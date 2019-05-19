wtjBatman wrote:

mi_de wrote:

Could the earlier edition be played with the solo bot?

Poniske wrote:

Michael, sure.

Michael, looks like John answered that for you! I'll expand on what he said a bit with the caveat I have NOT played any prior editions of H&M.Comparing the 2nd edition rulebook to the 3rd edition rulebook, the text looks very similar. I can't say it's 100% the same, but many sections seem to be word for word identical.Now the problem will be getting the solo bot. Compass isn't selling a solitaire kit at the moment. Maybe you can contact them and hope they make one available?