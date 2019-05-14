|
1. Tagus River 220 BC
1st Turn.
The Rebel Cavalry took positions to cover the wings.
The end of the 1st Turn
Carthage begins to form an infantry line, and the wings end their retreat turning to the enemy. The Rebel's first infantry line moved forward.
2nd Turn.
The attack of cavalry on the wings. The Numidians on both wings attack from the river with negative two columns, hoping to hold the enemy to let the heavy cavalry collapse from the side. Unfortunately, in both cases, the momentum is not successful despite the high values of the initiative. Skirmishers came up to shoot an approaching enemy.
The end of the 3rd Turn.
Counterattack of the Rebel cavalry with the LN advantage over LC and the Numidians in the breakaway.
Maharbal dies in a counterattack on the left wing. Rebels in the breakaway. Gauls pass the river, skirmishers in the back tear the line but still shoot at the enemy.
32/135 RP Carthage, 14/150 RP Rebels.
The end of the 4th Turn
Thanks to the elite cavalry activation on the right wing, Carthage broke Gaul's cavalry. The elephants of the right wing attacked the Gauls, but they sacked the majority with their axes. However, one unit in amok was losing the ranks of the enemy and the resulting gap. In addition, a group of skirmish missiles are falling all the time on the Gauls.
The phalanges have already turned to the enemy.
On the right wing of the Rebels a light infantry moved toward the guard.
The end of the 5th Turn.
Behind Maharbal came the deputy with the lowest initiative on the battlefield. To reform the scattered cavalry, he succeeded in throwing the momentum. Failed attempts to take over the momentum by the Rebels stopped the main infantry lines. Taking over the momentum would allow you to attack the cavalry of Carthage. Only the commander of the left wing managed to collect the escaping infantry. The right wing was also turned back with three cavalry units.
Carthage reorganizes the cavalry on the wings, and the elephants of the left wing have set off to attack and with javelin losses have been passed through the lines. The light infantry suffered losses but no unit escaped. Elephants are stuck without leading lines but they can block the escape of light infantry if cavalry attack it.
The Gauls who are stuck in the river are still being fired with the use of the elite phase.
6th Turn.
The left wing of Carthage with two cavalry commanders attacked light infantry and made a breach in the enemy lines, thanks to which the command over elephants was recovered, which was directed as a blockade against cavalry.
The left wing of the rebels set off the second line of the Gauls, who passed through the first already trampled line and shielded the wing from cavalry.
The skirmisher commanders fail to take over the momentum of the Gallic leader who is now reorganizing the second line of infantry.
Carthagin's infantry line attacked.
6th Turn.
The Carthaginian cavalry of the right wing rests, and the light horse throws the javelins on the enemy.
Hasdrubal proves the infantry and after the first hit, he repeats the attack with a successful momentum. The infantry line lost its continuity.
The end of the 6th Turn.
Hannibal takes over the command and turns back the fleeing units, reorganizes the two weakened phalanxes and secures their wings. He also sends Hasdrubal to the left wing where the Iberians are approaching. The two phalanxes in the front have a loss of 5 out of 7 consistency points.
The mass of Gallic infantry escapes from the battlefield.
Escape points: Cartagena 54/135, Rebels 55/150
The end of the 7th Turn.
Carthage attacked the cavalry on the right wing, and infantry on the left wing. In the center of the exhausted phalanx rest after breaking the rest of the Gauls.
Rebels, two commanders, try to turn back the fleeing units and half managed to collect
The end of the 8th Turn.
The Carthaginian cavalry managed to destroy several fleeing units on the right wing. The middle infantry attack on the left wing collapsed but the commanders gathered the units. Rested phalanx of the right wing moved forward to protect those weakened. There was contact with the heavy Iberian infantry. The Rebels also collected most of the fleeing units.
The elephants on the left wing chased away the cavalry, only the commander and his unit managed to escape.
At the end of this stage, the Rebels had 149/150 escape points. Cartagena about 70/130.
The end of the 9th Turn.
In the center, the rebels have won the order of activation and risked a momentum that Carthage failed to take over. Thanks to this they destroyed the escaping phalanx and two medium infantry units and forced another phalanx to escape. At the next determination of the order of activation again, the Rebels were lucky and they crashed another two phalanges, and the third barely survived and had a chance at the momentum, but at this point Hannibal took it over. In the center of Carthage, she had nothing to fight for so light infantry fired at the opponent and the game ended.
The game lasted 9 Turns.
Rebels 174/150
Carthage 117/135
Game time 7.5h
Rob Tyson
United States
Landing
New Jersey
Excellent AAR! I may have missed it in your postings, but are you using the regular rules for GBoH or Simple GBoH?
Thanks! I use regular rules.
Indeed, over 7 hours of playtime, that's def. the full rules
