Andrew Hobley
United Kingdom
Andover
Hampshire
So you have NLG – four battles, two mini one day campaigns and one three day campaign. Then you got the first expansion kit and, from the Sambre to Brussels could play two more battles (one hypothetical) and also a five day grand campaign. And you got Fleurus; so getting three more battles (another hypothetical) from the same maps. And now, with The Roads to Hal, the second expansion kit, you get another map and more strategic options.
OSG’s latest offering, designed by John Devereaux, consists of a package including a scenario booklet, turn record tracks, set up sheets and one new map. Note - you MUST have NGL AND the first expansion kit to be able to use Hal.
The new map (known as the Western Extension or WX) covers the country west of Nivelles and Mont St Jean, with the Mons-Brussels road passing through Hal and roads from Nivelles where the Sombref road meets ends. This means it sits to the left of the main maps. It is a normal 34” by 22” size. There is a bit of an overlap with the main maps – I suspect mainly to cover up the Waterloo map’s terrain chart. But this could give rise to a problem – space.
One scenario (The Hal Battle) uses just the WX map. One scenario adds the WX map to all the others for the Grand Campaign, the other options just use the south, north and northern extension maps. Either way you are looking at a map that stretches 72” or 61” one way with a combined width of 53”. So how big is your gaming space? In my case a visit to the DIY shop is going to be needed to construct some sort of extension to my table. But I do have the room to fit this in - though where the charts and tables go is another issue. You may not. This is definitely not a criticism of Mr Devereaux’s work – it is a consequence of the geography. But I don’t want anyone buying this to find they can’t get full value from it.
The NGL maps plus the Hal extension
You can see the problem from the illustration. But can also see why this is worth getting. The forces at Hal have always been a bit of an annoyance to NLG/NLB players - there they are, 17,000 men who would be much needed at Waterloo off map to the west. Why? Get them on map ASAP!
But look at the map again from Wellington’s perspective. Brussels is the key location, but he has only so much army. If the French do come on the Mons road via Hal and all his forces are around Mont St Jean or Quatre Bras - then the French will be dining in the Grand Place and the Anglo-Allied supply lines will be comprehensively cut. So leaving Hal ungarrisoned is too big a risk.
OK, you say, but once it was clear the main French thrust was via Charleroi Wellington should have called Prince Frederick’s men to him. Look at the map again. Once the French have Quatre Bras they could switch their advance to the left and go Nivelles – Hal -Brussels; or at least Nivelles – Hal and flank the Mont St Jean position while the French right wing threatens the army from the front. Of course that rather depends where the Prussians are – but if they are still to the east it is a long march to Hal across the map, even if unmolested. If the French block the Sombref- Nivelles road then it’s a longer march across country. So again if you are Wellington, garrisoning Hal make sense.
And this is what the scenarios give. For the Grand Campaign what the French player does will be up to them, but there are more possibilities open. Two of the Hal scenarios cover the 17/18 June with the French thrusting west and 18-19 June with the French option to try a flank march round Mont St Jean. And as I say there is a Battle of Hal scenario assuming a main thrust via Mons, and also couple of options for 18 June not using the WX map but with Frederick arriving late morning or late afternoon. So plenty of options, which may refresh those who find Waterloo getting stale.
robert tunstall
Canada
Guelph
Ontario
It also illustrates what Wellington might have been thinking.
That is, to abandon Brussels and retreat towards Ghent and then Ostend if things went really wrong at MSJ. Wellington was always about saving his army so as to fight another day.
So retreating through the forests north of his position was out. Basically suicide as no cohesive force could be maintained. Also, look how heavy the Hougamont side of the battlefield was stacked. This was his fighting retreat force. If the Prussians didn't arrive to fortify his right flank, he would have retreated towards Ghent, picked up the French King and continued to the coast. He did this time and again in Spain to great success. It was his hit and run style of fighting until he had a force and the ground to do a battle on his terms.
Looking forward to the expansion as it opens up more options for both sides to "game" the campaign.
Excellent point - the 'Britain only has one army so don't lose it' was behind a lot of the British Peninsular Strategy. Brussels was important to Wellington, but not as important as Ghent and the route to England.
