|
-
Mr G
United Kingdom
Hatfield Heath
Essex
-
My intrepid band took on their second mission. I am trying a few different objectives with the same Just Another Day mission to get a feel for how things work. Different middle Locations too.
Squad set up as per AAR 1.
Just Another Day Mission with Bridge Capture Objective.
Immediate Thoughts
Bridge Capture looks straightforward. Eliminate all Hostiles and get onto the Bridge. The Bridge is easy to enter, but it has Reinforce 0-9 so, once activated, it will soon be buzzing with Hostiles. Likely set up a fire base in the mid Location then move to the bridge.
Turn 1
Location Card is Houses. No reinforcements on that card so that's good. Oh beejeezes a Machinegun Team pops up well protected in the Houses (Total Cover 5). McDougall has the perfect response and calls in Mortar Support. CRUMP. THUD. It wipes out his entire card hand but kills the Machine-gun Team. No XP but hey ho.
McDougall, Smith and Taylor move into the now cratered Houses. Scanlan can't get there as his move is 1 and the entry is 2. No cards in hand to discard for entry costs. So he deploys his bipod in the Mission Location. He can lend supporting fire to the bridge at range 2, or Move later with a discard.
Turn 2
McDougall Activates the Bridge, bringing in a host of Hostiles. Recruits which will Screen, Grenadier, Sturmtroopen, Riflemen. Luckily, the Sturmtroopen (Range 0) target Scanlan who is way back at Range 2. The squad attacks to Suppress the Recruits then kill the Grenadier with Sniper Support. Couple of other shots fired.
Bridge is reinforced by Stragglers who deploy by Scanlan and target McDougall. They are also Range 0 so won't be a worry for a while. Sturmtroopen leave the Bridge to head for Scanlan. Stragglers leave the back to head towards the Bridge. Others miss and remove suppression.
Turn 3
McDougall takes Snap Shot that completely Supresses the Recruits. Retained Sniper Support kills off last Riflemen, with some short range Attacks. Smith Kills off the Recruits. McDougall plays Stay Low to stop any Reinforcements at the Bridge.
No enemies left on the bridge. Mission complete. No wounds and no casualties.
Thoughts after second play
A feeling came over strongly during play. I have seen it discussed on the forums. Why on earth would Sturmtroopen leave the objective, ignore enemies on their card, and only ever fire on their designated target (Scanlan here). If you think of the cards as tight spaces then it seems a bit strange. What struck me as the Sturmtroopen and Stragglers moved to and fro was that each Location card should be considered as a 'little map'. A bit like half a single ASL map or half a CoH map. Not a tightly confined box. So allies and enemies might be manoeuvring around unaware of each other within that map, having spotted and designated a different target. Works for me thematically.
e.g. The Sturmtroopers on the bridge spot the muzzle flashes of Scanlan's MG in the midground and rush to take out that threat. Leaving the Riflemen and Recruits to defend the bridge. They don't spot, or they designate as lower threat, McDougall, Smith and Taylor who are approaching the Bridge through the Houses.
A few specific queries...
Does screening affect the Sniper Support card?
Can Steady Aim only be used by a Player Soldier, as it reads 'Play when you declare a ranged attack.' No option to upgun?
Stay Low card. 'Permanently treat your Location as having a "None" Reinforcement.' Once played, which of these is correct? It can mean several things depending on whether the emphasis is on your or Location.
The LOCATION you are currently at is considered 'none' until you leave.
The LOCATION you are currently at is now always considered 'none' (whether you are there or not in subsequent turns).
Whichever Location you are on in any given turn is considered 'None'.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Apr 30, 2019 6:17 pm (Total Number of Edits: 12)
- Posted Tue Apr 30, 2019 2:28 pm
-
-
Tony Holt
United States
Eau Claire
Wisconsin
-
fentum wrote:
Stay Low card. 'Permanently treat your Location as having a "None" Reinforcement. Once played, which of these is correct? It can mean several things depending on whether the emphasis is on your or Location.
The LOCATION you are currently at is considered 'none' until you leave.
The LOCATION you are currently at is now always considered 'none' (whether you are there or not in subsequent turns).
Whichever Location you are on in any given turn is considered 'None'.
Whichever Location the Player Soldier is in when the Card is played is now considered "Rein: None" for the rest of the game, regardless of where Soldiers/Hostiles eventually move.
Tony
EDIT: Because apparently I don't the difference between CARD and LOCATION
-
-
- Last edited Tue Apr 30, 2019 6:25 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Apr 30, 2019 5:09 pm
-
-
Mr G
United Kingdom
Hatfield Heath
Essex
-
tpholt wrote:
fentum wrote:
Stay Low card. 'Permanently treat your Location as having a "None" Reinforcement. Once played, which of these is correct? It can mean several things depending on whether the emphasis is on your or Location.
The LOCATION you are currently at is considered 'none' until you leave.
The LOCATION you are currently at is now always considered 'none' (whether you are there or not in subsequent turns).
Whichever Location you are on in any given turn is considered 'None'.
Whichever card the Player Soldier is in when the Card is played is now considered "Rein: None" for the rest of the game, regardless of where Soldiers/Hostiles eventually move.
Tony
Yup. I guess they blew up the bridge...
-
-
- Last edited Tue Apr 30, 2019 5:14 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Apr 30, 2019 5:10 pm
-
-
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
When there is no upgun [Any Soldier] option then the card is only playable by the Player Soldier that holds it.
-
-
-
Gary Logs
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
-
Did you take out the Sturmtroopen that started out on the bridge?
-
-
-
Mr G
United Kingdom
Hatfield Heath
Essex
-
ncree wrote:
Did you take out the Sturmtroopen that started out on the bridge?
Good shout. I didn’t. I later realised that Eliminate Hostiles means all Cards that STARTED in the objective. Even if they had moved.
I’ll still take the victory I reckon, as I had several turns left and healthy guys.
Thanks for taking the time to follow my story!
-
-
-
Kevin Verssen
United States
California
-
It's fun to read through these Mini-AARs! I like seeing how you deal with situations, and how you plan.
-
-
-
Mr G
United Kingdom
Hatfield Heath
Essex
-
KevinVerssen wrote:
It's fun to read through these Mini-AARs! I like seeing how you deal with situations, and how you plan.
Thanks! I really appreciate AARs when there is some insight into the thinking rather than a straight play through.
-
-
|