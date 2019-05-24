|
The alliances did their job, and now all the powerful nations are at war.
French public opinion weighs heavily on the shoulders of the command. They want to be able to say to the people that the great French army is on the offensive, the spirit free from all hesitation. The reality is different...
Germany began by destroying the fort of Liege, with the strength of its Howitzer guns, and the 1st and 2nd German armies march on the destroyed city. Without a break, and with the support of the 3rd Army, they attack the 5th French army stationed in Sedan. Despite the overwhelming superiority of the Germans, the French managed to inflict significant losses on the German 3rd Army, and the surviving half of the army began a big retreat, to Château Thierry. The German armies decide not to rush and stay on their positions.
The French replicate immediately, and the 1st and 2nd French armies attack the German army stationed in Strasbourg. The city is heavily fortified, and the German 6th Army deemed superior, but the losses are significant. The French also leave half of an army, but the French pressure is such that the rest of the German army withdraws to Koblenz. Sieging the city is tempting, but a single French army would be an easy prey for all German troops stationed in the surroundings. However, the French propaganda can rejoice, tomorrow the press will publish in great title "The French army attacks Strasbourg, the Germans in rout! "
At the same time, the Russians attack with their 8th army the 3rd Austro-Hungarian army in Tarnopol. The fights are violent, but finally nobody moves. The weakened Austro-Hungarian army no longer seems in a good position to repel a new Russian attack, even a weakened army.
In the East, The Germans march the 8th Army to Lodz, a major city on the Russian border. The corps that was with the 8th Army will guard the port city of Königsberg. With fortifications and trenches, even a single corps can hold the ground. In parallel, the 6th Austro-Hungarian army joins the 5th at Novi Sad, at the gates of Belgrade. The Serbs dig trenches in their capital to prepare for an attack. Moreover, the 3rd Austro-Hungarian army retreats from Tarnopol to join a corps stationed at Czernowitz, a more important position. They are joined soon after for the 2nd army, although still incomplete, and together they dig trenches with remarkable efficiency. In the west, the Germans reinvade Strasbourg with the remains of the 6th army and the 3rd complete army.
In response to all these movements of troops, the French raise the 10th army, the British the 1st army, and the Russians the 9th and 10th army at once. The war is intensifying.
The Germans decide to intensify their participation in the East and the Supreme Command, "OberOst", decides to attack the Russian forts. The 8th German army attacks and takes Warsaw, which had only its garrison, and a corps from Oppeln settles in Lodz, to protect the supplies of the 8th.
The Powers send fresh troops to reinforce the armies not being at their full potential, notably the German 3rd in Strasbourg, the 1st French army of Nancy, the two Austro-Hungarian armies of Czernowitz and the 8th Russian army in Kamenets-Podolski . The English reinforce their corps in Egypt, especially in Cairo.
As September begins, French political power still demands proof of French superiority, and the Austro-Hungarian people, doubtful after the Russian attacks, demands the same. In response, the 7th Austro-Hungarian Army is mobilized. The Germans also mobilize, the new 9th Army, in Essen, and the British their 2nd army.
The central powers are organizing to create the "South Army", a cooperation between the German corps and the Austro-Hungarian forces, while the Allied powers are moving their troops: The 9th French army, still reduced, joins Nancy, and the 5th Belfort. The 9th and 10th Russian armies march as far as Kamenets-Podolski, then together with the 8th, they launch a massive attack against Czernowitz where the imperial troops are entrenched. The fight is very deadly: two of the three Russian armies are amputated by half of their men, and an entire Austro-Hungarian army perishes, losing to the last man to repel the Russian hordes. The human cost is heavy, but they can keep a foothold in their trenches.
As a result of these fights, the Germans send two corps, the one from Bremen and one from the reserve in the capital, to Przemysl. The 1st Russian Army moved, from Kovono to Plock, threatening the stationed corps at Lodz and the 8th German army which depends on it, but following their exhausting march and the logistical choices of the high command, their attack will be delayed. The Russians attack Czernowitz once more, lose an army, the survivors of which do not even represent a full corps, and the Austro-Hungarians lose their second army, also complete, and their survivors fight relentlessly to prevent the Russians from pushing forward. The Central Powers decide to send the two remaining corps to rest in the fortress of Przemysl, while the 4th army supported by two German corps will take place in these trenches still filled of blood.
The French command launches an attack, from Belfort to Mulhouse, to fuel propaganda in the rear, but the attack is small, sacrificing just a few tens of thousands of men in an attack without hope, but that, the press does not need to know it.
The allies are putting a sea blockade on Germany, because their fleet is much more powerful. At the same time, the German parliament gives its confidence to the Kaiser, which supports its legitimacy.
The French armies in Paris and Nancy are reinforced by new troops, just like the Russian army which have fought so much. The 10th Army, disappeared during the clashes, is completely reformed in the rear. The Central Powers delay these allocations of new troops in order to mobilize their military-economic machine directly to the front. The inaction of the Austro-Hungarian troops will cause some minor troubles in the rear, and a small loss of confidence of the people.
Both sides were now engaged in the war, a war that would last, contrary to the initial hopes.
To be continued...
Please, add more details about the game: number of players, scenario, optional rules, game time, etc. The narration is well written, it will be a pleasure to read the continuation.
I love this kind of session. It's easier to read, and fun to guess whats going on on game terms
