At Any Cost: Metz 1870
Bloody Thursday Third Solo Session



Josef Tham

Malmö AAC AAR 3



Bloody Thursday - third session



And so it begins! Another round of freakish circumstances, dashed plans, frustration and Prussian Aggressive Tactics!



As described in my thread in the AAC Strategy Forum I am aiming for a strongly supported Prussian thrust with Zastrow's VII (blue) and Goeben's VIII (brown) Corps at Moulin in the south, with Manstein's Hessian IX Corps (orange) going for the Pont du Jour and St Hubert area in the center-south. The Saxon XII Corps (light yellow) will try to bull through Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow) at St Privat/Jerusalem in the north, then support the Prussian Guard Corps (purple) against Ladmirault's IV Corps (green) in trying to take Amanvilliers in the center-north. The center will be (weakly) defended by Voigts-Rhetz's small X Corps (green), Alvensleben's lonely Corps Artillery (yellow) and Hartmann's 1st Cavalry Division (light green) trying to cover Verneville.

The French will deploy the Army Reserve Artillery (white) to strengthen Frossard's II Corps (khaki) at Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine in order to protect Moulin, hopefully leaving the French Imperial Guard (purple) free to intervene anywhere needed (meaning likely at Amanvilliers). LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) will try to be as distracting as possible, advancing in the center to threaten Gravelotte and/or Verneville, hopefully luring away German troops from either flank to ease the pressure on Moulin and Amanvilliers.



The Early Morning Action (9-10 am)



The French Army Reserve Artillery (white) activated early and deployed its powerful horse artillery in Jussy, the slower heavy artillery still at Scy. Frossard (khaki) has withdrawn Lapasset's division from Vaux after Glumer's division from Zastrow's corps assaulted the town, relocating to Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine where they got company by Bataille's 2nd brigade who abandoned the southernmost redoubt in order to help out. The abandoned redoubt was re-occupied by Verge's 1st brigade and the powerful Divisional Artillery from Pont du Jour. The corps' cavalry and horse artillery entered Moulin. Frossard had thus slid most of his corps somewhat to the south-east, trusting in his powerful Corps Artillery and help from LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) to protect Pont du Jour.



Zastrow (blue) immediately occupied Vaux and moved his artillery up to support an attack on Frossard's new line. Goeben's VIII Corps was close behind but was somewhat delayed by the congestion on the road along the Mance Ravine (what usually happens when VIII Corps activated before VII Corps in front of it). Manstein's Hessians (orange) had already set up their artillery at Gravelotte and on the ridge next to the town. Most of the Hessian infantry is still west of Gravelotte but any French push on that vital town will likely be met by a very determined defense. Hartmann's 1st Cavalry Division (light green) has reached Verneville but both Voigts-Rhetz's small X Corps (green) and Alvensleben's guns (yellow) are still way back at Rezonville.



Up north the Prussian Guard (purple) has reached the outskirts of St Ail, with the Saxon XII Corps (light yellow) close behind just about to enter Batilly. St Marie aux Chenes will probably be attacked shortly, so Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow) will activate on the 12 pm turn, even before Ladmirault's IV Corps (green), which is a first in my games.





Early morning action, 9-10 am. Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) is rushing the Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine trio of town hexes, where Frossard's II Corps (khaki) and the French Army Reserve Artillery under Canu (white) are setting up a defensive line. Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) is hot on Zastrow's heels. Manstein's Hessian IX Corps (orange) has reached and pretty much secured Gravelotte. Verneville in the center is as yet defended only by Hartmann's 1st Cavalry Division (light green), but Voigt-Rhetz's X Corps (green) and Alvensleben's Corps Artillery (yellow) are heading that way. The Prussian Guard Corps (purple) has reached the outskirts of St Ail, with the Saxon XII Corps (light yellow) close behind.



French Planned Event chits (Command Initiative) have been less than successful in delaying the rapid Prussian advance. Even so, things look pretty ok in the south so far, with the Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine line forming a solid shield (eventually to be further reinforced by Forton's 3rd Cavalry Division) in front of Moulin. If only Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) could be distracted it'd probably be more than Zastrow could handle alone but it looks like the rapidly marching Manstein (orange) will be able to hold his own in the Gravelotte area without the Prussians having to recall Goeben.

The French have so far been unsuccessful in getting their CIC chit in the cup, and the Prussian Reinforcement track has had one good roll in two attempts, advancing Fransecky's entry one turn (I changed my mind about trying to get the Prussian II Corps on-map before dark). So far Bazaine's Malaise has had no effect, drawn too late from the cup to bother any French formation.



Closing For Action (11-12 am)



The Center



The late morning saw LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) thin out its line and push Montaudon's whole division toward Verneville, occupying Chantrenne, followed by the corps' horse artillery and cavalry. Nayral's 2nd brigade, already in the woods in front of the main line, tagged along.

Both Voigts-Rhetz's small X Corps (green) and Alvensleben's artillery (yellow) were yet too far away to intervene against this sudden French onslaught, but the Prussian Guard sent a brigade into Verneville to assist the 1st Cavalry Division horse artillery already there, even as the Guard artillery deployed to take Ladmirault (green) and Canrobert (yellow) under fire. Guard command and control was spread thin, with couriers hurrying back and forth along the trail through the woods connecting Verneville with the main Guard positions around St Ail and Habonville.

The French CIC chit, making its first appearance, resulted in Montaudon's division attempting to assault Verneville, first blowing away a Guard cavalry unit (putting the Guard brigade in the town almost OOC), but his 1st Brigade ended up getting Opportunity Charged by Hartmann's cuirassiers and had to retreat, so his 2nd Brigade (already Shaken by Defensive Fire) chose not to carry out a complete assault against a full brigade of guardsmen supported by horse artillery. Some further horse artillery fire and another cuirassier charge (which merely resulted in the cavalry retreating again) failed to faze the French brigade, although it was now stuck in a very exposed position outside Verneville.



Slightly to the south of this impending mayhem Manstein's Hessian IX Corps (orange) decided to get involved, its infantry heading into the Bois de Genivaux forest even as its artillery began hurling shells across the Mance Ravine into the unfortunate French III Corps Artillery opposite, reducing and disrupting the guns, and breaking the covering infantry (an already battleworn brigade from Verge's division). Alas, even as he sent his men into the woods, Manstein was shot out of the saddle (Leader Casualty FOW Event). Keeping his corps under control will be a challenge for his replacement, with the artillery risking becoming separated from the infantry if the infantry brigades have to go even further north to counter LeBoeuf.



The South



Even further south Frossard (khaki) was hindered in the performance of his duty by several staff officers sent from Bazaine's headquarters at Plappeville, demanding to know why he was pulling back (as it may well have appeared to someone watching Vaux being abandoned, thus explaining the appearance of the Bazaine's Malaise chit), not just once but two turns in a row! Zastrow (blue), seeing the many French guns being emplaced in his path, began pushing his infantry slightly to the left, aiming his brigades at Frossard's redoubts on the ridge while leaving room for Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) to come up and deploy to thicken the gunline preparing to turn Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine into rubble.



