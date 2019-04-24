|
-
M v Haastregt
Netherlands
-
At Easter 2019 Juan_De_Marco (Diederik) and Marciemarc (Marc) travelled to England from the Netherlands for a stay at John Spicer for 3 days and 4 nights in order to play as much of Eurofront as we could. gmsa84 (Gustavo) joined in after 4 months of play. We played starting S42, with the aim to finish at least 1 game and perhaps start a second.
So we played F2F Eurofront with John Spicer and Gustavo as Soviets and Allies respectively and Diederik and I as the Axis. Diederik played the West -and Medfront, I played the Eastfront.
It was a harsh winter on the Eastfront. German troops found out the hard way, that Russian winters can be brutal and savage. Frozen oil, so tanks wouldn’t start, frozen toes, so feet wouldn’t walk and frozen fingers, so bullets wouldn’t fly.
Now the rains of April and May have washed away the memory of the cold, German hopes have been renewed, plans have been made and reinforcements have been trained and appointed to the various corps. Soviet determination has never been higher, infantry units had been fortifying their positions all winter, laughing at the German soldiers in their summer uniforms. But now uncertainty rises its ugly head. Where are the Soviet armor units? Where will the Axis strike? For strike they will, those bastards…..
In the West, the British were about done recovering from the Battle of Britain and people were rejoicing the moderate successes on the Mediterranean front. Hopes were up in Britain, now the United States were committing to the war in earnest. On the Medfront the city of Tobruk is besieged by superior German and Italian forces in the west, while Commonwealth troops hold desert areas in the south and east. Can there be any hope of relief from that east?
June 1942
(Ax 122 pp 12WF, 30MF, 80 EF; All 52pp 17 WF, 35 MF; SU 60 pp)
The Axis attack in the north Murmansk, 0 out of 7 dice for the Soviets, 6 hits with 10 dice for the Axis (all DF). This result would prove to be an example of many battles to come…. And an attack across the Donetz, 1 repulse, 1 successful elimination of a Russian defender and 2 hexes hold.
Soviets engage a weak hex in the north just south of Leningrad (engaging from Leningrad, the second unit encouraged the Axis to go for Sevastapol instead). Invoking a hit. Down south the Soviets retreated behind the Don.
The second fortnight the Axis blitz-attacked Sevastopol. Sevastopol fell in the blitz. Unsupported combat in Voroshilovgrad was successful.
A surprising retreat in North Africa for the British. But then in July production the Axis roll 29 out of 30, the Allies 18 from 35!!
The British rejoice at their insightful retreat! Axis can’t believe their eyes! Bratwurst mit sauerkraut!
Jul-aug 42:
Some more attacks in Murmansk. A long term drain on Soviet resources is under way.
Attack in Kerch, Axis win the straight. At the same time German units are free to move at will and encircle Rostov. It appears to be defended by a weak rearguard unit and it falls.
Seeing the opportunity they advance towards Maikop. Tuapse and Tuapse E1 were quickly garrisoned by the Soviets however.
The German response is a daring and surprising landing of troops in Sukhumi, from Sevastopol. To no avail as it is repulsed by the Eastern Black sea fleet. This prevents the Axis from reaching Ordzhonikidze. Also they attack into hexes NW of Moscow, but to no great avail.
In the Medfront Axis took Tobruk without much of a fight and prepared to advance on the fleeing British.
In the West the Axis appear to be setting up an attack on Malta. How will the Brits react……?
Sept 42
Surprise! The Brits invade Cherbourg. They find a fortress at 1 cv, hitting it once with the airstrike. No repulses the fortress rolled a 3. The only number the Axis didn’t want to see. The British amphibious unit rolled 5-5-5-6, nearly killing the fortress. Beachhead BR1 was deployed.
This dealt short the plans for Malta. Units and HQ were needed to fight of these bold intruders. One of the units from Catania is transferred to Tobruk as an alien. At the same time a de-allocation program was put in place, the points being of greater use in the West.
The invader however, appeared to be dug in like tics, and sprouting supporters as an extra unit was brought in. The reinforced fortress (by means of a mech at 2cv) held.
