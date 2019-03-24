|
Wargame Replay: IS: War in Syria by One Small Step Games
Took about 90 minutes to set up and play one turn including typing the commentary and setting up and taking the photos, I think each turn could be 20-30 minutees(solo) with familiarity with the system and modifiers.
I purchased this game after a spirited discussion in the facebook “wargamers” group of which I was a participant. The issue being discussed was whether if was appropriate to “game” such an event. Those who objected to it did not feel comfortable simulating in a gaming format something so contemporary and involving the possibility of simulating casualties from their nation (mainly westerners and Americans in this group, the objection seeming to be that it was uncomfortable to them to play a game in which simulated casualties could be someone they know.) While I fully understand this viewpoint, the logic of it eludes me. A person is a casualty whether you know them or not, whether they look like you or not, whether they exist today or were killed centuries ago. These games are simulations, some of which mirror they type our national command authorities use to train and inform decisions. I play these to gain knowledge of conflict, geography, culture and inform my opinion on what decisions we should be making. From this game I hope to gain a deeper understanding of the War in Syria, its geography, interrelations, factions including their strengths, weaknesses and capabilities. Having been to war, I find all of it objectionable and an obscenity, whether it happens to someone I know or someone I do not know, whether it occurs to someone professing (or characterized) as my ally, my enemy or a bystander, whether it happened in Homs or at Thermopylae. Maybe, just maybe, in these games we can find a way to avoid the conflicts we are simulating.
The game contains three sides, Russian allied forces, DAESH and US allied forces. DAESH is played by the game itself, sometimes with decisions being made by either the RU or US player. The game consists of eight turn, each turn consisting of action phases. Each turn ends when each side has completed five action phases, with a random die roll deciding if the RU and US player will each have the opportunity to execute a sixth action on that turn. The object of the game is to win as the RU or US player while keeping DAESH from achieving victory.
I set up any forces listed as setting up hidden, as hidden, with all others being set up face up. The RU player goes first, executing one action, followed by a draw of a DAESH action, followed by US actions. The game contains all of the nastiness of this war, from kidnapping, to drone strikes, to assassination to collateral damage to carpet-bombing. There are no chemical strikes.
I am using all optional rules.
Turn 1
RU1: Two People’s Army Militia and 54th and 33rd SOF regiments embedded attack Taldou from Homs with support from two artillery units. Defending are al-Nusra and Islamic Front. (I am taking the rules verbatim here, the attacking units do not combine their firepower with the supporting units, if the initial attack fails, the attacker rerolls using the supporting unit firepower rating. Supporting maker firepower ratings do not combine is how I read it. I also read it as one round of combat and both forces can coexist in the space, since it does not state that units moving into the space have to return to where they came from if they do not eliminate all enemy units, and it does not mandate a retreat. I am also somewhat unsure of how to account for embedded SOF forces, they provide a +1 modifier but do not seem to add their firepower, which begs the question of why do they have a firepower rating at all. Looking at the SOCRT there is a 3 and a 4 column, but all SOF forces are rated 3 in the game. I will not add their firepower based on my reading of rule 8.5) The surviving IF unit inflicts a casualty on the 54th regiment. I also want to note here that I found in the rules that while SAA units may be identified by symbology as SOF, they do not count as such, I think using a different symbology or adding an “SOF-capable” color may have been wiser.
DA1: Hostage kidnapped.
US1: Naval Special Warfare Unit 10 successfully recons Al Hazimah.
DA2: Infiltration, RU choice into Manajir, infiltration fails.
RU2: PA from Tartous and Spetznaz support backed by artillery attacks AF in Taldou, clearing the area.
DA3: Subversion-Aleppo-successful, one unit turns, moves to Idlib.
US2: Strike on Al Hazimah (+1 modifer for NSW 10) with three air units, the strike destroys one unit.
DA4: Subversion in Aleppo, fails.
RU3: Spetznaz recon into Palmyra successful.
DA5: Infiltration (RU) into Tishrin fails.
US3: Kurds from Gire Sipi move to Tishrin.
DA6: DA offensive (US) onto Al-Safira which succeeds in eliminating the 4th Armored Div and Republican Guards. (I awarded one VP to DA per rules, but find it curious that I do not also award casualty points. I also did not see that units could be sent to support the defenders, but with a roll of 6, I probably would not have sent enough support. It would be helpful to have a flowchart for this event, I inferred this capability from the DRM chart for this event, it is not explicitly stated anywhere in the rules.)
RU4: Units from Taldou move to Tiyas.
DA7: Terror attack succeeds in the west, +1 VP DA.
US4: Kurdish units from Tishrin attack Al Hamizah, Marine SPM supporting the smaller Kurdish unit. The attacks are mostly ineffective, but a leader is located in Dabiq. Otherwise only one DA is killed. Return fire misses, since the AOC unit was not fired on, it does not return fire. Too bad, those planes looked tasty.
