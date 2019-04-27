|
Jason Cawley
United States
Anthem
Arizona
GMT gave us a bunch of smaller cavalry themed scenarios for SPQR in one of the editions of C3i magazine. You can find that expansion set here -
http://www.gmtgames.com/c3i/1_10_Equus.pdf
After some discussions about this one started on consimworld, I decided to give it a go using my Rampant Battles variant system. It's a blast and I recommend trying it out. I'll give the session report as it is happening - first full turn's action already saw about 20 losses on each side - but first some details about the system and scenario.
The system uses elements from the Lion Rampant miniature rules to revise the combat system significantly. You can find all the rules for this (free) on my website, here -
https://wargamegrogs.com/rampant-battles-of-history/
The setting is Spain, the Beneventum map from SPQR, as a Roman legion with its auxiliaries and social allies is marching toward its camp (empty but for two Scorpion engines, but entry prohibited for the Carthaginians), while a Carthaginian cavalry and light infantry force under Hasdrubal Barca bars their way. Either side wants to "demoralize" the other army, and the Romans can also win by just getting most of the cohorts into the camp.
Now some scenario clarifications. I used Dentatus as the overall Roman commander as the scenario suggests as an alternative (historically it was Publius Scipio). The following strength / SP and unit modifications or clarifications are used -
There are 4 African Elephant (EL) units, these are QL 5 but just 1 SP each. They are Javelin missile capable but don't get a bonus on first melee for them nor use them up in melee. Their missile low number of 6-10, out on a second such result. They cannot evade melee, and don't get +1 for charge either (any such is already included in their high clash matrix values).
The scenario lists 6 starting hexes for Baleric slingers but the force mix lists 8 - use 8, with the two additional units added to the skirmish line 1 extra on either wing, within its existing length. These get QL 5 but are also 1 SP each; they use the variant missile rules above, with range 3, missile low number only on a 10, 3 CEV vs the Roman lights and cavalry, 2 vs the cohort heavy infantry. They can try to evade all infantry melees but not cavalry.
The Numidian cavalry should use QL 7, 3 SP units from counter sheet 2 - 6 of them - instead of the QL 8 no listed SP on counter sheet 1. They are javelin armed but treat those like the Elephants above; they do get +1 on melee if they charge (impetus), and they can evade any melee until missile out. After they are missile out they must fight in melee as they become "melee cavalry" at that point.
The Iberian cavalry are QL 7 LN as given, 4 SPs each and 7 QL. They don't evade, being dedicated melee cavalry, and like all cavalry can get +1 on charge.
The Iberian light infantry are considers Peltasts - LP unit type rather than LI - with 5 SP each and 6 QL, javelin capable. Their missile low is 6-10 and they use up all their javelins on their first melee for +1 CEV in that combat.
Each of the Carthaginian leaders is specific to the troop type they begin stacked with except Hasdrubal, who as overall commander can activate any units. Also Hamilcar can command Elephants and slingers together; they are one force. The Carthaginians have a total battle "budget" of 3 trumps.
The Roman cavalry are all RC, no missile capability, and they don't evade melee as they are dedicated melee cavalry. The Eq prefect can only lead those 3 units when in range.
The Roman Velites are Peltast LP not LI, with their printed strengths of 3x4 SP each Roman and 2x3 SP each social allies. Javelin capable, missile low on 6-10, +1 for melee if they still have javelins but missile out as a result.
The Roman Cohorts - including the 5 SP Centurion unit at the head of the column - are all CO infantry with javelins, 6-10 is missile out rather than low, and they get +1 CEV first melee if they still have their javelins. Javelins are used by the whole hex if they are stacked. 3 SP or lower CO can stack, the Centurions cannot.
The Roman Triari are 2 SP each HI with longer spears, no javelin ability but front and good order they negate cavalry charge impetus. They may stack 2 to a hex to reach 4 SP for full combat effectiveness (like CO normally).
The Romans also have a full battle budget of 3 trumps.
Initiative on the first turn is a dice off, with both sides having initiative 5 for their overall commanders so there is no DRM on the roll. The Carthaginians win ties on the first turn, thereafter whoever had initiative the last time.
Those are all the scenario changes needed to play. Here is what the initial situation looks like -
The blow by blow of turn one next...
