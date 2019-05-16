Rules



The Hunters: German U-Boats at War, 1939-43» Forums » Sessions Subject: The Career of Kapitan Georg Wurst (U-76/ U-95)



Steven Smith stevooo99)

Essex Junction

Vermont The following is a narrative created through playing GMT's Solitaire Game- “The Hunters- German U-Boats at War, 1939-1943. It was originally published in 2013 and designed by Gregory M Smith. There is another game of this genre entitled- “The Hunted- Twilite of the U-Boats, 1943-1945,” and “Silent Victory- US Submarines in the Pacific, 1941-1945.” Compass Games has also released “Raiders of the Deep, U-Boats of the Great War, 1914-1916.” There is also “U-Boat Leader by DVG Games and places you in command of several U-Boats at a time. In essence you are Admiral Karl Doenitz.

“Hunters’ plays with a heavy influence from Avalon Hill’s “B-17 Queen of the Skies, so if you have played B-17 you should have no trouble adapting to “Hunters.” However, unlike B-17 your U-Boat commander can be promoted and receive decorations. Your crew can develop important skills, and U-Boat upgrades can be made available to you from time to time. Your mission is to not only sink as much allied shipping as possible, but also to survive. You will find that goal challenging. You will also experience several nail biting circumstances as each narrative you create has a uniqueness all its own. It’s easy to learn, fun to play, and quick. Stay alert as you never know when you might be surprised!







ACT 1

IN THE BEGINNING

September 1939

Georg Wurst looked across the smooth sea and marveled at the sight. It was rare to see the North Atlantic this way, and it was even more striking with the sun setting. The steady hum of the engine vibration had a reassuring feel, and the crew was in good spirits as evident by the spirited exploits revealed from their recent shore leave. U-76 had been at sea for almost two weeks already, and Wurst knew that the atmosphere may soon become more serious.







He had always wanted to be a U-Boat skipper, just like his father. Or perhaps it was in spite of his father. He wasn’t sure. He recalled a few stories about sinking British merchant ships that his father told him, and his imagination created the allure of the great battles at sea. Wurst also remembered when a telegram arrived explaining that his father’s submarine was over due and presumed lost at sea. That was in 1916. It was now 1939, and Wurst wondered if his father would be proud to know that he was following in his footsteps.

His thoughts were interrupted when Radioman Rudolf Meyer climbed up to the bridge and delivered a message.



FROM NAVAL COMMAND- BERLIN <STOP>

As of 0400 September 1, 1939, German land, air, and naval forces launched an attack against Poland. All units engage enemy units if contacted<STOP>It is assumed that Great Britain and France will declare war in support of their Polish allies<STOP>Make all preparations for action<STOP>



Two days later both Great Britain and France declared war on Germany. World War 2 had begun, and U-76 was ordered to take station at AL63 and engage the enemy if contacted.







ACT 2

THE OPENING SHOTS

September 1939

“Ship possibly two bearing 300,” shouted the forward lookout! Wurst swung around and scanned the contact(s) with his binoculars. There were two small freighters traveling together headed east almost directly toward the U-Boat. “Let’s take her down Chief, yelled Wurst!” and the U-Boat started to submerge. The relative speed meant the closing distance was decreasing rapidly, and Wurst worked his firing solution and prepared four torpedoes, two for each target. It was an easy solution. All Wurst had to do was wait for the target to come to him. That is if their course remained steady. They did and a few minutes later each was about 300-400 meters away. “Los Ein!...Los Zwei!...Los Drei!...Los Vier!







Several seconds passed and while observing through the periscope Wurst saw first one explosion on the lead freighter followed by another explosion on the second freighter. Both ships settled in the water but didn’t appear to be sinking. Using the deck gun was an option, but Wurst felt it was too risky being fairly close to the Irish coast. The ships had probably already alerted the attack. Torpedoes were expensive, but quick and deadly under the circumstances so two more were loaded in the forward torpedo tubes and soon launched. Observing again through the periscope Wurst watched the two steam torpedoes track toward each freighter. There was no way they could miss, but there was no explosion.

