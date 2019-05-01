|
After the fierce German Winter offensives on the Eastern Front, the melting of the snow by early April heralded the melting of German fortunes of war as well. Moltke’s renewed push was stalled into a bloody draw and Rennenkampf was able to gain his first local success temporarily pushing the invaders backwards. In the end the only worthwhile success for the German arms was to isolate Warsaw, where the garrison still holds out unsupplied. In Galicia, the Russian withdrawal back to the border went unhindered by the cautious Austro-Hungarians, who remained happy to regain the enemy occupied border city of Czernowitz (oddly named in the map with its Rumanian name Cernauti).
In the West the French offensive got under way at last, but without denting German defences in French Lorraine. Joffre was, however, able to destroy an entrenched elite corps, thus adding to enemy losses and easing the pressure in the East somewhat. The first aerial battle over Lorraine ended up with Fokker Eindeckers (meaning monoplane, by the way) shooting down a squadron of Morane-Saulniers, but while the fighters were at it against each other, balloons from both sides floated through to observe the battle unobstructed thus proving a curious point concerning fighter planes. Once they were invented, their primary purpose was to fight each other, with little or no effect on the general conduct of the war, unless they were able to gain complete air superiority.
With the main fronts becoming increasingly immobilised into a trench war, major developments occurred at sea and in the realm of diplomacy. The Commonwealth was at last able to make up for the convoy losses of last Autumn bringing production back to full gear. Transports were finally in place to carry troops efficiently across the seas. The Balkan Expeditionary Force under French was build up to take positions alongside the Serbians to the north of Tirana thus solidifying yet another front into its place. Kitchener got his first Indian troops with which to protect the Suez Channel from the massed Ottoman forces in Palestine. The Sultanate is now efficiently boxed up from all sides, having only managed to take Yerevan in the Caucasus. There is also a revolt in Mecca, against which Ottoman troops are slowly concentrating.
Nothing much occurred in the high seas, with German auxiliary cruisers continuing to play hide and seek with British and French cruisers in the Caribbean and on the African West Coast, but without sinking any convoys. Smuts is gradually pushing his forces across the Vaal into German South-West Africa. Yaounde, the capital of Cameroons, was occupied by the French already during the Winter. Other than that, German colonies are untouched, except for Tsingtao and Kwajalein, which have been taken over by the Japanese. Rabaul fell to the Australians early in the war, so only Truk remains as a major German base in the Pacific, protected by the East Asia Squadron. (We have a house rule not allowing the German player to waive notional points for Japanese invasions and this has made the Pacific war surprisingly interesting, with weather playing a major role in it.)
The most crucial part of the war appears now to be in diplomacy. The Belgians seek desperately to underline their goodwill to all by granting basing rights to Allied ships (+7 for the Allies) while making a trade deal with Germany for a resource. The latter treaty was an important revelation to us, as it finally solved the riddle of German intentions towards Belgium, with Bülow continuing to orchestrate large forces on its borders. It seems that the Central Powers do not intend to invade Belgium, after all, with important repercussions to our future strategy.
Trumping even the Belgian question, however, was a sudden and unexpected jump of Italy into +15 box for the Allies. We have consistently left diplomacy phases to be conducted at the beginning of our next meeting, to be able to negotiate within both teams for what to do in the meanwhile. Thus we placed only one attempt to Italy in our March-April diplomacy phase (other political points going to Belgium and Greece), but got three bonus attempts and all four succeeded! I was for postponing Italian declaration of war until we had sorted out enough resources to back up its industrial output and thus made no pledges to send resources there for June-July. This was a mistake as our French and US players ended up voting to activate Italy already now (the latter becoming our Italian player) and thus the Italian industrial plants were to be working with mere 40 per cent capacity this period.
Fortunately, my worries turned out to be misplaced, as the strong German and Austrian forces along the Italian borders made no attempt to invade, allowing France time to send in an Expeditionary Force of its own under Lanrezac. He is not strong enough to tip the scales in the Italian Peninsula, but his presence in the Alps is likely to be enough to immobilize German troops in South Tyrol from advancing into Venice, where they would cut Italian troops in the Friuli (the North-East border areas) from supplies. On the other hand, the Italian declaration of war has once more upset Allied resource allocation and we somehow need to find resources for Italian factories in future periods.
The Otranto barrage (as the minefields blocking the mouth of the Adriatic Sea were called) shall greatly relieve the pressure on the British Mediterranean fleet, which can now concentrate on keeping Tirana open until the Greeks can be persuaded to open their ports for Allied supplies. So far, the Greeks have turned out to be frustratingly stubborn in their neutrality, no doubt due to their German king Constantine. United States is not likely to be of much help either in near future, being now slipping further away from war, with isolationists having a field day with Italian entry into the war, together with another declaration of war by Abdullaziz ibn Saud, a powerful clan leader in the Arabian Peninsula. Arabia was activated mainly to obstruct Ottoman operations in the Hedjaz, but it could well be that it does not turn out to be worth losing a US Entry marker in the end. We’ll see.
The Central powers used political points for Spain and Portugal, for obscure reasons. They might be looking for safe havens for their submarines and raiders in the Atlantic, but why target both the Iberian states? Time shall tell this as well. Another puzzle is the complete indifference Germany and Austria-Hungary have so far treated their main ally, the Ottoman Sultanate. No production points have been given to the Turks, although the Germans could certainly have afforded it, nor has military advisors been send to Constantinople, thus activating Liman von Sanders headquarters.
A year has now passed. In real life all the warring powers were at this point horrified by the war having turned out to be a long one and without any foreseeable solution. Hindsight tends to derail the most detailed games of strategy from following the historical path. None of us expected this war to end by Winter 1914 (which, by the way, was NOT the unanimous belief among European military thinkers either, although it was their earnest hope.). We have all planned for a long war and based our strategies accordingly. It begins to look as if our Central Powers aim towards something of a “Festung Europa”, a defensive system around a necessary number of VPs to last until the end of the game. If so, this is a dangerous strategy as it leaves initiative to our hands. The Allies shall eventually have overwhelming material superiority and if the Central Powers cannot hold onto their lines then, there shall be no alternative strategy to resort to. Time shall tell.
Great report, interesting to follow the develpments. Seems like Germany has realized that Russia is harder to break than they imagined. I really wonder how the Western Front will play out, with a narrow front and high unit density on both sides (I assume).
About resources: One advantage the Allies have in your game is that France still controls all its resources. That is never the case in games where Germany goes for France. Still, getting enough resources to a factory is one of the most challenging tasks for the Allies. But the Allies could try to set upp additional trade aggreements with minors in Europe, that will reduce the needs for convoys.
A trade agreement with Belgium was our original plan, but we realised that the Central Powers could well be thinking along the same lines and would thus get a safe resource in permanently neutral Belgium. Therefore, we decided to go for the longer and more risky route of trying to persuade the Belgians diplomatically to give us both their resources, eventually. Interestingly, it could well turn out that in the end Belgian neutrality shall become untenable due to its lucrative resources. We'll see.
