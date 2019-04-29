Rules



Milton

Massachusetts Serious spoilers. As usual, this mission starts with very little information. Don't read this if you haven't played it because I will give away everything.



I've given up on spoiler tags because they screw up links to the images, at least on Firefox.



Gas station attendant. A fine job for a squad of stone-cold killers, but whatever. The US will make a strong turn towards a service industry some decades after the war, so it's good to gain some skills.



We have two new members of the squad, Ford (IN 2, WS a terrible -2) and Gallagher (IN 2, WS +1). They join NCOs Amos and Big Bill, both IN 3 and WS -1, and privates Carlos, Dusty, Erskine and Hagman. Hagman is a useless IN 0, but I only have 31 squad points to play with. Each of the others is IN 2 and Carlos is a good shot.



This mission starts tough, with a requirement that two soldiers be within ten hexes of each corner. I don't like having men out of command, but there is a special rule that the first two rounds, every man is in command. On the second round, every man is aware. That and two jeeps help make up for the separation.



The game is played on map C, with the top of the map east. Six hex visibility due to a moonlit night.



I outfitted with two SMGs, a bazooka and six rifles, as well as nine grenades. I had no idea what to expect going into this mission, as you'll see.



I figured the attack would come from the east, possibly the north. I wanted my squad to group together around the depot as soon as possible, so I gave the fellas in the north the two jeeps, since they would be farthest from the rendezvous. Carlos and Ford started southeast of the river, a short run to the depot. I made a slight error in putting Ford there, since he's a good driver. I had intended to put him with a jeep, but moved the jeep and left him. Amos and Gallagher were in the northeast, sitting in a jeep in the woods off the road, ready to move at the start and get to the depot. Big Bill and Dusty were in a jeep on the dirt road adjacent to the two-story building. That left the totally average Erskine with Hagman, who aspires to average. In his dreams. That's a weak pairing, but I thought I'd have time to get the others to the depot before the Germans could approach. Ha ha!







Amos and Gallagher began the drive to the depot, Gallagher at the wheel, when a phone rang in the shack at J8. They could've given us a radio, but whatever. Since Amos hates dealing with voicemail, they stopped and he got out to answer it. That was the notification of the convoy coming, the first truck already at A3. That changes things, or so I thought. Best to position men to watch over the road. Gallagher headed into the woods, leaving the jeep parked behind the shack, and Big Bill and Dusty abandoned their jeep to join Gallagher. Amos remained in the shack, since Dialing for Dollars was on the air.



Carlos and Ford were in a useless position if we're supposed to be guarding the road. The truck can sit there idling until we move them into better locations, I thought. But as they approached the bridge, they heard the sound of metal clanking below. Go to Condition 2.



Remember that truck I left idling on the road? He was on a hex that caused sightings 5 and 7. The commandos arrived by assault boat, right next to the depot. Four of them arrived right on top of Hagman. The other four arrived at the other end of the building, but good news! There's a US sentry there (how did we not know?). And he has a pistol. And WS -1. He's totally got this.







The two weakest men on the board (Hagman and the sentry), and I'm counting the drunk stumbling home from the Dew Drop Inn in hex G17, are all that's standing between the commandos and the depot. Oh, and Erskine is a couple of hexes away, looking fearsome, in a totally average sort of way.



Obviously, I had drawn the wrong conclusion from the message that a convoy was coming. I was preparing for an attack on the trucks as the Germans moved west towards the depot. I hadn't stuck with my original plan at all and the Germans skipped the long walk and teleported onto their objective.



Anyway, the only alert GI that first turn was Erskine. He decided discretion was the better part of valor, which is a fine way to say he was crapping his pants, and so retreated one hex out of view. Two of the soldiers in Hagman's hex ignored the goofy yank standing next to them and entered the building, while the other two assaulted to kill, resulting in a lucky miss and a wound result. Well, he's alert now.



Two of the soldiers at the other end of the building ignored the US sentry and entered the building, halting movement in Jedidiah's hex (per the rules) and going prone. The other two had orders to shoot, but could not do so since there was no legal target (given the Germans sharing Jed's digs).







My two NCOs and two of the privates were close to the jeep. They hopped in and Gallagher took off for the depot, driving like a flying mammal (not a squirrel) from the netherworld. Ford crossed the bridge and headed straight for the depot while Carlos, armed with a rifle and a bazooka, entered the vineyards to take a shot at the easternmost Germans (hex U12).



As soon as Hagman was killed in assault, as we knew he would be, Erskine lobbed a grenade blindly at the hex Hagman's assailants still occupied. It overshot, landing in the hex with the assault boat. The rules don't cover this situation. I decided to play it the same as a car: a result of incapacitation or better (an 8 or 9) would sink the boat. Didn't happen so I didn't have to worry whether this was an unfair interpretation to my advantage.



Ford, in the vineyard atop the hill northeast of the depot, managed to panick Ludwig, who still had not had a chance to enter the building after the Jed was incapacitated by assault. The next round, the jeep arrived and Gallagher and Dusty piled out, Dusty taking a shot at Ludwig and panicking him yet again. The battle against Ludwig and Xavier (or something, I don't know) would rage a little longer before Dusty got a lucky hit with his SMG, wounding Ludwig and incapacitating Xavier. Another turn (and two more shots, thanks to granted turns) and Ludwig was put down.



Inside the building, six Germans were planting bombs unmolested.



Wait. Six Germans. Um. I made an error. I'll discuss it later.