The hydrophone operator, Petty Office Gunther Farber, explained he thought he heard two metallic clangs against the targets. “Scheuisse!,” yelled Wurst. “Duds!” Now it appeared the two freighters were making way, and Wurst had no doubt it wouldn’t be long before British aircraft might approach to investigate. Two more torpedoes were loaded into the forward tubes and Wurst calculated two more firing solutions. “Los!” yelled Wurst. This time the torpedoes exploded against the freighters with telling effect. Wurst observed both settling now and sinking by the bow, and he could see survivors manning the lifeboats.

U-76 surfaced and at flank speed quickly vacated the area as the late afternoon sun darkened. Wurst was sure to note in the log that sinking the two small freighters consumed eight of his precious torpedoes. He only had six left and one of those loaded in his aft tube.

A few days later U-76 added a larger freighter to the tally, but this time three torpedoes were required to sink it. Wurst suspected that another torpedo, one of the three, was a dud. Wurst wondered if other commanders were experiencing the same problem.

Wurst and U-76 continued their patrol, but their search was fruitless, and the crew was happy to return home. Three flags tired to the wireless cable indicated the patrol’s success totaling an estimated 10,000 tons of enemy shipping. Wurst was disappointed in the tally of three, but he knew the real value was in acquiring combat experience for his crew. Next time they would do better.



ACT 3

TERROR OF THE SEA

November 1939

After a month’s refit Wurst and U-76 returned to patrol in the waters around the British Isles. Wurst more than exceeded their first patrol totals sinking six enemy ships totaling just over 40,000 tons. These were the kind of results that was going to get noticed by Admiral Doenitz at the High Command. There was plenty to celebrate at the local taverns in Keil.







After the Christmas holiday, the U-76 again patrolled the British Isles and soon added a large tanker over 10,000 tons to the tally sheet. Then, disaster struck.

At first it seemed like a blessing. While patrolling on the surface lookouts spotted another large contact on the horizon, but this was no large freighter or tanker. It was the HMS Courageous a British aircraft carrier. Wurst could not believe his luck as the carrier approached not zig zagging and at an average speed. Usually warships would proceed at a high speed as a defense against the slower moving U-Boats. Feeling bold Wurst and the U-76 approached to within close range. Wurst felt confident in his firing solution and fired his maximum load in four torpedoes at the carrier. There was no way he could miss. He didn’t but there were no explosions either, and there could be no other explanation. More duds!

Wurst didn’t have time to dwell on the thought, as the hydrophone operator on duty reported high speed screws approaching fast. Escorts were approaching forcing U-76 to go deep. The first depth charge explosions caused minor flooding, but this was only the beginning. Soon, the dive planes and forward torpedo doors were damaged. The entire submarine vibrated severely with each explosion no doubt weakening the outer hull badly. Then, the batteries were damaged followed by the fuel tanks. If the Brits picked this up on the surface it would lead them directly to the U-76. Wurst ordered the U-76 deeper beyond maximum test depth and ordered a course change that took him closer to the sound of the destroyers. His reasoned the British captains would never suspect the U-Boat to move closer opting

instead to try to withdraw.

The ruse worked or one might have thought it was just a bit of good luck. Nevertheless, Wurst and U-76 heard the escort sounds getting fainter and fainter off in the distance. They had escaped further detection.

With such a close call Wurst and his crew were quickly absorbed with repairs. It was serious. The deck gun was inoperable. So, was one of the electric engines, but the most serious damage came when the Chief Engineer reported that the boat was losing fuel and would have to return to port as soon as possible. There was no other choice.







