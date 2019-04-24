|
"Maquis de Caen" Resistance cell // March 1944 // Arrondissement de Caen
When Captain Lem heard that the massive Krupp K5 Railway Cannon, nicknamed "Brünhilde", was passing through her sector, headed for the Cherbourg coast, she felt a tiny flutter of excitement. She was the leader of the French Resistance cell "Maquis de Caen", and the opportunity to do something was too good to pass up.
Heavy fog had settled in for the night, and it would be an improvised mission. The woods would be heavily patrolled, but her team was lean and agile. In the team was Moraitis, the former schoolteacher, the two British SOE agents known only as "Sapphire" and "Steel", and a laconic local hunter who called himself "Omega."
Maquis teams were not generally well-equipped: Lem herself carried a British-supplied Sten SMG, whilst Omega had a German StG 44 taken off an enemy soldier, and Moraitis used a shotgun from his civilian days. Moraitis was unhappy that they only had one satchel charge, but Lem reassured him with a smile, "Alors, we will find what we need when we get there from the German supplies, n'est-ce pas?"
As the team made their way slowly through the dense, fretted woodland, visibility in the haze was limited to point-blank range, and Lem knew they wouldn't be able to spot enemy patrols until they were too close. But the disadvantage worked both ways: if they couldn't spot the enemy, then the enemy wouldn't spot them, too. Passage was slow and deliberate, and twice, they were able to evade passing German patrols, the second one bearing the distinctive mechanical clanking of a 251/1 Half-Track. There was a guard post which they couldn't go around, so Omega crept up close and dispatched the sentries at point-blank range.
Finally arriving at their ambush point along the railway tracks, to Lem's dismay, the location was protected by a squad of German Sturmtruppen and a machine gun team. Down in the valley, Brünhilde's engine was already rumbling in the distance, approaching imminently. There was no time to relocate; no other way forward but through the enemy.
Emerging from the mists like banshees, the Maquis fighters attacked with grenades and machine gun bursts. After the initial surprise, the remaining enemy soldiers responded in kind. Sapphire took a hit and went down; Moraitis also caught a stray bullet, but continued moving, dispatching the last of the MG team with his shotgun.
The firefight was over as abruptly as it began. As the echoes of gunfire faded away, Lem tended to Sapphire's injuries, whilst Steel and Omega secured the perimeter, and Moraitis foraged through the enemy camp.
"You were right, mam'zelle," the schoolteacher told Lem, holding up another satchel of German nitropenta explosives. "This will certainly do the job."
It took him and Omega another precious minute to set the charges along the tracks, and not a moment too soon: a silver beam pierced the fog as the locomotive hauling Brünhilde came into view. Lem had studied intel pictures of the K5 cannon, but seeing it in person, the entire contraption was far larger than she'd imagined.
A series of ear-splitting thunderclaps ricocheted off the valley walls as the explosives detonated. The ground beneath the train blossomed into a hellish inferno, illuminating the surrounding woodland in a stark chiaroscuro, thence followed by unearthly screeching of metal on metal as the sausage-line of cannon and carriages derailed, and crashed and burned in a deadly pyre.
From the flaming wreckage, Brünhilde's twisted barrel pointed awkwardly to the sky like a witch's crooked finger. Captain Lem exchanged silent looks of approval with her brave agents, and then they turned and vanished back into the gloom.
Footnote
As with my previous AARs, I have adopted a more cinematic, narrative style of storytelling - Warfighter lends itself so well to this kind of immersive gameplay experience. This session came from a playtest scenario for the French Resistance. They differ from the regular Nation troops in Warfighter, in that these are guerilla fighters, less well-equipped, and more likely to scavenge and adapt whatever weapons and equipment they can get their hands on. The team using gear from three nations (French, British and German) reflects this, as is their ability to scrounge needed supplies from enemy loot, after defeating the Hostiles.
Blucher Lives
Keller
Texas
Awesome short story WW2 adventure!
Thanks for sharing.
