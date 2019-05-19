|
Mr G
United Kingdom
Hatfield Heath
Essex
House to House Mission at 35 points with Bunker Clearing Objective and Elite Hostiles
After six games I have moved up to Elites. I suggested an optional rule ref Hostiles potentially switching targets but I‘m playing without that to see how things go…
Kitchen K, McD, Scanners, Smitty and Double T have proven their worth over several missions and the Boss has sent them out to the eastern sector where the Germans have been a little more ‘resilient’.
My intrepid band took on their seventh mission. I’m beginning to get attached to these guys. Can you tell?!
Squad set up is still...
Kitchen K 12 points PS Kasinski M1 Rifle, Grenade
McD 12 points PS McDougall M1 Carbine, 2 grenades
Scanners 8 points NPS Scanlan
Smitty 2 points SQUAD Smith
Double T 1 point SQUAD Taylor
The general idea is still to have Scanlan lay down suppressive fire whilst Smith and Taylor move in. Smith has been the star in assaults so far. Kasinski and McDougall will focus on giving orders (cards) and remain tactically flexible.
Random draw for an objective gives...
House to House Mission at 35 points with Bunker Clearing Objective and Elites
IMMEDIATE THOUGHTS
I have found the first few games fairly easy so it will good to see how Elites work. I haven’t read the cards so I have no idea what I’ll be up against. The mission and objectives are pretty straightforward.
Opening hands give Kasinski Trenches and a Farm. McDougall gets a Lane and Cratered. This is the first time we have had the luxury of choosing our path to the objective. What to do? My usual approach is to minimise reinforcements.
Cratered – no. It’s a Nature card and will move the timer on a turn.
Lane - no. Too many reinforcements.
Trenches - yes. Low reinforcement. Low entry. Once my guys get into the Trenches then Hostiles need to be in the Location to shoot them.
Farm - yes. It’s a balanced card. Low reinforcement, Good cover but that works both ways.
So the plan is Trenches then Farm, to get towards the Bunker. Will be a big fight straight off but that’s ok.
Turn 1
Kasinski plays Trenches. There’s a classic Hostile deployment…
Ambushers in the Mission target Kasinski. Pay 2XP to avoid Sup. 2XP? Nasty Elites!
Rifle in the Trenches targets McDougall. Officer in the Trenches targets Mc Dougall.
PLAN: Priority is to take out that Officer. Scanlan focus on Ambushers whilst the rest get to the Trenches.
Kasinski plays Cover Me for extra attacks and Upguns Combined Fire for +2 attack roll.
Scanlan Deploys Bipod. Cover Me shot at Ambushers fails cover. These Elites have Cover 4! But at least he gets 3 Sup.
Scanlan shoots again with his action for 2 KIA.
Taylor takes Cover Me shot at Ambushers. Sup so no effect. Shoots again – Sup no effect.
This 4 Cover is tough.
Should we now leave the Ambushers (2 KIA, 1 Sup) to get into the Trenches? Yes.
McDougall moves into Trenches. Camouflage to target Officer beyond screen. Officer has Cover 5! Shoots for 1 Sup. Fails cover but gets a 10 attack.
Now that the Officer is suppressed, we will go back to the Ambushers to clear them out.
Smith Cover Me shoots the Ambushers KIA kills them.
Smith moves into Trenches.
Kasinski moves in to Trenches. Then grenades Rifles for 2KIA & 1 Sup.
The Rifles no longer screen the Officer so Smith shoots him for 1 KIA and kills him.
Smith takes an Upgunned Snap Shot at the Rifle for 1 KIA and kills it.
What an OUTSTANDING turn from Smitty. He turns, shouting "These boys ain’t so elite!”
So that classic Hostile set up was completely taken out by the Cover Me and Combined Fire card combo plus Snap Shot and grenades. Very cool.
Reinforcements are only drawn for Trenches (0) and we get a ½ Track (3) so no effect.
Turn 2
Scanlan & Taylor in Mission. Kasinski, McDougall & Smith in Trenches.
No Hostiles. Kasinski has one card – Farm. McDougal has Reloading.
PLAN: Move out all the guys. Noting that Farm gives +1 cover to all – could be NASTY with Elites from what we have seen so far.
Kasinski uses Action to play Farm.
