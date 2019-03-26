In 2008, team Nest of Spies was attempting to extend their legendary run of dominance at the World Boardgaming Championship tournament ( https://www.boardgamers.org ) by winning a fourth title in a row. Late in the tournament, the Nest was well positioned to grab their fourth gold ring - only needing a 1st place in Paths of Glory and For the People . However the Nest ran into a dragon from Finland by the name of Riku Reikkinen. Riku would beat a Nester in both games in the finals (winning both PoG and FtP in one year: that won't ever happen again) and thereby preventing the Nest from achieving a four-peat.
Nest of Spies slayer Finnish Riku Reikkinen poses with his double trophies; vanquishing the Nest ending their winning streak.
In 2015, an interesting game that created some buzz emerged from Finland: W1815
Roberto preparing to teach da game at Swampcon 2019
The touch/look of new wargames
A few years ago, I did some work examining how wargame art - touch & feel - had evolved in our hobby the last 5 decades...from the pink & blue counters of Stalingrad to visually stunning games like Napoleon's Triumph .
The first thing one encounters with Helsinki 1918 is that: it looks like a new golden age wargame: you want to spend hours pushes pieces on its fantastic game map. The art also grabs gamers walking by the game: "Hey, what is this?". Finally, it allows one to easily explain the game. So, the art lowers the barrier to play. A good thing.
The unit pieces look great: wood rectangles for forces and cubes for HQs and squads. It's also highly accessible: no pesky small font numbers to read on cardboard. Don't get me wrong: I still love our data packed counters, but, hey, we got to rope in GEN Z if we're going to continue to flourish.
One of the great things in our hobby is the relatively obscure conflicts our wargames occasionally cover. There are only a few games that cover the Finnish Civil War that I know of: Under the North Star: The Finnish Civil War 1918 , Finnish Civil War , and, soon: All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918 . There is usually a great story with the more obscure conflicts, somewhat hidden in the pages of history, that wargames expose us to. I'm sure in Finland, the conflict is still somewhat of an open wound, given our American experience with the U.S.Civil War (or, as known in some parts, The War of Northern Aggression). But, for most of us on the other side of the pond, the Finnish Civil War is somewhat of a mystery. Helsinki 1918 gives a peek into that conflict.
I love chrome and multiple layers of decision making: can't be enough chrome and flavor in a wargame for me. I like wargames that model a wide variety of war friction. I like wargames that accurately reflect the dynamics of the conflict they model.
What game does it play like? Good question. The U.S. Civil War is about the only game I can think of...with a fraction of the rules (just EIGHT pages!), but all the decision angst...and more. I am very hard pressed to think of a wargame that has delivered as much pop (and flavor) per page of rules; very efficient design in the tradition of some of the best The Avalon Hill Game Co games: 1776 being one of my favorites (about 10 pages of rules...plus a few pages for the scenarios and campaign game).
The heart of the game: spending command points and issuing orders
Helsinki 1918 utilizes a The U.S. Civil War activation model: each side rolls a die...side rolling higher gets a number of command points equal to the difference. Tied? WHITE goes. Very clever. As an aside, play this as a 2 player game (German & RED). While it can accommodate a third (WHITE), they would have significant downtime.
What do you send command point on? See the chart above. The usual suspects (move/combat), but I really like some of the other choices. For example, for WHITE, you can raise squads, which, in turn generates units: very cool mechanic.
Combat Resolution
Love the combat resolution system: each side rolls dice (defender one, with a few exceptions per play of a card, attacker rolls a number equal to its units involved)...Subtract high die roll for each...higher side wins. Terrain gives the defender a benefit - gives you a built in value that acts as a floor on the defender die roll. A few modifiers for flank attacks and defenders have restricted retreat routes.
Once you have the result, you consult a table (see above). Each side can spend "HQ points" to modify the result. Very cool.
My only minor quibble is I would have liked to see a modifier or two for leaders; sadly, they are not included as game pieces.