The North



In the north, Prussian Guard artillery reduced one of Ladmirault's IV Corps brigades but was then subjected to unexpectedly heavy and accurate fire from Canrobert's guns (two units disrupted, two shaken, the former quickly rallied with a combination of Inspirational Leadership and the Prussian CIC chit before further harm was done). Canrobert's men in St Marie aux Chenes were assaulted by both guardsmen and Saxons but hung on to the town, just barely. The very last chit of the 12 pm turn was the FOW chit, which resulted in a Wayward Prussian Unit, so the Guard Corps Artillery decided to advance within effective range of both Canrobert's and Ladmirault's guns, dividing the battlefield's heaviest artillery stack and obstructing the LOS of the Pape's Divisional Artillery (which it had been stacked with)...





Closing for action, 11-12 am. LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) in the center has begun an advance against Verneville but run straight into onrushing forces from Hartmann's cavalry (light green), Voigts-Rhetz's X Corps (green), Manstein's IX Corps (orange) and the Prussian Guard (purple), the attack quickly stalling. Zastrow (blue) and Goeben (brown) are pushing their artillery stacks forward while Zastrow's infantry tries to go around toward Frossard's redoubts on the ridge. The Guard (purple) and the Saxons (light yellow) are setting up their artillery in the north.





Fransecky's II Corps (dark orange) put some extra effort into their marching at 11 am to reach the battle, but then tired, not managing to repeat the performance under the fierce midday sun at 12 pm. The French CIC chit would make a second appearance during the 1 pm turn.



The Day Heats Up (1-2 pm)



The FOW began the 1 pm turn as it had ended the 12 pm turn, sending yet another Prussian artillery unit into trouble, this time sending one of the two Divisional Artillery units stacked in Vaux running straight into the maws of the French Army Reserve Artillery. To everybody's surprise the French gunners and infantry in Jussy were apparently so astonished at this foolhardiness they missed every shot of their Defensive Fire. Still, another hefty Prussian artillery stack ruined!



The Prussian CIC chit sent the wayward Guard guns back into line, chased by swearing staff officers, but its French equivalent activated the Army Reserve Artillery which proceeded to reduce the wayward Prussian VII Corps artillery unit between Vaux and Jussy to battleworn status.



The South



Zastrow (blue) and Goeben (brown) continued deploying, preparing to take on Frossard (khaki), receiving only ineffective fire from the French Army Reserve Artillery (two turns of firing with little effect), taking advantage of the continued inactivity of Frossard's strangely passive corps (now third time the victim of Bazaine's Malaise on the 1 pm turn).

Manstein's Hessian IX Corps (orange) concentrated most of its artillery fire on Frossard's positions (khaki) rather than the more distant LeBoeuf (red), softening them up for Zastrow and Goeben. The Hessian infantry was starting to look a bit ragged, half of its brigades battleworn at the end of the 2 pm turn, making it doubtful they could challenge LeBoeuf in the center later.

Despite some accurate artillery fire breaking the French brigade in the southernmost redoubt Zastrow (blue) apparently felt Frossard (khaki) needed some further softening up and declined to assault this turn (Command Initiative chit).

Frossard somewhat made up for previous inactivity by actually shooting back on the 2 pm turn, also rallying some of his flagging troops in the redoubts.

Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) failed to inflict sufficient damage with their artillery on either Frossard (khaki) or the French Army Reserve Artillery (white) to feel confident about attacking Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine.



The Center



In the middle LeBoeuf's sally (red) had ended in failure, faced with units from Manstein's (orange), Hartmann's (light green) and the Guard formations rushing to close the previously so inviting Verneville gap, and withdrew slightly with two brigades reduced for their trouble. The strong III Corps Horse Artillery unit stayed in Champenois, refusing to pull back, while still fresh infantry and divisional artillery settled in at Chantrenne. This set-back was somewhat mollified when one of the late Manstein's brigades (orange) took a beating trying to assault Montaudon's division and was sent back reeling (Prussian Aggressive Tactics chit).

The Guard brigade in Verneville went to rejoin its brethren as Voigts-Rhetz's X Corps (green) was coming up to take over the defense of that vital town. One of the X Corps brigades then launched a suicidal attack on Chantrenne and was sent fleeing after enduring a hail of Chassepot, Mitrailleuse and cannon fire (Prussian Aggressive Tactics chit, took two Morale Hits going in, then rolled a 1 when assaulting at -6 odds).

LeBoeuf, on top of the hill at the northern end of his III Corps (red) positions, his main line looking a bit thin after sending a third of his strength against Verneville/Champenois/Chantrenne, mistook the smoke from the firing of arriving Prussian reinforcements from X Corps for French troops pushing into Verneville and ordered a general advance (Command Initiative chit). His colonels closer to the front, astonished, declined to follow his orders and thus III Corps mostly sat still and lobbed long-range fire against the Hessians (including a very lucky roll shaking the artillery in Gravelotte), unable to rally or replenish ammunition as the supply train was busy limbering up to follow an advance that never took place.



The North



Up north, the French had been evicted from St Marie aux Chenes, a mere cadre of infantrymen remaining of its defenders, stumbling up the slope toward its parent corps. The Saxon and Guard artillery was still taking harassing fire from the French lines, causing some confusion (Morale Hits but no Casualty Hits yet) but giving as good as they got, their infantry lining up behind the gun lines. Ladmirault became the victim of the Bazaine's Malaise chit on the 2 pm turn, his units suffering from the accurate German artillery without a chance to rally.

Canrobert (yellow) then made up for Ladmirault's indecision, breaking the main Saxon (light yellow) artillery position with long-range Chassepot and cannon fire (previously unhurt they took two double Morale Hits in a row!). Yet again, just like in my second Bloody Thursday session the much despised VI Corps is devastating the poor Saxon XII Corps!





The day heats up, 1-2 pm. In the north I've moved the French units aside to the right to make handling the counters easier, each horizontal row representing the troops in the French-held hex to its left. The defenders of St Marie aux Chenes have been sent running by the large Saxon brigades. Montaudon's division with some extra support, all from III Corps (red) have camped at Champenois and Chantrennes Farms but seem uninterested in trying to push any further. In the south some very heavy shelling is exchanged between Zastrow (blue) and Goeben (brown) on the one hand and Frossard (khaki) and the reserve artillery (white) on the other. Forton's 3rd Cavalry Division (light blue) is also moving south to strengthen the French line.



At this time I gave up on ever getting Fransecky's II Corps (dark orange) into action, having failed a couple of Prussian Reinforcement track rolls already, and so decided to spend my Prussian chits elsewhere. The French kept getting quite lucky with their French Offensive Spirit track rolls and so the French CIC chit would make another appearance at 3 pm.



Early Afternoon Action (3-4 pm)



Summary So Far



The French Imperial Guard (purple) would be the very last French formation to activate, and neither French flank looked particularly threatened yet, so my intention to make the Imperial Guard a true reserve, to be thrown into action where most needed rather than automatically just going south to prop up Frossard's rear areas, seemed to work out well enough. Frossard (khaki) and the Army Reserve Artillery (white) was doing fine holding off Zastrow (blue) and Goeben (brown), and would soon also be aided by Forton's 3rd Reserve Cavalry Division (light blue).

