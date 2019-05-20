|
Rogers' Rangers was a colonial New Hampshire company which fought for the British during the French & Indian War. They were known for their distinct green uniforms and special operations abilities.
Mission #1 -- "Big Campaign"
These are mini-cards showing front & back.
Objectives: Trigger Ambush and Destroy Depot
Operations (# of turns): 12
Recruit Points: 13
I formed a force consisting of Rogers w/ hatchet; 2 x Lt. Infantry; a Ranger unit w/ scouting abilities; a Pioneer unit w/ demolition abilities; and some Artillery.
Starting Positions
Turn 1:
(1) Scouting: Revealed an "Ambush" awaiting me at Fort William Henry
The green pawn does not come with the game. I used it in place of moving a large stack of counters around.
(2) Movement: Moved Ranger Force to Fort Wm. Henry
(3) Operations Card: Drew "Wilderness Challenge" which cost me 1 Operations Card (lost 1 turn)
(4) Combat: none from Op Card
(5) Objective: "Triggered Ambush" which led to a battle between 3 French units vs my 6 British units.
It was a costly affair for me but I won the engagement.
Turn 2:
(1) Scouting: Revealed the Depot was in Ticonderoga, a French fort.
(2) Movement: Moved my Force into Ticonderoga
(3) Op Card: Drew "Massacre" which caused me to roll on the Objective Placement Chart and remove the Obj. marker at that location, then re-roll and re-locate the marker to a new location.
I rolled a "7" which is Ticonderoga! Robert Rogers almost wept as he and his men saw their 2nd Objective disappear before their eyes.
Then came the re-location roll (and the men wondered how far away would they now have to march) . . . 1d6 roll = "7". Well now, relocation is back at Ticonderoga.
Better yet, there were no French forces at Ticonderoga, so there was no 2nd battle.
(4) Combat: n/a
(5) Objective: "Depot" -- I called to the front my Pioneer unit which promptly rolled a 1d6 = "6" destroying the abandoned French depot. Hoorah!
Turn 3:
(1) Scouting: none
(2) Movement: two spaces back to Rogers' Island
(3) Op Card: n/a
(4) Combat: n/a
(5) Objective: n/a
Mission SUCCESS! I destroyed the Depot and Triggered the Ambush, then safely returned to Rogers' Island.