ACT 4

FRUSTRATION AND REDEMPTION

May- November 1940

The damage to the U-76 was more severe than first thought. This time the refit required three months. Afterwards, Wurst and the U-76 returned to operational status off the coast of Norway. Pickings though were slim sighting only one freighter under escort. Thinking that the pair could be easily handled, Wurst managed to approach to within close range. But, as luck would have it, the U-76 was picked up on the escort’s sonar. What followed was the most severe depth charge attack Wurst and U-76 had experienced to date. For several hours the U-Boat was pounded. Numerous leaks were hard to manage and several systems were knocked out. It was clear that this was an experienced escort captain who seemed to have the measure of the U-76. Wurst ordered the boat deeper and deeper well beyond maximum test depth. There she waited until the timing between explosions grew longer. The bearing to the escort was constant but the soundings grew fainter. Having almost reached the limit of their endurance and breathable air, Wurst ordered a return to periscope depth. A quick scan revealed no escort, and soon men gathered at the base of the conning tour to breathe in the fresh air. As Wurst looked over the damage report he realized that the patrol may be over. This was confirmed when once again the engineer informed him of yet another serious fuel leak.

To many of the crew, including Wurst, it seemed as if the enemy was getting better in their detection and attacks against them. Wurst was even more frustrated as he reported continued problems with ineffective torpedoes. Doenitz was not unsympathetic and ordered the next patrol on a special mission to deliver an Abwehr agent off the coast of Scotland. The next patrol good luck returned to the U-76 as three ships totaling just over 17,000 tons were sunk. By now Wurst and the U-76 had been operational since when the war started, just over 15 months ago.

Wurst learned over the conning tower and observed the deck hands handling the ropes and bumpers and working the boat to the pier. He was surprised to see Admiral Doenitz awaiting the placing of the

gangplank and Wurst scrambled down to the deck to meet the Admiral.







Wurst saluted and Doenitz greeted him in return. “Congratulations Kapitan-Lieutnant on your successful patrol…or should I say Korvetten-Kapitan? It is my pleasure to inform you that the Fuhrer has given permission for your promotion! Again Congratulations!...I know it is long overdue.” Wurst could only stammer a short, “Thank You Sir!” To which Doenitz replied, “Georg, I know some things have been frustrating to you, but you and your crew have done well considering these difficulties. Come by my office tomorrow…9am. I have something to discuss with you.”

The next day Wurst arrived at Doenitz’s Headquarters and was once again greeted warmly by the Admiral. “What do you think Georg? This French Chateau is larger and certainly more comfortable than Keil! You agree?” “Most certainly Admiral,” replied Wurst. The Admiral smiled and looked, “Georg I neglected to mention yesterday that the Fuhrer has also seen to it that you are awarded the Order of the Knights Cross in view of your exemplary service in action against the enemy. I am proud of you, and you are one of my best commanders. I can count on you which is a valuable commodity in this war.” “Thank you,…sir but I am only doing my duty,” Wurst replied. To which the Admiral said, “Yes, of course!” He paused tapping a pencil in his hand.







“Georg….things are going to get harder…more difficult. As the enemy counters with stronger ASW measures, so too must we with counter measures of our own,” Doenitz paused again... “I have a difficult assignment for you.” To which Wurst replied, “I am ready sir!” Doenitz smiled again and nodded. “Yes….I knew you would be…..Now, Georg…I am assigning you to a type VIIc boat, the U-95. She’s new and fresh and you would be her first commander. The crew is experienced though having been selected from several other U-Boats and all with impressive records like you and U-76.” “Wurst smiled and felt an excitement rise inside him. Doenitz with a serious expression looked into Wurst’s eyes. “Georg….I need you to take the U-95 into the Mediterranean….”



The Med. That meant Gibraltar which also meant you either made it through the Strait or you didn’t, and if you didn’t that meant adding another wreck to the bottom of the sea. The Strait of Gibraltar was recognized and long accepted as a graveyard of futility.