Snipers in Farm target Kasinski. Entrance cost of Farm is now 6 (!). Sniper Cover is 5 vs Ranged. A tough cookie.
Ambushers in Trenches target McDougall. Pays 2XP to avoid Sup.
The hostiles are going for our Command & Control!
Want to get McDougall into the Farm so he can avoid the Ambushers who have Range 0. But that needs a 4 card discard.
Kasinski draws. Gets a Prepared Fire giving Cover Roll of 6. Keep that for the Sniper.
McDougall has only Reloading as a card so get Scanlan to go first in case Scanlan jams. Better for McDougal to USE that card (if necessary) THEN draw.
Scanlan moves into Trenches with a discard. Shoots Ambushers for 1 Sup. No spray fire. At least now they can’t follow McDougall into the Farm on their turn, and they won’t shoot anyone else. (THIS is one situation where I think my suggested targeting rule would work well).
McDougall moves into Farm, discarding 4.
McDougall grenades Sniper with Upgunned Prep Fire from Kasinski for cover 6 for 2 KIA. Kills Snipers. But now McDougall has no cards and no actions so cannot draw.
Taylor moves into Trenches.
Kasinski Upguns Snap Shot for Smith to shoot Ambushers for 1 Sup. Decided to Upgun Smith rather than take shot himself so that there was no chance of a jam. Also have plenty of XP to use.
Kasinski draws.
Ambushers have 2 Sup of 3 reticules so…
Smith shoots Ambusher for a miss
Smith moves in to Farm
Kasinski orders Scanlan to Move Out into farm
All with various discards for entry.
Reinforcements – Flamethrower in Farm targets Taylor in Trenches. Trenches (0) get Rifles (1) so no effect.
Flamethrower moves into Trenches.
Ambushers remove 1 Sup and have 1 sup remaining.
Turn 3
Kasinski & Taylor in Trenches. McDougall, Scanlan & Smith in Farm.
Flamethrower in Trenches targeting Taylor.
Ambushers in Trenches with 1Sup targeting McDougall.
Kasinski has 4 cards, inc Mortar Support (hurrah!)
McDougall has no cards. He took out Sniper last turn rather than draw.
PLAN: McDougall should draw then we kill all the Hostiles. Activate Objective. Mortar Support can deal with any nasties that pop up from the Bunker.
Kasinski plays Clear Orders to increase hand sizes.
McDougall draws. Activates Bunker Objective.
Sniper in Bunker targets McDougall. Very thematic! Bunker Entrance cost now 5.
Kasinski calls for Mortar Support on Sniper for 1 KIA & 1 Sup. We MIGHT RETAIN that card at turn end. We have 5 XP so it’s possible as it needs 4.
Kasinski draws.
McDougall moves into Bunker. Entrance back to 2 as Sniper is KIA / Sup.
Kasinski Upguns Prepared Fire for McDougall then McDougall Snap Shots grenade into Sniper in Bunker.
BOOM!
Mission Complete. No KIA. No wounds. Completed start of Turn 3 with 6 turns to go.
THOUGHTS
Once again a cracking experience.
The theme shines through such as when Smitty stormed into the Trenches, shooting everything that moved, when the Hostiles all targeted my leaders, and when McD charged the Bunker and lobbed in a grenade. It’s just like watching a WW2 movie from the 60’s / 70’s, or Band of Brothers.
Sensible tactics seem to pay dividends. E.g. call down Mortar Support on the Bunker prior to the charge.
Card play is the most important aspect of the game. I feel that it is better to use ALL my cards RIGHT NOW, than to hold any. With a couple of exceptions such as Stay Low. Squeezing out a final Snap Shot is always better than keeping it as the player can then draw a full hand next turn.
The Elites looked scary with the extra XP from Ambushers and, in particular, the high Cover figures. Many shots will miss, though this can be mitigated through good card combos.
I still feel as though the completely predictable AI makes things a bit easy. As in Turn 2 when the Ambushers could do nothing. I think I might try out my suggested rule on switching targets next time. If I remember!
B Chee
Australia
Just a note: in the first turn, Smith appears to make 3 Attacks (Ambushers, Officer, Rifleman) plus making a Move, which would cost 4 Actions. As a SQS, he would only have 2 Actions to spend per turn.