In the north the Prussian Guard (purple) and the Saxons (light yellow) had inflicted some losses on Ladmirault (green) and Canrobert (yellow) but both those formations still had plenty of fresh units and the Saxons had managed to lose a significant part of their artillery. I'm considering throwing both Saxons and Guardsmen at Canrobert to achieve some hopefully quick results so I can get then get on with picking the Amanvilliers position apart.

In the center I had probably been too quick throwing some of LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) against Verneville. The Prussians were simply able to respond too quickly. Still, with both Manstein's IX Hessian Corps (orange) and Voigts-Rhetz's small X Corps (green) having lost a lot of infantry in the ensuing fracas I feel the French center (with its many Minor Victory Control Marker locations) is reasonably safe.



The Center



Voigts-Rhetz's remaining fresh brigade decided to accomplish what its sister brigade had failed to do; assault Montaudon's strongest brigade and divisional artillery at the Chantrenne farm! One Prussian Aggressive Tactics chit later the X Corps (green) was down to artillery and a single battleworn brigade. The next turn would see the lost brigade rebuilt, but this small worn corps would probably play only the part of artillery support for the rest of the fight.

LeBoeuf (red) sent a brigade into one of Frossard's empty redoubts, further thinning his own line. The St Hubert Farm's defenders (an artillery unit with Low Ammo for both its guns and mitrailleuses) finally withdrew from their battered outpost into the neighboring Moscou Farm. Manstein (orange) declined to send troops into the abandoned position, as it would be too exposed, but moved some of his artillery closer down from the ridge to get better range.

Hartmann's horse artillery (light green) disrupted their III Corps colleagues (red) in Champenois, but they eventually rallied.



The North



Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow) continued battering the German gunline below the Jerusalem Farm, putting a few Shaken markers on both Guard and Saxon artillery, but then the general received contradictory orders and confusion reigned as he sorted out Bazaine's intentions (Bazaine's Malaise). The Saxons advanced their infantry and cavalry toward Canrobert's northern flank, even managing to rebuild their previously shattered artillery. Du Barail's 1st Reserve Cavalry Division clattered toward Roncourt to meet the threat. The French defenders of Jerusalem Farm lost their artillery to Saxon guns and were then broken by Guard cannon, who also decimated the defenders of St Privat. The Guard infantry waited patiently but as yet Prince Augustus saw no need to send his men into the fire.

Ladmirault's IV Corps (green) was put into passivity by the Bazaine's Malaise chit at 3 pm, but was the first to activate on the 4 pm turn, though little was accomplished apart from rallying some disrupted units.





The north, 3-4 pm. St Privat and Jerusalem Farm are being subjected to extremely heavy shelling from the Saxon (light yellow) and Prussian Guard (purple) artillery, the farm emptied of defenders. Monitigny Farm on the hilltop at the extreme left of Ladmirault's line (green) has taken some fire from the Prussian center, more specifically Voigts-Rhetz's artillery (green, at half out of frame).



The South



Manstein's IX Corps (orange) began the 3 pm turn with a terrific cannonade, wiping out most of the remaining units in Frossard's redoubts. Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) then finished the suppression of the southern redoubts and took them by storm, despite some command & control difficulties (the HQ went into Defensive Posture, courtesy of a Command Initiative chit, but Glumer's brigades were then activated by the CIC chit and assaulted the pitiful remnants still left).

Frossard (khaki) finally blew away the VII Corps divisional artillery unit (blue) that had been trapped between Jussy and Vaux, unable to move as it was boxed in between the French and the Prussian gunline. This opened up LOS from St Ruffine to the VIII Corps guns (brown) and with a Moulin a Café chit Bataille's remaining brigade caused a Casualty Hit on a Prussian divisional artillery unit. Frossard then retreated his sole remaining unit on the ridge (the battleworn Corps Artillery) to Pont du Jour (joining the III Corps brigade there) and relocated his HQ to Rozerieulles.

Goeben's (brown) artillery fire managed to drive the French Army Reserve Artillery (white) horse artillery gunners from their weapons for a short while, suppressing their supporting infantry brigade (both the units took a Disrupted marker) but a brave officer quickly rallied the gunners (Inspirational Leadership chit). The Prussian infantry, seeing the French guns manned again, declined to assault Jussy. Goeben's Corps Artillery occupied one of the redoubts on the ridge (which sadly was already occupied by one of Zastrow's brigades, or it may have been taken in possession by yet another artillery unit, for a whopping 14 SP firing from an excellent raised position down on the French).



A Lull in the Battle FOW Event occured toward the end of the 3 pm turn, but only Forton's cavalry (light green) and the French Army Reserve Artillery was affected, which didn't even prevent the latter from bombarding a couple of VIII Corps artillery units just east of Vaux into oblivion (a divisional artillery unit broken, a corps horse artillery unit battleworn and disrupted, later finished off by Frossard). Vengeance was exacted when the next FOW chit resulted in Wayward French Unit and that same French horse artillery stumbled straight into vengeful Prussian guns, resulting in a Casualty Hit.

This weakening of the French position would have consequences, as combined VII (blue) and VIII (brown) Corps fire finally broke the French gunners in Jussy and decimated their covering infantry, allowing one of Goeben's VIII Corps brigades to take possession of the town. A massive artillery battery was also formed in one of Frossard's old redoubts (the SP 14 arty stack described above) as an infantry brigade moved out of the way. Hopefully this would help the infantry push further into the as yet fresh French defenders of Rozerieulles and St Ruffine (each with a brigade and an artillery unit), and then hopefully on to Moulin.





The south, 3-4 pm. Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) has cleared out most of Frossard's (khaki) redoubts on the ridge, while Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) has managed to push into Jussy.

(Correction: The 32nd brigade from Barnekow's division (brown) was supposed to be Battleworn at set-up, something I missed. This did not really affect the outcome as it was not vital in any of the action to come.)



Bourbaki's French Imperial Guard, activated for the first time at 4 pm, didn't really know if their presence was required on the left or right, and so decided to deploy on the road running through Chatel St Germain behind the main French line, allowing him to use it to go either north or south as the situation developed.





An overview of the battlefield at the end of the 4 pm turn.





The so far pretty lopsided casualties, with Frossard's men (khaki) having taken the brunt of the losses.



Heavy Action On The Flanks (5-6 pm)



With four hours of good daylight left the Prussians are as yet nowhere near achieving their objectives. Although Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow) in the north is starting to look seriously tattered Ladmirault's IV Corps (green) is still holding Amanvilliers in strength, having suffered no really serious casualties yet (one brigade becoming battleworn). In the south Frossard's II Corps (khaki) is a shadow of its former self, having lost three out of its four redoubts and all but two of its six brigades, but it still has the heavy artillery unit from the Army Reserve (white) and both Forton's cavalry (light blue) and the Imperial Guard (purple) are close by, so it can probably screen Moulin for a while yet, even against two entire Prussian corps. Manstein's Hessian IX Corps (orange), with only two fresh brigades (each SP 5) is not really feeling up to taking on the entirety of LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) for possession of the center Minor Victory hexes. If the Prussians fail to take either Moulin or Amanvilliers this could end up a French Minor Victory.



The North



Canrobert (yellow) started strong again, his fire disrupting the newly rebuilt Saxon artillery as well as the largest Saxon infantry brigade, then re-occupying Jerusalem Farm with two reduced brigades from Tixier's division. The French CIC chit, used on d'Villiers' division unfortunately failed to exacerbate Saxon suffering.

