While the rest of the squad naps off-map (in daylight, apparently), Connie works sentry position. Connis has IN 3, WS +1 and has been with the squad since Mission 7, when he started with WS -1. He's become pretty good since then.



The rest of the squad consists of Abernathy (IN 3), Berkowitz (IN 4 and WS +2), Dimsdale, Egbert, Freddy and Higgenbottom (each with IN 2, with Higg a good shot and Freddy not). Guilfoyle rounds out the squad with IN 1 and WS -2. Higgenbottom started out lousy, with IN 0, but he's been around since Mission 2 and is now pretty good, aside from a PC 1. Berk joined in mission 7 and the remainder came recently, after a debacle in mission 9.



I had no idea what to expect from this mission. I gave Connie a BAR. Dimsdale and Higgenbottom got SMGs and Berk a bazooka and pistol. The rest got M1s and I distributed only six grenades. If there was armor, I was relying on Berkowitz. Otherwise, he and Abernathy are used almost exclusively for farming out turns. Despite a WS +2, Berk rarely fires his weapon.



Connie wandered about a bit, puzzling over low-flying German planes and checking out the tollbooth before the airdrop began. He was caught on the road at that point, five movement points away from the nearest phone. See, this is why you don't use iPhones. His battery was shit. Three Germans landed north of the bridge in the woods, wounding one (V), incapacitating another while the third (U) landed well. V was in hex M11 while U was in P11. Connie was in sight of of U, hex R11, but as we'll see, command issues made an attack unattractive.



The remainder landed southwest of the bridge.



As the Germans struggled with their parachutes (but not nearly enough), Connie ran to the tollbooth. He panicked twice along the way. From the safety of the booth, he could sight the wounded V and was out of sight of U. By this time, I knew that U was staying in place. Two Germans made their way to the stone building, hex L13, and three (including two officers) to the brush in O14. Connie focused his fire on V, but managed to miss an incredible number of times before putting him down.



By this time, Abernathy and Berkowitz had entered. Berk was positioned adjacent to and east of the tollbooth, Abernathy farther back to keep command of the incoming GIs. All of the rest of the guys were eligible for entry.



Now, here's where I slightly gamed the system, to my regret. When the wait to enter the map is done (two turns spent off-round), soldiers may enter. They aren't required to enter. As soon as the last guy enters, go to condition 3. I don't know what the heck happens in condition 3, but I know that I have a lieutenant, a major and a grunt sitting in a brush hex. I also have Berkowitz adjacent to a wooded firing position. I can't fire this turn -- just don't really have the opportunity to do so safely. The advantage roll wasn't with me.



So, why not leave at least one guy off-map and let Dimsdale, Freddy and Higgenbottom enter? Berk could give Connie another shot at V (which worked, he finally incapacitated him) and Higg could make some ground with a turn from Abernathy. I'd let Egbert and Guilfoyle enter the next turn, no matter what. I'm not really using metainformation about the condition change, I rationalized. I just want the group to enter a bit staggered rather than bunched up in two or three hexes. But that wasn't really my reasoning. I wanted that group of Germans to be available for an explosive shot. Bad Phiwum! Bad!



As a result, I didn't go to Condition 3 for three more rounds, due to panic. The hapless Guilfoyle entered after two, but this just increased Egbert's loneliness and malaise and he hung around the absinthe bottle for one more round. This pushed the condition switch so far back that the mission was easier than it should have been.



(Looking it over, I'm puzzled now why Freddy, with WS -1, entered while Egbert, WS 0 stayed behind. Perhaps I thought at the time that Guilfoyle would need an escort. Or I'm a moron.)



Aside: there is an infinite loop in this mission. When the lieutenant and major are in the same hex and using reaction Z, on an action roll of 4, the major will give a turn to the lieutenant, who is too deferential to accept it and will give it back. Perhaps one should roll a new action number when a German is given a turn (which makes sense, I suppose, reducing the probability of an infinite loop to 0). In this case, there was a third guy who settled the argument by volunteering for the turn and doing nothing much at all. I hit on this solution a mere 27 minutes into the loop. I'm not stupid. After 63 iterations, I saw the pattern.



Enough of the metagame chitchat. Before Guilfoyle entered, Dimsdale assaulted U in hex P11 to capture. I needed him out of the way in order to control the area northeast of the trees and plan an attack on the two officers and grunt in the brush as well as the two Germans doing calisthenics in the building, standing and crouching and falling prone in endless sequences. Really, taking them out would be for their own good. What kind of life is that? I went for capture rather than kill on U, because an assault would put me in view of the three Germans in the brush. If I capture U, Dimsdale would be safe from German fire.



