Hatricvs wrote:

This is very timely Charles as I have recently acquired this and have played a couple of games of the 55 B.C. First invasion. There is so very little written on this game and I have had a few rules issues myself with it. However I really enjoyed playing and there is a puzzle optimisation problem to be resolved. I played solo and I have to say it worked very well indeed. Would love to see more about this game, be it reviews or videos etc. Certainly very playable.