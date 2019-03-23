|
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
German Options:
Before we continue reporting on the action, it would be a good idea to provide some analysis of the allied defensive positions and how strong (or weak) they are against a German double turn:
There are two obvious general scenarios:
1) Germany uses the double turn for a surprise attack against Russia and 2) Germany goes all out against the British and try to grow financially by taking Rome and perhaps some minors and other British possessions.
Let’s first examine the first scenario: A surprise attack in Russia:
This could be tempting for the Germans: The Soviets have shown quite an arrogant attitude focusing on their Balkan adventures and discounting any German attack in the motherland, by having just a flimsy single-line defense. Even their air units are out of place, and the Germans can push very deeply into Russia surrounding a large number of Soviet formations. Even though German forces are clearly completely out of place for an attack on Russia on turn 1, they can usually use the turn 1 to regroup and push into Russia on turn 2.
The allies however seem confident that such an attack can’t happen and that Russia is safe. Why is that?
In the allied mind the best defense against a double turn is the threat of a counter-double turn by them. The Soviet position in this game is so financially strong (after the conquest of Turkey) that if the Germans dare attacking the Soviet Union a counterflip (or a double turn for the allies) is inevitable that will follow immediately thereafter. With a large Soviet treasury and a fully build-up army, such a double turn will be a disaster for the Germans and I can see the allies threatening Berlin, if this happens. Thus, they are quite confident that Germany will leave Russia alone until it grows financially by absorbing some minors and is sure to maintain initiative vs the combined strength of UK and Russia together. Russia seems safe at the moment, at least in the allied mind…
How about the second scenario?
Obviously the Germans can do huge damage to the British position with a double turn. The fact that neither Lebanon-Syria, nor North Africa went Vichy was a good break for the British, but let’s not forget that the Germans have no fleet capacity to send forces there, and the direct threat would be limited. Perhaps more important for them though are the 20 extra BRP at YSS. The British have no substantial threats for Egypt, and have secured the obvious targets well (Gibraltar and Home) and tried their best with whatever forces had in hand for Italy and Norway. Rome (due to the 37BRPs) is an incredibly valuable target, and its defense is good but not ironclad. The ZOC network makes any German advancement through the Italian peninsula difficult without two consecutive offensive options, and the absence of Axis-controlled airbases nearby makes Rome feel somewhat safe. Please note that the placement of German controlled hexes and the British units, allows for U24 to be the ONLY hex vulnerable to the trick of exploitation through a vacant enemy-controlled hex on turn 1. And if this happens there is only 1 additional armor (the one currently in Graz) which is valuable for exploitation. So Rome seems safe to the calamity of a first turn conquest that would allow Germans to regroup quickly for a 2nd turn punch somewhere else. For a turn 2 conquest there are several options. The Germans can advance their armors to better positions and gain ground through attrition and there is always the option of outflanking the alpine defenses through Vichy France on turn 2, but this comes at the small cost to the Germans of annoying Marshal Petain…
From the allied perspective, the goal in Italy is to “bleed” the Axis as much as possible during the Rome conquest (essentially use Italy as a “second France”), in order to delay any attack on Russia as much as possible. But as in France, they know that Rome will fall to the German hands sooner, or later…A conquest of Italy on turn 1 by an offensive is to be avoided at all costs. A conquest by an attrition followed by an offensive is the next worst option for the allies, and the defense presented seems a good one against this option as well.
Obviously, nothing can prevent Germany taking Rome on a double turn, but the allies hopefully want to extract a high cost on it measured by two offensives and large losses at the gates of Rome.
Will this happen? Let’s see…
Here is the Western Front including Italy, showing how well is Italy guarded against Exploitation attacks on turn 1, also showing the only possible hex available for an empty hex exploitation:
Germany declares war on Yugoslavia!
The first action of the upcoming Axis tide (facilitated by a double turn) will be a German Declaration of War against Yugoslavia! This was not unexpected in the allied camp, as Yugoslavia can provide a good springboard for airbases against Rome and is consistent with possible German plans to grow the German financial base.
One of the kinks in this game is that the setup of minor country forces precedes in the sequence of play the options declaration, thus the Allies are not sure if the Germans will take an offensive or an attrition in the Med against Yugoslavia.
Yugoslavia (unlike Greece) is very hard to defend effectively. It is practically surrounded by Axis minor ally territory and the Germans have placed forces strategically spread out in a very broad front, so the Allied camp cannot protect Belgrade effectively from all sides.
