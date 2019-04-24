|
Smack dat Ghoulie, Mr. Trolla!
PREAMBLE
It’s been over a year & a half since this game hit the table, so it was a slow start as I had to walk myself (and my new-player opponent) through the (very well set-up) rule book. But man, does this game pay out dividends (in fun) for time spent! I know it’s going down as an “incomplete game”, but it was so much fun (and so thematic) that I just couldn’t resist typing this up for my fellow geeks (and to scratch my story-telling itch). If you’re like me, and spend a lot of time wishing you were playing games, maybe this will tide you over ‘til the next one! Enjoy.
SETUP
[Me: Saxons vs. Robert: Danes]
NOTE: The only expansions we used were—(1) alternate leaders, (2) the 4 kingdom control cards, and (3) all 19 cards shuffled together. We just always drew +1 card more than necessary and chose one to discard from our hands (#8-19). This way we still didn’t use all the cards, and as novice players we got to see more cards from the deck. This carried the added benefit of being able to make decisions along the way about what cards to use, instead of prior to the game. After all, new players don’t understand the value of the cards until they understand the game.
PLAY
Round 1: Norse/Hcarl/Bserk/Thegn
Ragnar Lodbrok invaded @ Dunholm in Northumbria then divided his Norse units from his Bserk units—sending the Bserk’s west to overthrow Carlisle. (Lacking Norse units to take the brunt of the resistance, Bserk losses were especially hard.) The Norse were unable to overcome the defenses in Eoferwic so the turn came to a halt. Really this was all due to an unusually strong showing by the Fyrd of Northumbria.
The Saxons did not pick any fights. Instead they took their dole of reinforcements and began funneling them upward, into East Anglia & southern Mercia.
Round 2: Bserk/Hcarl/Norse/Thegn
The appearance of Viking Reinforcements meant that there would be no 2-pronged attack yet. Ragnar consolidated his forces and made a concerted (and successful) attack on Eoferwic—the resistance was not as stiff this time, but at least the Saxons were able to run away (to Mameceaster) rather than be wiped out.
Adding to this, the Saxons were able to begin setting up garrisons in each city within reach of the North Sea coast (with optimal unit ratios). One force in particular set out from Exanceaster, bound for Oxnaford. But still they picked no fights. Nevertheless—as if they sensed a change in the wind—the Hcarls played their Wedmore card (for movement)...
Round 3: Norse/Bserk/Thegn/Hcarl
Bjorn Ragnarsson unleashed his army into Lundene, intent on crippling the productivity of Wessex. This time, “Improved Training” and a large turnout by the Fyrd meant that Lundene was overtaken at a high cost. But Bjorn had set up a secondary force, just south of the East Anglia border (using his Command rolls). All movement actions, then, were spent in the north, where Mameceaster was taken & the Vikings began to raise reinforcements from a subdued Northumbria. Ragnar split his remaining forces in an attempt to defend his 2 southernmost cities from Saxon reprisals, and stage his next assault into the heart of Mercia.
Finally, the Thegns struck back at the invaders. A 4-pronged attack allowed the Saxons to reclaim Lundene in the south & Mameceaster in the north, with troops to spare! Huzzah! Now only 3 cities remained under control of the Danes. The Hcarls of East Anglia seized the moment, marching south into Wessex, to besiege Bjorn Ragnarsson who was suddenly trapped west of Lundene. Elsewhere they shored up their defenses in anticipation of the next wave of invaders...
Then the game ended.
POSTGAME
We’ll never know if the Danes would have had 1st crack at Round 4, or if the Saxons would have been able to re-supply their weak points in East Anglia & Wintanceaster before the onslaught? One thing is sure: with only 2 units off the board, the Saxon defense was stout. Not a good omen for any invading Danish warlords. Especially considering they would have only 2 rounds to bring 6 more cities under their control. That is, of course, if the Thegns could produce their Wedmore card on demand...
It’s a fine game. One tactical observation and 2 questions about rules.
1 Tactics. You mention Ranger sending “the berserkers” off to do a particular attack on their own. Separating the colors weakens you for later. Bad idea. But there is a bigger problem—what do you mean “Sends off”? The troops that enter with Ragnar either STAY with Ragnar or he can leave some behind to hold ground, be he cannot “send” units anywhere he hasn’t been himself. And even the additional movements the card you played cannot be used on Ragnar’s troops, which have completed their available movement when Ragnar stops.. (Unless you bring in Lagatha, the Norse will always “waste” some movement the first turn.)
