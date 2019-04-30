|
What I mean by true solo is that you never have to play both sides.
This is crossposted from SGOYT, where I had written many posts. Here is the sum of all that, with pictures.
First session
IT's ON !
I don't know you, but I cannot stay insensitive in front of this :
Some adaptations had to be decided. I may have missed something, but I have not found everything needed for this : an Alien Empire scenario with fights played with Talon 1000. I guessed a few things about the point system, not finding complete details.
The Red Empire was the first to launch a fleet.
I added a virtual column on my empire sheet to specify the kind of destroyers I had built. I approximated the cost again.
Fight as seen on the strategical map (the red chit representing the not yet disclosed red fleet).
Same fight seen on the tactical map.
I flew to the side to win a round and gain initiative. The torpedoes have a long range, and one enemy destroyer exploded before being able to shoot (I now wonder if I may have forgotten to trigger the Burst ability of the AI, but maybe not, because I had taken the initiative).
The other one shot at my Scout and my ships split up.
The damaged enemy ship was distanced and my destroyers could outmaneuver it.
Then the Blue Empire sent a fleet too. It should have taken the Move tech, but since it had only 30 CP, I spared them for the Ship Size tech needed to get destroyers, which are the smallest ships the Talon 1000 AI can have.
Strategical map :
Tactical :
This time I rushed toward the Destroyers, estimating I could crush them at once. A Scout was hit, but not destroyed.
Maneuver in a pocket. All enemies destroyed.
The Blue Empire attacked again.
This time with a Light Cruiser.
Frontal attack again. It could destroy a Scout, but was smashed.
Second session
The Bluenies attacked again, but I was ready.
I had prepared two groups to attack them in two waves.
I lost a Scout but could damage a light cruiser.
My Destroyer flew to avoid being hit again while my second wave arrived to finish the Cruisers.
The Reddies attacking on another front, I had to split my fleet to defend both fronts.
I tried a maneuver.
But that went not well, the Cruiser being much heavier than smaller ships. It flew away.
And survived the nearby Black Hole.
Third session
A big Red fleet on the other side of the map.
16 Destroyers against my four ships... I had a Battleship and a Cruiser, but that didn't smell good.
I could destroy three opponents at once.
My Scout didn't last.
My Destroyers got down too.
After one pass through the enemies, I saw I had no chance to do much more damage and flew. My Cruiser protected my Battleship, who could flee away.
I had destroyed 7 Destroyers, while losing two, one Cruiser and one Scout.
One Colony destroyed on the next turn.
Fourth session
Going for the Bluenies Light Cruisers fleet my Cruiser had to flee on the last round. A destroyer came to help.
Being the first to shoot is decisive.
Counterattack.
My Cruiser could get rid of another enemy ship. One on one now.
Outmaneuvering the opponent to hit it through the weaker back shield. (I may have misplayed the AI there. Will have to check). Victory !
Then the Reddies Destroyers fleet had to be taken care of too. Two Destroyers and four Fighters came to help the Battleship. One colony had to be abandoned to gain time.
The Fighters are very quick and agile.
Combined with some more powerful ships, they're lethal. Had some big fleet complicated maneuvers to deal with there.
Then a quiet round with no fight.
Fifth session
Onto the red empire !
A fleet of Light Cruiser, with the last new tech, faced my destroyers, my fighters and my battleship.
I could get rid of them not without losing three fighter squadrons and a destroyer.
And then attack of the red homeworld.
I had to improvise there. I put a Talon base to defend and spent the SE4X defense points of the red empire into spaceships (only one light cruiser here).
My destroyer was destroyed, the red cruiser too, and the fighters could hit once before being annihilated and the Battleship got its big gun out for the final firework.
I then considered the homeworld taken, not making other dice rolls in SE4X.
The red empire is history ! Only the blue empire stands between me and complete galactical domination ! One of its large fleets is coming. I'll have to take care of it.
Sixth session
The blue fleet was approaching, slowly. I had the time to encircle it and confront it far from my colonies.
The battle was another epic one, many fighters were lost in the fight, but I prevailed.
This war had lasted too long. The surviving ships had to put a stop to it. So they went toward the blue empire while the orphan carrier went back to my homeworld to get fresh squadrons.
I decided to let the new blue fleet behind me. No need to fight each coming fleet.
The only way to end this was to hit hard and destroy the factories on the blue homeworld.
The fighters again threw themselves in the battle, leaving room for the battleship to rush toward the blue base.