ACT 5

GIBRALTAR

January 1941

Wurst gathered his senior officers around the table. “Gentlemen we will proceed just south of the Strait before turning east to approach the Spanish Morocco coast. Then, we will approach slowly and try to work our way across. We must do this under a New Moon at first darkness.” Store all loose items in your departments and be prepared to operate under silent running. There is no margin for error.”

“What about the tides sir?” replied Max Stein, the Executive Officer. To this Wurst replied, “There is a general flow into the Med that runs fairly constant. However, there are variables that offset this depending on the cycle. Under a New Moon this should be minimal.”







For the rest of the crew there was a feeling of guarded optimism countered by fear. Running the Strait was no laughing matter. While the distance at its shortest was only 8 miles and had a depth ranging from 900 to near 3000 feet, there was little room for a submarine to maneuver. It was called “the mousetrap” having already sunk nine U-Boats attempting to make the crossing. For the crew the attempt would be the longest five hours of their lives.

When the time came the crew of the U-95 were ready. Korvetten-Kapitan Wurst was well known and had a good reputation, and the crew had faith in him.

The U-95 arrived at the expected point on the surface just west of the strait and in the waning moments of daylight. Only one aircraft was spotted but the boat dived before it had been seen. It was dangerous to get any closer while on the surface. While Wurst had not encountered it, he had heard reports from other captains that British aircraft had developed an ability for radar to pick up surfaced U-Boats more easily. This was disturbing.







The U-95 approached the Strait and as forecast, the evening was fully dark. A quick 360 degree look through the periscope picked up one lone destroyer off in the distance close to the mainland. It looked as if it was heading toward the British naval base at the bottom of “The Rock.” “Ahead 1/3!” ordered Wurst.

Minutes passed, then soon an hour. Then, another hour. The U-95 was well within the Strait now beyond the point of no return. It was either success or failure which meant death.

Suddenly, the hydrophone operator yelled, “High speed screws approaching sir! Bearing 005 relative! It’s headed right for us!” Wurst was confused. The destroyer was coming from the Spanish side directly but was not actively pinging with sonar. He looked at the chart. By his reckoning water depth here...this close to Spanish territory was deep but more shallow than out in the center of the Strait. “All stop!” ordered Wurst. “Take her deep Chief!...The chart shows 500 feet! See if we can bottom the boat there!” The test depth for a type VIIc submarine was calculated at best at 750 feet, but nobody had reported having gone that deep. The designers calculated crush depth as anywhere between 800-950 feet, but going that deep was unheard of.

“Passing 500 feet sir!” yelled the Chief. “Keep going!” replied Wurst as the first few beads of sweat appeared on his forehead. “550…575…600!” yelled the Chief. Somewhere ahead the first few depth charges went off shaking the boat and rattling a few nerves. Then, the boat settled into the bottom throwing a few crew members against the side. The depth gauge stopped at 618 feet while erie groans from the outer hull could be heard.

Wurst wasn’t at all sure the destroyer had actually located them. It’s appearance and run seemed random. A few more explosions could be heard….closer, but not targeted directly. A damage report showed minor flooding in the forward torpedo room, but the engineer felt it could be controlled.

More depth charges were heard but now appeared to be well off to port and growing more faint. An hour passed and the hydrophone operator reported what seemed like normal shipping passing through. By his calculations Wurst estimated they still had 2-3 hours to go to get through.

Wurst gave the order, “Bring her up Chief! Periscope depth!” He saw nothing just an inky blackness. “Ahead 1/3!” he ordered. An hour passed with no incident except that Wurst was able to identify two points on land compared to his charts. It would have been better to have three clear points so he could triangulate more accurately, but two would do. The location was only slightly better than what was known as “dead reckoning,” but it was good enough for Wurst to order, “Surface the boat!” Once on the surface the U-95 ran at full speed while hugging the Spanish shoreline as close as possible.

They had made it.