Jason Cawley
United States
Anthem
Arizona
Here is the turn 1 blow by blow-
Init rolls are Carth 5, Roman 4. Each has +5 for their OC so Carth win initiative.
They open with Hamilcar, init 4 and elephants/slings QL 5 means he can activate up to 7 hexes. This is 2 elephants and 5 slingers on the Carth right front. Attack activation to let elephants charge.
Slinger moves to 2833 and shoots for 3-5 MPs at LP in 2833. Green to hit needs 6-10, with missile low only on 10. Roll 1-8 is a miss.
Elephants to 2636 and 2536 to attack LP and RC respectively. Rest of slingers can’t get in range with 3 MPs - slings are range 3. They don’t need to charge even on the attack activation since they are dedicated missile infantry. Play proceeds to melee.
Carth do vs RC first, with 1 SP EL vs 3 SP RC. EL have 6, RC only 1 reply. EL roll 4-2 which does 1 hit but RC holds, their reply is 7-10 a miss, both good order so no retreats, they remain in contact.
Next vs LP is 6 vs 2/0, but these are 3 SP so 0, +1 using javelins is just 1. EL roll 2-7 is 1 hit and disorder. The reply is 1-1 miss. LP retreat disordered and missile out, and EL take the hex. Carth are done unless they want to trump. That would have to be a leader; they decline and it is the Romans to act.
The Romans pick AS/V cohorts in front under the Soc prefect for attack, and move just 2 stacks of 6 SP each to counterattack the EL intruders, moving to 2737 and 2637 respectively. They don’t use javelins on the way in, just use them for +1 in melee.
They resolve vs 2736 EL first. Romans are 4/1 with +1 is 5 CEV, reply is 4 CEV. Romans just need 3+ to kill the single EL SP and roll 6-8 and do so. They are marked missile out and take the hex. Reply is 1-3 a miss. Next vs 2536 same Romans roll 8-8 and dispatch that one too, reply is 7-2 so Romans lose 1 SP and their javelins but take the hex.
Romans decide to use 1 trump for Dentantus to march activate the Velites. They move to javelin attack the slingers, while Dentantus moves to rally the disorder group. 1st javelin shot is vs Hamilcars group, 4 CEV vs unarmored lights, rolls 8-10 at kills the group. Hamilcar displaces, shooter marked missile low. Next shot is 8-4 kills next too, same low. 3rd is 3-7 miss, 4th goes for same target and rolls 3-3 another miss. Rally get -1 for Charisma needs 6 or less, rolls 5 and succeeds.
At the cost of 1 trump used and plenty of misske out and low results, the Romans have repulsed the first Carth attack with 2 EL and 3 SK down, vs losses of 1 each CO, RC, and LP.
Carth choose a unit activation of 1 EL and 2 SK along the line, all within 2 hexes of the lead SK, which at QL 5 allows 3 units to activate. March activation to use missiles. First slinger moves 3 and shoots at an LP, rolls 1-1 and misses. Second moves 2 and shoots at same target, rolls 6-4 and inflicts 1 hit but no disorder. EL next javelin them at range 2 with a 4 CEV, roll 2-10 and miss.
Romans pick a unit activation by a single RC next on their left to attack a slinger, which cannot evade because the RC is faster 8 to 6. The RC is 8 with charge which is auto kill, the SK are 2 so they need 8-10 to take an SP with them. They roll 6-2 and miss, RC takes the hex.
Carth pick unit activation on their left, attack, to charge the RC on the Roman left with their last unused EL. RC can rotate 1 to face, but it is still 6 Carth vs 1 reply. Carth roll 6-4 which inflicts 2 hit, leaving only 1 SP left, QL drops by 2 with over 50% losses but they still don’t disorder. The reply needs a 10, rolls 10-6 and drops the EL.
Romans do another single RC unit activation to clear out another SK on their left. Auto kill again, reply is 10-3 which dies take an RC with them. 4/9 RC are already gone, but so are 3/4 EL and 4/8 slingers.
Carth could send Numidians after these RC with 4 CEV under charge, but the replies are 6, and they’d rather javelin them down if possible. So the instead pick 3 LP for an attack activation against Roman velites. This sets up 3 melees, with the left end of the line 5 SP vs 3, the middle 5 vs 4, and the right end 5 vs 3 again. Everyone uses up their javelins for +1 CEV, including the Romans already missile low who progress to out.