Key point, you use all of a leader’s movement and finish all his battles before moving another leader and then it’s the same with any other leaders you will use. Only after leaders are finished can you move troops without leaders. Ragnar could divide forces on Round 2 and later and the troops who didn’t move with Ragnar could do something else. The leader movement rules are very specific and note that Leaders can never “coordinate” attacks with another leader or non leader units, because they finish everything before anyone else does anything. (This impacts Alfred the same way.)
Round 3 you say:
Quote:
But Bjorn had set up a secondary force, just south of the East Anglia border (using his Command rolls).
At first I thought you were dividing Bjorn’s invading army. Then I realized you are using the command rolls during combat to send Vikings to new areas. You can’t do that. Command moves for the Vikings are only to where you have Vikings already. You can move then to a contested space where you haven’t had combat yet, but you can’t send them to a “blank” space or a space with enemy units to have their own combat (unless you already moved units into that space for combat, which is only possible when you are moving units without leaders.)
The Viking rules are good but they are densely written. Give them another look and try again.
Might be a good idea to play the basic game with no expansions and no house rules a few times. Even folks familiar with one —or all— of the somewhat similar “Birth of America” games can be tripped up by the changes in Vikings.
I really like how you used all 19 cards, drew 4, and then discarded one!
Nice. Will have to try this myself.
Thanks for the great review.
Uwe
kduke wrote:
You mention Ranger sending “the berserkers” off to do a particular attack on their own. Separating the colors weakens you for later. Bad idea.
YOU know this. I know this. But I wasn't about to tell him how to play. I thought it was an obviously bad move, and I double-checked to make sure that was what he really wanted to do. But ultimately, hey--this is one Saxon who is happy to kill unprotected ulfhedinn.
As to your 1st concern, about Ragnar dropping off troops...
Robert dropped off units as he went along with Ragnar, and subsequently moved these groups during the Movement Phase of his turn. AFAIK, that's completely within the bounds of fair play.
And the 2nd concern, about Bjorn's Command rolls...
I don't remember if Bjorn passed thru (and dropped off units) upon entry into Wessex, but he may well have, since that was the M.O. used by Robert. Using command rolls to send troops to the single shire (which, ironically, is the one in the picture) could have been legal or illegal based on whether Robert's Viking "snail" left a "slime trail" in his wake. Either way, I wasn't worried about it. I'm pretty sure I remember reading about how the command rolls work differently for the 2 teams; I can only assume we obeyed this. If not, it matters little, since we ended the game right there...whether or not we played that 1 small detail right will just have to remain part of the mystery of this unfinished play, LOL.
The rules ARE a bit of a beast--especially to someone with no background whatsoever in war games, "Birth of America" games, or Academy games. That's why I left them open the entire time & was constantly referring to them. I don't normally play this way, but I dearly wanted to get this on the table (Robert is a HUGE history buff & I figured this would be fine as a 2-player game), even if I had to teach this game from the rulebook. I'm sure it'll be a spell before I get it on the table again, so yeah, I'll be reading the rules all over again. I agree: normally it's best to play just the base game with new players. I think I showed amazing restraint by holding off on the boats, churches & forts! So much realism--it was hard to resist.
uweeickert wrote:
I really like how you used all 19 cards, drew 4, and then discarded one!
Nice.
Will have to try this myself.
Thanks for the great review.
Uwe
Thank you, sir! It's an honor to have you drop in on my half-game report. What a fun game this is! I just finished reading Bernard Cornwell's "War of the Wolf" yesterday--oh I was itching for a scenario based battle on the 878 board that would re-enact the (fictional) assaults in Northumbria from this book. I may have to make some custom leader tokens...
Anyway, I had already shuffled together all 19 cards, and it just seemed easier to pull things out as we went. As long as we always had 1 movement card for each faction we were obeying the rules. So yeah, whenever we needed to draw any number of cards we always drew 1 extra, enabling a discard each time. Seeing +1 card per draw was easier to digest & make decisions about than sifting through 11 before the game even started. It also allowed us to better suit our card choices to the tactical beats of the actual game we were in, rather than some theoretical game we planned in our head beforehand. WAY easier to work this way when you don't know what you're doing, LOL. Now in your case, you probably know just what cards to pick already, as a master of the game. So, "your mileage may vary".
In any case, I can't wait to play again, and I probably will use this method when I'm teaching 878 (especially to my ultra-competitive AP friends). It worked out really well & got us right into the action of the game.
