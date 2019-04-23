|
Etien
United States
Thibodaux
Louisiana
1/114th Air Assault
Huey's Forward
Pulling out a 1972 SDC (Simulations Design Corporation) classic by Dana Lombardy with the 79th anniversary of the German invasion of France (May 1940) being next month.
COMPONENTS
bookcase game (front)
box cover art is a glued-on sheet of thin paper (back)
mounted board with glued-on 3-color thin map
thick 3/4" counters
RULES
Three sets of rules allows for increasing levels of difficulty:
Level I -- Land Forces (4 pages)
Level II -- Air Forces (1 page)
Level III -- Sea Forces (1 page)
Old Conflict-style rules set enumerating each subsection with the initial of the section title (eg., Combat is listed as C.1, C.2, C.3; Victory Conditions as V. 1, V.2, V3; etc.)
Combat is quite unusual.
-Units must be in the same hex.
-Combat is never more than one unit vs. one unit.
-You must attack at least one unit; you do not have to attack all the units.
-CRT is based on the type of terrain and units; there are 3 different sheets based on the type of terrain; each sheet contains 12 different matrixes depending on types of units attacking/defending (eg., armor vs. armor; armor vs. infantry; etc.)
-Using the corresponding matrix, the attacker secretly chooses a column numbered 1-4, while the defender chooses a row numbered 1-3.
-Choices are cross-referenced resulting in "HOLDs" being placed on the attacker/defender. An accumulation of HOLDs results in strength and movement reductions.
-DICE are not used.
-No ZOCs
Brian Train
Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
Thanks, I was always curious about this one.
Dana Lombardy was very inventive.
Brian
|