Carth start left end of the line with 7 vs 5 and roll 4-8, 2 hits and routs the last SP. The reply is 3-6 which is 1 hit no disorder. The Carth LP takes the hex. Middle of the line next is 7 vs 7, Carth roll 6-7 which is 2 hits to 50% losses, dropping QL to 3 so those survivors also rout. The reply is 9-10 which inflicts 3 hits, leader loss, and rout on the 2 SP survivors. The right end is 7-5 again and Carth roll 8-5 which is 3 hits, complete elimination. The reply is 6-5 which is only 1 hit no disorder, so the Carth LP live and take the hex, missile out.
Only 6 SP on the Roman velites are left on the board, 3 more are alive routed, half are dead.
The Roman choose a unit activation of their AS centurions to counterattack one of the victorius Carth LP. It is 5 SP frontal with J vs 4 SP frontal without, and CO/LG vs LP. That’s 8 CEV for the Romans and only 2 CEV reply. The Romans roll 2-6 which is still 2 hits on the 8 row, 3 total hits on this LP drops their QL to 4 and they disorder. The reply need 8-10 for 1 hit and rolls 9-7, does so but no disorder. The LP retreat 2 and the Romans lose 1 and their javelins but take the hex.
Carth now does a single unit march activation with a last LP and follows it with a Hamilcar trump to move their last EL and 3 slingers a second time this turn, plus 1 LP that Hamilcar will try to rally. It is a march activation, just missile fire. First shot is slinger vs RC on the left, rolls 6-4 and finishes them off. Eq prefect relocates. Next is slinger vs centurions needing 8-10, rolls 8-1 and scores another. Next is slinger vs LP rolling 9-5, another hit. EL javelin the centurion next needing 8-10 again, roll 6-8 and miss and are marked missile low. They move off after their shot. Rally is last needing 1-4 due to 50% losses, roll is 8 and fails.
Each side has used 1 of their 3 all game trumps now. The main body of the Roman cohorts and the Carth Iberian and Numidian cavalry haven’t moved.
The Romans do a unit activation by one stack of Hasti to charge the last forward Carth LP. They take them in flank with their front held, getting 10 vs 2 CEV. That means they earn +1 DRM on the 9 row. They roll 2-7, modified 3-7, which is 3 hits lowering QL to 4. They just miss routing the survivors who retreat 2 disordered. The reply need 8-10 to do 1 and rolls 10-4, so they do get 1.
Carth now use Mago to shift the whole Numidian LC to their right in a march activation, no contact or fire.
Romans use the Tribune to activate 6 hexes the whole legion except the rear guard AS cohorts, moving them ahead to the right.
Now Carth have to decide whether to charge with the core Iberians this turn. Thanks to Hamilcar’s missile work, the centurions and velites covering their left are each down to 3 SP, and the former are out of javelins. But the risk of counterattack by the Roman legionaires behind is too high, so the Carthaginians decide against it and just relocate to their right to threaten the relatively disorganized Roman left on turn 2, expecting to follow up skirmishing earlier on turn 2.
The last activation is a Roman unit activation for 2 hexes of AS cohorts at the end of the column. The march to their left behind the Roman left menaced by the main bodies of the Carthaginian cavalry. Both sides then pass and turn 1 ends.
First turn Carthaginian losses are 3 EL, 4 SK, and 9 LP plus 2 more routed. First turn Roman losses are 5 RC, 10 LP, 4 CO plus 3 LP routed. 4 Carthaginian LP are disordered and missile out, with only 1 5 SP unit if those fresh on the Carthaginian left.
The Carthaginian screen and LP have traded through the Roman lights and most of their cavalry, while inflicting some early losses and lost javelins on the leading cohorts of Roman heavy infantry.
And the ending situation after turn 1 -
Jason Cawley
United States
Anthem
Arizona
And here is the second full turn -
Starts with an important init roll, which is (green Romans, yellow Cartg) 7-5, won by the Romans. They choose Dentatus for attack, with 4 init and +3 for QL6 units allowing 7 hexes to activate together. This is 2 RC, 2 LP, and the AS/V COnand centurions. Being an attack activation, all possible must charge. One LP with javelins remaining can fire at sone SK while moving and rolls 10-7, killing them and going missile low. The RC charge the Numidiabs despite the numbers against them since better to be beforehand than to stand to receive javelins.