ACT 6

THE MEDITERRANEAN

MAY 1941

There was a lot to like about the Med. That is compared to the North Atlantic. Warm sun and smooth seas…not to mention friendly Italian women and tasty red wine. But…there was a lot to dislike about the Med too. The smooth sea meant it was easier to spot and track underwater submarines. The bright sunshine increased airborne visibility, and the chances of a surprise from the skies was increased. Finally, the targets were scarce as compared to the North Atlantic. The confined space meant the British could anticipate where the German and Italian submarines would concentrate. Regular convoys kept the Malta garrison supplied, and additional convoys from Gibraltar to Alexandria in Egypt kept the British 8th Army well supplied.

Over the next few months U-95 ran up a modest total of sinkings. Six ships amounting to 35000 tons was the tally so far. It wasn’t easy though. In the last patrol U-95 had to crash dive twice to avoid aircraft. Still, near misses caused serious damage to forward and after torpedo tubes, the dive planes, batteries, and one of the electric engines. Chief Engineer Walter Mayer was performing nothing less than miracles keeping most of the systems repaired and operational. The crew of the deck gun performed well also and accounted for a third of those enemy ships sunk. It became apparent that the crew was working well in all departments, and they were looking forward to a nice shore leave in La Specia.

When the U-95 docked the yard workers descended on the boat like ravenous locusts. Welding torches and heavy cranes were the “weapons” of choice now. Five months later, in November, U-95’s status was flagged “operational.” In addition, Wurst received another promotion, this time to the rank of Fregatten-Kapitan. All of the crew and especially those officers who transferred from U-76 were proud of their captain. It reflected on them equally, and they were ready to get back in the fight.

In November, U-95 was stationed off the cost of Greece near the island of Crete. Wurst had received a radio message indicating that German paratroops lad landed on the island and for the U-95 to take station in case British supply or naval units attempted to land any support there. The British had retreated to Crete as a consequence of their failure to keep the Germans from over running Greece. It was only logical for the British to assume German submarines would patrol the area.

Just before dawn, like many other mornings, U-95 was cruising at 10 knots on the surface scanning for enemy shipping. One of the lookouts spotted some smoke and mast just over the horizon. “Surface Contact…Starboard Bearing Relative 045 degrees!” Wurst peered through his binoculars but could not make out if the contact was a merchant ship or naval vessel. Given the configuration of the mast though he suspected it was a British warship. “Helm…maintain course and speed!...Clear the Bridge! “Wurst ordered. Bearing changes…043….040…038 indicated the contact was closing from starboard to port, and at a high speed… course estimated at 225 degrees true. “Dive!...Dive!...All Hands to Stations!” Wurst yelled. “Chief, bring her down to periscope depth! Helm….port 10 degrees!” At this approach whatever ship was approaching would cross in front of the U-Boat. It would be an easy firing solution if the range wasn’t too far.

“Up periscope!” commanded Wurst. A quick look revealed that the contact was indeed a British warship escorted by two destroyers. “Bring me the enemy identification book!” said Wurst. He flipped through the pages and located his quarry. It was the light cruiser HMS Belfast of about 10,000 tons probably on its way to join an inbound convoy. Four torpedoes were readied with range calculated at about 1200 meters. However, these were steam torpedoes which would leave a trail of oxygen bubbles that could lead back to their location. It was a trade off that Wurst would have to go with. Steam torpedoes left a trail. Electrics were inaccurate the longer the distance. The torpedoes were fired, “Los alle torpedoes!” “All ahead flank speed! Helm..starboard 045 degrees! Chief…make your depth 300!” Wurst was turning the U-Boat away to starboard on an opposite track from the contact and going deep. A couple of minutes passed before three explosions were clearly heard. “All stop!” ordered Wurst. “Rig for silent running!”







