently turn his head toward his tormentors, and slowly point his staff. Even with a kerchief over his milky-white, unseeing eyes, he conveyed a force and the objects of his blind gaze inevitably felt a queer sense of being seen, and it sent shudders down their spines and quieted their tongues. The old man would then smile to himself, and proceed thus in peace. When he reached the house where he intended to take a room, the soldiers garrisoned there refused to let the beggarly old man stay the night inside. The owner instead offered space in the barn. This suited the old man. He liked the creatures of the field and forest, and learned from them many things which would otherwise remain hidden to man, or learned only at great cost and peril.



It took the magus a few days of hiding at the house and cycling through cards to get a quest that did not have a heavy requirement for combat (the magus did not, for example, want to take on "Goblin Wars"). With his starting spells (which included "persuade") he was well situated to hire protection and head into the wild, but he preferred a more quiet approach. Even hiring "friends" required a substantial sum of gold, and acquiring that gold means in most cases engaging in combat, or at least placing oneself at substantial risk of being thrown into combat - and the magus, alone, was not one for combat. Eventually, while at the house, the magus heard from the farmers in the nearby village of a winged beast that had been stealing away the village children. The villagers swore they could hear the children's voices raised in forlorn song when the wind blew just so, and knew them to be still alive. The villagers desperately sought a means of finding the young ones. In their desperation, they threw aside their earlier reservations and disgust, and accepted the assistance of the beggarly magus.



The old man set forth to rescue the children, having learned from a little bird (the magus cast "Talk with a Wise Bird" many times) that the harpy lived in an enormous tree growing amidst the vast ruins not far to the south. Considering the relative locations of the village (i.e. the House) and the Harpy Tree, the quest seemed eminently accomplishable. Along with the magus went the scribe, whom the village elders had conscripted to accompany the old man and to ensure the safe return of the children. He was a timid man, but had a melodic voice. (The scribe is a "minor character", who in this case imparts a penalty to the magus' hide roll due to his unceasing sneezing when nervous.) The villager's plan, to which the magus had acceded, was for the scribe to sing to the music-loving harpy and beguile her into revealing the precise location of the children. To accomplish this, the scribe would need an musical instrument imbued with magic. And so, the magus' first order of business was to obtain such an instrument.



The pair stole along the winding paths, taking great care to avoid drawing the attention of the many beasts and affronts to nature that prowl the swamps and woods of the land. Whilst passing near a yawning chasm in a valley floor, they encountered a fellow adventurer who had been stalking the harpies that lived in the twisted trees along the valley slopes. When told of the magus' intent to rob one very large harpy of her source of happiness, the harpy-hating man readily agreed to quit his current hunt and join the other two travelers. (Magus played "A Crossbowman Joins You" card, which gets you a crossbowman companion if you are on a clearing with harpies or bats. Though the T Harpy lives at the Tree, there are other H Harpies that live on the monster setup card. It is these latter that had been summoned to the Chasm tile.)



At one point in their travels, the trio found an enormous hive in which lived an enormous wasp. The trio paused only long enough to conduct a cursory search, but even this brought great luck. The magus, whose companions never ceased to feel amazement and revulsion in equal measure at the old man's uncanny ability to sense the world despite being blind, found near the hive the decaying remains of a thief. The cause of his fate they could not tell. ("Search quickly, old one, lest we learn in the most disagreeable manner the cause of this man's demise," whispered the crossbowman.) The thief's bones had obviously been disturbed but the magus still found a thrusting sword and a smoky jewel the size of a walnut. The magus took them both, and thereafter spent much time holding and contemplating the jewel. His two companions were ever afraid to ask what he saw that captivated his blind eyes so. (The magus got the Living Sword and the Timeless Jewel from the remains of the thief, and was only cursed with disgust, so this was a great stroke of luck.)



