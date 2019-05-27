|
Peter Collins
Canada
Prince Rupert
BC
Actually, I had the thing set up on Thursday night, but I didn't really get rolling until Saturday morning. I played solitaire, which isn't ideal, but at least I knew no one would be rolling their eyes and making exasperated sighs while I incessantly flipped back and forth through the rules.
Turn 1: An uneventful political phase, but which saw the Whites make the standard opening assault on Gashun, cutting supply to the Red 11th and 12th armies in south Kuban, while the Reds consolidated their lines and made deals with Satan. During logistics, the CP withdraw, triggering the final disposition of the Socialist Revolutionaries, who all went Red, except for Kappel, who booted it for the white side. I took this to mean that the Reds gained the IGSR, scoring their 2VP. I removed it from the game.
Turn 2: The Reds score Belarus. The Whites gain GB and the Czech Legion, and play W8 locking them in for the duration. Inconclusive skirmishing in the south as both sides are scared to fully commit. In the East, Tsar Nicholas rescued, the three Romanov armies go to the dead box and Denikin buggers off in a pout.
Turn 3: A disastrous political phase for the Whites, though they gain the USA. Reds gain Lithuania, Makhno, Turkistan and Ukraine! The Czechs push towards Saratov but come up short. Kolchak appears. Nicholas and Kappel try to organize some sort of cohesive forces and inch westwards. The Reds bide their time, deploying no less than 9 armies on the map and positioning Makhno near Rostov and Stalin to Tsaritsin for a coordinated assault on the southern front. In the replacement phase, the Reds recruit Frunze (L4) in Saratov, there to anchor the defenses against threats from the Czechs.
Turn 4: The Reds make a strong, but ultimately futile play for the remaining Baltic states, the Whites don't play much at all but do manage to secure the services of the French who flounder ashore in Sevastopol for what will turn out to be a brief but completely ineffective campaign against the Ukraine. The Reds begin a determined assault on the southern front, highlighted by a brilliant two-pronged assault by Makhno and Trotsky (with the aid of an army of White turncoats!) which succeeds in driving through Rostov and to the gates of Yekaterinodar. Their supply lines in serious jeopardy, the White armies hastily shorten their lines from Gashun to new positions at Ekaterinov. The Reds, sensing their opponent is on the ropes, press forward -- Makhno on the right, Trostky removing to Velikoniazh (after first rallying his bloodied but victorious troops in Rostov), while Stalin's boys swing left as far as Petrovskoye.
In the east, Kolchak looked down from the mountains in Lysva on the Red defenses at Perm and said to his valet, "bring me the samovar and we'll deal with these red scum after tea." To which the valet replied, "sorry sir, no tea. There are three corps worth of angry greens to our rear, athwart our supply lines." Kolchak was forced to wheel his troops around to re-open his supply lines. He attacked the Greens but could not eliminate them all and that was the end of Kolchak.
Not to be outdone, the French sallied forth from Sevastopol, fought themselves to a standstill against a single Ukrainian army in Dzhankoy, and promptly buggered off to join Denikin at a nightclub in Fort Lauderdale (ie, failed their withdrawal roll on the first turn they had to roll).
Things were looking very grim for the Whites. In desperation, they had played a 5 for replacement points, which they spent on influence points on the political board -- the next political phase was going to be fateful.
Turn 5:
Indeed. The Whites went all in with big value cards on all three political spaces. The Reds chose 1 of 3 Red cards (2 random), the Whites chose three White cards and 1 of two Others cards. The random Other card? 66. Discard all political cards, reshuffle and deal two randomly to each space. The tension for the White ambassadors and politicos was palpable. I flipped the six cards and, lo and behold, Poland went White, Ukraine went neutral. Finland would have also gone white, but the Whites had played W4 for the Czechs earlier (hence my question in the rules forum), which I took to mean -- no Finnish to this miracle. [EDIT: a consequence of the Whites controlling Poland, West Ukraine went Red].
Still, the Whites breathed a new life. The Poles promptly drove east on Minsk, succeeding in knocking Belarus out of the war, until Zhukov arrived with the Steel Division and some stout elite troops to stabilize this new western front.
Reinforced by strong new cavalry armies and encouraged by the sudden recoil of Makhno to Taganrog, where he could keep an eye on his supply bases at Yekaterinoslav, the Whites press forward towards Rostov.
