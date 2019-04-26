|
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
The action begins...
Met up with Mark H to push some counters on revolutionary Russia over Easter holiday 2019. Mark H took RED again ("I am going to learn how to stop your damm WHITEs, eventually, dr"!). I arrived at Mark's and the game was already set up. We were ready to rock. Thought I would do a relatively short AAR regarding the first turns through Turn 5 Political Phase.
As an aside, I recently put together a new setup playaid with BIG font for our tired, old eyes. File is here: http://talk.consimworld.com/WebX?233@@.1dcfcaab!enclosure=.1...
I'll leave out my usual "a bit about the game" section in my standard AARs: check out one of the "Here's how to play/session reports Triumph of Chaos v.2 (Deluxe Edition) " vids here on BGG for more info regarding the game.
Turn 1: Initial Whiff of Grapeshot
The initial situation in the south
Nothing wild happened in the initial Political Phase. Both sides invested a moderate amount of juice (moderate Card Value). RED was happy Czech Legion didn't fully commit to WHITE: "They don't appear to be counter revolutionary inclined this game, dr. Worried?"..."Not really, you pinko commie.".
WHITE initiated its offensive in the South: not much success. Trotsky deftly defended his position. RED quickly executed the Tsar to prevent his rescue. Socialist Revolutionaries inched closer to RED control. RED attempted to drop some greens behind WHITE lines in the south, but, muffed the die roll. WHITE was able to close the noose on the two RED OOS armies in the south, but, that's about it. Only success for WHITE was in triggering RED In Fighting.
Would call the turn for RED.
Turn 2: Stalemate at Tsaritsyn
The Rock Known as Tsaritsyn
Tough turn for WHITE. Denikin took two shots at Tsaritsyn, but, RED held firm. Krasnov attempted to dislodge Trotsky: no dice. WHITE whined and cried WHITE doubled down and repositioned. Just as WHITE was finally in a strong position to threaten RED, RED played a Switch Sides card on a key WHITE unit. WHITE's attack was dislocated: smart RED move.
One key goal for RED early in the game is to prevent the WHITE machine from getting on a roll. Adding to RED's success was successfully getting the Socialist Revolutionaries to fully commit to their side.
WHITE was able cause RED to pass up the play of a few key events by heavily pressuring RED. That would cause problems for RED later...one card in particular, "Deal with the Devil".
Deal with the Devil
In the east, WHITE snagged diplomatic control of the Czech Legion; the important battering ram on the Victory Cities in the East. Given the focus on the South during most of the turn, WHITE decided to wait a turn until launching an eastern offensive. Oh, and RED, thru deft play and a little dice luck was able to get the Socialist Revolutionaries to commit to the glorious RED cause. The SRs are both a blessing and curse for RED; the typical "weak man" ally - maybe more harm than good.
During the Logistics Phase, Lenin managed to recover from Fanny Efimovna Kaplan (a member of the Socialist Revolutionary Party) assassination attempt. This would prove to be quite timely
RED won the 2nd turn also...maybe the old RED dog is learning a new trick.
Switch Sides unit replaces any traitors
Socialist Revolutionaries go RED
Turn 3: Central Powers Intervene...and REDs become Stonewalls
Faction Control Table: Central Powers
Political Phase produced a surprise: Central Powers went WHITE. Mark H then sang a sad song of lament: "Oh, that's going to be a problem". It was.
WHITE decided to press VERY hard with the Central Powers. The primarily germanic horde pushed attacks on Petrograd, Moskva and Voronezh. RED scrambled to block, using a combo of Strategic Redeployments and sh*tty Peoples Armies (stiffened by a visit from the friendly Cheka). Central Powers hit the three cities each twice...and failed on every attack (the price of RED selling his soul). Lenin led the defense of Moskva (after his VERY timely recovery during the previous Logistics Phase), while Antonov managed a spirited and successful repulse of the germanic horde further south.
When the turn ended, RED had scant forces left defending each. Mark H muttered, "Sadly, I think this game may be over"...
Attack on Moskva
German attack both Petrograd and Moskva
Turn 4: Political Situation Changes...Again!
A few VERY timely cards
We both laughed as we picked up our Action Cards.
Mark H announced, "You won't believe what the first card in my hand is: Last Defense of the Revolution! This Action Card immediately provides RED with an army in both Petrograd and Moskva if WHITE has a force with three of each. WHITE also had a timely card: Ill Advised Attack . This card possibly forces RED to attack one of more spaces of WHITE's choosing; a good way to unhinge a strong position. Of course, the card gods had other ideas that would interfere with our plans...
