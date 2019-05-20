Dobbin2 wrote:

GouyonRety wrote:

I'm sure the bots creators will be interested in your feedback; I just want to point out that, for the sake of keeping the bots somewhat manageable, they are not actually trying to win themselves, or from preventing another bot from winning, like a human player would do, but first and foremost to prevent human players from winning.

That's useful to know, thank you. What if they were trying to win...? That would be fun...although, admittedly, more complex.