Dimsdale failed. The following round, Connie showed him how to do it, with a turn granted by one of the NCOs. With U captured, the rest of the squad moved west, behind the tree line and ready to attack both positions. Dimsdale pulled back with the prisoner and Connie (hex P11) and Higgenbottom (hex Q11) fired on the three Germans in the brush, incapacitating the lieutenant and the private and panicking the major. Connie moved into to capture the major for the VPs.



Meanwhile, Berk had rushed into the woods in hex N11 and finally fired his bazooka, destroying the wall in front of the Germans. Am I right in reading that any hit by a bazooka destroys a stone wall? And the soldiers on the other side roll for semi-auto rifle damage? Sweet. One soldier incapacitated and the other merely panicked. Shoot. Freddy rushed forward to snap at the healthy German and incapacitated him before he got a shot off. He was apparently slow to react because he had his jazzercize soundtrack blaring and hadn't noticed the bazooka shot.



At this point, Egbert had finally decided to find a new location to panic, the off-map location becoming a bit declasse and touristy. Guilfoyle had texted that Map A has plenty of fine places to panic and he could recommend a few. We went into condition 3 and the remaining Germans began entering from several directions. Had they entered earlier (had I not gamed the mission), this would have been considerably more intense. As it was, the only remaining German from the original squad was the major, who had eluded capture on Connie's first attempt. If I remember next time I play this mission, I will implement a house rule that you go to condition 3 on the first round in which every soldier is eligible to enter the map whether they choose to or not, just to prevent myself from being tempted in this way while still allowing that if the entry hexes are in a dangerous situation I'm not forced to put more men into the fray.



German W entered from the north of the map, towards the east and began running west. He was behind the treeline and it would take Higgenbottom some time to intercept, even while receiving turns from Abernathy and Berk. German Q entered from G1 and I sent Dismdale to the treeline along the stream (handing his prisoner off to Guilfoyle). I was a bit surprised to see him head east. Connie had made the capture of the major and passed the captive off to Freddy who had moved in to assist. When the sergeant entered from the west, Connie attempted to cross the frozen stream, but retreated when the ice cracked. He ran over the bridge and into the stone building to intercept the sergeant.



Higgenbottom managed to kill W, but it was hairy. The German had moved next to Higgenbottom, went into self-preservation mode and went into a crouch (in the open) firing at Higg twice (the first a snap shot) but missing both times. I am currently interpreting self-preservation as going into effect the moment one is adjacent to a yankee, just as described in the rules for special reactions. Others suggest that self-preservation is not a special reaction and only goes into effect at the beginning of the turn. I don't have an authoritative source on which is correct.



Dimsdale and Egbert fired several times at Q, who was in cover. Q was finally wounded, but still active, even after Higg had returned to a position to shoot at Q. He ran out of ammo and went back north to get a machine pistol from W's lifeless body. Dimsdale ended up wounded in the long exchange and pulled back to safety.



Connie, the genuine badass of the day (I regret his less than totally manly name), wounded the sergeant and killed another grunt out in the wide open to the southwest. He ran out of ammo on that shot, but Freddy had passed his prisoner off to Guilfoyle, now guarding two, and was in the stone building. Since Freddy was never too clear on which end the bullet came from, he handed his otherwise useless rifle to Connie, who incapacitated the sergeant. Connie returned to the rest of the squad to help take out the wounded Q. A gust of icy wind postponed the final attack but allowed everyone to get better positions on the final round. Connie got the kill, of course. He had killed two, incapacitated three and captured two. Friggin' underperformer.



I received a total of 34 VPs, with only one casualty (Dimsdale). But, truth be told, I made this mission easier than it should've been and that's a shame. Abernathy received four points, because he gave turns when needed, increasing his IN to 4. Berk got five, for the same reason and for the bazooka hit on the building, Connie six, naturally, putting him at WS +2. Dimsdale received two, increasing his PC to 4, Egbert three, increasing IN to 3, Freddy five (taking out the guy in the stone building was important -- I didn't want him to shoot at Berk), increasing his WS to 0, and Higgenbottom five, giving him an oh-so-respectable PC 2.



Guilfoyle got two points, for not shooting himself.



A genuinely fun mission, especially the first time through.