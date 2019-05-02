|
|
|
-
-
I have now played 1 full game and several learning games of Churchill and feel in a good position to give a first impressions review.
I was initially reluctant to explore the game because whilst Churchill was an impressive war leader in many ways there are lots of aspects of Churchill and the other aspects of his beliefs and life that I find problematic. He is put very much on a pedestal in my country and regularly wins polls as one of the greatest Britons ahead of painters, writers (for some reason Churchill has the Nobel Prize for Literature), peace activists, scientists.
However although the game is called "Churchill" it is really about the Conferences between the Allied powers during the tail end of the Second World War. I really like this idea because it takes something really familiar with the second world war but provides a very different lens through which those events are explored.
The core mechanic is really pretty straight forward and I will explain it as follows....
a) reveal and enact the right card from the event deck for the given conference
b) give everyone 7 cards and they all play one face down - the highest wins the agenda and gets to put one issue of their choice on their track for their card value minus the lowest value played
c) Then starting with the player to the left of the person who won the agenda players take it in turns to either pass ( if they have debated an issue) or play a card and put an issue forward. Then in clockwise order the other two players have a chance to debate (play a card in response) of the issue.
Cards all have a value and many have some text that either changes that value or does something else as well. Often cards will work better or worse if played on certain issues.
Overall its pretty simple but what makes the game considerably more complex is that the broader game/world state in which these push and pull battles are played out in terms of their impact on the "war" efforts and in terms of potential victory point implications.
The other element that makes the game complex is that whilst the main mechanic that is in use does not feel like a major stretch from other games but is sufficiently new and innovative that it can take a turn or two for it all to come together.
Overall this creates a game that is simple to play but only so long as you do not think or care too much about the impact and implications of what your actions have. As such the first time you play it could feel almost as heavy as a middle weight war game or a fairly heavy euro but I can see that many people after a learning turn or two could feel like its all fairly straightforward other than the challenge of how to play well which is a challenge that exists in all good games.
There is also a challenge of how to balance working together with your colleagues whilst actually trying to win. It is not a semi coop - win or lose is not determined by whether the Allies win the war or not, that merely changes the victory conditions.
In say Catan everyone can see roughly were everyone is. There might be points hidden in development cards, there might be some discussion as to how you rank resource cards in a players hand, positioning of their roads/towns etc but on the whole its fairly easy to see where everyone is and noone is going to do a deal with the leader that is likely to let the leader win before they can. In Churchill though negotiations are more interesting and complex than a wood for a sheep and the degree to which players can evaluate what they should be doing adds a lot of depth and complexity to the game.
One more element that i do feel need calling out is the luck. Luck is present in many games but for a game of this weight many euro lovers would struggle with the impact of the dice in this game. There are lots of ways of mitigating the dice but its easy to see situations were someone could lose the game on a single dice roll.
What do I think of the game?
I have played this solo and 2 player in learning games and whilst I do not find that they are anything like as interesting as the three player game they are still really fun and whilst I do not like solo bots they are so smooth here and you cannot really solo the game in another way so I would be happy to play this solo or with 1 other. But deep down you know its even better with 3.
There are games that I could play every day like Magic the Gathering, Chess, Dominion, The King is Dead, Mottainai etc. but this is a game I do not necessarily feel I need to play every day or even all that many times but its a game I feel that improves with repeat plays and even with repeat plays with the same people for the interesting meta that produces although its by no means necessary.
One of the ways that I feel Churchill really succeeds is that even in the first explorations of the game where I was studying the rules to see what this issue did or where the axis cubes got moved I really did feel part of the conferences and I learned stuff about the conferences and the war I did not know. I also felt that whilst there was not lots of chrome to learn I did feel the tensions that would be present at the time whether it is colonialism vs self determination or how to persuade USA to thrown the Soviets some production so they can succeed on the Eastern Front.
Now this weird mix of debate and discussion with double cross and direct confrontation that I really admire and enjoy but wouldnt necessarily want replicated ever time a want to game.
Now for some negatives:-
Mark Herman is a bright guy and many of the people who love his war games are bright people but for us dunces much more could be done to make the impacts of the actions in the game more transparent. Take for instance the war phase. In the war phase the axis war resources are allocated by a formula for which 80+% will be certain from the game state at the start of the round but these are not enacted until after players have made all their decisions. This to me is crazy - Whilst I do think you want some randomness AFTER player choices are made then , particularly for the first game or two people play they will not fully realise how many resources they should put on each front.
Similarly there are the issues on the issue table but when you look at them they are just chits with text on them - players need to remember how each of these work and what their impact is.... There are lots of ways that this could have been communicated simply.
Now the game board is full of text to help explain and shows many of the rules but this is often in quite small writing and hard to parse, similarly when you look at the supposed player "aid" for victory points it actually obscures the issue.
Now none of this is about the actual game, that is really the player aid and the presentation but it could be done in a way to enhance the first few plays of the game that people have.