This sets up 5 melees, but 3 of them the Carth side can try to evade - centurions vs slingers on the Roman right and Numidians vs RC on the left. In the center, the disordered Carth LP are out of javelins and therefore no longer evade infantry melee.
The Romans choose to start on their right, and the slingers there need 6 or less to evade since they are 6 MA vs 5 MA attackers. They roll 8 and fail so the melee happens; they didn’t fail by 4 so they are not disordered. The Romans are CEV 5 (3 SP no javelins so the right hand number), the reply is just 1. Romans roll 8-4 and easily kill the SK, whose 6-8 reply misses. The centurions take the hex.
Next are velites vs disordered LP; all are under 3 SP. The Romans have 2 units and choose the missile low first to get their javelin bonus, using it up in the process. LP vs LP reduced effectiveness is base 4, 5 with javelins and 3 reply disordered. The Romans roll 8-4 which us 2 SP, wiping out the remaining defenders. No leader loss 10 on the yellow die so Hamilcar can displace to the last EL unit. The reply of the 3 CEV line is 6-10, which is 1 loss and rout, so 1 more Roman velite is down and another 2 SP survivor goes to the routed box. There is no advance by the other unit adjacent.
The next is 5 CO vs 2 disordered LP, which is 7 vs 1. Romans roll 5-3 which is 2 SP finishing them off, while the reply is 8-10 miss (note that was a great roll if the LP weren’t disordered, but misses because they were).
Next the Romans do the southernmost RC vs Numidians, who evade with QL7 and no DRM for speed difference (both . They roll 6 and succeed, backing up 2 hexes keeping facing. RC takes the hex. The other is same chance and rolls 7, also evading. They must go through a friendly unit which displaces and task checks for disorder, passing. The RC are in the midst of Numidians but can’t bring them to grips yet, though 1 is in their front hexes and must successfully evade to avoid fighting whenever it activates.
Overall, the Roman first impulse clears most of the remaining Carth LPs and gums up the Numidians. Note they could not move the same again with a trump - no 2 in a row moves by the same units - so they hand back to the Carth.
Carth picks Mago to activate 5 Numidians for march. The last is beyond Roman front hexes or 5 hexes distant, so it cannot be commanded at the same time. They choose march because their intent is to use missiles on the RC and avoid melee. Their missile shots are CEV 3, 6-10 to hit, vs RC. Unit 7 rotates for 1 and fires for 4 rolling 3-4 miss, then moves past 2 and rotates again toward the Roman infantry. Unit 5 also rotates and fires at the same target for its first 5 MPs, rolling 9-3 for 1 hit and missile low. Unit 9 with Mago fires with its first 4 rolling 1-10 a miss. Unit 8 turns moves turns and fires 9-2 finishing that RC unit and going missile low. The Roman Eq prefect relocates to the last RC. Unit 6 must try to disengage, needing 1-7 and rolling 7, success, allowing them to move full. They rotate for 1, back up for 2, and fire for 4, rolling 8-6. That’s 1 hit and drops the RC QL to 3 (from 5) for 50% or more losses, so the last Roman cavalry SP is disordered. The third Numidian is missile low, but the weak Roman charge has been basically annihilated with loss to the agile Numidian missile cavalry.
The Romans choose a unit activation by one Hasti stack next, and deploy to individual hexes and use javelins on the march vs some of the slingers on the Roman right. The first moves 2 to range 2 and throws, rolling 10-6 and killing the SK whike going missile out. The second moves through, 5 total, adjacent to a second slinger in woods, which tries to evade needing 1-6 (-1 DRM for speed 6 vs 5). They roll 3 and do pull back, with the Romans taking their hex.
Hamilcar goes next with an attack activation. With the last Carth LP holding the centurions from the front, he can maneuver the last EL onto their left flank for 5 MPs. The evading slinger in the woods step out to fire 3 hexes at the Hasti that killed their mates just before, with 2 CEV, rolling 1-7 and missing. Melee is next, the EL first with 6 CEV counting their flank bonus, while the reply is just 1. Carth roll 8-8 which is 2 hits and disorder; the QL 7 initial centurions are QL 5 with their losses and just avoid rout. Their reply is 7-6 missing. Since the defenders are disordered they retreat 2 and the EL take the hex; the Carth LP don’t attack.
