Risto Marjomaa wrote:



This costly excursion is now causing concern among Allied planners. How can we protect the supply line into Tirana from the Austro-Hungarian fleet? The British must strengthen their Mediterranean fleet with faster and more modern battleships, but the French shall remain handicapped having to base their operations in Toulon. We are also starting to wonder whether we should bring in Italy at all, as Austro-Hungarians are now free to concentrate their troops west and have already railed Archduke Frederick to Trieste from the Serbian front. There are even indications that the Germans might be planning to form an army in the Alps using one of their two western headquarters. In the Spring the French shall have to launch a major offensive against Germany, or the Central powers might even contemplate declaring war to Italy by themselves. The United States is still rather uncommitted having only lowered its resource exports into Germany into two (unmolested by the British as I do not wish to antagonize US public more), while raising exports to France and the resource-hungry Great Britain. Our war seems to be taking a leap into an unknown direction.