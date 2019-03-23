|
-
-
September-December 1914
Our second session covered the rest of 1914, with the final production and diplomacy phase being postponed until the next time. We were short of our Russian and US players, so I had to cover for both, which prolonged the session somewhat.
The placement of September reinforcements proved conclusively that Germany was not going to make a delayed invasion of Belgium, with Hindenburg and the bulk of the troops going east to bolster the invasion of Russia. The Russians lost four corps holding the invaders back, but then Autumn rains started and continued for most of the remaining year with occasional storms and finally turning into snow. Fighting fluttered out and the front was stabilized one hex inside Russia on the Prussian border, followed by a narrow salient around Warsaw (still in Russian hands and heavily fortified) and then down the San River into Galicia, where Ivanov had to give up his attempts to take fortified Lemberg. The Austro-Hungarians occupied territory evacuated by the Russians without launching attacks of their own.
In the west the French and the Germans lobbied against each other across the narrow border in Lorraine, with the Germans eventually gaining a slight foothold before the rains started. The British Indian Army crushed Burmese rebels and Smuts pacified South Africa exchanging fire across, but not crossing the Vaal River into the German South West Africa. The Australian battleship “Australia” and three cruisers were able to overtake the German cruiser Königsberg in the Indian Ocean and sink it before it managed to cause havoc amongst the British convoys. The German Pacific squadron was chased into Truk Island, and with the Japanese marines occupying Eniwetok and Kwajalein, it now remains the sole German major port in the Pacific, with territorials to protect it. German submarines were able to sink two more British convoys in the Northern Atlantic, while the Russians created a convoy link between Archangel and Great Britain, only to see the port becoming ice-bound when the winter set in.
With the eastern and western fronts rather uneventful, it was in the Balkans where most suspense occurred. Bulgaria declared war against the Allies in November invading Serbia and forcing its defensive line south, around Skopje. This had already been anticipated in the Allied capitals and we had come up with two contingency plans, or rather three. As it became clear that Belgium was not going to be invaded, the British Expeditionary Force under French had been earmarked for being send into the Balkans to help the Serbians. Our US player suggested that Kitchener, the Sirdar of Egypt, should be send instead while French covered Egypt for him, but there was not enough transport available for such a complicated manoeuvre, which in any case became untenable when the Ottomans again started to look threatening sending their resources to the Central powers. The most favoured route to Serbia for French to take would have been through the Greek port of Saloniki, but this plan folded when the Greek government turned down our eager courting and instead veered slightly towards the Central powers.
Tirana had always been a less favoured access route into the Balkans, the Italians being potentially able to cut its access to the Mediterranean by mining the mouth of the Adriatic Sea. Here, however, our diplomats were more successful, with Italy now +11 in our favour, while not having proceeded at all from +3 in the Central powers camp. Confident that we are not going to be betrayed by the Italians we proceeded to start the transportation of the Expeditionary Force into Albania. Alas, we had omitted the Austro-Hungarian navy from our calculations! It made a sudden dash into the Central Mediterranean while the British Mediterranean Fleet was in Malta for refuelling, sinking five British convoys before the British and French (from Toulon) were able to intervene. For a while a major sea battle was imminent, but in the end the rainy season damped all attempts to find the enemy and the victorious Austro-Hungarians were able to sneak back to Trieste unmolested.
This costly excursion is now causing concern among Allied planners. How can we protect the supply line into Tirana from the Austro-Hungarian fleet? The British must strengthen their Mediterranean fleet with faster and more modern battleships, but the French shall remain handicapped having to base their operations in Toulon. We are also starting to wonder whether we should bring in Italy at all, as Austro-Hungarians are now free to concentrate their troops west and have already railed Archduke Frederick to Trieste from the Serbian front. There are even indications that the Germans might be planning to form an army in the Alps using one of their two western headquarters. In the Spring the French shall have to launch a major offensive against Germany, or the Central powers might even contemplate declaring war to Italy by themselves. The United States is still rather uncommitted having only lowered its resource exports into Germany into two (unmolested by the British as I do not wish to antagonize US public more), while raising exports to France and the resource-hungry Great Britain. Our war seems to be taking a leap into an unknown direction.
-
-
-
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin
-
Great stuff. Keep it up!
-
-
-
Jonathan Townsend
Italy
Roma
Lazio
-
Riveting (sticks my attention to itself).
-
-
-
Doug DeMoss
United States
Stillwater
Minnesota
-
Risto Marjomaa wrote:
This costly excursion is now causing concern among Allied planners. How can we protect the supply line into Tirana from the Austro-Hungarian fleet? The British must strengthen their Mediterranean fleet with faster and more modern battleships, but the French shall remain handicapped having to base their operations in Toulon. We are also starting to wonder whether we should bring in Italy at all, as Austro-Hungarians are now free to concentrate their troops west and have already railed Archduke Frederick to Trieste from the Serbian front. There are even indications that the Germans might be planning to form an army in the Alps using one of their two western headquarters. In the Spring the French shall have to launch a major offensive against Germany, or the Central powers might even contemplate declaring war to Italy by themselves. The United States is still rather uncommitted having only lowered its resource exports into Germany into two (unmolested by the British as I do not wish to antagonize US public more), while raising exports to France and the resource-hungry Great Britain. Our war seems to be taking a leap into an unknown direction.
Bringing in the Italians gives you the naval strength to contest the Adriatic. It sounds to me like that's what you need. Perhaps the Austrians will be too timid to sortie the fleet and risk all that morale over Tirana?
-
-
|