The Carth use their second trump for the day to avoid handing back and to move the Numidians their second time this turn, as Mago leader activation. They are second activation and can’t move again this turn. It is another march activation to shower missiles, and opens with a shot on the last of the RC. It is 9-3 and the RC are done. The Eq prefect is removed as without units. Unit 6 is missile out and moves to 2131.
Now the Numidians focus on the AS/V cohorts ahead of them for javelin fire. Unit 7 moves to 2433 and fires for its first 5 MPs, rolling 3-1 missing, and backs up to 2332. Unit 10 ends firing in 2434, rolling 8-1 to inflict 1 hit and go missile low. Mago’s own unit 9 dances in to 2532 to fire, 7-5 is a miss but missile low, and backs into 2432. Unit 5 moves 2 to 2632 and fires 10-2 which is another hit and missile out, backing up to 2631. Unit 8 concludes the roundel with a shot from 2532, rolling 7-7 and missing but going missile out.
Half the Numidians are now missile out, 2 are low, only 1 is full, but they reduced that AS/V stack to 3 SP half strength and demolished the remaining Roman cavalry with their javelins, without taking a single hit so far.
The Romans choose a unit activation to move up 2 hexes of AS/V cohorts, originally the rear guard, to cover the threatened left on the men just javelined. They consider trumping with the Soc prefect but decide to save their remaining 2 trumps (the units they just moved are prime candidates to move twice this turn, but that requires trumping later not now), and pass back to Carthage.
Hasdrubal considers a charge in the center by the Iberian cavalry, but decides for a move activation with them instead, since the Romans seem reasonably well set up for a riposte by the Tribune or trump by the Soc prefect, or both. So they just move over to the road, 4 hexes begin their last EL and remaining LP. Carth passes back.
Tribune goes next in a march activation. The tribue tries to rally the last SP of centurions, needing 1-5, rolls 6 and fails. Carth can only trump with all units spent and declines to do so. Last Romans with Soc prefect move forward a bit in the center, and both sides pass.
Romans have 2 LP left plus 5 in the routed box spread over 3 units. 16 losses. Romans have no RC left, 9 losses. Romans are down 9 CO (4 of the centurion LG technically). Total Roman losses to date 34 SP.
Carthage have 1 EL left, 3 losses. Carthage have 1 SK left, 7 losses. Carthage have 5 LP left and 2 in the routed box, 15 losses. Iberian and Numidian cavalry untouched. Total Carthage losses to date 25 SP.
End of turn 2 situation map -
Jason Cawley
United States
Anthem
Arizona
And the third and final turn blow by blow is -
The initiative roll is 1 to 4, Carthage wins initiative. Hamilcar activates for attack, his slingers opening with missiles vs the last of the centurions. They roll 6-6 and miss, backing away afterward (allowed for missile troops). EL turn, fire at same rolling 10-6 so they are missile out but get the centurions, then charge the Tribune’s cohort. LPs move, fire at remaining Velites 9-5 for 1 hit and missile. The velites are down to 1 SP, 3 QL, so they disorder.
Iberian LP then close to melee and resolve that one first. They have 7, reply is 3. Carth roll 1-2 but that’s still 1 hit, so they finish the velites off; Dentatus displaces to the Triari. The reply roll is 1-4 miss, so the LP are missile out but take the hex, still no losses.
EL are charging 6 SPs of CO with javelins, giving 4 attack and 5 reply. The Carth roll 9-7 which is 1 hit, but no disorder against the best men in the legion. The reply is 4-2 which is 1 SP, getting the last EL; Hamilcar displaces to the LP next to him. The Romans are also missile out.
Hasdrubal now decides to trump and charge with the Iberian cavalry, with 2 units each going after the Tribune cohort and the Soc praetors. These are SP 5 and 6 stacks of CO each, but without their javelins, and he judges he won’t get better any time soon, since his forward forces are evaporating.
These are 7 CEV attacks due to 4+ SP and charge impetus. The replies are 6 as long as they are strong, 4 if they fall to 3 SP or disorder, and the Carthaginians can also hit each Roman stack twice if they stand.