Supply, Command and Lines of Communication: all here. Simple mechanics and work very well.
Explanations of a few game mechanics
Sample card
Players also get cards that my be used to do this or that; a card assisted game. Some good flavor/additional war friction in the cards.
Another nifty mechanic: There are really four different fronts: The fortress line (RED defending against the German invaders)...the city...Sevaborg (where a German invasion force is preparing to attack Helsinki) and Tikkurila (which impacts RED morale and recruitment). I like how the designer, Hannu Uusitalo, set these up and allow each side to make tradeoff where to allocate command points on anyone impulse. It sort of reminds me of what Mark Herman did with his masterpiece Empire of the Sun with the War in Europe and the fight in China: they have impact on the main conflict players are waging.
In summary, LOTS of decision angst in this game. Constantly too many things to do...not enough command points...and gambling on that next initiative roll. Great fun. Oh, game length. Based upon two plays, I'm going to saw a full day if the game goes the difference. Turns are in "15 minute blocks", BUT, the time only advances one 15 minute block for each command point spent by the German player. Again, another elegant mechanic.
The Action Begins...
Box of Girl Scott cookies top left (they were selling in the lobby of our game store, and Sir Patrick (RED) on the right.
Setup in the City
The situation at Sevaborg
Tikkurila
So, we starting setting up the game around 4PM: a can of corn to setup. Setup info is on the game map (as it should be).
Germans begin the game with 4 command points and concentrated on cracking the fortress line. In hindsight, I tend to think the better play is to get rolling at Tikkurila, given the disadvantageous impact on RED morale and recruitment. None-the-less, Germans were able to at least open a hole in the fortress line.
RED won next init (2) {indicates how many command points} and bumped their morale up 1 and recruited in Tikk (a good move).
Germans then won next two initiative rolls and used 4 points to continue the assault on the fortress line and moved the HQ at Tikk a space. RED (2) used its command points to improve their morale.
Morale is another interesting mechanic. Only impacts RED. As it decreases, units that disorder are more likely to be destroyed when retreating. So, RED can utilize command points to improve morale. Additionally, each RED loss moves the ceiling on morale one lower. Again, an example of elegant design. Back to the action...
Germans received 6 command points on next initiative! Germans continued to expand the hole on the fortress line and pushed into Leppavaara in force. They also launched into Tikkurila. RED (1) used its single command point to counter attack at Leppavaara, but, that turned out to be a debacle.
Initial German attack on the fort line
White squads sprout up
At 18:45, WHITE finally got into the action and successfully generated to squads in the Eira district of Helsinki. RED player responded with an "Uh-oh..."
RED then muffed another initiative roll and received only 1 command point. They wisely utilized it to recruit an a unit - preparing for WHITE activity in Helsinki.
WHITE then won another initiative roll and successfully recruited its first unit in Helsinki: a cheer went up from that side of the table.
Fort line breached
Germans (2) expanded the attacks on the fort line, while RED was able to arrest a squad at 19:15. Germans (2) then fully cracked the fort line: the rail to Helsinki was now fully open.
RED finally caught a break with the next two initiatives and 8 command points. RED successfully arrested all squads (it required 6 points), recruited another unit in Helsinki and moved to defend against possible amphibious invasion from Sveaborg.
WHITE won two of the next three initiatives and again recruited 3 squads (they are like mushrooms in the spring!). Germany (3) moved units along the now open rail line from Leppavaara.
RED (1) devoted its only command point to a successful arrest of a counter revolutionary WHITE squad.
Germany (3) utilized its next command points to further push along the rail line from Leppavaara...all the way past Pitajanmaki.
As the clock struck 22:00, WHITE generated another unit. With darkness falling, we decided to call the session. No idea who was winning, but, the session produced a great story line, difficult decisions for both sides and a few dramatic die rolls.
Tikkurila battle rages
Trouble for RED deep in the heart of Helsinki: Counter revolutionary WHITE squads and units appear!