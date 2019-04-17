Ze_German_Guy wrote:

PhilPaterson wrote:

Thanks for sharing this.

Appreciate the detail you have given about the fog of war, terrain impacts and relative strengths when you wound it up.

A shame it all finished just as it was getting interesting.

If I've understood accurately, you may have erred, rules-wise, in playing the 3rd Warp 2 (only the first 2 revealed are considered active).

Or maybe they just played by earlier rules; discarding the 3rd warp point got changed in one of the expansions/reprints, but in the original rules all three would stay on the board.I still prefer the original way exactly for situations like above.