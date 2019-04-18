|
Ron Shirtz
United States
Rensselaer Falls
New York
Game Board designer
Ship’s Log: April 2, 1945. USS. Rexford, DD 311. Assignment: Picket Duty, Station #7
FDT present. Two carrier fighters and two surface support fires available.
0400-1200
First wave, three Kamikazes, two special.
• Tojo H Midship. Shot down by carrier Hellcat. Near miss, no damage
• Oscar M Midship. Shot down by Port bow 40mm “A” station. Near miss, superficial damage.
• Irving L Midship. Shot down by Midship bow 40mm “D” station.
Evasive maneuvers unsuccessful.
Special attack
• Val Aft. Spray fire ineffective. Bomb missed, no kamikaze attack attempted.
• Zero Aft. Spray fire ineffective. Bomb missed, no kamikaze attack attempted.
Second wave, two Kamikazes, two special.
• Hamp 315H Port Bow. Shot down by combined 40mm fire. Near miss, no damage
• Kate 0H. All fighter attacks and AA ineffective. Kate hits, damage to Sea Cabin and Store room #3. Fire on deck. Two hull points lost.
Special attack
• Sally Aft. Spray fire ineffective. Ohka Bomb missed, no kamikaze attack attempted.
• Kate Bow. Spray fire ineffective. Bomb missed, no kamikaze attack attempted.
End of phase. Bow deck fire extinguished.
1200-2000
"Attack Ends" marker drawn. No Kamikaze attacks.
2000-0400
Weather: Rain results. No Kamikaze attacks. End of April 2, 1945.
No ship casualties, Three Japanese planes shot down by Rexford. Fuel and ammunition replenished over a three day stay. Hull damage left un-repaired in the interest of keeping station covered. Morale +1.
_________________________________________________________________________
Ship’s Log: April 6, 1945. USS. Rexford, DD 311. Assignment: Picket Duty: Station #7
FDT present. Six carrier fighters, six land fighters, and two surface support fires available.
0400-1200. KIKUSUI! 12 bogies, incoming.
First wave, six Kamikazes. Evasive maneuver attempted. Success! -1 for Kamikazes DR to hit.
• Sally 225H Aft Port. Two hits by 5” guns. Two Hellcats fail to shoot it down. Sally misses ship.
• Betty 225L Aft Port. Shot down by combined 20mm fire. Near miss. Superficial damage.
• Irving OM. Destroyed by 20mm “G” station.
• Shiragiku 135L. Starboard aft. Three Hellcats fail to splash it. Shiragiku misses ship
• Jack 135L. Starboard aft. 1 Hit by 40mm “E” battery. Destroyed by 20mm “B” battery.
• Hamp 90M. 3 hits, shot down by combine fire from #1 and 2 5” guns. Near miss. No damage.
Second wave, four Kamikazes.
• Ida 180H Aft. Flamed by #5 5” gun. Near miss, Penetrates hull. 1 hull point damage.
• Frank 135H Aft Starboard. 1 hit by #3 5” gun. 40mm “C” battery. AFS, SFS, all miss. Franks hits ship, starts deck fire, Crew Head damaged.
(Boy, is that going to hurt morale!) 1 hull point of damage.
• Nate 270M Port Midship 1 hit by 40mm “D” battery. Near miss, superficial damage. Last AFS attacks Nate. Fails to shoot it down.
• Grace 315M Port Bow135L. Hit and destroyed by #1 and #2 5” guns.
Status Report: Rexford has suffered 2 hull hits, combined with 2 from previous tour for a total of 4. Two Deck fires, with damage to secondary Aft Crew Head.
Bow Sea cabin and Storage room #3 still not repaired from previous tour.
Third Wave, two Kamikazes.
• Jill 180H Aft. Destroyed by Surface fire support!
• Peggy 225H. Shot down by combine hits from #3 and #4 5” guns. Peggy hits ship. 1st hit, deck fire. 2nd hit, Random event.
Random Event Roll: Boxcars! Flaming Peggy bomber penetrates Rexford’s deck, explodes, and breaks her back! Ship is sunk!
Ad hoc DR to determine crew casualties: 1-2: 30%. 3-4: 50%. 5:75%. 6. 90%.
Roll 1D6: 1 result. 98 out of 329 of Rexford’s crew perished, joining the countless others who have gone down to the sea in ships, and never returned.
Special Thanks to Stuka Joe's YouTube tutorial on Picket Duty. It was a big help to learning the game quickly.
- Posted Thu Apr 18, 2019 2:51 pm
diskgolfdemigod wrote:
Nice crashed markers.
Thanks. You're welcome to have a copy.
