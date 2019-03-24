Re: A rambling review of Mollwitz (haven't played Chotusitz yet!

There is a 19% chance of a ‘special result’ occurring. For a battle like this one, they will occur pretty frequently.



My issue with these ‘special results’ is that they do not take into account the units taking part, nor the situation that they are in. Nearly all the results generated involve heavy casualties and morale checks to both sides.



An example of this are routing units. They rout straight away, but the pursuers don’t pursue until all the combat for that activation is over. This results in one having to remember the routes that each routed unit took – another load on one’s already loaded brain!



That said, in this specific case I did get around it by drawing the routed routes directly onto the plexi-glass covering the map – but for those that don’t use such map covers, I can see this being a potential issue.