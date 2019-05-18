|
Rey Tansiongco
Philippines
In year 1936 the Western Allies decided to attack Germany. What follows is a decade of struggle where there is nothing but tragedy. A 12 hour game from dusk til dawn filled with grand strategy and bated breath
Some highlights:
The 1936 attack was an inverse of the 1940. Instead of Germany marching through the Low countries and stabbing at the Maginot line, France - supported by British aircraft - invaded Munich. They were eventually repelled. But, still just starting their re-armament the Germans could not retort, especially since the formidable French Maginot line (fortress unit) stood.
Whether a mobilisation by design or by accident, The Italian navy sortied out to the mediterranean, blocking any Allied shipping from Africa, India, and the Middle East. For the next few years the West would try hard with its navy and airforces to dislodge the Italians.
While there was no military conflict between the Axis and Soviets, there was strong political lobbying for the allegiance of Eastern Europe.
Peace was shattered when the Italians invaded Yugoslavia which by around 1938-39, was a Soviet protectorate. At the same time diplomatic offensives secured Fascist association with Hungary, Bulgaria. Which guaranteed that there were will be no Soviet response coming from the land, approach via the sea is useless as a soviet mediterranean fleet was non-existent.
Poland was supposedly a target by The Soviets, but with the built up forces in Germany, the Soviet high command surmised that any invasion of Poland would invite the Germans in an Intervention or Partition clause. With the capital of Warsaw being closer to Germany, the Axis gets an advantage - hence the soviets bided their time.
Instead, hostile soviet land grabs happened at Finland and at Hungary. Czechoslovakia would remain a soviet protectorate throughout the rest of the conflict, attempts to turn them into a diplomatic satellite was hampered by effective Axis diplomacy.
By 1941-1942, Poland became a full Axis satellite. No longer a buffer state, this gave a reason for the soviets to invade east Poland before the Germans could move security in.
In the later years of the war as the West and Axis exhausted themselves the Soviet union slowly grows its land and industry. Grabbing Bulgaria, Greece, and Hungary. To curb its power, the West got Turkey as an ally and had them cross the sea to hit Odessa (the most southwest border province of Russia). Italy (with some German divisions) also sallied out from Yugoslavia and dislodged the Russians from Greece, Bulgaria, and Hungary.
Odessa was lost to the Turks, it was to be short lived however. Soviet forces from a failed attempt invading Persia where shifted to attack Turkey instead. Defenceless, the country fell swiftly and the Turks in Odessa were soon cut off from supply. The Soviets retook Odessa, but before they could build up adequate defences the Italians from Hungary launched a second attack.
The Italians took Odessa, but don’t have the resources to hold it against Soviet reinforcements coming from Poland. By this time the Soviets were already ahead in the global stage and is poised to win on Economic Hegemony.
Then the Italians did something desperately bold. Instead of hunkering down in Odessa or retreating back to the Balkans, two Italian ground divisions cut their logistics tail and drove straight to Moscow. The Russian capital was poorly defended.
Soviet high command had a dilemma with the closing years of the war(game) approaching, pulling back its western front to defend Moscow means giving the Axis and the West free reign to take over resource rich borders. But should the starving Italian divisions take Moscow, it practically means the dissolution of the USSR and a guaranteed victory for the Axis.
A single fortress unit and a single infantry regiment were raised to hold the capital against two Italian understrength divisions. Soviet border forces too far to reinforce. The two sides were practically equal. The eyes of the world watched Moscow as world leaders now leave it to their individual generals’ tactics, practically a roll of the die.
Moscow held.
And that was just from the USSR perspective. Other highlights include:
There was an attempt at taking Rome head on with an Allied amphibious invasion in an attempt to knock out Italy early in the game.
There was a showdown in the baltic with the formidable British navy vs the Kriegsmarine over the security of the Swedish shipping supply to Germany.
The stress of the West on trying to hold India and the Suez against a massing Russian horde in Asia Minor. A frustrated debacle over Persia where they secured the capital but not the much needed resource province.
Fortress Germany. The mass of units we thought were an army poised to strike on any opportunity, turned out to be immobile fortress units designed to make Berlin impregnable. How did we find out? The west did a naval and air raid.
Christian Fink
Germany
Berlin
-
Nice session report! Sounds like a lot of fun, as usual with this game
What did you guys research?
And, because of your last sentence: Have you been aware of the rule, that there can be only one fortress in each land area?
regards
Well this game occured 4 months ago but as I recall, the Axis and Soviets brought out Heavy Tanks and Rocket artillery.
While the West has deployed sonar, heavy bombers, and Heavy tanks.
A single fortress per area. I never encountered that rule but it makes total sense now that you mention it.
We also had the mistake of not giving Res and Pop on captured territory as long as the capital of the country is not captured. We did block its use when invaders are on it, but not transfer its use. Though it only mattered on the decision making concerning Poland and Persia.
The extremely early Western attack locked The Axis with its low early res, but the Axis managed to equalize by blocking the west’s mediterranean shipping routes. This pushed the Axis to do aggressive diplomacy and land grabs to regain res, forcing the soviets to counter diplomatically on eastern europe as well.
The axis were better at it (better card draw I suppose). And managed to secure southeastern Europe. The soviets managed to at least balance out some effort into improving its industry.
With the paranoid Axis player garrisoning Berlin hard, it was actually the Italians that did a lot of work with their navy and ground forces.
Another funny caveat is when the Axis made South America a satellite but placed an airforce unit instead of fleet, effectively neutering its utility.
