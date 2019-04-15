Quote:

1. I want more solo scenarios

Quote:

3. There is a need to have changing AI attitudes during a scenario though. The French AI has a static defense attitude, but in the latter parts of the fight this is rather counter productive when I started reaching the last city and prepared for a final breakthrough.

Quote:

It is not easy to put a good solo system above an existing 2-4 player mode but the solo designer succeeded in creating a rather tense experience. [...]



A weak point in many solo wargames is that the player needs to correct the AI bot on a regular basis. I find that terrible but I never had that feeling while playing Panzer.



When the AI rolled a less smart move, I never felt the urge to correct it, which is a good sign.