DA8: Smuggling weapons +1DRM to next combat.
RU5: 1 PA, the 54th and 43rd regs and 2 Hez units attack Palmyra. I am allowing the Spetznaz present in Palmyra to embed (although the rules state they should be in the available box, I am going to make a command decision and alter that rule here, it makes sense that their intelligence should be able to help the attackers.) All attackers have arty or air support. Two DA units survive and return fire, one is an AA unit firing at an air support with +1 DRM from the weapons event drawn last action, the AA misses, but the second militia inflicts two casualties upon the Hez brigade.
DA9: Event 7, +1 DRM in next combat.
US5: SoF raid to Dabiq to Snatch and grab leader by Delta Force, a 3 results in NE, failed mission.
All sides have completed five actions, a roll of 1 allows one more for US and RU.
RU6: SAA infantry from Hama attack Palmyra with air support. Palmyra is taken.
US6: SAS attempt to capture the leader in Dabiq, falling into an ambush. (A hole in the rules here, it says to roll on the DACRT and apply the result, but does not specify which firepower rating to use and no units are drawn. I will use the FP1 column.) A six results in an SAS casualty.
End of turn (1): Hostage survives the check. US sets up firebase in Al-Qantari. Reinforcements (only rolled for factions with available reinforcements): SAA – 4th Arm Div to Palmyra. AQ (2 units) to aBu Al-Duhur. Syrian rebels one unit to Aleppo. Event #7 (+1 DRM) remains available.
Here ends turn 1. I will reset the game. I offer the following observations. I was nowhere near profligate enough with my use of support markers. My set up was flawed, as gathering forces takes time, there is a need to balance garrisoning spaces with creating mobile combat forces, I erred on the side of garrisoning. I believe my next set up will consist of stacks containing at least five units with garrisons at key junctions. DA is not very mobile and RU/US need to be mobile enough to attack them .
Rules questions:
1. It appears that at the end of a turn non-DA units can exist in DA controlled spaces and will be forced to attack. Does this count as an action, and if so, is it mandatory. What if there are two “contested” spaces, are they two actions? Since DA units are returned to the force pool at the end of the turn (7.9) is the full amount of units called for by terrain draw in subsequent combats. If non-DA units start in the DA controlled space, can they be reinforced prior to attacking (this seems like it would be a different action and would not be permitted.)
2. My understanding of combat is that only attacked DA/AQ units may fire back. So if four DA units are attacked by two SAA units, only the two DA units which were attacked may fire back, the others may not. This would automatically leave a “contested” space for the next action round. Again, is the non-DA player compelled to attack or withdraw as their next action?
3. Why do SOF forces have FP ratings, since they are all 3’s, even though the SOCRT has a 4 column? When would I use this 4 column? I do not see any additions to FP, only DRM’s.
4. I found no mention (now I am older and may have missed it) of stacking limitations in areas. Is this correct?
5. The battle board limits participating ground units to five on each side, with a maximum of one unit supporting each non DA/AQ unit. Can other units which moved into the area in excess of the five which participated in the initial battle attack on a subsequent action? Must they attack on the subsequent action since the rules state they maust attack if the moved into an AQ/DA controlled hex and have not yet attacked? If they are in the area and the last action has occured and they have not attacked, is there a penalty for not fulfilling this requirement in the rules?
I find this game compelling, just want to get the rules mechanisms correct.
Lance McMillan
United States
Lakebay
Washington
napgeorge wrote:
I find this game compelling, just want to get the rules mechanisms correct.
This has been my biggest issue with this series (I've played both this one and its predecessor, Islamic State: Libya War, and am currently trying to do a test run of the third which focuses on sub-Saharan Africa). The game(s) deliver a compelling narrative and offer nicely tense solitaire play, but the rules are poorly written and not intuitively organized -- most of what you need to play is there, but finding it can be a real struggle.
don cogswell
United States
Delray Beach
Florida
One Small Step Games seem to suffer from designer as developer syndrome. As a writer, I found this can be fatal. Otherwise, intriguing subjects.
Lance McMillan
United States
Lakebay
Washington
marciano wrote:
Otherwise, intriguing subjects.
I'd go further than that. Not only are the Javier's games intriguing, they're actually fun to play -- once you get past struggling with the rules and figuring it all out. Again, everything that's needed to play the game is there, it's just a matter of deconstructing the rules and putting them back together in user-friendly format.
The issue is that OSS is a pretty small firm and doesn't have the resources to throw at their projects like the "big boys" in the industry do. I'm more than willing to accept that if I get a decent game out of the process, even if I have to put in a little effort to finish the final polishing of the product.
