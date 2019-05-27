PeteyWA wrote:

1) I did miss that, however there weren't any Red armies in Ukraine at the time, just Ukrainian ones. I wasn't supposed to deploy the three Red Ukraine armies there, was I? The rules say that armies deploy in home region VC's -- or the Red alternative locations, Smolensk and Tula(?).

2) Red played Deal with the Devil in turn one. Another question: to roll for the SocRevs, I used the Faction table that's used at the end of Turn 9, not finding a SocRev-specific table. The rules for SocRev's state roll for Red, White or elimination, but that table says "Neutral" no "Eliminate." In the case of the SocRev's, I assumed that neutral meant eliminate. With the die roll modifiers, they all went Red anyway.

5) Central Powers HH Effects Table?