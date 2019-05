Ze_German_Guy wrote:

Very impressive!

How much time do you think you spent on Space Empires vs Talon?

Also, did you fight any battles using terrain?

Quote:

MikeWhit wrote:

Does Talon have a 1:1 mapping to Space Empires? In other words, does it have all the same technologies from all expansions when you play face-to-face?

It's very close, IIRC the only major change is how Cloaking is handled since Talon doesn't have a raider equivalent.Also, fighters are rolled into regular ship size tech, and mines just straight up don't exist.Details can be found at the end of the Talon play book: https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/126248/talon-official-pla... EDIT: I don't think rules for the new ships from the Replicators expansion exist. You'd have to create your own way to map the X ships to the new Talon 1000 ships.