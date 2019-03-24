|
-
Robert Pollard
United Kingdom
Bristol
Avon
-
This is one of those games that I think I kind of enjoyed, but seemed to go on for far too long. In this case I had the Battle of Mollwitz on my table from 25th Nov 2018 to 23rd March 2019! (It resulted in an Austrian decisive victory).
This may seem a long time, but I am always short of time, so can only get in the odd activation every now and then – especially as some of the larger activations can take an hour or so.
This review is based on playing the full Battle of Mollwitz plus a number of the tutorial scenarios. I haven’t as yet, looked at Chotusitz – so please bear this in mind. It is also the first game that I have owned and played from COA’s BAR series – so I had a bit of a learning curve to climb over – especially as I was playing solo with no one to guide me.
In terms of material quality, I really liked the game. The maps are superb, as are the counters and play aids.
The game comes with two sets of rules – the series rules and a rules booklet specific to Mollwitz & Chotusitz. I found the rules to be well written and had a style that allowed me to read both of them relatively quickly. I guess that shows that they were pretty clear and concise!
How does the game play?
I found it played relatively slowly - especially activations that had a lot of melee combat. I think this is down to the number of dice rolls, checks and calculations that must be made.
The melee system uses an opposed roll system on an odds based column. You have many things to keep track of – the overall odds and the combat values of the units taking part. The latter can take time to go through in a multi-hex combat as one needs to calculate it for each hex, then average it with the other units taking part.
This process is hindered somewhat by these values being on the reverse side of the counters – along with the units’ morale levels. Despite the hassle of having the numbers on the underside, I actually quite liked it!
This is because the values that affect combat are hidden away, so you as a commander move the units a little more realistically. One isn’t performing and relying on the mental pre-calculations to determine if a particular bit of combat is worth doing. Instead, one is looking at the positional situation and deciding ones' combat decisions based purely on that.
Melee combat in this game is brutal and felt a little random at times.
Unlike other games, once engaged, the combat goes on until it is decided with one of the sides routing. This all occurs in just one activation!
The issue of randomness does need a little more discussion...
An example of which is the activation of units for combat participation. I don’t know if it was down to the quality of the units in this game’s battles, but I found that on average 1 in every 4th unit would refuse to engage. A failure to engage, is a bit of a double wammy, in that you both lose your chosen unit from the planned combat and that unit becomes shaken – which can have some serious consequences.
Despite this activation randomness, there was one other random aspect of the melee combat system that I really didn’t like - and that’s its ‘special results’ rules.
These drove me crazy.
There is a 19% chance of a melee ‘special result’ occurring. For a battle like this one, they will occur pretty frequently.
My issue with these ‘special results’ is that they do not take into account the units taking part, nor the situation that they are in. Nearly all the results generated involve heavy casualties and morale checks to both sides.
There were many occasions where a local fight that should have been an overwhelming victory for the attacker, actually ended up with an attacker fleeing with its tail between its legs!
To take an extreme example, you could have a poorly trained unit that is both shaken and disordered, charged on all sides by fresh elite cavalry and actually end up in a situation where both sides take similar casualties! If you are very unlucky, you could even end up with many of your attackers fleeing and breaking!
For me, this breaks my ‘imagination-machine’ as I simply can’t visualise what happened on the battlefield to produce such bizarre results.
It’s this lack of context between a ‘special result’ and the situation that generated it that has this nasty habit of suspending ones belief. If these rolls were a rarity, then yes, I could live with that, but as things stand, they can occur almost 20% of the time!
COA need to modify the special results so that they take into account the situation that generated them. Maybe instead of their special results, they could instead, shift the odds on the combat table – maybe one or two columns left or right – at least the results would be more within the bounds of realistic expectation.
Speaking of ‘special results’, I also found that the initiative based ‘special results’ had issues too, though in their case they simply got in the way of smooth gameplay. These happen far less often - a 10% chance during the one and only roll at the beginning of each activation. However, they trigger off a battle event that is specific to the battle being played. Many of these events are complex and have several paragraphs of rules dedicated to them, which results in rules lookups that hinder the pace of the game somewhat.
Whilst on the subject of rules lookups, this is one of the first games that I have played where towards the end, I was performing almost the same number of lookups as at the beginning! Usually, one gets used to a game’s mechanics and the need for rules lookups decline – but with this game I didn’t experience this.
I had wondered why this was the case and had a big think about it, especially as the rules are well written and do make sense when you read them.
In the end I came to the conclusion that this was down to the units having a lot of different state mechanics acting upon them – morale, organisational, fatigue and command.
