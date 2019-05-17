|
-
-
Today I've played twice in this little wargame.
Game contains 8-page ruleset, they are very clean, I didn't have any issues. After reading it all I need was 2d6, pencil, rubber and one page with map, event tables, combat tables, army condition, supply, etc. It is true one-page wargame
There is also a deck of special cards (I assume that it will be used in the future games in this system), but you can use 2d6 instead of it.
Game Turn consists:
1. Planning Phase where you can get 1-3 Action Points and buy different actions like:
- Recruit - from Levy units to Cavalry units
- Diplomacy - helps in future recruitment
- Gather Intelligence - helps in future battles
- Supply - prevents units desertion and loses from hunger
- Promote units - train Levy units to Infantry units
2. Event Check depends on location of your army.
3. Combat Phase - only if your army will met the enemy
4. Army Advance - your army must spend one supply or take loses
There are many dice-rolls (or card flips) and even if you failed because of a bad luck the game plays quick enough to try again.
When your army reaches Cannea you have to fight in your final battle. After winning it you are victorious and Rome is conquered.
Despite the fact that this is only light wargame I felt like I was playing in the bigger game with more depth. You can take it with you and play it almost everywhere and you can "save" your game almost in any time and finish it whenever you want.
I could only have one complaint, game is too easy (I've won twice) but there is also veteran mode which I'll try next time.
For $2-3 it is no brainer and I can highly recommend it.
I rate it 7,5/10 on BGG scale.
-
-
|