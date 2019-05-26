|
We decided to play a quick 'starter' scenario using smaller forces with only 8 units aside. (Special Thanks to the folks at commandandcolors.net) We used their Points Buy system to put two quick armies together for a good/balanced intro skirmish.
Byzantine Rome: 5 inf 3 cav
3 Med Inf
2 Lt Archer
2 Hvy Cav
1 Lt Cav (bow)
Sassanid Persia: 3 inf 5 cav
1 Aux Inf
2 Lt Archer
2 Lt Cav (spear)
2 Lt Cav (bow)
1 Cataphract Hvy Cav
First to 4 VP wins
Opening turns
Sassanid's send their cavalry up the left Flank for harassing fire on Byzantine cav. Desultory skirmishing back/forth with evades and Parthian shots on both sides
In the center the armies advance and the Sassanid plays a 'Darken the Sky' - Brutal when you're firing up to 6 shots with Multiple Units! These volleys devastate the Byzantine Med Inf and a unit is wiped out. First Blood for Persia!
On the Right Flank, the Sassanid player sees an opening to charge his Cataphract into the medium infantry, plays a 'mounted charge card' ….and then cries salty tears when he rolls 6 dice and gets: sword, flag, 2 leaders and a green… with no leader attached. The Byzantine player than counter attacks the following turns and surrounds the cataphract with several medium infantry and a Hvy Cav countercharge…
VP are now 1 to 1
Fortune swings both ways as the Sassanid Cav continue to harass /volley/evade and 'Darken the Sky' is played again by both sides. The Byzantine Hvy Cav in the center (damaged after it's victorious brawl w the Cataphract) is finally shot to pieces and the supporting Byzantine infantry driven back. On the left flank the Byzantine Light Cav is overwhelmed by the mounted archers and javelins of the Sassanids, and flees off the board. In the center Byzantine return fire drives off a unit of Sassanid archers
VP are now at (S)3 to (B)2
The Byzantine player, realizing he can't win an archery duel, finally gets his remaining Heavy Cav in position (with his leader) to attack the Sassanid Archer/Auxiliary infantry line… With a good charge he should be able to steamroll through the line, momentum into another unit…or use it to put him in position to run down another target…. stealing victory from the jaws of defeat.
The Initial charge devastates the Aux Infantry and wipes it out, but just as he momentum advances…the Sassanid player plays an 'Ambush' with the adjacent unit. 2 dice for archers + 2 dice for ambush…
Shock! Joy! Grief! The picture says it all - He rolled 3 reds and a sword! Ambushing/wiping out the victorious Hvy Cav in their tracks
Sassanids win 4 to 3
A cracking game with plenty of back-forth. The new 'period' rules add suitable chrome to the armies and give even more tactical upgrades/options.
Heavy Cav are def. beasts, but can be worn down with fire, and (as the Cataphracts discovered) really do need an attached leader to make the most of their charges
Darken the Skies was brutal - we had a few turns where units were absolutely decimated by fire. We did note however that the 'Inspired Action' Sheet rule says (in bold) you fire twice with one additional die . We took this to mean: if your fire rating is 2 (+1 additional die), and you fire twice, you have 3x2=6 shots? However in the Darken the Sky Card…there is no mention of the extra die...is this on purpose? maybe a question for a FAQ…
Jon Snow
United States
New York City
New York
Many thanks for our first session report!
There are other differences between the Inspired Actions on the Player Aid and the same types of Command Cards. For instance, while the cards usually specify a certain number of units to be activated, the IAs say "all the units being activated" by the Command Card, which I'd think is usually greater. I'd think this is all intentional, giving usually mightier force to the IA action as opposed to just playing the card.
BTW, the rules (Setting Up The Game Page 5) note that:
"If this is your first time experiencing the Commands & Colors game system, you probably should set up the Thannuris scenario (scenario #4) to begin. This is battle has mostly cavalry units, a limited amount of terrain, and is designed to introduce players to the basics of the early medieval warfare and various elements of the game system."
Last edited Sun May 26, 2019 6:23 pm
Posted Sun May 26, 2019 6:22 pm
A pleasure and a privilege to have the first AAR
Yes, we saw scenario #4 from the rulebook, but with over 30+ units (120+blocks), we wanted a smaller/faster intro battle (and less block/sticker assembly). With only 8 units each was a quick easy build, whilst still allowing for a great match/variety of tactics. Definitely speaks highly to the system that C&C can scale (up/down) so readily. Looking forwarding to diving into more battles soon!
Last edited Mon May 27, 2019 7:30 am
Posted Mon May 27, 2019 6:47 am
Michal K
Poland
Otwock
Mazowieckie
-
Thanks for sharing! Indeed, the range fire seems to have much bigger impact then in CCA.
