Almost done with the standard campaign and wanted to share a summarized AAR and some of my observations.
GT1 – Initial sea control rolls really went in favor for the Russians and they got control Southern Baltic right off the bat and Bornholm Basin was contested. Scenario rules let me place the 2 Russian SAGs in any contested, or non-allied controlled at sea box so naturally I dumped them in the Bornholm Basin for the sea control DRMs. Excellent rolls for air points gave the Russians air superiority in GT1.
The US 2ACR and the random BCT I placed in Vilnius and Riga respectively in a forlorn hope to delay the Russians. By the end of GT1, the Russians had pretty much rolled the entire Baltics except for Vilnius and Riga. Riga fell in the exploitation move in GT2 but the BCT with the one remaining Lithuanian unit in Vilnius was holding out quite well and was inflicting their share of step losses on the Russians. Clearing operations went pretty smoothly with most occupied land areas cleared in GT1. 41/SMD comes in and I place them in the Belarus Land area.
A few NATO and US units begin trickling in.
GT3 saw another great roll for air points for the Russians and Russian forces begin transitioning down into Poland through Sudova and Kalingrad with the Belorussian forces coming in via the Belarus hexes on the operational map. Belarus forces made excellent progress against Polish forces in Bialystock. Finally cleared the US BCT from Vilnius. Mined the section of the Bornholm Basin and North Sea with my SAGs. Made an attempt to take Bornholm by airborne assault but ADF roll resulted in abort.
GT4 is where I think I made my critical error for Poles/NATO. Seeing the 41/SMD coming from the East and knowing the 58/SMD will be coming in at the end of GT4 I started falling Polish units back from Sulwaki and repositioning to Elk and same for units I had in Augustow and what was left of my defenses around Bialystock hoping to trade space for time. I just did not see them holding out very long. I took some really bad CRT rolls for Bialystock and unless I started falling back it was going to be an open road to Warsaw. In hindsight all I ended up doing was giving away free VPs as 41/SMD could roll into city hexes at will. Clearing rolls held up a few units. Tried another airborne assault on Bornholm and once again turned away by ADF. Bad news is NATO now has control over Bornholm Basin (addition of German and Danish SAG units plus the +3 DRM for controlling Bornholm made holding it difficult). Russian SAGs retreat to Southern Baltic.
GT 5-6 – NATO reinforcements are coming in but it’s getting them into the fight fast enough is the challenge. US Naval forces have made their appearance into the Baltic Sea and were able to pass contested move roll (I had mined the Bornholm/North Sea line) so I am looking at the inevitable amphibious landing in the Baltics sometime soon. I’m able to get NATO airmobile units placed here and there but it’s a lot like trying to plug holes in a damn with only so many thumbs.
Olsztyn is almost surrounded but holding out. At this point Warsaw is the prize and while the Russians can probably get to Gdansk, I had garrisoned it with two Spanish NATO reinforcements in the previous turn and I just don’t see it being worth the effort. Air point rolls now are not so good for Russia and NATO has air superiority. Nevertheless, 58/SMD is rolling through Sulwaki Gap with little resistance at this point. Again, clearing operations are its biggest hold up. I’ve moved what Polish units not actively engaged, into Warsaw along with two German Jager battalions. I did pull a French and German armored unit in the NATO reinforcement phase. I could use more around Warsaw but I also strung out quite a few Russian units trying to take Olsztyn and I could easily pick off a stack here and there but getting them there in one basic turn (non-initiative) is not going to happen.
GT 7 – Olsztyn falls and that is essentially the farthest west I am thinking of going because Warsaw beckons and NATO/US forces are piling up, there are still Polish units holding Szczytno and a nice airbase one hex below that would help me with VPs. Belarus and Russian forces are battling the Polish 25 Air Cav and 9 Recon in Ostrow Mazowiecka and at this point I’m basically planning for the siege of Warsaw until I can get any kind of offensive NATO force cobbled together to try and punch through some kind of hole in the Russian lines.
GT8 – Despite my initial assumptions that it would be extremely difficult for US/NATO naval forces to get into the Baltic Sea its about the only place they’re having any success. Between the German, Danish and Polish SAGs and with the US CVNs, they’re pretty much in control of the Baltic Sea (or will be). They don’t control the Gulf of Bothnia yet and its not a real high priority. I’m looking at unopposed landings in Estonia and Latvia as the inshore box in Northern Baltic gives me a lot of options.
Back on land Poles have fallen back from Ostrow Mazowiecka (tried rolling for ignoring retreat and didn’t pass ER). At this point I have some decent NATO and US armored units heading east that can provide a nice offensive punch but whether I can get them there in time to make a difference is still the $69 question. The Russians are sitting on 74 VPs so in reality I can try doing a ‘reconnaissance in force’ by snagging some westward towns/cities and get the auto victory. While the Russians have made a lot of progress its not without cost. Replacement points are just not enough to reconstitute the step losses taken and while the Russian forces can still do damage, its not the juggernaut it was four turns ago. I can probably take Warsaw but I am really opening myself up to getting rolled once the NATO counterstroke comes which is about one turn away.
Observations:
I can now see how the Advanced game with strikes and the advanced airpower rules make this a whole different game. I can also see that the US Navy won’t necessarily run roughshod over the Baltics with the new rules when you can actually ‘lose’ naval units!
Air points – the really good rolls the Russians got in the first 1-3 turns is what I think was the game changer. CAS DRMs really make or break taking a city or urban center. Same with artillery and the column shifts. Once my air points were in the 4-5 range per turn is when I saw the Russian offensive starting to peter out. As of GT8 the Russians had 6 air points to the NATO 11. It is said you can’t win a war with air power alone but you sure will lose one without it!
Bornholm is clearly the key to keeping the US Navy out of the Baltic. I made two attempts at an airborne landing and failed. I was considering Gotland instead but factored in the best sea control DRM I’d have is -3 for Gotland and another -2 if I kept my two SAGs in the Southern Baltic. Sounds good until I add up the US/NATO DRMs for the German, Polish, Danish SAGs and then the two US CVNs and it’s a foregone conclusion and I could put the airborne units to better use. Basically, once they get into the Bornhom Basin, they’re going to get into the Baltic, it’s a matter of when.
I was expecting better defense on the operational map but the Russian CRT rolls in some critical places were unreal; (/3R) in some places!
Without a doubt probably the most complex game I’ve played but the most satisfying. Definitely moving on to the advanced game next.
The advanced game is definitely much different than the standard game as there are a variety of resources to aid attacks and the defense. The airpower system alone can decidedly change the game, so all of the air defense tracks, strikes, etc., take on a whole new level of importance. It does come at a cost in complexity and playing time (just review the advanced sequence of play1), but it is is certainly worth it. If you want to go even further get the first supplement and play with the air package system.
mirsik wrote:
If you want to go even further get the first supplement and play with the air package system.That is actually a step back in complexity. And I dislike it for that very reason.