The Saxon XII Corps (still in Defensive Posture) was unlucky with its artillery fire this turn (causing a CH that broke one of the brigades in Jerusalem Farm, which then passed its Break Test gallantly). Its infantry and cavalry continued its maneuvering against Roncourt and Malancourt (the latter now occupied by Du Barail's horse artillery). The battleworn Saxon artillery (the Corps Artillery and Prince George's Divisional Artillery) was then broken for the second time in a row, this time by long-range fire from Ladmirault's positions (green). Ladmirault then rallied his disrupted men at Montigny, so his position remained strong, although some other units were then Shaken by long-range fire from Voigts-Rhetz's X Corps (green) artillery at Verneville. These were subsequently rallied at 6 pm but French cannon fire was ineffective against high Prussian Guard morale, so Ladmirault had to satisfy himself simply rearranging some of his brigades to make sure the strongest ones faced the coming onslaught first.





5 pm turn, the north and center. Same set-up as before, for ease of counter handling, with the French-held hexes' defenders off to the right. The Saxons (light yellow) have lost a lot of artillery but the remaining guns and the Guard artillery (purple) have formed strong stacks that are punishing the French. Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow) is starting to look pretty decimated as the large Saxon brigades are closing in on them.

In the center, LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) is transferring its stronger units to the southern end of its line, with LeBoeuf's HQ staying in the north to keep his screen at Champenois and Chantrennes in Command Range.



When the Saxon assault began at 6 pm, hitting Malancourt and Roncourt, they took surprisingly little fire from Canrobert's men, with the exception of a cavalry unit which was reduced but at least served to screen the advancing Saxon brigades from the fire from St Privat. Du Barail's horse artillery at Malancourt was forced to retreat from the town but the victorious 48th brigade was Shaken and unable to press forward into the town. The 45th and 47th brigades, unscathed, attacked Roncourt and badly bloodied the defenders, with both the brigade and the artillery reduced and disrupted but neither unit retreated.



Canrobert (yellow) was unable to rally his dwindling lines due to a Command Initiative chit. Although a badly battered brigade re-occupied Jerusalem Farm it was doubtful it'd manage to resist for long. At the other end of his line VI Corps' refused flank bowed even more inwards as the battleworn brigade there (left with its own flank unprotected by the retreat of Du Barail's horse artillery) pulled back to a quarry behind the main line. French fire was ineffective.



An Auftragstaktik chit saw Roncourt fall to the Saxon 45th brigade, but a Panic Test chit then failed to spread further chaos in the French lines as both units in the nearest French-held hex rolled 1s.



At 5 pm, after much wavering and some further heavy artillery preparation (again emptying Jerusalem Farm of defenders, although one of the broken brigades did manage to retreat to Marengo Farm), the Prussian Guard Corps (purple) finally advanced up the long slope toward St Privat, ready to take on a much weakened Canrobert (yellow).

A Command Initiative chit at 6 pm prevented the Prussian guardsmen from going into Aggressive Posture pressing their attack, but their artillery still succeeded in yet again emptying Jerusalem Farm of live Frenchmen (plenty of dead ones present after so many turns of Prussian artillery barrages), as well as St Privat. Canrobert was forced to flee the empty town as guardsmen approached (I do not consider moving next to a lone HQ the same as Engaging, so I moved the VI Corps HQ to the nearest friendly unit and put a HQ Overrun marker on it), although the cautious Prussians entered neither St Privat nor Jerusalem, probably having trouble believing they were really empty (actually due to the proximity of remaining French units).





6 pm turn, Canrobert crushed! Not much is left of VI Corps (yellow) as the Saxons smash into their flank. Some flanking fire from Du Barail's horse artillery (light green) failed to deter the Saxons. The Prussian Guard infantry brigades (purple) are taking advantage of the Jerusalem Farm ridge spur to protect their advance against Ladmirault (green).



The Center



LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) started by blowing away Alvensleben's lone artillery unit (yellow) just north of Verneville and spent the rest of their activation re-arranging their lines, aiming to put some of their stronger units closer to Pont du Jour (as I was not yet ready to have the Imperial Guard try to handle the southern situation). Some III Corps skirmishers also disrupted one of Glumer's brigades (blue) near Pont du Jour.



Manstein's IX Corps (orange) fired away across the Mance Ravine, to little effect, however. With III Corps units (red) now trickling south the Prussians felt even less inclined to take possession of the abandoned St Hubert Farm. In order to distract III Corps from more southern events they'd have to literally sacrifice themselves, facing LeBoeuf's hardest units.

At 6 pm he changed his mind and threw caution to the wind, advancing his artillery in Gravelotte closer to the ravine and sending one brigade into St Hubert Farm. If he didn't take it now the French might retake it before his very eyes! Now he hoped the poor infantrymen would be able to stand up to whatever the entire III Corps (red) could throw at them for the next couple of hours...



Hartmann's horse artillery (light green) again discomforted their opposite number from III Corps (red) at Champenois. Alvensleben (yellow) rebuilt his artillery and settled down in the woods north of Champenois to take potshots at Ladmirault (green).



The Bazaine's Malaise chit showed up late for the 6 pm turn, and this time LeBoeuf (red) was the victim, so these couple of turns were rather quiet in the center...



The South



The French defenders of Rozerieulles took heavy casualties in a surprise attack from newly lost Jussy (Auftragstaktik shit, D4* result). A second Auftragstaktik chit reduced them to a single disrupted cadre-strength brigade huddled around Frossard's HQ. Activating next, Frossard's II Corps (khaki) could have rallied and improved the situation, already assigned a Feu de Bataillon chit, but sadly a Prussian Command Initiative chit interfered, changing the HQ Posture to Aggressive, negating the Feu de Bataillon chit and preventing any rallying. The only bright side to this was that the HQ itself relocated to St Ruffine, still occupied by a fresh brigade from Bataille's division and the heavy field artillery unit from the Army Reserve, co-locating with Canu's HQ (white). The Army Reserve Artillery, firing canister point-blank into Jussy failed to do any damage and then Canu also failed to rebuild his horse artillery.



Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) began a serious assault on Rozerieulles, first breaking the last remaining infantry with artillery fire, also decimating the II Corps (khaki) horse artillery in Moulin. Kameke's division then moved in to occupy the town, but its 28th brigade was Opportunity Charged by II Corps light cavalry and forced to retreat before they could enter the town. This gained the French only minutes as the Prussian CIC chit was then used to activate Kameke's division a second time, and this time the 28th brigade took Rozerieulles although it was subsequently Shaken by Defensive Fire from St Ruffine.



Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) then pushed along in Zastrow's tracks, first sending a hail of shells into St Ruffine (plunging fire but Obscured LOS, resulting in one Low Ammo marker but no hits), then advancing Barnekow's 32nd brigade to support Weltzien's 30th brigade as it tried to batter its way into the last town remaining before Moulin. With ammo shortages of their own the defenders (the Reserve heavy field artillery and Bataille's 2nd brigade) were unable to inflict any damage to the attackers and took some losses in the ensuing assault (the artillery reduced and the infantry Shaken from a D2* result). Even Barnekow's 31st brigade, struggling along far behind the rest of the VIII Corps, took heart and finally managed to get into Command Range (OOC chit resulted in Maneuver).