The remaining ships after the destruction of the base, even the carrier helped getting rid of one of these light cruisers :
I didn't play the end of the battle. The battleship is harder to maneuver, but I had way more ships than the blue empire and decided it was a win.
Same thing about the last, alone blue fleet. I had a bigger fleet plus the possibility to produce more fleets each round.
Final thoughts
More than 16 hours to play. Awesome. Epicness and grandeur.
Great solo experience.
Talon 1000 AI sacrifices quite a few SE4X technologies to give a true solo game, so the SE4X part is a bit reduced.
Very cool!
Does Talon have a 1:1 mapping to Space Empires? In other words, does it have all the same technologies from all expansions when you play face-to-face?
-
-
-
Very impressive!
How much time do you think you spent on Space Empires vs Talon?
Also, did you fight any battles using terrain?
MikeWhit wrote:
Does Talon have a 1:1 mapping to Space Empires? In other words, does it have all the same technologies from all expansions when you play face-to-face?It's very close, IIRC the only major change is how Cloaking is handled since Talon doesn't have a raider equivalent.
Also, fighters are rolled into regular ship size tech, and mines just straight up don't exist.
Details can be found at the end of the Talon play book: https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/126248/talon-official-pla...
EDIT: I don't think rules for the new ships from the Replicators expansion exist. You'd have to create your own way to map the X ships to the new Talon 1000 ships.
Awesome! I plan to do this as well, but am still struggling with the Talon 1000 AI flowchart.
Next step: incorporate Space Cadets: Away Missions for ground battles
Ze_German_Guy wrote:
Very impressive!
How much time do you think you spent on Space Empires vs Talon?
Also, did you fight any battles using terrain?
Usually, an Alien Empire scenario takes me around 3 hours. Here I also had to check rules and AI behavior in Talon. I had tried it only three or four times before. But with the rules set straight I think it would at least give a 3:1 ratio.
I avoided terrains because I always had superior or equal tech. I would have liked some terrain in Talon to give more variety to the battles. Maybe I could have added some in Talon even when battling in empty hexes in SE4x.
Quote:
MikeWhit wrote:
Does Talon have a 1:1 mapping to Space Empires? In other words, does it have all the same technologies from all expansions when you play face-to-face?
It's very close, IIRC the only major change is how Cloaking is handled since Talon doesn't have a raider equivalent.
Also, fighters are rolled into regular ship size tech, and mines just straight up don't exist.
Details can be found at the end of the Talon play book: https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/126248/talon-official-pla...
EDIT: I don't think rules for the new ships from the Replicators expansion exist. You'd have to create your own way to map the X ships to the new Talon 1000 ships.
No mines means you don't have to develop minesweeper tech before attacking a homeworld. Also fighters are in the shipsize hierarchy, so no more decision to make about them. No more point defense neither. Cloak is used by destroyers, but quickly the Talon AI favors cruisers in its fleets, so you won't see it build cloaked fleets that can go through your defense lines. There's a noticeable reduction of the SE4x system in Talon and even more in the Talon 1000 AI, but it's all for the sake of a true manageable, solo system. And I think it is very well done.
Now if you want to really have the whole SE4x experience, with all the choices to be made between techs and units, you have to stay with SE4x by itself.
If you want to play the battles in a tactical, "skirmish" setting, instead of just rolling a few dice (SE4x has more than that, I know), Talon offers an impressive option.
CrackTheSky wrote:
Awesome! I plan to do this as well, but am still struggling with the Talon 1000 AI flowchart.
I took this opportunity to learn the Talon 1000 system . I plan to reread the whole system to get it right.
Quote:
I've just purchased Close Encounters, and I would LOVE that. You need a ground troops sci fi wargame at a strategic scale with a point system that can be adapted to the SE4x point system. I could not find one after several hours of research.
Star Wars: Imperial Assault has a point system. The Skirmish battles could work nicely, but requires a solo variant. Some discussion about that here:
Solo skirmish?
CrackTheSky wrote:
I would tend to say the scale doesn't match. You need to be able to play at least a few platoons. You're supposed to play a battle for the control of a planet. I guess a few hundreds individuals would be a minimum, even for a distant, mostly empty planet.
dobrazil wrote:
CrackTheSky wrote:
I would tend to say the scale doesn't match. You need to be able to play at least a few platoons. You're supposed to play a battle for the control of a planet. I guess a few hundreds individuals would be a minimum, even for a distant, mostly empty planet.
Maybe Star Fleet Marines: Module I – Assault or Stargrunt II would work or at least give you a start?
