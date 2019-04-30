tpholt wrote:

fentum wrote:



Stay Low card. 'Permanently treat your Location as having a "None" Reinforcement. Once played, which of these is correct? It can mean several things depending on whether the emphasis is on your or Location.



The LOCATION you are currently at is considered 'none' until you leave.



The LOCATION you are currently at is now always considered 'none' (whether you are there or not in subsequent turns).



Whichever Location you are on in any given turn is considered 'None'.



Whichever card the Player Soldier is in when the Card is played is now considered "Rein: None" for the rest of the game, regardless of where Soldiers/Hostiles eventually move.Tony