Overall
Churchill has a lot of luck and a lot of complexity and that along with a challenging mix of head to head confrontation and negotiation. Early plays also take quite a long time to play ( a tournament game could easily be 4.5 hours with rules teach and that is longer than many people want). I do think the games is interesting and distinctive enough to justify finding the time for the tournament game and I certainly want to play the full campaign sometime. I can see experienced players getting the whole campaign done in 3.4 hours as once everyone knows what is going on everything can go very smoothly.
Churchill is a gem in my collection and I really like it. If it could be easier for new players I would like it even more but I still feel it is a modern classic. The conference system works really well and could easily be the model for many interesting future designs. The war phase is a solid abstraction that works well in modelling that aspect of the game and there is even a good amount of humour to aid to the learning of the game (the Nyet bonus for Soviets debating for instance) that adds to the play experience. In a gaming market that is focussed on playing the new shiny game once and moving on Churchill is a game that rewards repeat plays but still stands up as a one off experience excellently albeit for a narrower pool of people than would enjoy the game if they gave it a few plays.
I suspect some war gamers will find it too far from the war games they love and some non war gamers find it too full of war game sensibilities ( dice rolling, non streamlined victory points) but no one can say its just like any of the last 50 games they have played. Churchill is a distinctive and satisfying experience that expects and demands a lot out of the players but rewards with a highly immersive, original and thematic experience.
-
-
-
Barry Miller
United States
Saint Charles
Missouri
-
benme wrote:
Take for instance the war phase. In the war phase the axis war resources are allocated by a formula for which 80+% will be certain from the game state at the start of the round but these are not enacted until after players have made all their decisions. This to me is crazy - Whilst I do think you want some randomness AFTER player choices are made then , particularly for the first game or two people play they will not fully realise how many resources they should put on each front.
A very good review of a first impression! Thanks for writing it.
Since it is a first impression, and considering the excerpt which I quoted above and a few other places in your article... I get the feeling that you're mistaking Churchill for a wargame. While this has been debated ad nauseam, I'm in the camp that says 'Churchill' is not a wargame. It's a political game. Even Mark Herman says it's not a wargame. So the "mistake" is in labeling the Axis (and Japan) as the opponents in this game. They are not.
As such, the notion that the Axis & Japanese Reserves are more or less scripted (I assume your comment refers to rules 7.62 and 7.64) is necessary to enable realistic decisions by the players during each of the conferences. Consider that it is the players who are playing against each other, and that the game's setting is a conference table distant from the war front. Now consider that the game strives to simulate (albeit abstractly) the historical decisions and motivations faced by the three leaders. In order to do that, the game HAS to have the Axis and Japanese act in predictable ways! Eighty percent predictable, anyway.
Remember that the movements and changing state of the fronts on the war map are included merely to show the players the results of their decisions. The players themselves aren't playing the role of the Generals. Again, there is no wargame here. This is a game of political machinations and teamwork... the results of which are played out on the war map, without any input from the players once the conference decisions have been set into motion.
But none of that can be realistic if the Axis and Japan act too randomly. Because if they did act more randomly - in an ahistoric way - then it would become a wargame, and that's not what 'Churchill' is about.
-
-
- Last edited Fri May 3, 2019 4:55 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri May 3, 2019 4:53 am
-
-
-
My problem with the war phase is just that when so much of it is scripted that script happens AFTER players have taken their actions. When I have played with new players I have pre-shown what the script will do (put cubes on the different fronts) for the non random elements. I just think its easier for players to see what is happening. For my first play I had no idea which issues to pick and why nor how much resources to put on each front.
As for the war/ not war game thing I see it as a war themed game (its all about the conferences) that focuses on political elements but written by a war game designer and published by a war game publisher so whilst its not a "War Game" it is a war themed game that has War Game elements such as the rule book construction and dice based front resolution. I think people expecting a war game could be disappointed but so could complex euro gamers expecting luck to play a marginal role in complex games. As long as people come with the right expectations and want what the game offers they are in for a treat.
-
-
-
The Algebraist
Canada
Fredericton
New Brunswick
-
benme wrote:
My problem with the war phase is just that when so much of it is scripted that script happens AFTER players have taken their actions. When I have played with new players I have pre-shown what the script will do (put cubes on the different fronts) for the non random elements. I just think its easier for players to see what is happening. For my first play I had no idea which issues to pick and why nor how much resources to put on each front.
Usually when we have new players (and sometimes when we don't), I will do this: Before placing offensive support, place all the non-discretionary Axis reserves, and go over what the probabilities are for the ones that remain. That lets people make calculations like "If I put down X offensive support there is a Y% chance I won't advance".
Churchill is a lot like Herman's Empire of the Sun, in that there are sometimes where the cost of failure is so high that you can't allow any probability of failure, and it's worth to over commit in order that you can skip a die roll entirely.
-
-
-
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin
-
Interesting how different people play the game. All the ones I have been involved in have a strong element of role-play with a lot of trash talking and historical references/jokes. I want to win but, most of all, I want to have fun with this one. Turning it into a dry mathematical exercise would kill it stone dead for me.
That said, if the person of Churchill gives you pause I really don't think history based games are for you.
-
-
|