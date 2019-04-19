|
Ethan McKinney
United States
El Segundo
California
Setup (from the wonderful VASSAL module)
After Monmouth turn 1.
After Royalist turn 1.
After Monmouth turn 2.
After Monmouth turn 3.
After Royalist turn 3.
After Monmouth turn 4.
After Royalist turn 4.
After Royalist turn 5?
After Monmouth turn 6.
After Royalist turn 5. (Photos out of order? I'll work on this later.)
After Monmouth turn 5.
After Monmouth turn 7.
I had a great "in character" bit here, and a lot of commentary and analysis, but I hit the "Back" button on my mouse and lost all of it. Suffice to say, Royalist attacks against the Militia with Monmouth destroyed the Militia and Monmouth rolled a 1 for survival. Game over.
