|
-
-
You might have noticed, from my previous reviews, that I tend to prefer games that are small, simple of rules but capable of depth and physically portable... Now I will put this proposition on its head and gush enthusiastically about an old-school boardgame which is pretty much the opposite of everything just listed.
History of the World is a Big Game dealing with Big Events and it does so by using a Big game board and a panoply of cards, rules and miniatures. But let us be fair, considering how absolutely Huge the subject of the game is (The History of the World!) it is a testament to the skill of the designers - The fierce and uncompromising Ragnar Brothers - that they managed to pull off so much by using so (relatively, very relatively) little.
(A note: this review is based on the original first mass market Avalon Hill 1991 edition of HotW which I happen to own. Z-Man games has recently published a new revised edition which features some minor rules changes and a somewhat reduced playtime. I haven't had the opportunity to try it out yet, but from the reviews I've read these changes are small enough not to render this article irrelevant. It's still the same game.)
This Game of Rising Empires and Falling Powers is an odd one indeed. It appeared right at the end of one paradigm, that of a heady mix of garish and theme-rich "ameritrash" games and classical AH-style wargames and just before the rise of a new, much more mathematical and elegant breed we now call "Euro-games". As a game-historian of sorts, I find it fascinating how the Ragnar Gang, way back in 1991, years before anyone in the mainstream outside of Germany ever heard of this new style, nevertheless presciently used many of the Euro-like design principles to radically simplify their simulation model (something that would be considered a heresy in those hoary days when Avalon Hill ruled the Gaming Tables).
As game themes go, you can hardly aim for anything bigger than this (wild fantasies of intergalactic empires notwithstanding) - to represent, in a practical and enjoyable board game format, the Whole History of the World! And we're not talking about some super-abstract representation with anonymous player factions a la Risk, no we want Real Empires, and Cities, and Technologies and Great People and Great Events! Everything with everything on top of it in three hours or less! (Please, forgive my Capitals and exclamations, it's just that kind of game.) That History of the World manages to actually accomplish this is no mean task, and that it does so in an actually enjoyable way is impressive indeed.
Where do we begin? Well, with Sumerians obviously. The game revolves around the concept of Civilizations, in the form of cards which are distributed among players at the beginning of each Epoch . The original version has seven great historical Epochs, which serve as rounds, beginning with the first great empire of Sumeria in the first Epoch and ending with Germany in the seventh and final Epoch - the Eve of the Great War (There is an optional variant with the eighth Epoch, the Modern Age.) Unlike in, say, Risk, players constantly change their empires from round to round and will get an opportunity to play seven different world powers by the end of the game with piece colors representing players who happened to be controlling them during their epoch.
Well then how do you determine who is the winner, or better yet who do the players represent in the game? It is an interesting question and the answer my gaming group came up with is that players ultimately represent Secret Societies, enormously powerful groups which have supposedly been controlling the flow of history from the beginnings of time. It's a wacky idea (that I do not personally subscribe to), but it is redolent of another favorite game of mine, Illuminati: The Game of Conspiracy and it does give a nice excuse for some always welcome role-playing and banter. As your Secret Society (or a family of shape-shifting lizardmen, whatever) manipulates and weaves the strands of history, it gains points through control and dominance of ever larger swathes of the planet via its puppet empires. Makes perfect sense, right?
So how does it play?
The game has already been incessantly compared to Risk, which seems to be the gold standard of world-conquest games. This seems to annoy some folks who claim that HotW is nothing like Risk. Well, I concur and will in fact assume the knowledge of Risk and focus on the differences in order to convey what the actual gameplay is like. Lengthy description of rules in minute detail would be, I feel, much beyond the scope of the article (and quite impractical considering that this is a complex game).
So, to begin with, unlike in Risk you don't actually move armies around. Instead you spread them. How does this work? Each empire gets a set number of armies which can be modified through event cards. These armies then expand from the set starting area - they can do so at no risk in the case of empty areas or those occupied by an older friendly empire (of the same player color), but for those belonging to other players they'll have to fight in a manner similar to that found in Risk (again, event cards can alter number of dice thrown, battle resolution and so on).
In addition to armies, your civilization may start with a capital city (they usually do) and with knowledge of navigation across particular sea territories. Capitals can be degraded and destroyed by conquering armies and are worth points to anyone controlling them at the end of the round. In addition to owning capitals, your may build monuments if you control enough territories marked with resources and these also give you points at end-of turn scoring. As for scoring itself, it takes place at the end of a player's turn, rather than a at a full round's end - and this serves as a nice subtle motivator for aggressive play, grab as much as you can, as fast as you can!
But while we're here, let's talk about scoring. As the goal of the game is to rack up as large a score as possible by the end of the seventh Epoch, you can imagine that it plays a central part of the game's experience. And here lies my only substantial criticism of HotW - the way you earn those victory points is probably the least elegant mechanic in the game. Each larger region yields a different number of points dependent on the amounts of armies you have there and whether you have more armies than anyone else. And this amount changes for each region in each Epoch! This is quite difficult to track and requires a whole table of its own (lingering shades of "wargameitis" there) and a bunch of differently colored, differently labeled cardboard plaques which are supposed to be distributed around the board at the beginning of each Epoch. Ok, I understand that this is a necessary mechanic and that representation of the flow of human history across the world map has to be directed somehow, but I still have a feeling that this could have been accomplished in a more elegant, more enjoyable manner.
Nonetheless, this game has so much to offer that this one gripe I have can hardly discourage me from deciding to make it the main gaming fare for the evening. For example, did I mention all the wonderful historical event cards? Or the beautiful evocative map redolent of ancient Ptolemaic cartography? A detail I particularly like is how they managed to include even the effects of terrain on the spread of civilizations via natural barriers such as mountains and jungles, but in such a rules-light way (add one more dice to defense) that it never slows down the flow of the game. This game packs up so much content, story and sheer experience into a format which can be still be called a "family game" with straight face, that it does represent a kind of a miracle of game design in itself.
So, to conclude my review. If you are looking for a bit more substantial game which will occupy your the main portion of your gaming night (three hours seems to be the average playtime) and serve as the "main course" then History of the World would definitely fit into that category. Also, let's not ignore the educational value of the game - as a something of a history buff, I admit that I was delighted to find myself motivated by the game to look up some quite influential ancient civilizations which have somehow managed to elude my research. Kids in particular will find this sweeping view of history invaluable in creating a wider perspective and the logic behind what is too often presented as a collection of disjointed and bewildering facts by our educational system. And did I mention how good it looks on the table with its beautiful map and all the wonderful colorful miniatures and cards? This is one game you don't want to miss.
(The original review of LotR:TC can be found on my blog here: ttp://www.thecompleatgamester.net/games-i-like-history-of-th...)
-
-
-
Ron
Austria
Vienna
“It's all in the mind.” ― George Harrison
Devoted Follower of the Most Holy Church of the Evil Bob. Possessed and down the road to become chaotic, evil & naughty. All hail the Evil Bob and his Stargate.
-
teriyaki wrote:
The game has already been incessantly compared to Risk ...
This always hurts ... it's like comparing TI4 to Settlers, just because it uses hexes ...
However, HotW is one of my all-time 10's. I simply love this game (and still play the Avalon Hill edition).
Thanks for the review!
-
-
|