“I’m hearing crunching and twisting metal. It sounds like the ship is breaking up Captain!” said the hydrophone operator. The question now was there enough distance between the end of the steam torpedo oxygen trail and the U-Boat. “High speed screws!” the operator exclaimed. Suddenly, a heavy explosion rocked the U-95. Then, another just as heavy. Then, another. Valve fittings in the aft torpedo room blew and a stream of water leaked into the submarine. Damage control crews leaped into action to plug the leak followed by more explosions which rocked the U-95 leaving the dive plans unresponsive. This meant the submarine would have trouble keeping the desired depth. “Active sonar Captain!” from the hydrophone operator. More explosions buffeted the U-Boat and the flooding only increased. This time it was near the port diesels. “Take her deeper Chief!” yelled Wurst. “Make your depth 400!”

Above the two escorts were coordinating their attack. They worked it in such a way so that no matter which way the submarine turned it would face the direction of one of the escorts. Glass housing of some of the gages burst, and the submarine was still taking on water. “Depth…now at 400! Captain!”, yelled the Chief. More explosions….one…then another…and another. You could see the nerves on the crew’s faces. They had been through a depth charge attack before but nothing like this. Some were quietly whimpering or saying a soft prayer. The red battle lights flickered then went dark for a few seconds. The inky blackness accompanied by the explosions one after another….one close aboard to port, then one close aboard to starboard. The lights came back on bringing whatever measure of relief one might expect in such a circumstance. Wurst yelled through the bridge hatch, “Check the batteries chief!” Leaks in the battery compartment could be disastrous as a mixture of sea water with the batteries would produce a toxic chlorine cloud forcing the boat to surface to ventilate and becoming an easy target for the escorts.

“Deeper..Chief! Maximum test depth!” ordered Wurst. Two hours passed. How the U-95 managed to survive such an attack was anybody’s guess. “They are still pinging Captain, but they aren’t locating us!” said the hydrophone operator. Wurst thought they must be doing a grid search which seemed off to port. The bearings went back and forth indicating a coordinated search effort. Another hour passed but this time…silence. “Very quiet,” reported the hydrophone operator. The U-95 continued to creep along at 4 knots off to the south and maintained this direction for a few more hours.







Finally, after 10 hours and with the battery charge running low, Wurst felt it was time to come up for a look. At periscope depth he looked around and saw nothing. It was 3am and dark. The seas were running a little up indicating a little breeze which would make it more difficult for a radar operator on one of the escorts from picking up the radar signature of the U-Boats conning tower.

The U-95 surfaced and fresh air filled the submarine which was a mess. Just about every system was either inoperable or barely functioning. They were at least two days away from La Specia and in no condition to engage the enemy. The radio was out so HQ would assume they were lost if they missed their next report time.

They had survived though….taking the best punch the enemy could deliver.



ACT 7

THE END AND THE BEGINNING

1942

When the U-95 limped back into port following the terrible last patrol off Crete, Wurst and his veteran crew had no idea they would only manage four patrols in the year. The rest of the time was spent being refitted and repairing damage. A sense of gloom hung over the boat. During their first patrol of 1942, U-95 was only able to engage and sink one small freighter. No matter what measures they took, the enemy always seemed to be one step ahead. Crossing the open sea on the surface was becoming increasingly more difficult. British aircraft seemed to hone in to a U-Boat on the surface with ease. Wurst had no idea that the British had developed a new radar capable of picking even the smallest contacts on the surface. He did not also know that the British had developed improved RDF (radio direction finding} technology which enabled British listening posts to triangulate a submarine’s location based purely on radio transmissions. Now, they could barely cross the open sea without being hounded by aircraft. It was becoming more and more dangerous, and three U-Boats had already been sunk in just the first two weeks of June alone. Word from the Atlantic was that conditions were even worse.

Two other patrols that year ended in U-95 spending more time in just surviving than attacking enemy shipping. Messages from Doenitz at HQ promised new developments, but so far Wurst had not seen any counters to the British advancements. He could only wait till repair crews finished their work, and then if the installed any improvements.

“Excuse me sir, but do you have a minute?” Wurst looked up from his writing desk to see Seaman First Class Herman Mayer standing there. He replied, “Yes seaman. What can I do for you?”