Meanwhile, the Reds began to press east from Saratov as Frunze drove Kappel out of the railhead at Uralsk and then from Nikolaevsk, in a bid to tighten the noose around the stubborn Czech defenders of Samara. They also began to prepare a political stroke of their own. Thinking that, without the Finns, and with little influence in the Baltics, the Whites would be unable to make much ground in the west and northwest -- therefore the Reds began to look at opening a new front of their own in the form of a thrust from the Southeast towards the relatively undefended Central Urals. Indeed, a successful offensive from Turkistan to either Orenburg or Orsk, coupled with the liberation of Samara by Frunze, would be enough to force the submission of the Whites [The Reds were on 21 points and needed those two cities to satisfy the auto win condition. I was hoping for R42 to come up in the next card draw.]
The Whites had other ideas.
Turn 6:
Unfortunately, the Reds had to put the champagne back on ice for a bit longer. Their efforts to open up logistics through the Southeastern desert expanses were frustratingly inadequate. Lenin was heard to grumble from his hospital bed, "For a few hundred camels, we must wait? Unthinkable!"
At least they were able to bring the fickle Ukrainians back into the fold.
And the Whites, well they weren't ready to concede just yet. In a masterstroke, a White operative able to infiltrate past the guards and into Nestor Makhno's field HQ. With a bottle of vodka and a winning smile, he persuaded the anarchist warlord to switch sides on the eve of battle (after all, what could be more anarchist than that?).
Operative: "Think of it Nestor, you will be the only man to have successfully conquered Rostov for BOTH sides. You'll be famous, man."
Nestor: "Well since you put it like that... Fuckin' ay, I'll do it."
Next morning, the Whites retook Rostov and Nestor Makhno called Lev Trotsky and said, "Well what do you want from me, man? I'm an anarchist. What say we go for the trifecta? I've got this conquering Rostov thing dialed in."
The Reds meanwhile reloaded and tightened the noose on Samara nonetheless.
At this point, I called it on time.
I think that the Reds were probably going to still win. The whites had the Yudenitch card, but without Finland or a Baltic state, they had no way to land the troops. I did the card draw for turn 7 and still no R42 to open up the southeast, still I think it was only going to be a matter of time. The reds had loads of armies, all full strength. The white Don units were stuck in the dead box waiting for one of the VC's to be liberated -- a very unlikely event given the strength of the red forces -- with the Konarmia armies still to come.
In any event, it was an EPIC weekend. This game tells a great story, no matter how many turns actually get played. I love the chaos, the swings of fortune, all the little details that make make me pull my hair and laugh at the same time.
A couple of lessons learned:
The card play is crucial. That thing with the Finns was crippling to the Whites. It seemed a good idea to lock in the Czechs early on, but the Czechs are probably going to go white anyway. You have to keep as many possibilities open as you can, in order to throw different curveballs at your opponent as opportunities allow.
Not sure it's a great idea to save the Tsar. He's a lousy general in a far off corner of the game board. Whereas, it's crucial to have Denikin on the Southern Front, especially if the Don has been overrun as it was in this game. Krasnov isn't too bad, plus he's one of the special cavalry guys, but he's for the Don faction.
Question: are generals constrained from leading units from other factions?
In this game, the Whites were never able to get Wrangel in play, since they couldn't satisfy the conditions for his appearance.
Well, that's about it for this session. The more I play around with it, the more I love this game. I think I'm going to need about a week to play all 16 turns though. More, if I can find an opponent.
'nuf sed.
P
[multiple EDITS for punctuation and clarity]
-
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
-
Good AAR!
A few comments:
1) Ukraine went neutral Turn 5, after being RED controlled? You probably missed 15.13...page 11...Army occupation (bottom left): No Republic or Country's FCM moves during a turn if the associated Fraction's region is occupied by at least one army of the controlling side...
2) CP can't withdraw during Logistics Phase Turn 1: You don't begin to roll for their withdrawal until turn 2
3) leaders may activate spaces containing their controlled Factions. However, in some cases there are non cooperation restrictions (7.25). And, you suffer a -1 (mixed camps/factions) in combat: 8.311. And, some factions may only be controlled by one side (ex: Makhno and RED).
4) Yes...overall less pressure overall on RED: WHITE has the tougher challenge.
5) Did you use the recently added Central Powers HH Effects table?
Glad you enjoyed and that the game produced great story and laughs.
Peter Collins
Canada
Prince Rupert
BC
Herr Dr wrote:
Good AAR!
A few comments:
1) Ukraine went neutral Turn 5, after being RED controlled? You probably missed 15.13...page 11...Army occupation (bottom left): No Republic or Country's FCM moves during a turn if the associated Fraction's region is occupied by at least one army of the controlling side...
2) CP can't withdraw during Logistics Phase Turn 1: You don't begin to roll for their withdrawal until turn 2
...
5) Did you use the recently added Central Powers HH Effects table?
Glad you enjoyed and that the game produced great story and laughs.