Each of these state mechanics impacts what a unit can do during an activation. So one has to frequently pop into the rules book to work out what the combined effect of all these states do to a unit. This is made a little worse by the fatigue table only appearing in the rule book – it’s not on a player aid.
I think that the rules lookups from these mechanics could be substantially reduced by having a player-aid that lists the major states and summarizes their effects all in one place. Having such a player aid would reduce my lookups by 90%, but other players mileages may vary.
Other gameplay slowdowns can occur simply due cognitive loading.
Combat requires one to keep track of many things (odds ratios, individually calculated CVs etc),
some of these things only kick in when the next phase is reached. This results in one having to remember what happened so that the appropriate actions can be taken when these phases are reached. (See Mr Peabody's comments in the post below! :) )
An example of this are routing units. They rout straight away, but the pursuers don’t pursue until all the combat for that activation is over. This results in one having to remember the routes that each routed unit took – another load on one’s already loaded brain!
That said, in this specific case I did get around it by drawing the routed routes directly onto the plexi-glass covering the map – but for those that don’t use such map covers, I can see this being a potential issue.
In terms of game-play I really enjoyed the generated narrative – special results aside, but found that the game was mentally wearing me down due to the cognitive loading and the time it was taking to play!
I admit, this could be an issue that only affects solo players, so this may well not impact players that play against an opponent.
This review does come across as a little negative, but this game does have many positives. It looks beautiful and plays like a miniatures game. It also has a number of rather neat mechanics that simulate such things as overall army morale and effectiveness.
There are even little rules subtleties that one gets to appreciate – like a routing unit’s terrain costs are different from the pursuer. So this enables one to plan a route in such a way as to reduce a pursuers range and thus the damage it could inflict.
I do have a few other games in this series, including the much bigger Prague, but I’m terrified of starting that one as I can imagine that battle going on for most of the year!
Ultimately, I can see myself being sucked into another BAR battle – as they are kind of fun, but it won’t be in the near future as I need to recover from this one!
RobP
-
-
- Last edited Sun Mar 24, 2019 8:24 pm (Total Number of Edits: 6)
- Posted Sat Mar 23, 2019 5:00 pm
-
-
Paul Borchers
United States
Keller
Texas
-
Re: A rambling review of Mollwitz (haven't played Chotusitz yet!
Thanks for playing the game and writing up the review!
Quote:
There is a 19% chance of a ‘special result’ occurring. For a battle like this one, they will occur pretty frequently.
My issue with these ‘special results’ is that they do not take into account the units taking part, nor the situation that they are in. Nearly all the results generated involve heavy casualties and morale checks to both sides.
The special results are there to give the players pause about launching Close Combats - commanders of the era couldn't count on what could come out of the fire at reduced range, and so it is with the players. "Losses" in these games represent not just the dead and wounded, but also those who have straggled or fled the action, to rejoin the army at a safer moment. You could ignore the special results and not break the system, but in the bigger battles they do add some color and chaos. Even without the special results, you can get a wide array of losses and routs out of Close Combat, although it will be skewed in favor of the side with tactical advantages.
Quote:
An example of this are routing units. They rout straight away, but the pursuers don’t pursue until all the combat for that activation is over. This results in one having to remember the routes that each routed unit took – another load on one’s already loaded brain!
That said, in this specific case I did get around it by drawing the routed routes directly onto the plexi-glass covering the map – but for those that don’t use such map covers, I can see this being a potential issue.
Actually, once a particular Close Combat is resolved, and the routs and advances are over, Pursuit (if any) takes place before another Close Combat is resolved. This is reflected in 13.0, Step 5c, and in the Sequence of Play. Otherwise, yes, it would be a burden to remember just where everyone ran!
Regarding summaries of unit states and their effects, you might want to check the BAR Primer. It has a lot of examples for each phase of play, as well as some listing of modifiers that you won't find in the rules or games (Fatigue is different, as that's a new item introduced for Mollwitz and considered optional for other games in the series). Unfortunately it's only available in downloadable form from Wargamevault, unless you can find someone selling a copy.
I think you'll find Chotusitz to be another good introductory game, one that has more options for attack and defense than Mollwitz, and no snow to hinder movement or charges.
-
-
-
Robert Pollard
United Kingdom
Bristol
Avon
-
Thanks for the insights!
I have to confess I know close to zero about 18th century warfare. In fact that's what attracted me to the games, the fact I had discovered this whole 'undiscovered' period of warfare - especially as there are some broad similarities to the Napoleonic period.
