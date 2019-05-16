"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

Quote:

Quote:

The first location was a Village, and the hostiles drawn were an Officer and a Machine Gun Team. Having previously encountered the Undead hostiles with WW2 soldiers and French Resistance fighters, it was immediately obvious how much more devastating the Modern squad's firepower was.

Quote:

Things escalated quickly when I played a Clearing, and a Riflemen and a Zombie Horde showed up, totalling more than twice the number of Hostiles from the first Location. The Horde, with nine Recticles' worth, required some serious killing with combined rifle fire and grenades, and Browne took the first wound of the mission. But that was nothing compared to what showed up next...