In the east the Soviets threatened the overstretched Axis, forcing them to retreat back to Rostov and Kerch, reestablishing a defendable line. What the Axis didn’t know is the ‘threat’ was all 1’s and 2’s, apart from the 0 HQ in front line! Correctly guessing that the Axis were going to be very risk averse, the Soviets had actually gambled big time. And that sneaky HQ, going undiscovered in the front line, would be very useful a couple of months later.
Oct 42
In October the allies tried to land SE of Cherbourg. The new US amph, with 3 air. This was the war deciding roll in the west. No air hits, then a successful repulse. Less than a 1 in 6 chance of that outcome! That was when it was clear the Allies were stuffed for the entire war. Afterwards the Allies contemplated, they should have gotten the para’s in as well, to reduce repulse chances.
In the Medfront nothing much happened, as the German and British troops just went on staring at each other over the Libyan-Egypt border, Over a long stretch of desert, as the British were clinging to the safety of El Alamein and Alexandria.
The Hungarian 2nd army was releases. Mud in the east stopped any further plans of attack anywhere. Only one unit defending the Kerch straight.
Meanwhile….. in the Balkans……:
Nov 42
In the WF a fair first fortnight.
To the dismay of the German high command 2 more invasions popped up in Brest and St Malo. Both were fortresses at 1cv/ Brest managed a repulse, and St Malo a hit. The invasion in Cherbourg was strengthened by both parties. Relentless attacks upon the brave German defenders scored enough hits to destroy all but the fortress. The attackers at Cherbourg (4 units) were reduced to 2cv each. No beachhead was placed in St Malo.
Surprisingly the Allied high command did not attempt the 2F diplomatic event.
British units moved up in the road towards the Libyan border.
Second fortnight; Mud all over, nothing much happened. No storms in areas of importance. More de-allocations from MF to WF for the Axis.
Dec 42 (season break)
(Ax 128 pp 22WF, 25(-5 alien)MF, 81 EF; All 62pp 27 WF, 35MF; SU 67 pp)
The 4th Rumanian army is released. However, the Soviets get the jump on the Axis and invade the Crimea including Sevastopol. Just before it gets shored up. The Axis use the rest of the month to shore up the defense of the Crimea. The 2nd Hungarian died from attrition because they were un-released again. Silly German mistake, nicely played by the Soviets. Also the Soviets initiated a series of attacks near Leningrad in order to re-establish supply to the suffering city. But it took 2 months due to a series of awful rolls against a single defender/ a heroic defense!
In the West, everything was clogged down with mud. An Atlantic storm reduced the invaders of Cherbourg to 1cv.
In the Med, the British Blitz attacked! The hex they engaged however was occupied by the Italian inf (4cv), the LtAf Mech (4cv) and the DAK (4cv). The British hit only once with the airstrike, their 8cv inf and 4cv mech. And then the Brits were hit 6-fold. Stopping the attack dead, in the blitz phase the Brits contemplated and decided it couldn’t continue going that bad, so they took the mech and an infantry out, put a full strength DF mech back in, together with the full strength 30th corps armor. Together with the airstrike of 2 DF, the 2 SF, 4 DF and 4 TF managed to score another full hit. Just the one. The Axis did not fare much better, as they only hit twice.
Jan 43
Cherbourg was quickly reinforced to prevent loss of the bridgehead and the beachhead.
In the Medfront the Axis attacked the attacking British and massacred 3 units. The remaining Brits fled towards the Nile.
In the east Soviets failed again on the unit in Volkhov (the hex south of Leningrad was engaged, negating the possibility of reinforcements). Meanwhile the Axis prepare to attack north of Moscow to reach the unit in need….
Feb 43
German attacks to the north of Moscow proving quite effective. The Soviets scramble back to Kalinin and over the river with the remaining units, while at the same time finally killing the German unit in Volkhov and restoring supply to the hungry citizens of Leningrad. In the Med all armies are rebuilding as fast as possible, the British twice as fast as the Axis, as the Brits roll a consistent 27-28 pp for months on end, while the Axis had to make due with a roll of 14 pp, it being one of the better ones of the last few months.
Both in March and April 43 nothing much happened on any fronts. 10 pp were transferred from the MF to the EF by the Axis in both months. The Axis push on in the Medfront, forcing the Brits to abandon Alexandria and retreat behind the Nile.