5 am turn, the south. Zastrow (blue) and Goeben (brown) continue to batter their way into the Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine defenses. The French defenders at St Ruffine have been set up to the right over by the GMT logo, for ease of counter handling; there are now two French HQs, one II Corps infantry brigade (khaki) and the battered heavy field artillery unit from the Army Reserve (white) all crowded into the shell-marked little town.

(Correction: Barnekow's 32nd brigade from Goeben's Corps (brown) should have been Battleworn at set-up, something I missed. It wouldn't have made much impact on the fighting in which this particular unit was involved.)



The heavy assault continued at 6 pm. Goeben's gunners on the ridge found their range and the sky above St Ruffine filled with the smoke from exploding French caissons and burning buildings. The Prussian brigades in Jussy and Rozerieulles finished the job, breaking the remaining defenders with their rifle fire (although the heavy field artillery unit from the Reserve (white) managed to roll a 1 on the Break Test and retreated to Scy). As the 30th brigade from Weltzien's division shouldered their rifles and marched into St Ruffine their brethren in the 29th brigade rushed forward along the banks of the Moselle River, pushing as far as Moulin, leaving the artillery crews manning that town only barely hanging on; a mere two battleworn SP 1 arty units, one each from Frossard's II Corps (khaki) and Forton's 3rd Cavalry Division (light blue). Frossard's and Canu's HQs found themselves fleeing head over heels, ending up with a lone cavalry unit on the bridge leading to Moulin (both the II Corps and Army Reserve Artillery HQs Overrun). The cavalrymen were obviously so surprised by the amount of panicked brass coming their way they even failed to Opportunity Charge the 29th brigade!



The French were given a short respite as Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) became the victim of a the Degrade Next Chit FOW Event. Even so its artillery broke the remaining gun crews at Moulin, leaving the vital town empty of defenders.

The Fortunes of War stood no chance against effective staff work, however, as Weltzien's division was activated by the Prussian CIC chit. French skirmishers put a Morale Hit on the 30th brigade, preventing that stronger unit from claiming the glory, but 29th brigade just marched right in, not even taking any fire from the artillery at Scy (which was currently at SP 0 due to being Disrupted).



And so Moulin had fallen, despite everything Frossard, Forton and Canu had done! Looks like it's up to the French Imperial Guard to save the day, no matter how much I had wished it wouldn't have to...





6 pm, the Moulin line breaks! The last French-held town-hex before Moulin is taken, the French HQs having sheltered there forced to flee across the stream. Zastrow (blue) is having some trouble with the Pont du Jour redoubt. The French Imperial Guard Corps (purple) has left the Plappeville area and is approaching the threatened vital town.



The French Imperial Guard (purple) did nothing on the 5 pm turn, the victim of both the Degrade Next Chit FOW Event AND Bazaine's Malaise, although that didn't change the fact that the Imperial Guard Corps was now quite close (just a turn's march) to Moulin. It hadn't even been intentional, as Bourbaki had so far just been trying to get onto the road through the ravine behind III Corps' positions.

After witnessing the unfolding disaster at Rozerieulles, St Ruffine and finally Moulin, Bourbaki then saw his chance! The Prussian 29th brigade, all fired up from the ease of their success in taking Moulin barreled straight through the town, intent on bagging themselves some cavalry from Forton's division! Quickly jotting down a note to Bazaine he ran to find Deligny! Bazaine finally showed his mettle by replying immediately, approving Bourbaki's plan (Marshall Bazaine CIC chit), and a Voltigeurs brigade from Deligny's division quick-marched through Scy and into empty Moulin, retaking the town for the French!

Both the Voltigeurs and the surprised 29th brigade (whose fire had failed to stop the guardsmen in their tracks, possibly distracted by the gaping barrels of the heavy guns at the St Quentin Fortress whose gunners hoped the foolish Germans would come into range... which they didn't, despite hurled insults regarding the rodent ancestry of their fathers and the peculiar fruity smells emanating from their mothers, and admonitions for the silly Prussian infantrymen to withdraw to avoid further taunting) found themselves OOC, so now it was anyone's guess what would happen...



Bourbaki spent the rest of the 6 pm turn adding glory to French arms, deploying his corps on the ridge opposite the Prussians, although critical observers may have taken note of the fact that he left the battered Reserve heavy field artillery (white) all alone in Scy rather than reinforcing that important position (he couldn't due to being in Defensive Posture and not allowed to Engage), happily unbothered by the Bazaine's Malaise chit which had yet to appear that turn... the Voltigeurs in Moulin stayed where they were (Frozen OOC result).

A Krupps Guns chit disrupted the poor Voltigeurs a couple of draws later but some Inspirational Leadership took care of that, undoubtedly with some flashy young Guard colonel waving his sabre and making grand speeches.



Frossard (khaki), when activated quite late and in an Overrun condition during the 6 pm turn, simply took the cavalry he was stacked with and headed back to the Pont du Jour vicinity, leaving Canu's HQ (white) all alone next to some unfriendly Prussians (I simply moved the HQ yet again to the nearest friendly unit, which turned out to be his own battered field artillery). The II Corps artillery at Pont du Jour did nothing (Frozen) although it would be back in Command Range of Frossard again next turn.



Fransecky's II Corps (dark orange) entered the southern map edge at 6 pm, but would probably not get anywhere interesting in time.





6 pm, the Imperial Guard to the rescue! Prussian aggressiveness played the Germans a poor hand, the brigade which had just taken possession of Moulin seemingly trying to follow through all the way to Metz. Bourbaki got Bazaine's permission (CIC chit) to take advantage, and retook the important town! In the center, a Hessian brigade (orange) has dared to poke its head into a soon to be much shelled and bullet-pocked St Hubert...



Wow... lots of stuff happening in the late afternoon/early evening, eh? No less than three (!) French HQs were Overrun during the 6 pm turn! (Only Frossard's corps was really affected as the other two formations had already activated that turn.)

In the north Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow) has been reduced to a shadow of its former self, down to four battleworn units (two infantry, two artillery) and it looks like St Privat and Jerusalem Farm will be taken shortly as there are no longer any Frenchmen left to properly defend them.

In the center Manstein's Hessian IX Corps (orange) has finally come forward after LeBoeuf's (red) failed push toward Verneville, crossing the Mance Ravine with one brigade and hoping it won't be smashed trying to hold St Hubert. Alvensleben (yellow), Voigts-Rhetz (green) and Hartmann are doing ok checking any possible further French advances, despite having taken casualties.

In the south Moulin has returned into French hands after a very brief Prussian custodianship, and it's now up to the Imperial Guard to keep it French as pretty much everything else French in the vicinity has been smashed.



St Privat and Jerusalem falls! Moulin re-taken and re-re-taken! (7 pm)



Right... if the Imperial Guard can hold Moulin, Ladmirault hold Amanvilliers and LeBoeuf hold Pont du Jour for a couple more hours then the French will walk away with a Minor Victory. Holding both Mandatory Victory hexes as well as Montigny, Leipsic, Moscou, Chatel St Germain and Pont du Jour they'll have five Minor Victory Control Markers versus the Germans' three (St Privat, Jerusalem, St Hubert) and it won't even matter if the Imperial Guard is devastated in the process (counting as an extra Control Marker for the Prussians).

