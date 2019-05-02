benme wrote:

My problem with the war phase is just that when so much of it is scripted that script happens AFTER players have taken their actions. When I have played with new players I have pre-shown what the script will do (put cubes on the different fronts) for the non random elements. I just think its easier for players to see what is happening. For my first play I had no idea which issues to pick and why nor how much resources to put on each front.