They open with unit 3 vs Soc Pr and roll 7-2, which is a nasty 3 hits, no disorder even at lowered 4 QL for -50% in the hex. The reply is an even nastier 10-10, which kills 3 and routs the survivor (QL 5 after losses exceeded by 5, 4+ is rout). Unit 2 then hits rolling 1-5, which is only 1 hit but is disorder. The reply is only 4 because they were already down to 3 SP, and rolls 2-10 which is a miss. The 2 SP disordered Romans must retreat 2 hexes and the winning Iberians take the hex intact.
Next the fight vs the Tribune, unit 4 opens it 7 vs 6 and rolls 9-8, which is 3 hits dropping the hex to just 2 SP left and disordering them. The reply is 6-1 which inflicts 2 hits but leaves the cavalry in good order, so the Romans retreat 2 and the Iberians take the hex. Hasdrubal’s own force is not needed and does not attack.
The Iberians have dropped from 16 SP to 10 plus 1 routed away, but pushed back both Roman heavy infantry formations with 7 SPs lost. 2 of the Iberian fornations are in contact after their advances and won’t be evading.
The Romans choose Dentatus to activate their whole right for attack, the Triari in particular wheeling in on the left flank of the engaged Iberian cavalry. Hasdrubal turbs to face these Triari, but another CO still gets to his left flank. A single javelin shot at so slingers on the north flank misses, with two cohort closing with them afterward.
The Romans open there, and the SK need 1-6 to evade. They roll 7 and fail. 3 CO with javelins hit them as 6 which is auto elimination vs just 1 SP. The reply is just 1, and rolls 10-4 and does take out 1 legionaire step and its javelins.
Hasdrubal is next, and since he wasn’t in contact can evade, and being flanked at outnumber chooses to do so. With -3 DRM for 8 speed vs 5 and 7 QL to begin with, this is automatic. A triari group takes the hex.
The 2 SP unit 4 Iberians, though, are already in contact and can’t even attempt withdrawal until their own next activation. The Romans open with 2 SP Triari HI on their flank, for a 6 CEV. The reply is still a 4 - only disorder is cumulative with other conditions (here, under 4 SP and flanked). The Romans roll 1-3 which is the only clean miss, and the reply is 2-4, also a miss. Dentatus is next with 4 HI frontally, again 6 CEV to 4. The Romans this time roll 6-10 which finishes the Iberians. The reply is 9-10, which is one hit and leader loss, the Roman overall commander is down. The QL 7 Triari are also disordered.
A very expensive push, that.
Hasdrupal trumped already so his units are marked second activation. Carthage picks the Numidians therefore, for attack this time. Only 3 units have missiles left and they can try to use them on their way in.
2 of the Numidian squadrons race through the center to follow up the dents the Iberians made, while the missile capable ones continue to pound the most exposed AS/V group already halved. Two shots are 2-4 and 7-10, both misses with the latter also missile out. They press in anyway on that 3 SP stack. The last missile capable unit goes for the AS rear guard on the Roman extreme left flank, rolling 2-8 for his shot (miss) then closing. With that group fixed in front, the last Numidians curl around their flank.
There are thus 4 melees set by the Numidian horse. The first is vs 2 SP disordered with the Roman Tribune (who is now also overall commander), weakened and pushed back previously by the Iberians. This is LC charge vs CO no missiles, both limited effectiveness right numbers, +1 Carth and -1 Roman for charge and disorder respectively. That’s 3-3 after the clash matrix, each side hits once on 6-10. The Carth roll 10-10 and the Tribune falls as well, abd the remaining 1 SP routs. The reply is 8-9 which reduces and disorders the Numidians, and since disordered they don’t advance.
The Soc prefect is now overall Roman commander and their last leader.
Next Numidian charge is vs 3 SP of disordered Triari. They don’t negate charge bonus because they are disordered, but it is still 2 attack to 3 defense. Carth rolls 7-6 and misses, Romans 8-4 for 1 hit, remainingnin contact.
Next the Carth choose their flank on the southern end of the line. They get 5 attack from +2 flank and +1 charge, while the Romans are limited effect from flanked but +1 for their javelins, so also 5. Carth rolls 3-1 for 1 hit, reply is 8-9 which is 2 hits and rout (5 QL after losses). The frontal fight is then 3 vs 6, and Carth rolls 9-9 for 1 hit, dropping morale to 5m so 4 SP of AS CO rout. The reply roll is 2-8, 1 SP and disorder, so they don’t advance.