Next round, I had a line of Americans in the trees, from Amos in hex Q16, Gallagher next to him and Dusty in point position at hex S15. Big Bill had not left the jeep, since Gunsmoke was on the radio (William Conrad is awesome), and so he was distributing his turns to Dusty and Gallagher, but they had to compete for it. Dusty won the lion's share, because he promised to do the vacuuming for two weeks even though it was Bill's turn. But when the first German broke out of the building and made a beeline straight for Big Bill, Gallagher was the man for the job. Time to capture our first commando!



Now, I'm not one to complain about zealously attacking the enemy, but for the third assault to capture in a row (two the previous mission), my guy incapacitated his prey rather than capture him. I honestly thought at this point, the game was lost, but I still wanted the points. Three nines in a row on the capture table. The odds must be seven trillion to one. Makes up for the number of times an M1 or SMG merely caused a bit of panic, a mere moment of reflection on one's life choices, I suppose. And I'll take a nine in an assault over a zero almost any day.



Two more guys showed up at the exit that turn and Dusty was in position with his SMG. He let fly through the window and the bullets found their mark. Unfortunately, their mark was a fuel barrel. Boom. Now, it's nice that two were dead, but we really were supposed to protect the depot not join in on the destruction. Bad, Dusty. Bad. Anyway, those two were toast (in a fairly literal sense) and Maynard (a real German name, I looked it up) was wounded in the hex behind them. While the hale and strong Yael failed to leap through the flames, despite his PC 8, Maynard made it through, prone and in the thick of the squad.



Since Carlos (still on the wrong side of the river) had no more targets with his rifle, he decided he might as well try out the bazooka. And there was a boat just sitting there.



And then there wasn't.



Two Germans left, the wounded Maynard and a healthy Norbert. "Norbert" means "Blonde Hero". Really. Norbert. Blonde hero. And Maynard means "firm". Why do the dorkiest German names have the most badass meanings? If "Scooter" is a German name, you can bet it means "Vanquisher of worlds".



Anyway, it was time to ignore them as much as I could and go take care of some explosives. Dusty and Gallagher took care of the westernmost explosive, the safest since the adjacent explosive had already gone off. Now, I know that the explosive next to the raging fire does not sound like the safest one, but a nearby fire doesn't seem to set off the other explosives.



On the other hand, it's thinking like that that got me into trouble back in Mission 13.







Now, the so-called firm guy decided to surrender after his gun jammed (honestly), but the blonde hero was going to live up to his name. Or try to. Ford had made it to some brush, prone, and the truck had made it into the same hex as the jeep where Big Bill still lazed about, with one of those funky blue drinks with a little umbrella. Norbert took a snap shot at the closest target (Ford) followed by the easiest (the truck, of course).



I can understand missing Ford, but that is a pretty damned big truck. He missed the broad side of a truck. Hero, my butt. Carlos had his sights on the disgraced hero, but his gun also jammed. Next turn, Ford (WS -2) killed Norbert.



The Germans took a total of three shots, jamming on the first and missing on the next two -- including the truck! Still, they did well on the assault. They were singleminded in getting into the building and planting explosives.



The map was empty but for three planted bombs (more on that in a minute). Big Bill finally noticed the urgency of the situation and moved forward to provide turns as all of the privates worked feverishly to defuse the remaining explosives. Which is what privates are for. Ford had the most daring move, because he defused an explosive adjacent to a live one, knowing that we'd roll for a random event next turn. None of them blew. I won with exactly twenty-four points, the minimum winning score.



But now, wait a minute. As I realized while writing this, six Germans entered the building. None were taken out before they were ready to head to the exit. I defused four bombs and one blew. What happened to the sixth bomb?



Obviously, I screwed up. At some point, there was a guy who should've planted a bomb but didn't. Zelig, who died when Dusty blew up the building, never planted his explosive. (There is a joke about the Woody Allen movie in there somewhere, but it's probably not a very good one. Which doesn't usually give me pause.)



So, it's clear where his bomb should have been and it's clear that I could have gotten it next turn -- if it didn't go off. If it went off, then two people would be in the blast zone (grenade inside damage roll). If not, I'd get two extra VPs for defusing it. Integrity required that I go upstairs, roll the dice and see what event occurred at the beginning of the next round.



A seven! No event.



Now, I'm not promising I would have added this epilogue if something besides "no event" came up. And, for that matter, you didn't see the dice. But this is my story and I'm sticking to it. Twenty-six VPs. No, wait, twenty-eight VPs. Hagman was killed, but Jedidiah, the sentry, was merely incapacitated and we don't lose points for that.



Six CPs to Dusty (despite blowing the building, he did pretty well) and Ford (for his lucky shot and risky defusing of an explosive). Four for Gallagher and Amos (who was well-positioned to grant turns throughout). Two for Erskine for being in the vicinity of a lot of action, if not really partaking of it. Three for Big Bill and Carlos. While Carlos did blow an assault boat, that didn't really figure into things in the end.



Amos increased PC. Big Bill reached WS 0. Dusty now has WS +1 and Ford WS -1. Hagman's replacement is Hugo, just like Hagman except doesn't drive as well. Great.



A genuinely fun mission. Very different. The Germans showed up in an unexpected way and they were dedicated to their mission, but they were a bit reluctant to shoot back. I probably would've had a harder time if Dusty hadn't engaged in a little wanton destruction. But I was surprised that they never made a clear move for the assault boats (not that the two survivors could have done any good, unless they chose the same boat).



PS: I really did roll a seven. 7 1.25 Last edited Mon Apr 29, 2019 11:10 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)

