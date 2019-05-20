|
Petty Tyrants scenario with Gus.
Gus was Dux, I was Saxons. Scotti and Civs: the Bots...sort of...
The Scotti won twice (once at 5th Epoch and the again at the end!)
Final, 6th Epoch, scores: Scotti + 2, Saxons 0, Dux -2, Civs +1 (I think…Gus?)
Surprisingly close. We tried playing the NP's as Bots, but found some of their decisions were so amiss we stepped in and saved them from embarrassing themselves. For me, the Bots do not seem to work so well towards the end of the game...the Civs kept trying to Trade even when they had plenty of Resources, and trying to get them to March! Also their Muster left something to be desired. Mustering for maximum troops is great early in the game, but towards the end-game it's better if they Muster to take or break Control. And their Battle selection box would be better if it took Reinforce into consideration, and didn't just focus on taking Control, but also looked at reducing enemy control. Tough to build in though…that would be a heap of clauses within clauses.
We mostly played by following the flowcharts, but if the selected action was “sub-optimal”, we stepped in and gave them, what seemed to us, a better choice. (They still had a Full Command and Feat each time...so, sort of super-Bots.) This lead to some great discussions around tactics, especially for the Civs who neither of us has actually played...I think...Gus? (And, that’s my next goal: Full Campaign as Civs vs “Super Bots”…pant, pant!)
The Dux, as seems usual, looked to be nowhere until the very last few cards when a timely bit of Retaliation propelled them forward. A stack of Retaliates in the last Epoch seems a very strong tactic with them.
The Scotti were in a massive lead until an eleventh hour Saxon Deep Raid took out two Settlements they'd left under protected. The Scotti seem dangerous in this scenario as they start with the "Scotti strike during Trap on their own Battle Command" (Celyddon Coed, #56) card out. This made it unappealing for the Player Dux to get stuck into them as he had to March in and then sit there like a lemon while the Scotti battered his Cavalry. The Civ Bot showed no interest whatsoever in Scotti suppression...I know, I know it's complex and there's only so much that can be fitted in, but the Bot seems to have no facility for reigning in a winning faction. This left the Saxons on Scotti suppression...not ideal really given how far away they are. The Deep Raid got them, lucky roll for a lot of Raiders. Even luckier the Settlements were under-protected. That was our mistake, not the Bot’s, we had pushed it to "Settle at the cost of not having many Warbands" in a "near to end of Fifth Epoch VP grab" (that worked really well..."technically" the Scotti thrashed us at the end of the Fifth Epoch, but we decided to ignore that and played out the Sixth anyway.)
And, the Bots compulsive "Effective but pointless at this stage of the game" Event taking became very obvious. Last Epoch, five cards left in the deck, at Fragmentation, plenty of Resources and Wealth and the Civ Bot wanted to take the Monastries (#61) Event giving it +10 Wealth...eh? “Battle with Reinforce you fool” we shouted until it listened…
So...the Bots...for me, they give a great game before Fragmentation (or possibly it’s before the 5th Epoch…I’m always in Fragmentation by then, so I’m not sure), and then it seems to turn to custard....maybe they need a different set of priorities after Fragmentation? Personally, I'd like them to take less Events, focus more on nobbling the leaders and generally become fully sentient...sigh, I know, I know...they're a bunch of decision trees...
…bring on the Super-Bot!
p.s. can I just add that I am in awe of the designers of the Bots, I can appreciate what a massively complex task designing them must be. My comments above are in no way at all intended as criticism of the design or designers; more my own "post-play-excitment-hoping-to-help-others-have-a-great-game" type ramblings...
I think there should be a decision diamond before trade for Civitates that goes something like this:
"If below victory condition and >15 resources and >10 wealth and would march"
-> Yes -> March
-> No -> Trade
I have had the same problem as you where they just never roll a 1 or 2 for the normal march and it just leads to a cascade of unproductive moves over a few turns. I think I would start at 15 resources and 10 wealth to test it out and adjust it after a few plays to get the sweet spot for the amounts. I've played a lot of games with non-player Civitates and they just never try to retake any land when they should at least try because they won't win otherwise anyway.
Awesome. I like that idea. I'll give it a go. I've got Petty Tyrants set up and waiting to play, so would be a good opportunity. And yes, I agree, tinkering with the values is good.
I'm tempted by some form of "> Resources-total number of Event cards played this Epoch" metric, to drive them to March for control towards the end of the Epoch...
I've had the same experience: Britain ends up looking very empty because the Civs rarely March to take new areas, and hence struggle to reach Victory in later Epochs.
Nice one, thank you
I'm sure the bots creators will be interested in your feedback; I just want to point out that, for the sake of keeping the bots somewhat manageable, they are not actually trying to win themselves, or from preventing another bot from winning, like a human player would do, but first and foremost to prevent human players from winning.
That's useful to know, thank you. What if they were trying to win...? That would be fun...although, admittedly, more complex.
I haven't played either game, but I'm intrigued by what I've read regarding the Gandhi bots. Might be worth looking into for Pendragon. It has cards that you cycle through that can change the behaviors of the bots. I haven't read a ton, but the way I imagine it is that they essentially dictate certain branches of a flow chart (that doesn't exist in that game) which accomplishes a couple of things: 1) simplifies the process of figuring out what the bot will do, and 2) makes it less predictable what the bot will do. Both seem useful/desirable.
That does sound interesting. I'm looking forward to Gandhi.
Thanks for the heads-up.
Have you seen the Bot for Gaia Project? It plays off cards too. Makes for a very interesting game, and pretty simple too. The nice thing is that the Bot ignores the rules, all placements are driven by the cards.
And saying that, GP seems like a simpler game...
Thread on the Gandhi Bots. Interesting reading.