Last is the charge by 2 groups on the 3 SP formation javelined to halve strength. The missile out group goes first, with 3 vs 4. Carth rolls 7-2 getting 1 hit (down to 2 SP), the reply is 3-9, just missed. The last is the same, 3 vs 4 again, Carth rolls 1-3 missing, Romans roll 1-10 also missing, so they all remain engaged.
Their charge cost the Numidians 5 SP plus 1 routed, but was still very successful.
The Carthaginians have now lost 41 SP (4 routed) and are inches from demoralization. The Romans have lost 45 outright and have 10 more in the routed box.
The Romans call a Regroup activation lead by the Soc prefect. AS Javelins hit one Numidian on the south flank with a 10-2. Their rally needs 6- and fails on a 7. They have two groups in contact who must melee then withdraw regardless of result.
The first of these has 5 CO vs 4 LN Iberian cavalry, which is 6 vs 6. The Romans roll 6-9, 2 hits and routs the remainder. The Carthaginians have hit their loss limit abd are demoralized. The reply is 7-8 for 2 hits and 3 more routed, so the Romans are at 60 total losses themselves.
The last is 2 CO SP in good order vs Mago’s 3 SP Numidians. That’s 4 Roman vs 2 Carth. The Romans roll 2-8 and miss, the reply is 1-10 also miss. Since it is a regroup, the Romans retreat anyway to break contact.
The Romans can now try to regroup routed units that didn’t rout this turn, next to the Soc Pr. They get back just 1 Velite SP, disordered, the other two LP go to permanently eliminated.
But losses are now 45 to 59 and the Romans win by the skin of their teeth. Two senior Roman commanders are casualties on the field.
Here is the final situation -
-
Jason Cawley
United States
Anthem
Arizona
So that's what happened. Let's do some analysis, shall we? We'll look at how the different Carthaginian troop types performed; the mix of performances of the Romans against them will appear in that analysis.
What happened with the Elephants, for example? They got the following fights, with their own CEV given first and their opponent second regardless of who was the attacker.
EL vs 3 RC, 6 to 1, hits 1 to 0
EL vs 3 LP w J, 6 to 1, hits 1D to 0
EL vs 6 CO w J, 4 to 5, hits 0 to 1
EL vs 6 CO w J, 4 to 5, hits 1 to 1
EL J vs LP, 4 shot, 0 hits
EL vs 3 RC, 6 to 1, hits 2 to 1
EL flank vs 3 CO, 6 to 1, hits 2D to 0
EL J vs CO, 2 shot, 1 hit
EL vs 6 CO w J, 4 to 5, hits 1 to 1
4 EL SP therefore accounted for 3 RC, 5 CO, and 1 LP.
They got 4 attacks with 6 CEV, 4 with 4 CEV, and 1 with 2 CEV.
Expected hits on those lines are 1.7 for the 6, 0.8 for the 4, and 0.3 for the 2, so their expected overall was 6.8+3.2+0.3 = 10.3 SP. The 9 they actually got was somewhat below expectations. Notice, it was still a favorable rate of exchange above 2-1.
The replies were 3 5s that each had an 0.8 expected, and 4 1s that each had just 0.1 expected, for 2.8 SP total expectation against them. So the Romans got lucky as to how fast they took them all out, especially the 1 kill from RC on a "10" roll. The 3 times the Romans managed to fight them with their strongest formations - 4+ good order CO from the front with full javelins - they got them first time every time, when they have about a 50-50 chance of missing one of those 3 rolls. The EL did get on average 1 lopsided favorable melee each, but only a couple of missile shots, largely because they charged in immediately instead.
The 8 slingers performed as follows -
4x3 CEV shots vs LP, 2 hits
1x3 CEV vs RC, 1 hit
3x2 CEV vs CO, 1 hit
4 were shot themselves by 7x4 CEV javelins
melees vs RC, they got 2x2 CEV, hits 1 to 2.
melees vs CO, evasion 1 of 3, melees 2x1, hits 1 to 2
Overall the skirmishers took out 6 steps while losing 8, half the javelin missiles and half to melee, split again between fast cavalry they couldn't evade and slower infantry they just failed to get away from. The expectation of their missile shots was 3.1 and of their melees 0.8 for 3.9 SP expected kills total, so they got well above their excepted.