“Begging your pardon sir, but”….he paused…..”might I ask you a question?” Mayer was only 17 years old and freckles made him look younger. He was a recent arrival, and had only been on the last two patrols. No doubt he was still getting used to life on a U-Boat. “Of course,” replied Wurst, “What is it?”

“How do you do it sir? How does anybody do it? How do you keep from being scared?” asked Mayer. “I hear the alarm when we dive to avoid enemy planes, and then the explosions from the enemy depth charges, and I just seem to freeze.” “Wurst responded, “That’s not what I hear from your department Chief. I hear you are performing well at your post and especially during actions.” Mayer said, “I can’t help it. I get nervous and shaky…and sometimes I feel like I am going to throw up! And now…I just got engaged to be married, and I worry I will never see my fiancée again.” Wurst looked Mayer in the eye and said,

“Seaman Mayer….you are not alone. Everyone gets scared, and if they tell you they don’t, they are lying. There are many, including myself and your chief that have been in action since the war started, and I can tell with certainty that there is always fear. It’s healthy. It’s a good thing. It means you are human like us all. Look around…we are a crew of 50 and each with a specific job to do. But more than that…we are family. Which means we have to look out for each other. We celebrate the good times, and we help and work together through the tough times. If we all do our duty and stay focused on the job at hand, we will be ok. Do you believe that?” said Wurst. To which Mayer responded, “Yes sir..I do. Thank you…sir.”

Mayer came to attention and saluted. To which Wurst stood up and returned the salute. “You are a good man Mayer. You will be just fine, and I am happy to have you as one of my crew.” Mayer smiled and walked away.







Mariners, even submariners, can be superstitious and maybe Wurst’s words of encouragement to Mayer brought something positive to the U-95. After a couple of patrols that brought only failure, suddenly the U-95 was blessed with good fortune. Just after Christmas 1942, the U-95 had three successful encounters tracking and ultimately sinking four enemy freighters sailing independently without escort totaling just over 25,000 tons. The following patrol the U-95 sank a large tanker over 12000 tons and a small freighter. The U-95 was once again a “happy boat.”

It was after this last patrol in April 1943, that upon arriving at La Specia that a courier arrived with a sealed envelope. Wurst took the envelope down to his stateroom and opened it to read the message.



“By order of the Fuhrer Fregatten-Kapitan Georg Wurst you are hereby ordered to receive the Oak Leaves to the Knight’s Cross. Congratulations!” Wurst stared at the message not believing its contents. He smiled.



He only had a few minutes to savor the news when the radioman appeared, “Sir…this just in from HQ and Admiral Doenitz.” Wurst smiled again. At this rate he would spend all day answering messages.







“Georg Wurst….Fregatten-Kapitan U-95….you are ordered to relinquish command of the U-95 and report to Baltic Training Squadron no latter than May 30, 1943. You will assume the post there as Komandant in charge of all aspects as related to the training and command of future U-Boat Kaptains and crew.”



Signed Admiral Karl Doenitz

Commanding Office U-Boat Forces





Fregatten-Kapitan Georg Wurst finished his wartime U-Boat command there in Italy in 1943 just before the Italians withdrew from the war. His record showed that he completed 17 patrols both in the Atlantic and in the Mediterranean and sinking 29 Allied ships totaling 184, 800 tons.



The German U-boat fleet suffered extremely heavy casulaties, losing 793 U-Boats and an estimated 28,000 submariners. That comes to a 75% casualty rate which was the highest of all German forces during the war.



THE END

Steve Herron sherron) United States

Johnson City

A Wurst case scenario that went well for a change.

Edward Kowynia siredofk) United States

Bedford

I play this game myself and enjoy it immensely. Thank you very much for this narrative. It was wonderful. Sounds like it was a great campaign. I appreciate your effort and sharing it with us.

Posted Today 4:21 pm

Posted Today 4:21 pm