Meanwhile…… In the Balkans….:
May 43
The Soviets, with great effort, put their engineers to work, and start a large technological research project to increase the effectiveness of their mechanized infantry and upgrade the equipment of the Shock troops. (DE: SA)
The Brits retreat further from Egypt and abandon Suez to make a stand at the other side of the Suez canal.
Meanwhile the stalemate in the west continues as the weakened unit from Cherbourg are cycled out and replaced by fresh 4 step troops.
Mud in the East clogged down all movement.
June 43
(Ax 133 pp 22WF, 30(-5 alien)MF, 81 EF; All 72pp 32 WF, 40 MF; SU 73 pp)
The Axis advance into the undefended city of Suez and take up position in Suez and Port Said, declaring Mare Nostrum!
The Soviets start a campaign against the Fins, which hits off well, with a kill in Vyborg. Soviet lines are fully stacked, as are the German lines. Both sides appear reluctant to engage the other because of it. There is some fighting near Leningrad in the swamps, forest and hills.
10 German pp are transferred to the MF from the EF.
The amount German units in the WF are really going up, since no units are needed in the south. The reluctance of the Allies to roll 2F and engage Vichy France is really surprising to the German players. A welcome surprise at that. But in fact, as it turned out, the the Allies had no landable units – all destroyed/ reduced to a 1 in France and not yet rebuilt.
Most probably worth stating that the Allies/ Soviets were happy to concede at this point, as the game was clearly over as a contest. The main motivation to continue was curiosity, as neither Gustavo or John had seen what impact the Soviet arms build-up had on the game.
July 43
In July some random attacks in the EF, but to no great result. The Fins are in real trouble though. Again the Axis transfer EF points to the Med. The Allies follow suit with the reverse. All remains quiet on the WF, although the Allies did try an attack at Cherbourg, but there was no relevant result.
Aug 43
Finally some action in the Med. The Axis blitz-attacked over the Suez Canal. One unit got repulsed(It inf), the other had to take 2 hits (LtAf). In the Blitz phase, 2 more units were put across (It mech and German alien armor), combat ensued, but because the Axis missing and the British strength after only taking 1 hit in the first combat phase, German units totaled no more than 4 cv after the Blitz.
In the British turn, all attacking units were destroyed by a strong counter attack.
In the EF more Russian attacks on the Fins, the defense of whom becomes more desperate, putting the THQ at 0 in the line as a last resort.
German attacks in the EF only have limited affect.
The EF has been an unusually peaceful place this summer.
As has the west been except for Cherbourg, however things seem to be brewing in England.
Sept 43
After building, Allies attempt 2F, rolling a 5 where a 4 is needed (2 BH at ready). Axis cease their unsuccessful probes of the Soviets lines, in order to prepare for winter (which is coming). They did however engage all forest hexes they could find to get better defensive positions.
The Finns were defeated. As a consequence and bonus for the Axis, Petsamo (held by Dietl) is now in German control instead of in Finnish, giving them 2 extra points directly.
In the Med Axis are licking their wounds, while the Brits are rebuilding their forces, inevitably planning to re-enter Egypt. Also they had put a unit in Sudan from Aquaba. To prevent this British incursion units are shuffled by the THQ, which then mobilizes to the entry-exit hex to Sudan. Rebuilding (LtAf) for the Axis is easily done, with Mare Nostrum still firmly in place.
Meanwhile….. In the Balkans…..:
Oct 43
A new try for the DE 2F, results in a roll of 6, giving us all a laugh. Mud caused a month of relative piece in the EF. In the EF North German units retreated to Petsamo, Oulu and Tromso. There the held their line (for now at the least)
The failed die role for the DE caused another month of nothingness in the WF.
The Unit in the Sudan attacked the CS THQ in the entry hex, but to no avail.
Axis choose not to respond to it, to create time to build.
Nov 43
A third try for DE 2F (4 needed)…… Resulting in another 6. Hilarious laughter all around.
No moves on the West.
In the east the Soviets closed the gap between the German and Soviet lines. Action can be expected there….
In the Med a German blitz-attack eliminated the unit in the Sudan entry-hex in the first battle phase, leaving room to reestablish the line at Suez and Port Said.
