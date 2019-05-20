MayorJim wrote:

TY very much for the kind words Stanislav!

Such great pleasure to see you guys enjoying this scenario.



For info I'm also exchanging ideas on the Facebook CCN page and for sure CCN.net



TY also for the report because it helps me find out if the scenario is balanced the historical way. I'll keep on surveying if not a little too much "French oriented". I made 5 scenarios overall that you can find on ccn.net and if you want to test some online with some day just private message me.



GG01 Austerlitz basic board

GG02 Waterloo basic board

GG03 Waterloo epic board

GG04 Berezina epic board

GG05 Leipzig epic board



About any CCN Waterloo there is a very new tendency here for the French player to ignore completely the Prussian advance, stay in defense (oriented front and right) and make many moves to organize a monster grand battery to crush the opponent batteries or oblige Wellington to make the "Wellington tactic" (hide everybody behind the hills) then start to attack when weak somewhere or when the Prussians are arrived and forced to place some units close to the French right. Because this is not very historical nor "lovely" we hope this is not coming from a "too strong grand battery rule" or a default in my Waterloo settings? But ok we'll keep of trying to beat this brand new French tactic and I'm sure we'll find a way to counter this "chicken" attitude that is not worthy of the Emperor!



Regards - GG

Thanks for that info...to build a monster grand battery would require some lucky card draws I would imagine?