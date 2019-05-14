|
Just got this set up and starting the campaign. This is my first foray into a Simonitch game. So I'll just get right to it. The landings went average I'd say: one regiment each from the 101st and 82nd went to Cadre, and two units from the 6th took step losses. Typically when I play the Germans in almost any game, I have a tendency to be pretty aggressive. That was the case here. My main objective with the Germans on the first turn was to hit the airborne units hard and fast, and to jam up the landings at Omaha.
I positioned the 91st Glider Div and 100th Pz to smack the 507th as it was down to Cadre. With the armor bonus and artillery support it was an A1/D1 result which eliminated the 507th. I took the German step loss on the 3/1057 Glider Battalion as it was a one step unit and I could keep the two 4-strength regiments at full strength. The units advanced into the vacant hex 2810 to attack the 508th next turn.
Next was Pointe Du Hoc. The 2nd Rangers lost a step taking out the strongpoint, and the 5th Rangers missed the signal and were diverted to Omaha. The Germans attacked the 2nd Rangers with two battalions from the 352nd ID. The Rangers got a DR result, and had to do a Determined Defense or be eliminated. There was no valid retreat hex because of the German ZOC bonds. Even with the +2 DRM (+1 TQ; +1 Naval support) it failed and the 2nd Rangers were eliminated.
I also positioned German units in a way that they would jam up the landings at Omaha with ZOC bonds, basically delaying the follow up wave at least one turn until the units on the beach can push back the German units.
Finally, the 21st Panzer Div moved in to attack the 8/3 Battalion of British 6th Airborne, which was reduced a step. The 21st attacked with the 125th and 192nd PG Regiments and the 21 Recon battalion. Another A1/D1 result eliminated the British 8/3. I then advanced the two regiments two hexes north to hex 2132 so they can attack the British 3rd AB, which is also reduced a step.
That condluded the German turn 1. So yeah, the Allies lost two Airborne units and the 2nd Rangers, while the Germans only lost a Glider battalion. I'm really enjoying it so far and I'm only a half turn in!
The Germans had to lose the armor on your first attack..see 12.2.1, second bullet.
Basically, if you get any type of benefit shift from units, the first loss must come from one of those.
-K (co-developer, N'44)
vidbot wrote:
Next was Pointe Du Hoc. The 2nd Rangers lost a step taking out the strongpoint, and the 5th Rangers missed the signal and were diverted to Omaha. The Germans attacked the 2nd Rangers with two battalions from the 352nd ID. The Rangers got a DR result, and had to do a Determined Defense or be eliminated. There was no valid retreat hex because of the German ZOC bonds. Even with the +2 DRM (+1 TQ; +1 Naval support) it failed and the 2nd Rangers were eliminated.
That is correct but do remember also about 12.5 (Desperation Defences) which--when unit gets killed if forced to retreat--costs two steps but allows unit to remain in situ.
I think the Rangers could have retreated to Omaha because they wouldn’t cross the German hexside ZOC bond. In the third attack, does 21st Pz have enough movement points to reach the paras ? IIRC, they’re limited to 3 MP on the first turn.
gamer72 wrote:
I think the Rangers could have retreated to Omaha because they wouldn’t cross the German hexside ZOC bond. In the third attack, does 21st Pz have enough movement points to reach the paras ? IIRC, they’re limited to 3 MP on the first turn.
I believe all-sea hex constitutes other side of the hexside bond so they couldn't retreat, I'm afraid.
grouchysmurf wrote:
gamer72 wrote:
I think the Rangers could have retreated to Omaha because they wouldn’t cross the German hexside ZOC bond. In the third attack, does 21st Pz have enough movement points to reach the paras ? IIRC, they’re limited to 3 MP on the first turn.
I believe all-sea hex constitutes other side of the hexside bond so they couldn't retreat, I'm afraid.
Ah yes, I’d forgotten that. Nice catch.