Dec 43 (season break)
(Ax 140 pp 24WF, 35MF, 81 EF; All 82pp 37 WF, 45 MF; SU 74 pp)
One would expect the Allies to finally roll for the DE 2F (as the needed result was now 6), but no. It made more sense to roll for SB, which proved easy, rolling a 2, while a 1-3 was needed. The result (Shock troops fire TF on offense and Mechs become cheap tanks) immediately triggered massive attacks on the Eastfront. Finally. There was the Eastfront we all know and love. Rolls of 8 doubles and 8 triples against well defended hexes. Great fun.
It started with attacks north of Moscow and between Voronez and Rostov.
Although moderately successful (several infantry corps were killed), the German player was able to retreat or cycle fresh troops in where needed.
Not much action on the other fronts, THQ CS brought itself to Sudan after shuffling some units around.
Jan 44
FINALLY a successful 2F.
From now on; in non-snow turns, Allies were first. Axis minor satellites were demoralized.
Regardless of mud weather in the WF, the Allies declared war on Vichy. (more than a full year behind schedule). The Axis however had had ample time to build all Vichy units to FULL strength and were happy to immediately declare North Africa Victory, because now all North-African major ports were axis (they already had Mare Nostrum for a long time, all pp’s arriving every month). This negated the need for acclimatization. Allied boredom was immense by this point. It was always a futile exercise, but just to do something.
Allied units were landing in Casablanca (from England), Oran and Algiers (from Gibraltar). It was a disaster…. Having had a full year to train and practice gun accuracy, the 4 cv Vichy infantry in Algiers hit the invading US Marines twice without repulsing. They arrived, and lost 2 steps to acclimatization. Which killed them. In Oran, the static corps at 2cv defending the beaches hit once. The arriving British infantry had no accompanying Beachhead, and after losing 2 steps to acclimatization they were down to 1 cv, being killed by lack of supply the after the German turn.
The only arriving unit was in Casablanca. The defending static corps at 2cv did hit the US Marines, but they were able to land, take the reduction for acclimatization and deploy their Beachhead.
In the second fortnight a second US unit landed in Casablanca, reinforcing the attack, causing the defending static to surrender.
The German response was swift. Three units where brought to the MF. One to Algiers, one to Tunis and one to Bizerte. No acclimatization was needed, because the experience in the MF with all six major ports in control had prepared the units for the heat. In the east of the MF, nothing moved except the THQ CS, which moved to Ethiopia to begin securing the whole of Africa. The Allied response was sending a unit to Aden.
In the meantime (played simultaneously) the Soviets pushed their attack, forcing the Axis back, whom barely prevented several breakthroughs, sometimes with mere luck instead of competence. Regardless the German lines held, even though the German EF player (Marc) said to his WF counterpart he thought he was in trouble (strengthening the Soviet player’s (John) resolve and uplifting his spirits).
Feb 44
The Axis brought allocation to the MF down to 30, as nearly all units were full strength.
The Axis surprised the Allied player with attempting the DE SX (Spain joins Axis), which failed.
This did trigger a wild discussion among the Soviet (John) and Allied (Gustavo) players about the implications and the course of action to be taken to counter this threat. This caused the Axis players to think twice before attempting this again. But this was definitely a rare fun moment in the West!
To further strengthen the situation in the west of the MF, THQ CS moved units to Algeria, moved a static to Sudan and mobilized itself to Somaliland. Also more units were transferred from the mainland of Europe, while also the force defending the ever-beleaguered Cherbourg was strengthened. A handsome force of units was gathering at the Moroccan-Algerian border.
The Allied player shipped more units to N-Africa.
In the Eastfront the Soviet attacks continued, but lost momentum. The German response was a blitz counter attack, attempting to take out some of those now feared Shock troops and dreaded mechs. This was moderately successful. The Soviets reaction was even more counterattacking, causing the entire front, nigh on every frontline hex to be a battle. This is what we play this game for! However, the Axis chose to disengage in various hexes in the center in order to rebuild.
Meanwhile….. In the Balkans….:
March 44:
In March, the first fortnight the lingering snow made for the Soviets to stage another attack in the center. The German pass and the changing weather in the east caused hostilities to grind to a slow halt.
In the MF however the Brits chose to attack Suez (no blitz). And to their own surprise successfully. The defending static and It inf were completely destroyed!. The Axis had no other option than to react with blitz counter, attacking with LtAf and DAK both at full strength. This was also successful, killing the invading mech and the tank nearly whole in the first battle phase, and finishing them off in the blitz phase with just the DAK, while LtAf restored the line in Port Said.