Those two about balanced out. The Carthaginian screen force expected to get 14.2 SP in that mix of shots and combats against that mix of opponents, and actually got 15. The EL might have been handled more cautiously to get more shots and avoid full CO stacks, and the SK undoubtedly got too close themselves instead of forcing the Romans to come to them to get off more ranged shots.
But you won't be far off expecting an EL to trade for 2 Romans and the SK to need more like 2 of their own to trade for 1. The screen group got 5/9 of the RC and inflicted a pretty serious 7 hits on the COs, most from the EL of course.
Now let's examine the LP Iberian "light infantry".
LP vs LP, 7 vs 5, 2R vs 1 hits
LP vs LP, 7 vs 7, 2R vs 3R* hits
LP vs LP, 7 vs 5, 3 vs 1 hits
LP vs LP, 3 vs 5, 1R vs 2 hits
LP vs LP, 7 vs 3, 1 vs 0 hits
LP vs CO, 2 vs 8, 1 vs 2D hits
LP vs CO, 2 vs 10, 1 vs 2D hits
LP vs CO, 1 vs 7, 0 vs 2 hits
Javelin vs LP 4, 1D hits
They took out 10 LP (Velites) and 2 CO, losing 13 SP themselves. Their expectation vs the LP was 8.1 and vs the CO only 0.7, so the outperformed significantly over expectations against both types. They also routed 5 more Roman light SPs, though 1 eventually rallied. Their javelins were almost exclusively used for initial melee bonus on their first charge. Their own expected losses from their opponents were 11.2 SP lost, so the Romans also rolled pretty well against them.
* - the lone Carthaginian leader loss came here.
Now let's look at the Numidians.
They were 3/3 in evasions - it is hard to bring them to action if they don't want to fight.
6x3 CEV shots on RC, 4 hits
8x2 CEV shots on CO, 2 hits
Their melees where
Against CO 3 vs 3, 1R* vs 1D
Against HI 2 vs 3, 0 vs 1
Flank against CO w J 5 vs 5, 1 vs 2R
Against CO 3 vs 6, 1R vs 1D
Against CO 3 vs 4, 1 to 0
Against CO 3 vs 4, 0 to 0
Against CO 2 vs 4, 0 to 0
1 SP lost to 4 CEV javelin attack
Total 4 CO hit in melee, 5 LC lost in melee.
Overall the Numidians inflicted 10 SP losses plus 2 routs and a leader, while losing 6 SP themselves and another routed. They were thus worth 1.5 SP for each loss, minimum, with their javelins particularly effective.
Their shots had 5.4 expectation vs 6 actual, their melees 3.8 excepted and 4 actual, so their actual losses inflicted were close to what one expected from those fights. The Romans expected to inflict 6.9 losses on them from that mix of combats and actually inflicted 6.
They were 2 to 3 underdogs in melees against heavy infantry, but made up for it with devastating javelin effectiveness before switching to melee. They are certainly considerably more dangerous to the Roman RC and LP.
* and the Roman Tribune
The last Carthaginian troop type is the Iberian LN melee cavalry "lancers".
CO 7 vs 6, 3 to 3R
CO 7 vs 4, 1D to 0
CO 7 vs 6, 3D to 2
CO 6 vs 6, 2R to 2R
HI 4 vs 6, 0 to 0
HI 4 vs 6, 1D* to 2
* - and the Roman overall commander
They evaded CO infantry once to avoid a flank melee, automatic success.
The Iberians thus inflicted 9 hits on Roman heavy infantry formations for 10 taken themselves, as well as taking out the Roman overall commander and causing considerable disorder.
Their expected hits from the mix of combats they had was 3x2.3 (7s) + 1x1.7 (6) + 2x0.8 (4s) for 10.2 SP expected, 9 actual. The Romans expected 9.3 against them and got 10, so the Romans slightly outperformed in their fights with the Iberians, but it was bloody to both very rapidly.
They were even matches for the Roman heavy infantry formations, with their charge impetus and the occasional weaker formation hit balanced by HI spear advantage and being flanked once. If they got more flank charges at weaker formations they could have lasted longer and done more damage, but what they did was nasty enough. There just aren't as many of them in this fight as there are of Roman heavy infantry.
I hope this is interesting.
|