With regard to the close combat, I kind of played it with the British mentality of 'Cold Steel' - especially as the Prussian Infantry units seem to be pretty good at it. Do the troops of the period primarily stand-off and shoot? (I really need to read more from the period!)
I think I would still like to see some kind of correlation between the situation and the results. The WW2 OCS system has a 'surprise' mechanic, that can cause substantial odds shifts up or down the CRT. This system can generate some extreme positive or negative results, but they never seem completely out of context.
Thanks for the clarification on pursuit - I will incorporate that into my next game - will also modify my review above.
I've been on the hunt for a physical copy of the Primer - but it's an elusive beast. I'm kind of hoping COA will put in another print run!
RobP
-
-
- Last edited Sun Mar 24, 2019 8:25 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Mar 24, 2019 8:22 pm
-
-
Paul Borchers
United States
Keller
Texas
-
Quote:
I have to confess I know close to zero about 18th century warfare. In fact that's what attracted me to the games, the fact I had discovered this whole 'undiscovered' period of warfare - especially as there are some broad similarities to the Napoleonic period.
I think a lot of us have the same problem in that we start with an era that interests us, then go backwards in time and carry those future revelations of warfare into previous eras (I started with the American Civil War, which led to Napoleonic warfare, then 18th Century). I'm learning more about the era all the time. Compared to the Napoleonic era, the evolution from one formation to another is much slower, more formal, and this is reflected in the formation change costs in the games. Line is king and Assault Column (in the latter part of the era) not frequently used, and skirmishing is something for small bodies or companies of troops rather than battalions or regiments. Other than the smoothbore muskets, there are a number of differences that come out in history and in the games.
Quote:
With regard to the close combat, I kind of played it with the British mentality of 'Cold Steel' - especially as the Prussian Infantry units seem to be pretty good at it. Do the troops of the period primarily stand-off and shoot? (I really need to read more from the period!)
Well, the rules mention that Close Combat in the game represents all the combat action with the opposing lines at 100 yards or less. It abstracts close range firing as well as the push of cold steel. Informally, many players interpret close combats that go multiple rounds (those where an "M" results and the special results) as the times when some physical melee is taking place. In game terms you generally wait until an enemy unit has some adverse condition (Disordered or Shaken, or both) before you go into Close Combat against it, but obviously time constraints or some fleeting tactical opportunity may dictate otherwise.
If you look at Prague, Leuthen, and Kolin, you'll definitely find Prussian infantry that are the best in the system in terms of their morale, combat effectiveness, and fire multiples (usually grenadiers and Frederick's Life Guard). Their cavalry companions, in contrast to what you saw at Mollwitz, are also very good by the time you reach the Seven Years' War. The cavalry is evolving away from the "caracole" into charges delivered at higher speeds, more akin to the Napoleonic era. This is reflected in greater charge ranges and higher combat effectiveness.
-
-
-
Michael Davis
United States
Laguna Niguel
California
-
Thank you for your review. I have just completed my collection of all of the BAR series games. This is a period I'm very interested in. I am looking forward to playing M&C in the near future, the more so for your review. I am hoping they will go a little easier with two of us playing, if only to jog one another's memory about the rules.
I found the tutorials in the Primer to be very helpful, in fact, vital:
https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/148213/primer-gamers-sou...
I hope you stay with the BAR series and continue to write about your experiences with BAR.
-
-
-
Stephen Parker
United States
Ellisville
MO
-
FlashPan wrote:
"...melee combat ...‘special results’ rules. These drove me crazy.
...There were many occasions where a local fight that should have been an overwhelming victory for the attacker, actually ended up with an attacker fleeing with its tail between its legs!
...For me, this breaks my ‘imagination-machine’ as I simply can’t visualise what happened on the battlefield to produce such bizarre results.
I share your frustration but that's one of the things that makes BAR my favorite game system and adds realism. In Zorndorf I charged some Russian Cossack regiments, probably the game's worst, with the fabled Ziten's Hussars, close to the finest in any BAR game.
I rolled three special results out of four melee rolls and suffered as many casualties as did the Russians. Was I upset at my rolling? You bet! But even at the time I told my opponent that my regimental commander saw a tempting target and charged without reconnoitering the ground. The Cossack commander had deployed behind a ditch hidden in the tall grass and the charging Prussians hit the ditch before they ever saw it, their charge disintegrating into a confused mass of falling horses and dismounted troopers falling prey to the waiting Cossacks.
I'm retired Army and things going off the rails, often badly is part of life not shown in most games. If in a pitched battle between relatively matched foes it only goes goes sideways 18% of the time I think that's understating the probability. That's why BAR teaches you to always, always have a reserve.
-
-
|