In the West front a AHQ was activated in order to shuffle units, and free up some units needed in the Mediterranean theatre. While the German high command was at it, the choose to attack the invading units that still only held the beaches of Cherbourg, as they did the entire game. This attack proved very successful indeed, as the beached corps where turned in to corpses for the bigger part and the four of them all only held on at 1cv. The responsible field Marshall was scolded by the high command for not blitzing.
The allied quickly reverse invaded a unit back in order to restore them to an agreeable combat level and hurriedly invaded fresh troops.
April 44
Axis allocation to the Med was reduced further down to 25, as in previous months they were forced to transfer funds to all other fronts, because they were unable to spend them all. Taking out the mech and tank corps the previous month suggested there was more than enough time to rebuild the damaged and destroyed troops. The Allies also reduced their allocation to 40.
Mud in the EF allowed for German units to retreat from battles unscathed.
In the WF the stalemate continued. In the MF Axis units were pressing into Morocco.
May 44
Both sides further reduced their MF allocation to 20 and 35.
No DE’s
But there was a surprise! Allied high command issued a Declaration of WAR! On Spain! The ensuing alliance reaction showed the Portuguese were joining the ALLIES! This could only be achieved by rolling a die roll of 1. Which Gustavo did, to a chorus of great laughter and rejoicing. This helped the Allies greatly, as they now did not need to invade Spain, but instead could just transport units into Lisbon and Porto.
Which they promptly did. After setup of the Spanish, the Spanish held Tangiers and the other side of the straight at Cadiz, just outside Gibraltar. This set up was cutting Gibraltar off and forcing them to react or lose steps. Further inland, key hexes to rail lines into Portugal were held, together with a line running from Gibraltar towards Madrid. Picture below unfortunately does not show the statics later placed at Vigo and Seville W1.
The Allies invaded Cadiz and sortied out of Gibraltar with a blitz attack, at the same time a unit entered Spanish Morocco from Casablanca. The 4cv infantry in Cadiz was destroyed in the first battle phase, allowing the Allies to create a line running from Gibraltar to Lisbon, the 4 cv infantry at Tangiers was placed out of supply. A beachhead was deployed at Cadiz, creating a certain supply source for Gibraltar.
The Axis players however noted the headquarter used to blitz was part of the line, just asking to be counter attacked upon.
The Axis restored supply for the Tangiers unit and attacked the allied HQ, knocking it down another point. Meanwhile railing in 6 units from the Westfront, preparing for a strong defense of the Pyrenees mountains. A line was created from Malaga to Madrid by Spanish troops and from Madrid to the Pyrenees by other Axis forces.
Allies attacked to relieve the HQ which they did, and break though the line which they couldn’t. Also the Allies attacked the unit in Tangiers, but couldn’t damage it.
Medfront units counter attacked to Tangiers, foolishly forgetting to guard their western flank, this would most probably cause some damage in the next month. The attack itself was not very successful.
In the EF weather conditions were dreadful, no action ensued.
On the Balkans…….. well, you figured I guess…..
June 44 (season break)
(Ax 148 pp 42WF, 25MF, 81 EF; All 93pp 63 WF, 30 MF; SU 74 pp)
As Tangiers was held by an Axis Spanish unit, we (house) ruled Gibraltar was not a valid arrival location. This in contradiction to the ruling Craig had once made on BGG.
It promised to be a nice summer in the EF. German units got up bright and early on June 1, broke the hardened mud of their boots, cleared the tracks of their vehicles and blitz retreated over the complete front, blitzing with 2 strategically placed HQs (AHQ N and S) and normal activation for AHQ A and OKH. When the dust settled, a new line appeared from Riga along the Dvina river south to Minsk and then on all along the Dnepr. Only a few units stuck out of that line; north of Riga, in the forest between Gomel and Kiev and in Zaporozhye.
Surprised (it was no real surprise!) Soviet forces frantically engaged in pursuit but took all month to catch up. In the second fortnight of the month AHQ C put the line around Minsk and Riga to order, redirecting corps to make sure hexes around Minsk were fortified.
