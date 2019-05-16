|
Christopher Waite
United Kingdom
London
First a little bit of context; I'm pretty new to wargames having only played Memoir '44 and Field Commander: Alexander to date (Although I do have D-Day at Tarawa and Field Commander: Napoleon on my shelf).
As a new dad () I'm really struggling to get these meatier games to my table so I went looking for something lighter, simpler, and with a smaller footprint; I found Battle for Moscow (first edition).
I've read the rules and setup the board. As I'm pretty limited in terms of free time, I intend to add new posts to this thread as I progress through each turn (I'll aim for 1 turn every day or so).
Setup and deployment
The Soviet units are all the same strength so deploying them was easy. For the German units I tried to place some strong units at the break in the front line and also kept some Pazer units back, particularly in the north, where I hope to break through.
I have no idea if this is sensible or not - time will tell.
Christopher Waite
United Kingdom
London
Turn 1 - Germans
Attempting to Puch through at various points in the front line
Some enemy retreats. Messed up strategically already as forgot to consider terrain when declaring attacks. As a result I was severely penalised for attacking defensive and forest positions resulting in 1 unit loss.
Gained ground in the break in the front line with panzer unit moving forward - and in the south. The situation at the end of the German Turn 1...
Etien
A similar hex & counter classic I got started with decades ago is Stalingrad, that you can probably pick up for a song.
Mark Yang
Excellent choice! When I was a new dad this was also my game of choice to get into war games.
Christopher Waite
United Kingdom
London
-
smic wrote:
A similar hex & counter classic I got started with decades ago is Stalingrad
, that you can probably pick up for a song.
Thanks for the tip! It looks good. I'll keep an eye out for a copy on eBay.
Christopher Waite
United Kingdom
London
-
deadeyedshooter8 wrote:
Excellent choice! When I was a new dad this was also my game of choice to get into war games.
Great to hear that im taking a well trodden path what did you move on to after this?
Christopher Waite
United Kingdom
London
-
Turn 1 - Soviets
Soviet reinforcements in the North comprising new units and increased strength units on front line. Some surrounded Soviet units unable to increase strength as no communication with the east side of the map.
The 43rd army take advantage of rail movement in the North to engage the front line. Attack orders are issued.
End of attack phase results in heavy casualties on the Soviet side (didn't properly consider strength values so lots of 1:1 battles). However, Germans were pushed back at two points in the north and south.
49th, 50th, and 33rd move to try and bolster the front line in the North.
Christopher Waite
United Kingdom
London
-
Turn 2 - Germans
Panzer unit is reinforced and Panzers advance in both North and South.
Attack orders are issued, this time taking into consideration the defensive terrain and combat values
Some fortunate unit positioning means the loss of a Soviet unit in the North as it retreats through a German unit zone of control.
A key retreat in the South sees an opportunity to advance, with further Soviet losses solidifying the German advance in the south.
The Germans are then able to make huge advances in the south, flanking the Soviets.
Christopher Waite
United Kingdom
London
-
Turn 2 - Soviets
The Soviets opt to strengthen their front line units and then utilise the railway to first reinforce Moscow and then head south; reinforcing Kaluga and bringing that unit to defend Moscow.
Combat orders are focused on watering down the enemy units and preventing Panzer movement.
Really successful turn for the Soviets as they manage to force several German units to retreat. They then advance the unit from Moscow to create a tighter zone of control in preparation for several turns of bad weather.
|