So far the French have not put any chits on the Position Magnifique track, but they'll start doing that now, hoping some Aggressive Posture can help reinforce critical positions. They did not gain the CIC chit on the 7 pm turn, but it would return at 8 pm.



The Center



LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) broke Alvensleben's artillery (again), as it was already weakened by fire from Ladmirault (see below). Manstein's advance into St Hubert (orange) indeed turned out to be the deathtrap I had expected, as the poor 50th brigade trying to man the exposed farm was devastated by French Chassepot and artillery fire (battleworn and disrupted). Manstein pulled the 50th back, replacing it with the 49th, hoping it would last a little longer. A measure of revenge was had when one of his artillery stacks reduced Frossard's Corps Artillery, one of its chief tormentors.





7 pm turn, the center. Alvensleben (yellow), tired of having his remaining guns scattered by LeBoeuf's powerful horse artillery (red) is trying to reform them further north, hopeful for a chance to support any attack on Ladmirault (green). St Hubert switches occupants, a new Hessian brigade (orange, out of frame to the south) taking its turn manning the battered farm complex. Prussian guns and cavalry continue to protect Verneville.



The South



The French Imperial Guard (purple) weren't allowed to go into Aggressive Posture and so couldn't reinforce Moulin but rather had to stay on the ridge above and fire away, something they did to great effect, breaking Goeben's 30th brigade (brown) in St Ruffine, although Deligny's artillery was saved from an ammo shortage only by stacking with Bourbaki's HQ before the Rally Step. A combination of cannon fire and aggressive Guard skirmishers also reduced Zastrow's 28th brigade in Rozerieulles. All in all, the guardsmen had defended well.



Fire from Ladmirault (green) disrupted Alvensleben's artillery (yellow), who had daringly advanced to the edge of the forest above Champenois, but failed to do any damage to the high-morale Prussian Guard units to their north-west.



Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) activated and its artillery stack in Vaux and horse artillery on the heights of the Bois de Vaux proceeded to devastate the poor Imperial guardsmen in Moulin.

Some more shells (Krupps Guns chit) saw off the battered Frenchmen who broke and retreated into the hills, and then Kameke's 27th brigade advanced into the corpse- and rubblestrewn streets, yet again claiming Moulin for Prussia (CIC chit).

Further back Zastrow was eyeing the entrenchments at Pont du Jour, but its defenders were as yet not weakened enough to assault.



Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) used its artillery stack in one of Frossard's old redoubts to discomfort the defenders of Pont du Jour, a mix of Frossard's Corps Artillery (khaki) and a III Corps brigade of infantry (red). A fresh brigade then took the place of the broken 30th in St Ruffine. (Correction, the "fresh" brigade was Barnekow's 32nd which was actually Battleworn from set-up, my mistake.) Meanwhile, the previously OOC 29th brigade couldn't move as it was boxed in by enemy adjacent units, but no matter as VIII Corps' remaining infantry rushed to put the Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine complex back into defensible order.





7 pm turn, the south. Goeben (brown), despite losing some artillery last turn, and Zastrow (blue) have regained a measure of control in the south, seeing off the Voltigeurs brigade in Moulin and retaking the town. Can Bourbaki take it back again with his Imperial Guad (purple)? Frossard (khaki) managed to rebuild a couple of reduced infantry brigades, hoping to prevent the fall of Pont du Jour.



Canu of the Army Reserve Artillery (white) in Scy managed to rally some more of his scattered batteries, making the reserve artillery a factor again.



Frossard (khaki) managed to do some rallying also, gathering the remains of Bataille's infantry brigades in the woods near Pont du Jour.



Fransecky's II Corps, still not even in sight of the action, hurried along, reaching Rezonville.



The North



Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow), or rather the pathetic remains of it, managed to Shake a Guard brigade (purple) but due to being in Defensive Posture couldn't retake either St Privat or Jerusalem farm, despite both of them being unoccupied, due to the proximity of Prussian units. Instead they withdrew slightly to link up with Ladmirault and prepare to Defensive Fire against anyone entering either hex.



The Saxons of XII Corps (light yellow) assaulted and broke half of what remained, but Canrobert himself managed to retreat into Marengo Farm with an artillery battery. St Privat saw Saxon flags raised on its rooftops, but several other Saxon infantry units had been Shaken by Defensive Fire in the attack, which would prevent them from advancing after an assault (no Breakthrough Movement).



Another French Command Initiative chit made sure the Prussian Guard Corps (purple) spent another turn doing nothing but bombarding Ladmirault (green) to relatively minor effect, although one artillery stack moved into better range in order to target Amanvilliers. An Auftragstaktik chit saw a Guard brigade take Jerusalem Farm, taking some French guns and chasing off the remnants of an infantry brigade from Ladmirault's corps. Still, this inexcusable, un-Prussian and very un-historical delay on the part of the Guard may have lost the Prussians the time needed to hammer Amanvilliers into submission! No doubt it was due to Prince Augustus hanging at the rear of the line with his artillery rather than taking charge up front! He shouldn't keep such low company! (My excuses to any former or serving artillerymen reading this.)





7 pm, the battlefield at the end of the turn. The pile of broken units is getting large indeed...



The Bazaine's Malaise chit was drawn so late on the 7 pm turn only Du Barail's small cavalry formation was affected.



In The Balance (8 pm)



So my carefully prepared Maginot Line at Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine had collapsed like a house of cards, letting the Prussians into Moulin. For a while it looked like the French Imperial Guard had gloriously saved that flank but now their strongest brigade is shattered and Bourbaki will have to depend on the triple circumstances of not having Bazaine interfere (no Bazaine's Malaise), himself not misreading the situation (no Command Initiative) and being aggressive enough (a loaded Position Magnifique track) in order to have a second chance. The Prussians, on the other hand, are praying no foolhardy colonel will feel overconfident (no Prussian Aggressive Tactics) and abandon the taken ground, or any more annoying French Command Initiative chits to make early appearances (the French have chosen that chit for its Planned Event every turn so far).

I'd be very surprised if Amanvilliers doesn't hold out this session, what with Canrobert holding out for so long against the Saxons and Prince Augustus of the Guard delaying his attack for so long.



Of course the French Command Initiative chit was the very first chit drawn! Things began poorly for the Prussians! In all likelihood the chit would be used to assure Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) into Defensive Posture when it activated, as it was the corps best able to relieve Moulin in case the VII Corps (blue) brigade there suffered misfortune.



The next chit drawn was not so fortunate for the French! It was the French CIC chit, normally a chit best used late during a turn when target hexes have been weakened by preparatory fire. The Prussian brigade in Moulin was fresh and untouched, the only French units capable of reaching it with their fire were the Army Reserve Artillery (both units battleworn, for a combined SP of 6) and the weaker Guard horse artillery unit on the hill by the St Quentin fortress (SP 3 and Obscured LOS), and there was no way the Imperial Guard infantry (either division had one fresh and one battleworn unit) could break the Prussian defenders by assault only (especially as they would have to assault from a bridged stream hex, first facing Defensive Fire from both Moulin and St Ruffine, because Scy was already crowded with artillery units). Using a Guard division to simply fire at surrounding Prussian units (like the VIII Corps brigade at St Ruffine) would avail them little, as the VIII Corps (brown) was effectively taken out of the equation by the Command Initiative chit and VII Corps (blue) only had a single weak battleworn brigade at Rozerieulles apart from the one actually in Moulin.