In the MF/WF The Axis units in Tangiers were put out of supply by an Allied unit moving to Fez. In Spain more units poured in through Lisbon and Cadiz, though the Spanish lines held.
The Axis restored supply to Tangiers and withdrew units from there. More Axis units set up defenses in and around the Pyrenees, regardless of the reduced unit speed caused by the Allied Air superiority.
July 44
Allies attacked in Spain and from Gibraltar into Tangiers. Here we (house) ruled that the HQ in Cadiz could command an airstrike into Tangiers. It was ruled by Craig this could not be done to make it harder for the Axis to take Gibraltar. This situation however was completely different.
The Spanish unit in Tangiers was destroyed. Units in Spain were moved to prepare an offensive.
In the EF the Axis supreme moved some units, reinforcing the line at the Dnepr and moving a full HQ from the Minsk region to Uman in the Ukraine.
This proved insightful as the Soviets attacked across the Dnepr into Dnepropetrovsk E1 with a paradrop, the line held.
In the second fortnight a blitz attack by the Allies finally broke the Spanish line completely.
German reaction was to reestablish the line at the Moroccan-Algerian border and to move all non-Spanish Axis unit in the line at the Pyrenees, incredibly strong.
In the EF, the HQ brought in from Minsk, blitzed to attack the incursion at Dnep E1 and at the same time retreat all units from the south of the Dnepr river to the Bug river and Vinnitsa E1 and KievSE1 hexes. In the first phase, all Soviet units which had attacked across the river were destroyed, in the blitz phase the line was made, fully stacked, nearly all units at full strength. The Soviet player (John) blitz attacked into Kiev SE1 with 3 full strength Shock troops (TF) and a mech (DF), also at 4, making some 7 hits on the 4 defending infantry, while only receiving 1 hit to absorb. In the blitz phase the mech was cycled out and replaced by another mech, after which they had to absorb 2 hits. Then John cleared the hex.
Aug 44:
Allies moved through Spain to put Madrid out of supply.
The Axis in the East counter attacked on Kiev SE1, figuring it was better to attack Shocks, than to defend against them. Attacking with 3 tanks and an SS tank all at full strength. Incredibly the Soviets did not hit anything with 14 DF. The Axis did hit, 8 ones. In the blitz phase the Soviet hit once, the Germans cleared the hex. This reformed the line from Riga to Odessa, each hex with 4 units except where only one could enter, there were three. Nearly all axis units at full strength. Soviet Shocks all but one destroyed.
In the west 4 units in Bayonne, 3 in Barcelona and 2 in each Pyrenean hex.
Seeing things were still as hopeless as a year before, but this time there were no more fun things left to try, John and Gustavo conceded and declared Axis Victory.
From the Allied perspective, after the failed landings in the autumn of 42 it was: do Torch against built up Vichy units when the MF is already lost. Or go to get Cherbourg by cutting off any ability to reinforce, take the fortress, role VF (Vichy joins allies), and then there is a game on. A way better than 2/3 chance in France was far better than anything Torch could possibly offer.
It was a great game, we had lots of laughs. We played for about 22 hours.
The next day we decided upon playing a 3 way S44 game, as Gustavo had his fill. Diederik played the Axis and bested both John (Allies) and me (Soviet) by retreating brilliantly. See the tactical situation April 45. Diederik had 9 victory cities to Johns 5 and my 6.
We all especially thank Johns wife Fran for laboring effortlessly to keep our tummies full and the spirits (booze) high. It turned out to be a fantastic 3 days and 4 nights.
Hope you enjoyed the report
Marc
-
-
-
Craig Besinque
Canada
New Denver
BC
-
Marc,
Thank you for the outstanding report of such a fascinating game.
Lots of unorthodox stuff.
Rotten luck for the Allies, but still lots of imaginative ideas.
Thanks. I just LOVE EuroFront.
Terrific job of showing off it's attractions.
Craig
PS You guys really know how to play EuF, well done.
-
-
-
Marten Tjaart Raadsveld
Netherlands
Den Haag
-
Indeed a great report. I wouldn't mind joining into a session in the NL
-
-
-
M v Haastregt
Netherlands
-
I just send you a personal message on geekmail.
Marc
-
-
-
RedPlanet
Australia
Gold Coast
-
super
-
-
|