Mr G
United Kingdom
Hatfield Heath
Essex
Just a note: in the first turn, Smith appears to make 3 Attacks (Ambushers, Officer, Rifleman) plus making a Move, which would cost 4 Actions. As a SQS, he would only have 2 Actions to spend per turn.
Firstly, thanks for taking the time to read through my ramblings.
You're correct in that Smith made three Ranged Attacks and a Move Action in that turn. But he only used his own TWO ACTIONS.
His first Ranged Attack was made using the COVER ME card (played by Kasinski earlier in the turn) which gives all NPS and SQUAD Soldiers a free attack without using their action.
Smith's final attack was made using an UPGUNNED SNAPSHOT card played by Kasinski or McDougall (I can't remember which) allowing any Soldier to make a free attack without using their action.
So Smith used one action for a move, one for an attack, and had two more 'free attacks' from card play.
You will also notice that Scanlan and Taylor took free shots using the Cover Me card too. Playing Cover Me and Combined Fire in the same turn is a great tactic. All NPS and Squad soldiers get an extra attack and all soldiers get +1 / +2 on attack rolls. Play both and GET SHOOTING!
That's a good example of why I feel that this is very much a CARD game and the cardplay is the most important element.
B Chee
Australia
Yes, of course. You do get the bonus Actions from the cards for extra Attacks.
Kevin Verssen
United States
California
I really like these AARs! Plus, I'm glad you "upgunned" to Elite Hostiles. How do you like the differences between the Frontline and them?
Mr G
United Kingdom
Hatfield Heath
Essex
Thanks. I am really enjoying the sense of narrative and the decision points in the game. Also the whole thing flows very easily so I can get a game done in an hour or so, even whilst taking notes.
Elite Hostiles? My first encounter was the 2XP to avoid Suppression Ambusher. That's nasty.
In general, I was very concerned about the high Cover of all the Elites. I could see myself plinking away and not getting much success. In actual fact I did the usual card combos and planning and it wasn't so bad. The thought of it was much worse than the reality.
I do my best to kill or suppress ALL Hostiles such that my guys never get shot at. That still seemed to work vs Elites.
I am now thinking of going up to 48 points. That's +13 on what I have now.
Which would you recommend...
Add
NPS Walsh at 7 for the First Aid option in longer scenarios
SQS Roble at 3 for the Loader with Scanlan's LMG
Plus some kit up to 3. Perhaps grenades. maybe Rifleman for McDougall.
OR
PS Bailey at 10 for the CARDS, give him Green, a Rifle, First Aid Kit, Grenade x2.
That build is quite thematic. He would be the college boy who knows a bit about medicine.
I worry that 3 sets of cards would make things a bit easy??
What do you think?
Kevin Verssen
United States
California
I would love to help, but it depends entirely on what type of game you're feeling like
On the one hand, having so many Soldiers will help you get in extra Attacks, however they all need help getting into Locations, so all of your PS cards are used for Moving, or you need to choose easier to Enter Locations.
On the other hand, having a 3rd PS means you need to equip them with Gear/Skills.
I found I can have a maximum of 2 PS before table space and headache space starting becoming a consideration haha, although I have seen people have 6 PS with M1 Rifles struggling against the Horde of Hostiles.
-
-
-
Mr G
United Kingdom
Hatfield Heath
Essex
-
I think I’ll take your advice on the movement side and rather go with Bailey, ‘the Doc’.
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
I have found that with 3 or more PS card management becomes an issue.
On the other hand though the more Soldiers you have the more cards you need to cover movement costs.
I typically don’t add a 3rd PS unless my team has 9 or more Soldiers total.
At this time I’d go with your first option.
You get 2 more shooters as well as a Loader and a Corpsman.
David in Sydney (now in Coffs)
Australia
Coffs Harbour
NSW
I too like your AARs (because they are better than mine ) and your play style (because it is like mine )
for me.. from the core ETO box I'd add
Allen NPS 7 RP with M1 carbine and grenades
Roble SQS 3 RP as Loader (and expendable)
3 RP of Canteens else Grenades - in a lot of ways a canteen is more versatile than a grenade - the instant possibility of 3x3 additional action cards is not to be sneezed at!
|