During the Political Phase, RED caught a HUGE breakL: WHITE lost control of the Central Powers! Evidently, Lenin finally reached an accommodation with Germany (time for them to beat cheeks back to the Western front!). So, "the front" in Triumph of Chaos would change yet again during the middle of a game and shift back to the south and east.
Both WHITE and RED licked their wounds and rebuilt during the Action Phase: RED ended up playing three Action Cards for replacements, while WHITE played a big 5 Card Value replacement card and entered more reinforcements (in the East..dice gods decided to booooof me by causing my FE partisan to go Green...that coupled with the SRs going RED produced a mess that would have to be cleaned up later).
However, during this rebuilding turn, WHITE did manage to capture two Victory Cities (north Don and one in the east), keep the initiative and position to launch strong spring offensives in both the East and South. RED was clearly still on the defensive on all fronts.
A diplomatic surprise!
RED's In Fighting chit for the turn was the dreaded "Show Trial". The heroic defender of Vorozenh, Antonov, stood accused of "counter revolutionary tendencies". Mark H commented, "It makes sense. Stalin is jealous of Antonov's success. So, he engineers a show trial and has Antonov declared "an enemy of the people" and promptly executed. The bastard!"
One other item...RED decided to purchase a few IPs ("Why you wasting your Replacements Steps on the IP Vegas roll?"... "Dr, I know what I'm doing - why haven't the WHITEs demonstrated you know what you are doing?") and place 1 IP on Poland : it appeared Mark H had finally acquired the ability to see what the cards god might do in the upcoming Political Phase. That IP purchase would turn out to be a great investment.
Finally, Victory Points were a surprising "zero". At this point in the game, WHITE usually needs about 10+ to be on track for a victory. However, one also needs to look at board position. That favored WHITE at this point (a significant edge in armies in both the East and South). So, the making of a good game.
Antonov: GUILTY!
Turn 5: WHITE Offensive Resumes
The Political Phase after the Central Powers withdraws is always critical: a number of factions (the Baltics, Ukraine, West Ukraine, Makhno , Belarus, Transcaucasia), if controlled, may now have their forces appear. Consequently, both sides usually devote heavily in diplomacy. Same in this session.
However, the players were quite surprised when "Anarchy in Russia" appeared in the "Other" Political Box. This immediately causes all Political Cards to be reshuffled (including those currently in the Political Boxes) and 6 random PCs to be generated. So, the heavy investment in politics came to naught: random cards would determine how the factions would shake out. When the dust cleared, RED ended up with Belarus, Makhno and Lithuania, while WHITE snagged Latvia and Estonia (providing a path for Yudenich if he should appear).
Oh, that 1 IP RED had placed on Poland? It prevented Poland from drifting into WHITE control! RED breathed a little easier.
FCM after Political Phase
WHITE offensive resumes
We dealt Action Cards. Took a peek... And decided to call it day. WHITE had held the Yudenich reinforcement card it was dealt in the previous turn. WHITE received Makhno Treachery (which could turn out be an unpleasant surprise for Mark H) , more Siberian reinforcements (to help with the push in the east) and few other interesting ACs. WHITE planned to push hard now that it had sufficient force in both the East and South. And then open up a new front for Yudenich in the Baltics for another attack on Petrograd. Given how the game had gone, I'm sure RED had a few surprises in store for me to disrupt my planned spring offensive.
So, four completed turns...about 45 minutes each. Mark H indicated in planned to continue the game solo, given that we had the makings of a very good match. Hope to see his AAR soon regarding how this particular story turns out.
Had a blast as always playing with Mark H.
Link to other 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr AARs: 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr Session Reports
Mark Herman
United States
New York
Unspecified
-
I have to say that this game, in both versions, have a very immersive narrative. I went through this game with you attacking me at every turn and I have to say I felt like Lenin, literally rising from my hospital bed to defend the revolution against the Bourgeois Germans. The turn where I held onto Petrograd, Moscow, and Vorozneh against 6 combined assaults was a top ten wargame experience.
The turn where you set up the cards is half done... so I do not want to read the end of the AAR too carefully yet. Currently Yudenich is floating around in the Baltic waiting for the Estonians to clear out the space so they can land (stacking restrictions).
-
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin
-
Playing this solo to nail down the rules. Notebook and pencil have been useful weapons in subduing this beast.
Am on turn 4 with the Whites making little progress and the Reds starting to turn up the heat.
Successful strategy (I’m probably favouring the Whites) is still another matter.
-
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
-
"Notebook and pencil have been useful weapons in subduing this beast."
It is an angry beast...but, it can be domesticated.
-
|