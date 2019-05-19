|
-
Rob Veenenberg
Netherlands
Vinkeveen
-
Played Victory in the Pacific 40 times or more and changed the defense values of Soryu (must be 1) and Hiryu (must be 2) and added 1 F-boat copunter to the US side as only adaptions to this very well designed game.
Only drawback to VitP is that you need a full day to play the game.
In TPW this is corrected...In this game, designed by a Japanes fan of VitP, Soryu and Hiryu has the same air strike factor of 4 like Kaga, Akagi but the better designs and survivors of some hot carrier battles, the Shokaku and Zuikaku has modest defense values (Like the 3 near indistructable Yorktown class carriers) and Maya and Chokai have lower values than the Atago and Takao from the same class.
To come to protection of Japanese CA's: the first 4 (Furutaka) were smaller ships with modest armor (3 i), the almost twice as large Myoko and Takao classes had 4 i armor, the final Mogami and Chikuma classes had 5 i armor were also large and in the Chikuma much internal improvements made this class the most modern of all CA's.
While all classes changed single heavy AA guns to twin barreled, only Chokai kept the old configuration and Maya changed 1 8 inch turret for 2 extra heavy AA turrets. All large Japanese ships saw a massive increase of their 25mm triple turret armament.
The long-lance torpedo launchers turned against their own ships in the massive air-sea battle of Leyte Gulf, were both Chokai, Suzuya, Maya and Chikuma were sunk after their torpedo's exploded on their own ships.
The Kumano was the most difficult ship to sink of the IJN: the US chased the ship for almost 1 month around the Phillipine islands under continuous air attacks without being able to sink her....
-
-
|