The following Yugoslavian setup is sort of a “classic”, and I have seen it used a lot, especially when an airborne unit is not in range for a Belgrade drop. It protects the Belgrade “backside” and ensures the attack on Belgrade will be across the Danube, tripling the defenders. It is definitely the best setup in this case against an attempted offensive 1-turn Yugoslavian knock-out.
The allies contemplate a lot about using it, but they are also concerned that this setup gives the Germans important strategic territory in the North in case the Germans opt for an attrition option. They are particularly concerned about giving up Trieste that can provide the Germans a valuable airbase against Rome on turn 2. Furthermore, they want to make sure the Germans take two consecutive Med offensives. Since it is practically certain that Rome cannot fall with an offensive on turn 1, if the Germans take two consecutive Med offensives they have already paid 30BRPs. So the setup below aims to direct the Germans into an 1-turn conquest of Yugoslavia via an offensive. The Germans have 17 ground factors that can reach Belgrade, which is defended by 4F (doubled), however, there are also 2 Yugoslavian AF that CANNOT be counteraired (Remember all the inverted German air?), so even with the setup above the Germans will have to risk a 5/6 1:1 on Belgrade if they want the Yugoslavia in the plate for turn 1, at least not without an expensive exploitation attack. A 5 in Belgrade would be a catastrophe for the Germans, so an attrition option seems more likely than an offensive. So the setup below, protects Belgrade enough for an offensive 1-turn conquest, while also denying the critical airbases of Trieste and Zagreb to the Germans for use against the Italian defenses on turn 2:
Option Selections:
Germans announce Attrition Options on West and Med, Pass on the East.
New Germany BRP level is at 55(55) (65-10 for the DoW on Yugoslavia).
They will also announce a mysterious voluntary destruction of two replacements (in Ploesti and Cologne/Essen) and they will remove the two bridgehead counters in Paris and Belgium that are no longer needed to provide supply, or for any other reason.
Here is the situation, in the Yugoslavia/Italy area just before the Axis Movement Phase:
And the full board, here:
The Germans –not unexpectedly- will take attrition options in both the Western and Med fronts. Obviously they want to build up as much as possible for their Winter turn, when they move first.
But how are they going to use this attrition option, and what do they have in mind for this double turn? Are they just looking to build up their financial base? Or do they have more “sinister” thoughts. How is their attrition option in the Med serves their purpose of taking Rome?
The next episode will clear the picture substantially and will reveal more clearly the German intentions!
Can you guess what is on the horizon?
More to follow soon!
Stay tuned!
-
-
-
-
Very exciting!! I mean, not that an attrition is inherently exciting or anything
-
-
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
I agree that this particular attrition doesn’t seem to be particularly exciting, but some other ones are! I recall especially some 21-30s when the whole game hangs on the 50/50 possibility that a hex will be gained that can liberate a full encircled army or leave a large force unsupplied...
And unlike offensives often based exclusively on 2-1 attacks, the design of the move has to account for both a failure and a success and this makes often attrition moves very complicated.
-
-
- Last edited Mon Mar 25, 2019 3:24 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Mar 25, 2019 3:23 am
-
-
-
kostaskav wrote:
I agree that this particular attrition doesn’t seem to be particularly exciting, but some other ones are! I recall especially some 21-30s when the whole game hangs on the 50/50 possibility that a hex will be gained that can liberate a full encircled army or leave a large force unsupplied...
And unlike offensives often based exclusively on 2-1 attacks, the design of the move has to account for both a failure and a success and this makes often attrition moves very complicated.
Absolutely. Attritions in the western desert can be very tense!!
-
-
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
AutomatedTeller wrote:
kostaskav wrote:
I agree that this particular attrition doesn’t seem to be particularly exciting, but some other ones are! I recall especially some 21-30s when the whole game hangs on the 50/50 possibility that a hex will be gained that can liberate a full encircled army or leave a large force unsupplied...
And unlike offensives often based exclusively on 2-1 attacks, the design of the move has to account for both a failure and a success and this makes often attrition moves very complicated.
Absolutely. Attritions in the western desert can be very tense!!
And even more so in France and Russia, as allied attrition rolls often determine the timing of Paris conquest, or if Russia can survive by liberating encircled troops, for example.
-
-
|