I considered using the CIC chit on Montaudon's division near Verneville. It would be a gamble, no kidding. I've decided that there is no LOS from Chantrenne to Verneville, which can be argued; I believe a line from the center of each hex would actually go inside the corner of the 3114 forest hex rather than just touch the exact corner point (which would not constitute a hex-side and thus enable clear LOS). So actually walking up to Verneville and assaulting it without preparatory fire (only the battleworn SP 2 brigade at the 3212 bridge hex would be able to fire, to probably no effect) would expose them to point-blank Defensive fire from two Prussian artillery units, whereupon it is unlikely they would be able to assault their way into the town against defenders without any previous hits on them. An alternative would be to move them up to the 3113 clear hex in preparation for a later III Corps activation, allowing them to fire before assaulting. If the III Corps HQ then failed to get into Aggressive Posture (due to Bazaine's Malaise, Command Initiative or failing a roll on the Position Magnifique track) then the assault would not happen. If the X Corps (green) and/or Hartmann's cavalry (light green) activated before III Corps then Montaudon would probably take hits first.



In the end, I simply could not see the Imperial Guard successfully assaulting Moulin without a thorough preparation. If the Prussian Aggressive Tactics chit made the defenders hare off to other desitinations later it wouldn't matter what I used the CIC chit for now; either someone would be able to go into Aggressive Posture and actually enter the empty town or not.

And so Montaudon's division marched forth, banners waving, regimental bands playing, cannon and mitrailleuse carriages racing ahead to prepare to help shoot their 1st brigade infantry into Verneville... the battleworn 2nd brigade stayed at the bridge for now, ensuring the division stayed in Command Range.





8 pm turn, the French advance using their CIC chit. Montaudon's division from LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) takes another shot at Verneville, daring the Prussian artillery men and cuirassiers to stop them.



Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) activated next. Fire against the Imperial Guard was ineffective but the artillery stack managed to break the Corps artillery at Pont du Jour, which improved the chances of Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) taking that stubborn French strongpoint later. (Which would put the number of Minor Victory Control Markers in Prussian hands at four - St Privat, Jerusalem, St Hubert and Pont du Jour.) One of Barnekow's brigades then marched into the clear hex between St Ruffine and Moulin, preparing to take the bridge nearby under Defensive Fire in case the Imperial Guard decided to advance over it.



Canu's reserve artillery (white) was next. I first considered firing into Moulin (the heavy field artillery wouldn't be able to, being disrupted, but the horse artillery was SP 4, increased to 6 due to point-blank range, with a bonus for plunging fire; a roll on the 4 column against a town hex) but then decided to simply moving them out of the way, allowing Imperial Guard infantry a chance to assault through Scy rather than the over the exposed bridge hex.



Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) activated and its 25th brigade launched its assault on the Pont du Jour redoubt, preceded by a heavy barrage which badly disrupted the III Corps infantry (red) defending the entrenchments. Broken and forced to retreat, the Frenchmen had to abandon their position to the victorious Prussians. Pont du Jour had been taken!



Fire from Ladmirault's IV Corps (green) was extremely effective this turn! The Prussian Guard suffered one infantry brigade at Jerusalem (the only one exposed, the others being hidden behind the spur of the ridge) disrupted and reduced, and had one artillery stack Shaken, while the Saxons lost one artillery stack entirely! (Plenty of high rolls saw to that!) The only bad thing was that the two Low Ammo markers, one of them on the Corps Artillery (and thus unrecoverable).



Manstein's Hessian IX Corps (orange), realizing it would not be able to interfere against Montaudon's division (red) at Verneville before dusk, directed its attention toward the opposite ridge, but apart from seeing off the former defenders of Pont du Jour (broken and forced to retreat again) the French redoubts at Moscou Farm proved resilient to Prussian shells.



Fransecky's fast horse artillery (dark orange) reached Gravelotte, but the rest of his II Corps was still an hour's march behind.



Up until then only a single French HQ had been activated and two French Event chits drawn (Command Initiative and one Battlefield Conditions which had been placed as a Command Event on the Position Magnifique track), but now Frossard's II Corps activated (blue). With only two reduced brigades and two cavalry units to its name it surprisingly managed to Shake the victorious Prussian brigade at Pont du Jour (a double 10 roll). Next was Beaten Zone that was invested in the Position Magnifique track.



Hartmann's horse artillery (light green) was effective, Shaking Montaudon's advancing stack, and his cuirassiers moved into position around Verneville to Opportunity Charge the French if the advanced any further.



Despite two chits on the Position Magnifique track the French Imperial Guard stayed in Defensive Posture (a 50/50 chance). Its fire failed to achieve anything, even against the exposed VIII Corps brigade between St Ruffine and Moulin. Picard's Divisional Artillery and one of his Grenadier brigades moved onto the hill next to the St Quentin Fortress, while the horse artillery unit previously stationed there rattled down the steep hill to emplace themselves on the road to Longeville.



Alvensleben failed to rebuild his artillery, not that it would have been able to do much during the next Dusk turn.



Voigts-Rhetz's X Corps activated and his artillery in Verneville disrupted Montaudon's artillery and shook his infantry. The Prussian infantry then advanced into Montaudon's flank but Defensive Fire disrupted both the battleworn brigades who then declined to assault. An Inspiration Leadership chit later saw one of the brigades rallied. At least they'd get a chance at Montaudon during the next turn (Dusk)!



Forton (light blue) just like Alvensleben also failed to rebuild his horse artillery and thus remained an ineffective formation (with only two cadre-strength cavalry units).



The Bazaine's Malaise chit eventually showed up, and since the only remaining potentially effective formation left to activate on the French side was LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) it was naturally placed on that HQ (I didn't expect much from Canrobert or Du Barail). As there was no use in spending more chits on the Position Magnifique track this turn the French instead started investing in getting the CIC chit back again during the upcoming Dusk turn.



Then the Big Fight In The North finally began! No more delaying, the Prussian Guard Corps was finally taking it to the French! Heavy Guard cannon fire wreaked havoc in the French entrenchments, significantly reducing French Defensive Fire! At the extreme right of Ladmirault's line the French broke and ran, the gaurdsmen taking their position, but at Amanvilliers the assault turned into a Tough Fight, with both sides passing its TCR roll, the largest Guard brigade and the French artillery each taking a Casualty Hit, but the French 2nd brigade from Cissey's division still stood firm, Shaken but unmoved. An Auftragstaktik chit saw a second attempt at the town, disrupting and reducing the brave 2nd brigade, but the French still hung on, just barely.





8 pm turn, the north and center. The Prussian Guard Corps (purple) finally smashed into Ladmirault's line (green) at Amanvilliers! The French are hanging on to the vital town by their fingernails! Further south the III Corps advance (red) has been battered, Montaudon's division taking a battering even before reaching Verneville.



Canrobert managed to rebuild Tixier's 1st brigade, which effectively doubled his strength (before the Rally step he had only 2½ SP of infantry).



