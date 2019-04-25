LgRangeContactPatrol wrote:

It is here that I implement a reading of the rules that is from GBoH. I decide to resolve all initial shock attacks before the continued attack. My reasoning is to avoid the “blitzkrieg” effect, at least in the case of infantry attacking. It seems unlikely that the infantry would be able to roll up an entire flank before their comrades to the left can conclude their initial assault. For cavalry actions, I will read the rule straight at is written for the obvious reason that cavalry has the speed and momentum to immediately continue the attack.

14.7 wrote:

After all combats are resolved, another Shock Phase is conducted

for all units marked with a Continued Attack marker. During this Shock Phase only those units marked with a Continued Attack marker may Shock and these units must declare a Shock attack; no Charges or Counter-Charges are allowed. Otherwise Continued Attack is resolved identically to 12.0.