1) I did miss that, however there weren't any Red armies in Ukraine at the time, just Ukrainian ones. I wasn't supposed to deploy the three Red Ukraine armies there, was I? The rules say that armies deploy in home region VC's -- or the Red alternative locations, Smolensk and Tula(?).
2) Red played Deal with the Devil in turn one. Another question: to roll for the SocRevs, I used the Faction table that's used at the end of Turn 9, not finding a SocRev-specific table. The rules for SocRev's state roll for Red, White or elimination, but that table says "Neutral" no "Eliminate." In the case of the SocRev's, I assumed that neutral meant eliminate. With the die roll modifiers, they all went Red anyway.
5) Central Powers HH Effects Table?
-
Peter Collins
Canada
Prince Rupert
BC
-
Another question:
The far right box on the Poland/Ukraine PIT tracks says "Full Co-operation: LOCKED."
Does that mean that you no longer roll for movement once the chits land in those spaces -- ie, they're LOCKED? Also, what about cards that call for moving the chits on those track?
I assumed not, and continued to roll each turn at the appropriate time.
Robert Heinzmann
United States
Sunrise
Florida
-
Pete, if Nicky is rescued Admiral Kolchak can not enter the game. He can show before the Tzar is rescued, but not after.
-
-
Peter Collins
Canada
Prince Rupert
BC
-
He may have been the one who rescued the Tsar. My memory of the sequence of events is a bit hazy.
I could also have cheated. Unknowingly.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
-
PeteyWA wrote:
1) I did miss that, however there weren't any Red armies in Ukraine at the time, just Ukrainian ones. I wasn't supposed to deploy the three Red Ukraine armies there, was I? The rules say that armies deploy in home region VC's -- or the Red alternative locations, Smolensk and Tula(?).
Controlled Ukrainian armies would lock the faction by themselves - as long as at least one stays in its region. You deployed the RED Ukraine armies correctly. Only time you don't reinforcements in a home region (for RED, East, Central and North) is if it is indicated on the card.
PeteyWA wrote:
2) Red played Deal with the Devil in turn one. Another question: to roll for the SocRevs, I used the Faction table that's used at the end of Turn 9, not finding a SocRev-specific table. The rules for SocRev's state roll for Red, White or elimination, but that table says "Neutral" no "Eliminate." In the case of the SocRev's, I assumed that neutral meant eliminate. With the die roll modifiers, they all went Red anyway.
Got it. For final resolution of the SOC REV, consult the errata file.
PeteyWA wrote:
5) Central Powers HH Effects Table?
Consult the errata file.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
-
PeteyWA wrote:
Another question:
The far right box on the Poland/Ukraine PIT tracks says "Full Co-operation: LOCKED."
Does that mean that you no longer roll for movement once the chits land in those spaces -- ie, they're LOCKED? Also, what about cards that call for moving the chits on those track?
I assumed not, and continued to roll each turn at the appropriate time.
Locked is locked: the marker can NOT move from that space. So, yes, do more die rolls.
Peter Collins
Canada
Prince Rupert
BC
-
Herr Dr wrote:
...do more die rolls.
You mean "...no more die rolls?"
Peter Collins
Canada
Prince Rupert
BC
-
Herr Dr wrote:
PeteyWA wrote:
1) I did miss that, however there weren't any Red armies in Ukraine at the time, just Ukrainian ones. I wasn't supposed to deploy the three Red Ukraine armies there, was I? The rules say that armies deploy in home region VC's -- or the Red alternative locations, Smolensk and Tula(?).
Controlled Ukrainian armies would lock the faction by themselves - as long as at least one stays in its region. You deployed the RED Ukraine armies correctly. Only time you don't reinforcements in a home region (for RED, East, Central and North) is if it is indicated on the card.
The faction armies count as "armies of the controlling side?"
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
-
PeteyWA wrote:
Herr Dr wrote:
...do more die rolls.
You mean "...no
more die rolls?"
Yes...no more die rolls.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
-
PeteyWA wrote:
Herr Dr wrote:
PeteyWA wrote:
1) I did miss that, however there weren't any Red armies in Ukraine at the time, just Ukrainian ones. I wasn't supposed to deploy the three Red Ukraine armies there, was I? The rules say that armies deploy in home region VC's -- or the Red alternative locations, Smolensk and Tula(?).
Controlled Ukrainian armies would lock the faction by themselves - as long as at least one stays in its region. You deployed the RED Ukraine armies correctly. Only time you don't reinforcements in a home region (for RED, East, Central and North) is if it is indicated on the card.
The faction armies count as "armies of the controlling side?"
Controlled faction armies count as armies of the controlling side for the purposes of that rule. So, try to always leave at least one army in a controlled faction.