Then the dreaded Prussian Aggressive Tactics chit appeared! The Prussians hadn't even been certain it was in the cup and had been investing chits to protect themselves but still failed the roll on the Prussian Aggressiveness track! So Kameke's 27th brigade in Moulin went all kamikaze against the strong Imperial Guard position between Scy and Lessy, charging over the very bridge they had expected the guardsmen to come across. Of course they were hammered good and proper, taking a Casualty Hit and then an A2 result in the Assault. Sadly they could not simply retreat back into Moulin as they had to move closer to their HQ, and so ended up cowering behind St Ruffine. Moulin was now empty, although any activation of any sort (even in Defensive Posture, as there were no Frenchmen in Scy) on behalf of either VII or VIII Corps would quickly see Moulin repopulated with Germans. Now where is that Prussian General Staff chit?





8 pm, the south. Pont du Jour has fallen to Zastrow (blue). The Prussian brigade in Moulin got scattered trying to charge across a bridge at the Imperial Guard positions (purple) next to Scy. Now will the French find it in themselves to take the town back a second time?



Where indeed? No matter, it turned out, as Fickle Fate intervened, in the shape of the FOW chit which resulted in a Lull in the Battle with no further movement possible... utter frustration for the Prussians! A couple of Event chits were negated and neither the Saxons, a division of Prussian Guardsmen (CIC) or Du Barail's horse artillery managed to do anything. And thus the turn ended, with the fate of both Amanvilliers and Moulin still in the balance as Dusk lowered a curtain of darkness across the smoke-shrouded field...





8 pm, the battlefield at the end of the turn.



Darkness Falls and Hope Fails (Dusk)



To summarize the Dusk Turn rules - 1) LOS is reduced to one hex, meaning fire can be only conducted at adjacent units; 2) movement costs one MP extra per hex except along roads; 3) TCRs are reduced by 1.

The French CIC chit failed to make it into the cup on this last turn. So the French would have to invest every chit possible on the Position Magnifique track if they would accomplish anything worthwhile!



Frossard's II Corps (two battleworn brigades outside Pont du Jour and two cavalry units who had done nothing s o far) activated (Defensive Posture) and failed to budge the Prussians at Pont du Jour.



The very next chit was the FOW chit, and again the result was a Lull in the Battle, the exhausted men on each side having marched and fought for an entire day and now unable to dredge up any last reserve of strength in the waning light ... and thus hope ended, for the French to retake Moulin and for the Prussians to take Amanvilliers; as even emptying the hexes in question by fire would not allow any movement into them. Montaudon managed to break one of Voigts-Rhetz's brigades, Zastrow put some Morale Hits on Frossard, and the Prussian Guard's rifle fire emptied Amanvilliers of everything but Ladmirault's own HQ, meaning it counted as Overrun at the end of the Movement Step, still not changing the outcome one bit.





The battlefield, as seen when darkness finally fell. St Privat and Jerusalem in Prussian hands but Amanvilliers still with a French flag over its rooftops (though no men to guard it)... Montigny, Leipsic, Moscou and Chatel St Germain in French hand, St Hubert and Pont du Jour as well as vital Moulin in Prussian, the last deciding the battle.





The casualty pile! A total of eight Prussian and Hessian infantry brigades got battleworn and/or broken, alongside a similar number of artillery units (some of them broken more than once, rebuilt only to be broken again). The French casualties were larger, with almost twice as many units broken. With French units tending to be smaller, the number of men that would have been lost would probably have been more even.



So another Major Prussian Victory, my third in as many solo sessions. If the French had not lost Moulin (or had taken Verneville) it would have ended in a Draw, with each side holding four Minor Victory Control Markers.



Some Post-Battle Thoughts



For some time I actually believed the French left would hold even without having to send the Imperial Guard to handle things. Is there any way the French can NOT just send the Imperial Guard south, apart from the Prussians simply deciding not to bother with Moulin?! I so dearly want to see Bourbaki turning up to save the day at Amanvilliers, or leading a counterattack in the center!



The III Corps (red) counterattack (or rather attempt at spoiling attack) toward Verneville came both too early and too late, probably. Too early because when that Prussian Guard unit came running it seemed simply impossible that Montaudon's division would break through, even reinforced by other III Corps units. Too late because by the time both Manstein (orange) and Voigts-Rhetz (green) started running out of fresh infantry brigades the French were still investing mostly in the French Offensive Spirit track which made any sort of reinforced attack on Verneville (rather than just Montaudon's single fresh and one battleworn brigade with their Divisional Artillery) unlikely to work, as that would have required a Position Magnifique track investment as well. The lack of good positions from which to take Verneville under fire was also a handicap (Champenois was a Farm hex but out of effective French artillery range), meaning any French artillery preparation would have to face Prussian counterbattery fire in the open.

Keeping the III Corps center salient in Command Range was quite a headache as well, which was another reason it never really got reinforced to sufficient strength to be able to weather the Prussian fire and still assault Verneville with anything approaching a chance of success.



The Saxons and the Guard in the north were too cautious for too long, but it's quite understandable as Ladmirault's line is capable of putting out a simply awful amount of fire, and it's quite hard to position effective artillery stacks in effective range of anything but his flank hexes without first dealing with Canrobert and/or LeBoeuf, in order to suppress Ladmirault enough for effective assaulting. I don't know if a flank march off-map with the Saxons would have succeeded any better, as Canrobert did a magnificent job as a speed-bump before succumbing.

That said, because I managed to keep the Guard and Saxon brigades intact before the final assault they really hit hard! It's amazing the odds SP 8-10 brigades can achieve in an assault!



What about Fransecky? Invest with a vengeance to get him into the fight on time or not at all! The Prussians would never have done as well if they had had to spend chits like crazy on Fransecky.



I never purposely chose the Prussian Aggressive Tactics chit as a Planned Event (I chose Command Initiative every turn) but it kept appearing, and even when the Prussians tried to invest chits to prevent the effects (never knowing if it was even in the cup) it kept messing with them. It's evil, it really is!



Alexei Gartinski

Amman

Unspecified

Great write-up, as always! And so much detail! But I noticed when recording these AACM sessions myself, that it is somewhat difficult to stay at the "strategic" level with this game: you get to know your divisions and brigades "intimately", every firefight or assault counts, chit pulls create crazy dilemmas, and both "grand strategies" and Corps-level tactics need to be constantly adjusted... How can all of that be omitted from the AAR? ;-)

Josef Tham

Malmö alexeigartinski wrote:

It is somewhat difficult to stay at the "strategic" level with this game: you get to know your divisions and brigades "intimately", every firefight or assault counts, chit pulls create crazy dilemmas, and both "grand strategies" and Corps-level tactics need to be constantly adjusted... How can all of that be omitted from the AAR? ;-)

Well, I just try to put myself into the mindset of General Ulysses Grant - I make the decisions and then give the necessary orders, hardening myself to the miserable suffering of my poor cardboard counters even though history may brand me Josef The Butcher. ;-) 4 Last edited Mon Apr 22, 2019 4:51 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)

Posted Mon Apr 22, 2019 4:50 pm

Terry Lewis

Excellent AAR, Josef!!

Oregon "But first, the children ought to be fed." -- Virginia Held (1980) from "Property, Profits, and Economic Justice" Excellent AAR, Josef!! 1 Last edited Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:53 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)

