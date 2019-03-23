|
Played my first game of 1754: Conquest recently. I was hoping to have four players for my first game, but was only able to get one other person. Neither of us had played before, although I've played all of the other Academy games using the system and the other player had played 1812, albeit quite some time ago.
Rules explanation went fairly quick and we were set up and playing within 20 minutes or so. We drew randomly for factions and I ended up with the French facing off against my opponent's British forces. I placed forts in Louisbourg, Saint Frederic and Niagra with the British player placing them in William Henry, Oswego, and Necessity. For my recruitment points I picked Gaspi near the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Montreal. The British took Oneida Carry and Halifax.
Like 1812, the point of the game is to control territories that have victory icons on them. You only get to place your cardboard marker (which are worth one point each) on points your control in enemy territory, not on your own. One small twist, there are large swaths of green Native territories and either side gets to put a cardboard marker down for controlling those areas.
At the start of the game, the French side starts with all of the Native American forces and I used them to good effect, pressing into British territory quickly. I also made an early naval incursion into the south central part of the map to grab some of the victory points located in that area.
However, about a fourth of the way through the game, the British ended up with most of the Native American support, thanks in part to having control of more native reinforcement areas, and they surged to a dominating lead for the middle half of the game. However, they weren't able to get their truce cards out during this time. I had the truce card for the French regulars for much of the game but didn't get the Canadian's until the next to last turn.
I had managed to make the game in a more even contest, but Britain had taken Louisbourg twice, having burned the fort in retreat once in order to make it easier for them to come back. This was a big blow. I had taken it back (and reconstructed the fort thanks to a card), but the Brits had come back and taken it from me again and I wouldn't be able to regain it.
I had managed to occupy one of the British colonial reinforcement points for a turn or two, which also helped me claw back.
However, the last round of the game saw the British regulars and colonials take devastating back to back turns, leaving me with, yes, two of my own back to back turns but also looking at an 11-5 deficit.
With my French regular turn I was able to split an army I had in a Southern Port and take two lightly-defended British homeland areas, earning me two stars, bringing it to 11-7.
On my last turn, I was able to use an all-Canadian force to take back De la Presentation and a few Candians and huge contingent of Native Americans to take back Niagra, knocking out two British control markers from my homeland and bringng the score to 9-7.
Now, I had a bit of a problem. I had two moves left but really only one army in any position to do much, which was a mixed force of Canadians, French and Natives in the southeast. I could either split the army and try to flip both the Native Saint Jean and Beausejour from British control markers to French, resulting in an 8-7 victory for me... or I could take my entire force into the more lightly held Saint Jean and try for a much more likely 8-8 tie.
It was a tough decision, but I opted to go for the tie.
I had two to three more units than the British and felt pretty comfortable. I took some defensive fire, and on my first attack two Canadians ran away and I only got one or two hits. The battle came down to one purple French regular and one red British regular. We had three series of rolls where both of us rolled blanks. I didn't get a fourth roll because the British rolled a hit on that exchange, protecting their territory and ending the game in a 9-7 victory for Britain.
With this game under my belt, I've finally played all four of Academy Games entries using this system - 1812, 1775, 1754, and 878. I rate all of them pretty high, and this one is no exception.
Some thoughts on this game and what makes it different than the others.
Variable fort and reinforcement setup make the beginning of this game fairly interesting. The book suggests some starting fort locations but you're free to place your three forts in any location where you have troops and a fort symbol. You're also free to put your two muster points anywhere you have soldiers and a city. Do you place them close to the front lines, but more vulnerable to attack? Or further away from the enemy but also from the action?
Water movement is an interesting departure from 1775. The regulars from each side reinforce into controlled or empty ports instead of the reinforcement markers. The regulars also can initiate a movement through the open water on the board, and they can take other factions with them as normal. Unlike in 1775, any movement card can be used in this way; you don't have to have a special boat movement card. In addition, you can only move from a port to open water to another port. So although you don't need to wait for a special card to be able to move through water, neither can you decide on any spot to invade. You are limited to the ports, which, although numerous, don't touch every point of the map.
Forts are a bigger deal than I thought. Before I played, I didn't think they would matter that much, but having a 50% chance to block a hit can be huge. I also like that you can burn a fort down if you maneuver your last man out. We both did this during the game, but there were also times when we either could have or did maneuver out but left the fort standing because we wanted to try to retake it. (Of course, this leaves open the possibility that if you do retake, your enemy could then possible burn it down.)
Academy Games did a good job shining the spotlight on the Native Americans. They feel more important in this game than in 1775 due to the fact that they get reinforcements every round and that they are spread across a wider area of the map.
I don't think the Native Alliance expansion is necessary. It was included in the bundle directly from Academy Games, but I don't plan on using it anytime soon. The artwork on the cards is cool, but it seems like an unnecessary complication. Basically, at the beginning of the game each faction (I'm unclear whether this means all four factions or one card per side... I would go with the latter to minimize complexity) draws a random alliance card, showing which Native tribe or nation they have allied themselves with. Most of the cards simply add another territory that the faction can obtain a victory star for occupying. A few have unique abilities such as being able to take an extra move into Native lands.
I think the game is plenty robust enough without needing this. I had similar feelings with 878 and its expansions. I'm not hating on people who want expansions, but I hope Academy continues to put out solid base games that don't feel like they need expansions to be complete.
The map is beautiful, but it can be hard to pick out the victory icons at a glance. They're not impossible to find, but I think they could have been made a little bolder and easier to pick out.
Is it worth having all four games?
This depends on how much you like the base system. I think it is worth owning all four if you really enjoy the base system and you play frequently.
Each game changes just enough with a new map and rules to feel like a different experience.
James D
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
Nice review!
This is my favorite of the three "Birth of" series, although I don't think I have my head wrapped around a good strategy for it.
Unfortunately i don't have this one in my collection.....yet.
Bill Eldard
United States
Burke
Virginia
Thanks for the thorough, informative review.
I own 1812: The Invasion of Canada, but as much as I love French & Indian War history and games, I've held off on this one. I think it's because the "publisher's description" suggests that they have a rather skewed grasp of the actual history.
But I also accept that the series is not intended to be simulations, but rather a kind of "advanced Risk" system (for want of a better term) accessible to a broader audience.
Each of their games includes a brief 3-4 page description of the actual conflict and I believe most if not all of the event cards are based on people or events in the war. But, yeah, the game mechanics aren't really grounded in historical accuracy - you're rolling dice.
I'd say it has historical flavor but insn't a simulation of the events.
James D
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
Yes I do think they have made some compromises as a war game. For example I think Avalon Hill's original 1776 (published almost 40 years ago) is a better simulation of the war for independence than 1775. 1775, however, is a more playable game. That is its easier to understand and it can be played quicker than 1776.
That's the trade-off...realism vs. play ability. Its an acceptable trade-off if you ask me.
Bloody Cactus
United States
Lexington
Virginia
I used to be a boardgamer like you, then I took a dice bag to the knee from Tonya Harding
Nice review, I like this the best of all of the Birth of ... series, I think it strikes the best balance of features vs complexity. (I found 878 tried to do too much/too complex for the system and I thought 1812 too light). 1754+1775 strike the right balance for me.