At last, with the assistance of the many and varied birds that in the evenings flitted about the trio before alighting upon the magus' shoulder and singing softly, the men found a camp in the Linden Wood. It was here that the magus intended to acquire a magical instrument for the scribe in his company. The magus knew the wild men, called by some "Lancers" for the spears they invariably carried for mounted combat, would have such an instrument. (The quest allows the character to purchase a purchase a magical lyre from the Lancers, if the tile is enchanted. The magus' chits allow him easily to flip tiles.) As summer had passed to autumn and the night air brought teeth to chattering, a number of visitors came to warm themselves by the fires at the camp: a group of mercenaries (the Company), brigands (Bashkars), and an itinerant scholar (the scholar) - but no Lancers. The magus' situation then unexpectedly grew desperate as news came that an evil magician, accompanied by a wraith that did his every bidding, sought to kill the blind old man and was only two days' walk to the south. (The other character in the game, the Magician, had failed utterly to make headway in his quest and decided it would be easier to kill the magus, who seemed rather close to earning the 7 Quest Points needed to win. The Magician had acquired a Ghost companion by looting a treasure from the Cairns while the tile was enchanted.) The hearts of the magus and his fellow adventurers sunk to greater despair upon the realization that the mercenaries at this very camp had in the past dealt with this magician and would likely, with only the gentle encouragement of a few gold coins, join a hunt for the magus. And so the magus worked his own spell (casting Persuade) and spent a day attempting to hire the Company before the magician could arrive. Amazingly, the magus rolled a six on every hire roll - no deal. The magus then gained himself a day's respite from the danger posed by the approaching magician by remotely enchanting a tile and throwing the magician's travels askew. With this new-found time, the blind old man gambled on seeing what items the scholar (with whom he is on friendly terms) may have in his possession, and lo! The scholar had a magical flute. No need to await the Lancers. And no need to tarry any longer here at the camp. The magus quickly traded gold (gold obtained from the dead thief) for the instrument, and the race was on.



The magician passed through the camp and forewent hiring the Company in order to move as quickly as possible after the magus, whose plan to rescue the children proceeded with little difficulties. The scribe succeeded in beguiling the harpy to reveal the exact location within the trunk of the enormous tree (which at its base was easily as large as two barns set side by side) she had locked away the children, and they all escaped before the harpy realized what had happened. And so the blind old man, the scribe, the crossbowman, and 15 some odd children fled along the dark paths of the realm, harried always by the pursuing magician and his wraith, and hard pressed to remain hidden from the other wicked denizens that were never far away. As they moved there ensued a fantastic magical duel that wrought many unnatural changes to the woods and swamps and valleys, with each character flipping tiles back and forth - with the magus trying to move while hidden and the magician attempting to slow him down and catch him. (The Magician had earlier looted the Ancient Slate from the Cairns, and this spell book treasure allowed him to flip tiles.) The magus would almost certainly have perished had he not picked up the Timeless Jewel earlier in the game. Nevertheless, eventually the magician caught up to the magus in the valley just south of the village. This valley was haunted. When the magician (who had very luckily rolled a Find Hidden Enemies earlier in the day) jumped from the bushes with dagger in hand and blocked the magus, he attracted the attention of two wicked ghosts bent on the destruction of the living. The magician's wraith lured one ghost and the other ghost randomly assigned to the magus' crossbowman, leaving the magus and the magician to face each other. The children ran screeching every which way and the scribe fainted. For two men so well versed in the arcane arts, this contest would in the end be decided by cold steel. The living sword is a fearsome weapon. Even in the magus' clumsy hands it slashed so fast it could make the wind bleed. The magician also was aided by magical objects - he wore gloves with their own enchantment that bestowed an uncanny dexterity and swiftness to the wearer's hands (Deft Gloves, looted from the Cairns). The Magician pounced toward the old man and the magus' sword slashed across his attacker's chest. The strike would have been fatal had the magician not been wearing an L Breastplate (acquired via an Event Card; it's a leather jerkin). Instead, it only left a wound (in addition to destroying the armor), and the magician's dagger found its way to the blind man's heart, killing him instantly. The crossbowman loosed a dart but missed his target and then fled, as did the magician (who used his "Blurred" move chit to handily escape the other two ghosts). Whatever became of the magician, none can say. Perhaps the mercenaries may know, though they are smart enough not to tell tales. The children were never found, nor was the scribe. The crossbowman finally made his way back to the village and relayed the sad story before heading further east, back to more civilized lands, having had enough adventure for some time.



I did not continue the game, when really the Magician should have been forced to earn his 7 VP. It was a glitch in the design of the Magician's quest that scuttled his chances to succeed at the outset and forced him to murder most foul. You can't very well play PVP combat solo, but I did anyway and used a 6-sided die to choose boxes when it came down to it.



The Magician's end-state, after killing the Magus.

Brett McLay bgmclay) United States

South Burlington

