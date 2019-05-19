fentum wrote:

KevinVerssen wrote:

I really like these AARs! Plus, I'm glad you "upgunned" to Elite Hostiles. How do you like the differences between the Frontline and them?

Thanks. I am really enjoying the sense of narrative and the decision points in the game. Also the whole thing flows very easily so I can get a game done in an hour or so, even whilst taking notes.Elite Hostiles? My first encounter was the 2XP to avoid Suppression Ambusher. That's nasty.In general, I wasconcerned about the high Cover of all the Elites. I could see myself plinking away and not getting much success. In actual fact I did the usual card combos and planning and it wasn't so bad. The thought of it was much worse than the reality.I do my best to kill or suppress ALL Hostiles such that my guys never get shot at. That still seemed to work vs Elites.I am now thinking of going up to 48 points. That's +13 on what I have now.Which would you recommend...AddNPS Walsh at 7 for the First Aid option in longer scenariosSQS Roble at 3 for the Loader with Scanlan's LMGPlus some kit up to 3. Perhaps grenades. maybe Rifleman for McDougall.ORPS Bailey at 10 for, give him Green, a Rifle, First Aid Kit, Grenade x2.That build is quite thematic. He would be the college boy who knows a bit about medicine.I worry thatof cards would make things a bit easy??What do you think?